Unknown Market Wizards - Jack Schwager Joins Alpha Trader (Podcast Transcript)

Aaron Task: Welcome to Alpha Trader. Coming up on the show, an interview with Jack Schwager, the author of the legendary Market Wizards Series talking about the latest inflation, unknown market wizards, much more with Jack coming up on the show, but first Aaron Task and Steven Alpha talking to you at the beginning of the last full week of trading for 2020. And it's a very busy one. So much news happening Stephen. Just today, as we're talking here, mid-day Monday, the big news, obviously, the first vaccines from Pfizer and BioNTech have been shipped and starting to be distributed. That's obviously very welcome news.

Although tempering that with the reality that we've now got 16 million COVID cases in this country and over 300,000 deaths. So, there's a there's a long way to go, but you could certainly say there's light at the end of the tunnel or this is the beginning of the end or the end of the beginning of this tragedy that we've suffered here with COVID. Also today, the Electoral College voters will certify the vote of the presidential election sealing; I think maybe finally Joe Biden's victory. And of course, Congress still debating a funding bill and additional stimulus, which is very badly needed from all corners, everyone would tell you that another COVID relief package is in the work later today.

A group of bipartisan senators are expected to announce their $908 billion plan. But it's unclear at this point, whether that's going to be passed and Congress needs to fund the government they did a one-week they kick the can down the road for one week, last Friday, but they want to get a deal done by the end of the week. So they can go home for the holidays. And you know what, I'm thinking back just last week, we talked about this with Blu Putnam of CME Group, the same thing seems to always escape Washington. And as we're talking here, the markets are up; people are feeling like, oh, we're going to have a rally at the end of the year. Everything's good. But I'm still – there's part of me that wonders if they're going to really get something done by the end of this week.

Stephen Alpher: I mean, how many times have we talked about this on the show? Of course, something's going to get done, something has to get done and nothing gets done. So yeah, there are no guarantees in this Congress, maybe a new Congress, you know, maybe it'll be a lot more likely. I saw a great I don't know; it was [the Onion]. It's one of those one of those kind of parody sites where they had a thing out today where relief at last. House bill will include free going out of business signs for small businesses.

AT: Man. Oh that would be really funny if it wasn't so painful and it's very true. So, I'm quoting here, “NBC News, Democrats, Republicans remain at odds over the size and scope of a deal. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is demanding funding for state and local governments to pay police and essential workers. But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is unwilling to support it unless the deal includes robust measures to protect employers from COVID-19 related lawsuits.” Meanwhile, I've also seen reporting that Bernie Sanders and some other democratic senators are going to hold out against the bill unless it includes $1,200 checks for every American, as opposed to the $600 checks that are in the version of the Bill. It's expected to be rolled out later today. So again, I wish I understood how Washington works. Maybe I don't, because it would make me even sicker, but, you know, I feel like I'm pretty optimistic about the stock market. But I'm very, very bearish and down on Congress right now. Because this seems to be just politics for the sake of politics and a lot of people are suffering right now. A lot of businesses are going to go out of business, as you said, unless they get relief like today. I don't think we can wait much longer.

SA: Yeah, this is how the sausage is made. It's not pretty. And I think in this day and age we get to see a lot more detail in real time than maybe in past decades. And again, it's really easy to demonize folks like the Senate, like McConnell or Pelosi, but you know, they've got children to hurt a lot of cats to hurt on these things. And they got to get, you know, McConnell's got to get whatever 60 or 51 votes, I'm not exactly sure how that works. And Pelosi has to get, you know, majority of the house. It's kind of why I don't like to personalize things around the leader of a party or a leader in Congress. You know, everyone's got a voice there and everyone's got some pet project that they want funded. And it's a tricky situation.

AT: Well that's a very rational and mature analysis, and I'm really offended by it. Like, I appreciate that I really do because it is, you know, especially these days, it's easy to get worked up over the personalities. But moving on to the markets, again, as I mentioned, it's a very big week. We also have a Fed meeting and press conference from Jerome Powell on Wednesday, I suspect, he's going to be going to be asked about his relationship with the current treasury secretary, Steve Mnuchin, which doesn't seem to be so good and how it’s likely to be with Janet Yellen, who was, of course, his predecessor at the Fed. That should be very interesting.

There's also a handful of earnings this week, including FedEx and Nike, at the end of this week, which should be very, very interesting. And one other thing that we know is coming on the calendar. And this is from a new Seeking Alpha feature called Catalyst Watch, which I saw this weekend, which is very interesting. I learned that Snowflake, which is one of the big huge IPOs of this past year has a lockup expiration coming on Tuesday, and a full lockup expiration in March, when the share float will go from 346 million – excuse me, [3 million to 46 million] from 32 million. So, 10 times the amount of shares will be available in Snowflake coming just a couple months.

So it's going to be very interesting to see how that stock trades this week, and what could be a preview of what's going to happen in March. And according to Charlie Bilello, right now, Snowflake is the most highly valued large-cap stock ever trading around 240 times sales, even higher than Cisco or any of the other NASDAQ stocks got it late 1999. So, I don't know, snowflake – if you are in it, maybe you want to take a little profits ahead of this. That's just a fair warning, though, that we know the lockup expiration is coming. But of course, you know, the big story of the last couple weeks, certainly last week has been the frenzy in the IPO market.

SA: Right. And quietly, actually, Snowflake is down by 20% to 25% over the last week, so folks have been lightening up kind of ahead of that lockup expiration. Maybe it's down another…

AT: I'm glad they were paying attention before I was.

SA: Yeah.

AT: Yes, yes.

SA: Right. To down another 6% today, still trading at wacky valuations still $100 billion company, which is, you know, kind of nowhere close to what they're earning or what even their sales are. And yeah, they were – so maybe money was flowing out of Snowflake and into Airbnb and DoorDash last week, because those were just those were crazy, crazy IPOs they both more than doubled on their first day of trade. And these are mature companies. It's – as a very, very good CNBC reporter noted last week doublings are fairly rare in IPOs. But we've had 19 of them this year, just as comparison there were 115 in 1999, but she notes that in 1999, you had a lot of very immature companies [IPOing] and people – you know, maybe it's okay to kind of put your faith that this could be the next big thing and drive those prices up. This year, you have a very, these are very big deals. These companies are coming public evaluations well into the billions. And yet they're still whatever, doubling tripling, very early on.

AT: It was [indiscernible] believe who had that report in CNBC, and yes, a huge difference. We've obviously talked a lot about, oh, is it 1989 all over again, between ourselves and some of our guests. And that is a huge difference. Certainly as the maturity of the companies coming public today, you know, you can argue whether it's a good or a bad thing, but it is different, certainly, than a lot of the companies that came public in the late 1990s. You know, would bring me some comments from Eddy Elfenbein of crossing Wall Street. Obviously, a friend of the show, frequent guest here, who wrote you know, the interest in both DoorDash and Airbnb was intense, underwriters had to raise their price targets, I’m quoting here, “both of these offerings tell me that investors are optimistic, and they're no longer running for cover like they had been a few months ago.

There are more IPOs due over the next few weeks. This could be a [Good Omen] for 2021.” And I reached out to Eddie on Twitter to say, why does a [Good Omen] and not you know Harbinger of Doom, as most people seem to be saying, and his response and, you know, Eddie's – he's funny and very quick, he basically said, because these are real companies, unlike the company, unlike the sock puppet IPOs of late 1990s, which is, again, very valid, salient point, again, when you see companies going public and having that kind of first day of trading. I'll note both Airbnb and DoorDash down around 10% today, as we're talking now on Monday, but you know, it does, if you were around the late 1990s, get you get you thinking moose, this doesn't end well. But, you know, Eddie’s got a good point here. As you just referenced that these are real companies with legitimate businesses, not just trading eyeballs, or some kind of made up valuation.

SA: Right.

AT: Never. I will say, he wrote that on Friday, and he's long Disney, right?

SA: Yes. [Indiscernible].

AT: Yeah, [indiscernible] companies. I mean, Disney’s performance late last week was incredible.

SA: Yeah, they hit a new record and if I told you, a few months ago that Disney who, you know, they're into theme parks, they're into film production, and distribution and make a lot of money off that. If I told you that they would be hitting a new record high and making a serious competitive challenge to Netflix, would you have believed me, but that's exactly what is occurring. They're up to nearly 90 million subscribers to their streaming service. Netflix is, I don't know, over 200 million. But you know, as Netflix is rising whatever 10,000% over the last decade or so, it's always been, when is Apple going to get into this business and destroy Netflix? When is Amazon going to do it? Disney is doing it, and it actually looks like they're making somewhat of a serious competitive threat. Kudos to Disney's management, who kind of turned that entire company around on the run during this pandemic? And looks like they're doing a great job of it.

AT: They are. Yeah, and I saw some stats, and [indiscernible] me the exact numbers, but how much more quickly, Disney+ got to 90 million subscribers versus how long it took Netflix to get there. Now, having said that Netflix would have established this is like a thing that people do. And it seems at least for now, certainly, you know, in the COVID year people can't go anywhere, there's plenty of room for more than one or two competitors in the streaming space. You have [indiscernible] out there that are shaping me now. I do wonder at what point like everything else, you know, pricing pressure starts to bear down on them and then I'd rather be Disney with a diversified portfolio of businesses, assuming people can come back and do real things. But it is incredible what they've done. And you know, [indiscernible] to Reed Hastings and Netflix for them for establishing this as a real industry, and now all these long established companies are chasing after them.

SA: Yeah. And what is – Eddie, speaking of Eddie, he gave us that Charlie Munger quote about Disney. I wish I could remember it. But Disney has this kind of built-in content library, which they can just keep – it's like an oil well, where you can draw the oil, use it and then reuse it again.

AT: Yeah, that's right.

SA: Something along those lines?

AT: Something to that effect, exactly. Exactly, yes.

SA: I mean, with all these streamers, there's going to be massive demand for content. You know, maybe acting is a good business to get into.

AT: Acting, screenwriting, film production, those are the places you want to be right now. And yeah, there's, you know, there's hundreds of millions, if not billions of dollars being put into new programming. Right now the economic seem to be supporting it. It'll be interesting to see over the next few years how this plays out, especially now that the vaccines are starting to be distributed, we can think about a time when we can all go back out into the world and do other things then sit at home. And watch shows and movies, but right now, yeah, certainly. It's the new Coke and Pepsi, right? It's probably the most competitive business in America, maybe not the most, but it's up there, the streaming content business. And one thing I wanted to mention, because we're talking about the IPOs, and in my early days, in this business, I worked for TheStreet.com for Jim Cramer.

And what he used to always talk about was, you know, an IPO comes out, and you know, portfolio managers need to sell something in order to buy that new stock. And, you know, he would talk a lot about the machinations that go on between the investment bankers and their big clients. And, you know, the handshakes that go on behind closed doors and kind of a dirty business, really, and he's making similar comments today, by the way, if you still follow Jim. But you know, I was thinking about IPOs from that standpoint of supply and demand, right. It's a lot more stock coming on the market. And if you want to own that, if you don't have cash, if you're a fund manager, today, you're not fully invested, you're at risk, you know, people taking away their money, because you probably underperform. But at the same time, there's a lot of M&A activity happening too, which is reducing the supply of stock offsetting IPOs, right. So today we have at least three deals that I saw AstraZeneca buying Alexian for $39 billion.

Now AstraZeneca they've been struggling with their COVID vaccine and the stock is down on this news, but that's a big deal. If you want Alexian, you're feeling really good. TCF financial is merging with Huntington Bancshares is another deal in regional banking $22 billion deal. And much smaller Electronic Arts is buying Codemasters, which is UK racing video game maker. And they outbid Take-Two for that. So, maybe Take-Two comes back with another offer. I don't know. But, you know, again, this kind of merger activity, I always think of is a very bullish sign because it gets the animal spirits going because if you own any of the acquired companies, you probably are sitting on a nice game right now and you're taking out, I get here to learn something else or I'm going to reinvest this cash and again reduces the overall supply of stock in the market, which the investment bankers are rushing to sell with all the IPOs in the pipeline.

SA: Right. There was a smaller deal to, Pluralsight is going private. I'm not sure, there's some kind of cloud based educational provider, but again, more stock being taken off the market there, which our backers, I'm sure will be rushing to fill. I guess Robinhood is the next big IPO to look for look forward to.

AT: That's right. It'd be a big one. And, again not to be trite, but you know, all the deal making both the M&A’s and the IPOs is good for the bonuses, year-end bonuses for people on Wall Street, and whether you like it or not, you know, people at the top end of the economy drive a lot of economic activity. And so there's going to be even more cash pent up waiting to do something once we can all go back into the world. And this COVID crisis hopefully is behind us sooner rather than later.

SA: The [Hamptons] got to live to.

AT: There are lot of small businesses in the Hamptons that you know, if they can't reopen the summer it’s going to be very tough.

SA: Oh, yeah.

AT: But we will hopefully not be talking about that when it comes summertime. We'll be talking about going back to the beach.

Stay tuned. Coming up Jack Schwager, who’s Partner and co-Founder of FundSeeder.com and author of the Market Wizards series, joining us to talk about his latest unknown market wizards. We'll be right back.

AT: Welcome back to Alpha Trader. We are joined now by Jack Schwager. He is the Partner and co-Founder of FundSeeder.com, which is a platform designed to connect undiscovered trading talent with sources of investment capital. Jack is also partnered with Tradeshark to release a set of proprietary AI-based trading indicators. And he is of course best known as the author of the market wizard series, including the most recent edition unknown market wizards, which just recently was published. Jack, welcome to Alpha Trader.

Jack Schwager: Yeah, thanks.

AT: Thanks for being here. So, our show is called Alpha Trader. And you've literally written several books about this. So, in your mind, as you look back across all the books and all the people you've spoken to, what are the common traits that you've discovered that the Alpha Trader or the Market Wizard has?

JS: Yeah, so like in each book, usually there's an ending, not always – not usually always, because an ending chapter with lessons and, you know, recent books there, they've been – those lessons have been [indiscernible] and I guess, there's 40, 50 of them. So, it's kind of high, and many of them overlap. So, the ones that are most prominent, in fact, I've been asked what is the most common denominator, and probably the most common denominator is a deep respect for risk management, and to the point of most of the people I interview will consider their risk management as important if not more important than the actual methodology.

AT: Right. So that's where you get in, where you get out of the stock, managing positions, those kind of…

JS: Well, basically, managing the law side, you know, people have said things like, you know, they're worried more about the loss, the gains will take care of themselves. So, just the idea of everything they're doing, always has in mind that no particular trade should have to cause too much damage. A sequence of trade should not lead to too much of a drawdown. Every year – you know the size of the positions should be such that it's within proper risk management guidelines. The critical thing is never to allow the count to go down to a point of any impairment.

AT: Right. Critical lesson always, and especially now in an environment where, you know, just buy the dip, and stocks only go up is the common mantra that's out there. So, the first Market Wizards book, I believe, came out in 1989. The most recent one is 2020. And it seems that the market has changed a lot in that intervening period. What if anything has changed from the Wizards’ point of view or, you know, from your perspective about the Wizards in that intervene years?

JS: The markets have changed tremendously. I mean, you know, we used to have a lot of markets like futures, dominated by [Pit trading] there was no electronic trading, because we have the whole advent of electronic trading, you have the biggest change has been key computers, you know.

AT: Right. Well [indiscernible], right. I mean, you know, [indiscernible] stocks traded in, you know, without decimal. So, yeah.

JS: So, yeah. So, I mean, that was a nervous change, but you know, much bigger than that is, I think the change of the advent of computers and exponential growth in computer power, and the infusion of tens of thousands probably of high powered [quants] in the investment field. So, that's been really a dramatic change. Lots of new strategies have come out that were impossible before computers, type of analysis that couldn't have be done before computers, the use of mathematical models that would have been impossible before computers.

So, all of that is new. This change from the first Wizards book, the next and you also have back – when the first Wizards book was written, there were these – there was an inflationary period, and with these very dramatic moves like gold from 100, to 1000. So, you know, – and it was also more of a smoothness of trends then there's now prevalent, because back in those days, some of the traders in the first Market Wizards books were kind of pioneers in using trend following. And since then, it's become the type of thing where you could buy 1000 different programs that'll do for you and need not [purchase].

So it has been extraordinary changes. High frequency trading is another one. So, but the interesting thing is while the markets have changed very dramatically, and they always say, they always change, the basics of successful trading had not. So, you can go back to the first and second Market Wizards’ book, which are about 30 years old, and look at the lessons at the end of those books. And you'll find there's a lot of overlap between, then and now. You know, as I wrote in the new book, so the markets changed, but what's necessary for success in trading, that has really not changed, I mean, sure, different methodologies become prevalent and certain things work now didn’t work then, certain things, you know, maybe will work now, will not work you know, in some years, and then of all things may work again, who knows? So anyway, yeah, so that's the key difference. The markets have changed, but not the elements of successful trading.

SA: I remember one of the traders in one of your early books, Randy McKay, who stuck with me. And I remember him saying, this is just too easy. I got to – I want to make a few million, which is trite nowadays, nowadays would be a few billion and buy a baseball team and just get out of this business. So, the game has changed. But is it also harder or…?

JS: Well, I would have thought so, and I – not I would have, I did think so before I started this new book, but the most surprising thing for me in doing this book, it was a couple of surprising things. But the one of the major surprising things was that I found traders who want to last 10, 15, 20 years have done, as well as, in some cases maybe even better, arguably, than the traders in the original Market Wizards book. So apparently, despite all these changes, and despite all the things that would logically tell you, it should be more difficult to trade profitably, somehow, people are still doing it at a level, which is totally on par with, you know, what have been 30 years ago.

SA: That's pretty interesting because I think of guys like I don't know, Richard Dennis or William Eckert, who basically just had an advantage because maybe they knew how to use a slide rule. And, but even though everyone's got unbelievable data at their fingertips instantly nowadays, that's fascinating, that somehow, it might even be easier nowadays.

JS: It's – I use an analogy of actually an economist I know, Yoram Bauman has wrote a couple of good – really good book cartoon books on the introduction to the economics. And he has a kind of a cartoon in there too, on the efficient market hypothesis, and it shows the traffic jam. And his analogy is well, you know, trying to beat the markets is somewhat akin to trying to get ahead in the traffic jam. Yeah, you change lanes and people change lanes back and forth trying to get ahead. And you know, 45 minutes later, you look to your right side. And there's the same car you know, who hasn’t changed lanes once. So the analogy being in markets, everybody's just like in a traffic jam, everybody's in the same situation, in the markets, everybody has the same information. And anything that changes, changes instantly, but I kind of told them well, you know, you're missing one point. And that is, not all the players are the same and when I did this as a talk, I have a slide, which shows a traffic jam. And then I have a slide of a traffic jam and a motorcycle going between the cars. So, not all the players are the same. Yeah, so while it's true, everybody's dealing with the same information. Not everybody has the same skill level, just like in a chess tournament. They – everybody there has got all access to all the great, you know, all the chess books, and all the great games and everybody knows all the rules. Everybody got the same information. But you'll have people like Magnus Carlsen, or Kasparov [you noticed] or whatever, who will crush everybody else, not because they know more, they are just more skillful and talented in using that information.

SA: Right. So, you mentioned in the new book, which is Unknown Market Wizards, you talk to traders who in the last 10 years to 20 years have done as well or better than traders in the original book, just back up a little bit and give us a sense of how you found the people in the new book. So, it's not people who've done really well in the last year [indiscernible].

JS: So, keep in mind, I'm pretty much looking for people with track records of at least 10 years. I made paid exception to one trader whose track record was, you know, I think it was at eight or nine, but you know, he was extraordinary. So, it does feel, I made exception, but generally speaking, I’m looking for a decade or longer, and people or books have track records 10 years to 20 years and in some cases even over 30 years, right. How I find them? Okay. A few ways. First of all, actually at FundSeeder the premise of the site was that there are probably fantastic traders out there trading their own account, sitting at home, nobody knows that they exist. And so FundSeeder was formed to try to find this [undiscovered trading talent].

So a few traders actually came from FundSeeder. I also knew a few traders, like Peter Brandt in the first chapter is kind of a friend, but I I've known him for a while. There are a couple of – two other traders in the book who contacted me. And so, before I wrote the book, you know, but I knew of them because they had contacted me. And I met one of them actually. And so that's the second way. And the third way is, I you know, on Twitter, I sent out several tweets saying, look, I'm doing a new book, if you are or nobody want who is truly has a truly extraordinary track record, I'm looking for candidates for a book called Undiscovered Market Wizards, Unknown Market Wizards I should say, I discovered it was the alternative title I was working with. And you know, let me know, and I've got many hundreds of responses to that. And so, I have a few of those I lead to people in the book.

SA: I wanted to ask you about one trader’s description here. A stock trader who developed a unique trading approach that utilizes neither fundamental nor technical analysis turned as originals, $83,000 take in the $21 million.

JS: Yeah.

SA: That's not Dave [indiscernible], is it?

JS: No.

SA: Picking scrabble letters out of a bag to buy stocks.

JS: It's Chris Camillo, and I mentioned before there were a couple of big surprises that I bet talked about one, which was the level of performance some of these traders had managed to get in current markets or recent markets. And the second one was – the second big surprise was that there was something other than fundamental analysis, technical analysis. I did not, you know, I did not consider that. I mean, I didn't realize that was even a possibility to me.

AT: Yeah.

JS: Yeah.

AT: Yeah, I'm sorry. Go ahead. I'm thinking the same thing. When Steven said that, I'm like, what else is there?

JS: Yeah. It's not only – I didn't think there was a – I mean, I never even – I didn't even come so far as to ever considered requests. I mean, you're either using some sort of fundamental analysis or some sort of technical analysis, or some combination of the two like you said. What else is there? Well, it turns out there is something else because Camillo does not use fundamental analysis or technical analysis. So what does he do? He basically uses social media. And to kind of paraphrase his basic philosophy is trading, successful trading is not about predicting what's going to happen, it's about realizing what's happening right now. And the way he realizes what's happening right now is through social media.

AT: That's really fascinating. So, he's looking for trends and people talking about particular stock for investments.

JS: Not trends, but anomalies. So, yeah, not trends like [indiscernible] I mean, the chapter on him has many, many examples, but you know, for an example, like some years ago there is a – we went [for a treat], there was a period where he started noticing that there was also a big spike in Twitter traffic talking about LaCroix, which is a kind of flavored seltzer, you know, no sugar, and it was sort of kind of a reflection of – a transition point where people were, you know, here's one more awareness of how unhealthy sugared sodas are probably the most unhealthy thing that you could consume. And there was, you know, an effort by many people to try to still get some flavor, but, you know, give it a sugar.

And so, he started noticing all these people talking about LaCroix, which is National Beverage Corporation, which is the company. And so, that was what led him to go along. I mean, this is well before National Beverage Corporation was showing the increase in earnings. But he could see it through Twitter that there was this big anomaly of discussion about this product. But – and, you know, there are many, many examples like...

AT: Yes. And certainly now, you know, there's a lot of focus on what's happening on Reddit, especially in the crypto space. So I'm guessing given the tenure track where you don't have any – you don’t [encrypt] traders in this book, right?

JS: It has to be something unusual, you know, so, you know, for example, there was a show of Stranger Things on Netflix, right?

AT: Right.

JS: So the thing was, it wasn't just there was a lot of talk about it, but what he did is he went back and he looked at all the new shows, hit shows that that had come out, and how much traffic increased, you know, when that show came out, Twitter traffic. I mean his cookies computerized it. He used to do the stuff manually, virtually. And he saw that [indiscernible] hit shows, it was this big spike, but other shows that leveled off after a week or two and this just kept on growing. So it stuck out like a sore thumb. There was no other show in Netflix’s history that had generated that type of traffic. So that's [indiscernible] Netflix, no fundamentals, no charts.

AT: Right.

JS: He [indiscernible] price he doesn't care, doesn't make it to him what the price is, it's what's happening now. If what's happening now is a sudden surge of the demand interest, whatever, that's the key. Or it could be hatred; it could be like when that documentary came out, Blackfish, about SeaWorld…

AT: Right.

JS: …which is a good documentary. But he noticed that there was such an anomaly of hatred to SeaWorld, you know, it was just off the charts compared to anything. You know, most comments on Twitter had to be positive, you know, about a product or whatever, and minority tend to be negative. But he had never seen anything that was as large and as persistent, negative, as the reaction was to [indiscernible] when that documentary came out, so he was short SeaWorld.

AT: Interesting. So, I was half joking, but I think your next book, if you're looking for one, you should do crypto market wizards.

JS: Yes, everybody says that, but…

AT: I can almost guarantee you, it'd be a big seller.

SA: Those folks are really…

JS: Yes, it might be, but I just not, just not there yet.

AT: You’re not there yet.

SA: Yes.

AT: So, I did want to ask you about a quote that you have on your Twitter feed @jackswagger for those who – aren't following you yet, after you get out of a trade, whether it made or lost money, you have to forget about it like that, and then you say he snaps his fingers.

JS: Yes.

AT: This is [Richard Berg], he was the trader you quote there.

JS: Right.

AT: Is that something that you can learn to do? Because from personal experience, I can tell you, that's one of my biggest flaws as an [investment for traders]. I still think about mistakes I made years ago.

JS: Yes, it's hard to do. It's hard to do. But it's a sign – it’s one of the things that good traders can do. You know, what are the opportunities the book says like, what's the matter [indiscernible] remember what it was. You know, it's just like, it's our next thing. You know, if we get it, it’s – you just have to – this day, it's like mulling over something bad happens to you. It's like mulling over it, it's not going to do any good. It's just going to make you more depressed. You know, there's no – nothing served there, and even worse than thinking about a past trade, you know, trade [indiscernible] is revenge trading. And that is the tendency that people have if they lose money in a trade, they cannot make it back right away in the same market. It's not okay to make it back in another market, it got to be the same market because that market took my money away from me and that's another – that's like the epitome of bad, a bad dwelling on past trades. That's on [steroids] and the episode I relate in the book, you know, a trader, you know, earlier in his career, he kind of had made, I don't know 60%, 70%, took him a year to do it.

And in one day, you know, because say, you know, he took a loss and it was a news item that should have been bullish for the market and it went down and he lost and he got stopped out. And then, he just kept because just it had to like – it didn't make any sense, it had to go, but –so he kept on buying it throughout the day. By the end of the day, he lost everything he made in the year, on a one-day trading in the same market. Yes, he had stops, but each time, you know, he get stops, but then he kept getting back in, so that's like, the worst of all things. And in fact, the odd thing about that is, of course, is he now realizes the fact that the market went down on what should have been bullish news was actually a bearish signal. But…

SA: Sure, it has to.

JS: …that's another story.

SA: Now, your early books introduced me and for all I know the kind of the broader world who wasn't totally involved with the markets to guys like Bruce Kovner, Jim Rogers, Stan Druckenmiller, great kind of like fundamental traders, right? They're not looking necessarily at charts; they're kind of somehow reading the tea leaves reading the same newspapers that we are and dividing…

JS: Right.

AT: …the direction of interest rates or currencies. Is there anybody like that in the new book?

JS: Yes, actually, in a new book, most of the people use fundamentals, most of them. There's 11 chapters, only one of the traders is systematic, so the other 10 are discretionary. And of the discretionary traders, I would say, the large majority – you know, most of them are fundamentally oriented.

AT: Right. I probably didn't orient that question, right? I meant more…

SA: Macro traders?

AT: …any global macro guys are – they’re doing interest rates?

JS: Oh! Global macro – yes, well, there – in [indiscernible] book there’s several traders who are not, I wouldn't say they’re good. They’re global macro, but not [indiscernible] sense of big trends global macro or that's some – some extent, that's important because what they're really focused on is events like Central Bank announcements, or, you know, other types of, you know, announcements or important news. And, of course, you need to have the big picture, the big global picture to interpret that. So – but their actions or actual trades are focused on the actual events themselves, but that does require a kind of a global macro outlook.

AT: So there's no Stan Druckenmiller there who are taking $10 billion bets short in the pound, you know, betting on there that they're going to leave the [RM] or anything like that?

JS: Well, you know, and first of all, there's nobody trading that type of money because I was really looking for…

AT: Right individual guys.

JS: You know, solo traders trading their own account, you know, so…

SA: And so, speaking of individual traders, Jack, obviously, you know, you're best known for talking to and writing about other traders. But I'm curious if – what you can tell us about your own trading, your own trading style? As I mentioned in the top, you've also written a series of books Swagger on futures…

JS: Right.

SA: …and doing well.

JS: Yes, yes.

SA: So [indiscernible] your own training? How do you approach the markets?

JS: Okay, so I've changed. You know, I'm old enough to have changed a number of times, but where I've been for recent years, and I should qualify saying, I'm not a trader in a sense, that said full time thing. I've never been a trader in that sense. Trading has always been more of a hobby and because I've been – because I've, God, written a dozen books and research departments and, you know, had day jobs that were time consuming, you know, at many times where I just had no time at all for trading, you know, so there were times where – and there are times I just don’t feel like trading. It’s just – so it's more of a hobby when I feel like when I have the time. But given that proviso my own approach, and it means nothing. It's simply what I'm comfortable with. So, nobody listening to this just should take away, this is how you should train. This is the way I feel comfortable trading.

So, I’m completely abandoned fundamental analysis just doesn't – you know, I don't have a way to make it work for me and I haven't for a long time. Other than I should make up one proviso there, if it's something really big, like I remember, when we had the 2008 crash, it looked to me like it was a – like a classic panic market and there were commodity ETFs and Chinese ETFs and stuff like that. They were down 75% and I figured, hey, you know, that's kind of a fundamental input. It's not a technical one, but I thought just value wise, it makes sense to go long leaps, you know, calls, so – but other than type of thing, which is just an occasional thing. I’ve only used technical analysis. I don't like system. I mean, [indiscernible] that used developed systems, but I don't train on systems. I don't use indicators. I basically just use charts and I don't necessarily interpret them the classic way. I sometimes in trades I might do might actually be the opposite, for example, from a market going to breaking out to new highs, which is a bullish signal and I'm not going to go short on that. But if that market then retraces, I might well go short because to me that breakout is now no longer a bullish signal, it's a bearish signal, you know, because it failed.

So, you know, it’s just one example. I do – there's lots of examples, I may go – I do a lot of my trading may be against short-term trends like looking to sell into points where I see several technical reasons why there should be resistance and using, you know, so – so they're all basically picking chart points. And the other key part of the trading is that any trade I do, when I enter the trade, I entered the stop. So if I'm selling into a rally or decline, you know, buying into a decline, especially, but it's true if I go with the trend as well, it doesn't make a difference. I will always have a stopping so I know I'm expecting you to fail here, but if the market goes another 200 points, well, my zone wasn't correct and I'm not going to risk more money on it, so I'm out. So I always enter the stop when I enter a trade, which is a piece – which is following advice I got from a number of traders, most clearly from – and the first one probably was Bruce Kovner, who said always know when you get out before you get in. And so, that's become kind of a critical element of my trading.

AT: Great. And that gets back to your original point about the lesson of risk management and how critical that is with any trade.

JS: Yes.

AT: So Jack, really appreciate the time.

JS: Sure.

AT: Great to have you on. Before we wrap, I'm imagining that some of our listeners want to know more about FundSeeder because they think maybe they should be connected with a source of capital. Are you still actively looking for people? Like how does that platform work?

JS: Yes, so let me say a quick word about that. First of all, FundSeeder, from its founding was really two companies. It was FundSeeder Technologies, which created the trader platform, and that’s – and then there was a FundSeeder Investments, which wasn’t – which was this form because, you know, we need all sorts of registration [indiscernible] investment and all that, but never activated because the first there is a two step plan. First create a platform, which creates analytics, which creates analytics for traders, free analytics for traders, and allows them to link their accounts to the site and create verified track records. And the concept was build that database and then that could be useful in finding trading talent, which we could then partner with allocators to use that database to – and so we wouldn’t be doing the investment, but rather we would partner with allocators who would be doing the allocation. And at this point in time, we're now at the stage where we're looking to execute on the second part, which is the investment side and as we talk where a contract is currently going back and forth between FundSeeder and a large allocator, which I will not name right now, but, you know, I assume that's going through, and that will be the first one, and then, we're talking to some other allocators. So I expect that – well, I would normally say by year end, but here we are [indiscernible].

AT: Here they’re already.

JS: Yes. You know, the way things operate during holiday period and getting contracts done, it probably won't be this year, but I would say the first big – you know, first quarter of next year is when we should be seeing the first allocations that will be connected to the, you know, the FundSeeder database. And the other thing is we have a FundSeeder index, where we take the top traders each month and assume that they get allocated for the next month and sort of create a hindsight free index. And that index, our plan is to [actually partner] with somebody who could turn that into a product and there too traders who are in the index and when they get the month, would receive some compensation, not from the technology side, but, you know, on the investment side.

AT: Very interesting. So it sounds like much more to come in early 2021 from fundseeder.com. In the meantime, check out Unknown Market Wizards, the latest in the series from our guest, Jack Swagger. Jack, thanks very much for being with us today.

JS: Thanks. Sure. You’re welcome. Have a good day.

SA: Thank you, Jack.

JS: Take care, bye.

