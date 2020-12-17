Tijuana and Guadalajara will continue to drive Pacifico’s growth in the long run. Cooperation with airline Volaris in Guadalajara has been fruitful.

The company recently obtained a favorable adjustment to its CapEx program. Debt is not an issue, and 2021 maturities have been refinanced.

A full recovery of operations to pre-Covid levels will take time, as shown by the traffic numbers which plateaued in November.

After recently reviewing Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB), it's time to discuss fellow Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (PAC).

Like Sureste and Centro Norte, Pacífico's stock has recovered most of its Covid-inflicted decline, but it is not yet back to its early 2020 highs. It could take a few more quarters for a full recovery to materialize, as airlines need to bring capacity back up to pre-Covid levels.

It's only a matter of time, though, before secular tailwinds take Pacífico to the next level. With its balanced exposure to VFR (Visiting Friends and Relatives), tourism and business), Pacífico is probably the sleep-well-at-night pick among the three operators.

Passenger Traffic: Resilient, But The Pace Of Recovery Is Slowing Down

As a reminder, Pacífico's main airports are Guadalajara and Tijuana and, to a lesser extent, the tourist destinations Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta. This makes the company the largest of the three publicly-traded operators by passenger traffic numbers (note: the City of Mexico airport, the country's largest, remains operated by government entities). Pacífico is also the operator of the Montego Bay and Kingston airports in Jamaica.

Source: corporate presentation

The latest passenger traffic report, for November, shows a -34.4% decrease vs. the same month last year. Considering the magnitude of the shock the sector has faced since March, this is actually a pretty good result.

Source: company's November traffic release

Pacífico has capitalized on a favorable passenger mix to navigate this tough period. Unlike Sureste, which relies heavily on international tourism at its flagship Cancun airport, and Centro Norte, which has a large business travel component, Pacífico has a higher share of VFR (Visiting Friends and Relatives). This segment has been more resilient, with Tijuana the main beneficiary (the airport posted a decrease of "only" 30% in November).

The difference in the structure of Pacífico's traffic in relation to the other two operators is visible in their respective performance over the past few months:

July August September October November YTD Pacífico -62.3% -51.4% -38.3% -34.9% -34.4% -44.6% Sureste -77.6% -71.4% -58.6% -50.1% -44.4% -55.4% Centro Norte -72.7% -61.3% -50.7% -46.7% -45.4% -53.3%

Source: author's work based on monthly passenger traffic releases

Sureste took the biggest hit due to the complete, government-mandated, halt of its operations in Colombia until September, as I explained in an earlier article. It has been catching up since. Pacífico and Centro Norte, by contrast, are seen to be plateauing in Q4, after a strong recovery in Q3. In my opinion, this sends the message that patience will be needed at this juncture for operations to fully normalize. A full recovery will require airlines to restore capacity to pre-Covid levels. This will not happen to Interjet and Aeromexico, which are being restructured (though we will discuss later on the strong prospects of low-cost carrier Volaris). Because of this, the stock price may also need a breather before reaching its early 2020-highs. It is, however, only a matter of time, given the secular tailwinds that underpin Pacífico's business, so patient investors should not be concerned.

Financials: Back To Profitability in Q3

Just a word on the Q3 earnings, which saw a return to profitability for Pacífico. The fact that the company can achieve a 35% EBITDA margin under the circumstances is a testament to the moated nature of its operations. Pacífico has also worked hard on lowering its fixed costs.

Source: company's Q3 earnings release

Debt And CapEx Successfully Renegotiated

Some good news was released in recent weeks regarding Pacífico's debt schedule and CapEx requirements. Not that Pacífico was under any particular financial strain, but the fact that the maturities due January 2021 and February 2021 were refinanced will provide the company with more flexibility.

In parallel, expenses will be reduced in the coming years thanks to the successful renegotiation of the CapEx program under the MDP (Master Development Plan) with the Mexican government. On Nov 27, Pacífico obtained the approval from the authorities to postpone some of the works:

During the month of August, the Company filed a proposal for the adjustment of the Master Development Program to the Aeronautical Authority, thus postponing investments by approximately 20 months. As such, certain investments that were scheduled to conclude in 2024 will now conclude in 2026. Source: company's press release

Under the previous schedule, Pacífico was required to spend an aggregate of MXN 21.8bn (USD 1.1bn) by 2024, with as much as MXN 6bn (USD 0.3bn) planned for 2021:

Source: corporate presentation

Following the revision, total commitments until 2024 were reduced by 28%, with a new total of MXN 15.8bn, of which MXN 4.1bn in 2021.

Source: company press release

These improvements align the CapEx requirements with the more cautious traffic outlook in the short term (it also leaves room for upside surprises if traffic returns faster than expected). From an investors' perspective, it also makes it more likely that Pacífico will be able to reinstate a dividend in the not-too-distant future.

Pacífico's Has Some Unique Assets That Will Reward Patient Investors

Even though passenger traffic could take time to fully recover, the macro trends that support Pacífico's business are intact. The company's main assets in Tijuana and Guadalajara put Pacífico in a very enviable position.

When it comes to Tijuana, Pacífico intends to raise the airports' international standing. Tijuana already serves some U.S. passengers thanks to its highly-successful Cross-Border Xpress, but there are actually very few international routes at this airport. The plan is to continue growing the CBX while also adding new international routes (and, at some point, an international terminal).

Source: company's November traffic release

Guadalajara, meanwhile, will benefit from the symbiotic relationship with the ultra-low-cost carrier Volaris (VLRS), which has made the airport its main hub. Volaris is an outlier among airlines, in that 2020 has been a very successful year for the company. Of course, passenger numbers were down also for Volaris, but the airline, thanks to its light cost structure (one of the lowest globally) fared much better than competitors Interjet and AeroMexico. 2020 has cemented Volaris' new status as the leading airline in Mexico, and leaves the carrier ideally positioned to grow both in Mexico and Central America. As an aside, I expect a strong 2021 performance from Volaris, and see further upside potential in its stock price. The good news is, Pacífico stands to benefit as well, with Volaris by far its main customer (see chart below). The carrier has already started to fill some of the routes left unserved by competitors.

Source: corporate presentation

Dividends: Suspended In 2020, But History Shows A Shareholder-Friendly Distribution Policy

Understandably, Pacífico decided to suspend its dividend in the context of the pandemic. It's worth remembering, though, that in normal times, Pacífico has a generous policy that features dividends and capital reimbursements.

Source: SeekingAlpha data

The shareholder-friendly practices should resume as soon as the situation normalizes.

Technicals

With passenger traffic plateauing, there is a chance that Pacífico's stock could take a breather during the winter months. That would be my take from a fundamental perspective. But you never know the timing of a stock price recovery. That's why I'm sharing the below technical picture, which suggests that the stock might want to break out.

Source: finviz

Of course, a market correction would, on the contrary, push the price back into the ascending channel.

Takeaway

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has passed the Covid-19 test with flying colors. A full recovery of passenger traffic will require more time, but I expect the stock to recover to pre-Covid levels within one year, as the market recognizes the value of the assets in Tijuana and Guadalajara in particular. I am already long the stock, but I would consider any pullback during the winter as an opportunity to buy more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PAC, ASR, VLRS, OMAB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and views expressed in this article are for information purposes only and should not be used or construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security, investment strategy or market sector.