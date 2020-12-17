comScore (SCOR) came across a screen we ran where we were looking for beaten-down companies which were optionable. As we can see from the technical chart below, the analytics company has been struggling since its March bottom. Whereas the general market has rallied back aggressively over the past 9 months, comScore is still struggling to remain above its yearly lows. This obviously is a worry for the longs.

Shares at present are trading with a book multiple of 0.7 and a sales multiple of 0.4. Followers of our work will know that we favour companies which are trading on the cheap but have the financial conditions to make sustained earnings growth possible. We have no problem waiting for growth to materialise especially if we continuously sell calls against our positions to reduce the cost basis. Therefore, despite the fact that comScore has been struggling this year, our job is to ascertain whether the stock has the capability to bounce back in due course or at the very least maintain itself.

On the recent third quarter earnings call, management announced earnings of -$0.16 per share and revenues of $87.95 million. What was noteworthy on the recent Q3 earnings call was the fact that management stated it was very close to a recapitalization plan. Management had earmarked the Q3 earnings call to finally announce details of the deal but just fell short.

If comScore can get a deal, the injection of cash will significantly improve the firm's liquidity position as well as reduce outstanding long-term debt. Whether the company is sold or a strategic partner comes on board, the outcome is the same for comScore. It needs to present a company with strong potential in order to do the best deal possible.

The financial statements can give us insights as to how valuable comScore presently is. Net income as mentioned fell over 6% to come in at $88 million for the third quarter. Revenues from the movies segment dropped by almost $3 million as a result of theatre closures due to COVID-19. The sizable syndicated digital segment also declined in the quarter but the pace of decline was less in the third quarter so we may see a bottom here in this segment sometime soon.

Gross margin came in at just over 48% in the third quarter with gross profit coming in at $42.3 million. Although this has been the lowest number over the past 10 quarters, costs continue to decline. We witnessed this trend across the board with respect to cost of revenues of $45.6 million, SG&A of $30.7 million and R&D of $8.9 million which were all down in the third quarter. The savings on costs were not enough to avoid an operating loss as EBIT came in at -$4 million for the quarter.

This really is the number we are focused on for the following reason. EBIT actually improved by $5.6 million in Q3 in a very difficult environment. Although costs are expected to increase somewhat from this point due to more product offerings, the firm has definitely showed resiliency this year.

The net income figure (although hugely important), should change significantly if the company gets a deal done. The reason being that interest expense came in at $9 million in the third quarter which significantly affected the bottom line number. Remember, it is net profit or earnings per share which is the chief metric which moves respective share prices on Wall Street. Investors can look at this number in comScore from a cup half full or cup half-empty mindset. If and when a deal is announced, the net profit number will automatically increase due to much less capital (over a quarterly basis) being diverted towards the company's debt.

Suffice it to say, if margins can remain healthy in comScore, we believe the company will return to generating solid positive cash/flow which really is the starting point for a productive earnings cycle. Any company generating positive cash/flow (and not increasing debt) is an attractive proposition for us especially when shares are trading well under book value. It is hard to believe that shares traded above $60 a share only 5 short years ago when Rentrak was acquired. Revenue has obviously increased (3.38%) much less than envisioned but are shares really worth their current valuation is the question.

Therefore, to sum up, it will be interesting to see how the fourth quarter works out. Top line sales are expected to surpass $92.5 million which would be a 2.8% decrease over the same quarter of twelve months prior. The -$0.15 bottom line projection however would be a significant improvement over the -$0.31 EPS in Q4-2019. We remain optimistic. Management with its growth prospects believe that sizable goodwill on the balance sheet will eventually bear fruit. Let's see how the end of the year turns out.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.