The investment bank has also been de-risked yet performing well.

The decade-long investment in these is paying off with more than 50 percent of net profits are derived from such businesses.

MS is now completing the pivot to capital-light businesses such as wealth and investment management.

Morgan Stanley (MS) is a global financial services firm with leading franchises in investment banking (especially equities), wealth management ("WM"), and investment management ("IM"). MS has a low-risk business model and in recent years has completed the pivot to capital-light businesses such as WM and IM. It now derives more than 50 percent of its profits from these businesses.

MS has been the best-performing large U.S. bank this year by a very wide margin and is up more than 25 percent year-to-date. The COVID19 real-life stress-test left it largely unscathed and unequivocally demonstrated the resilience of its business model.

The thesis

MS's business model is a low-risk one compared to its large U.S. peers. The main credit exposures are to investment-grade corporates and HNW individuals. It does not have material exposure to unsecured Consumer credit (e.g. credit cards).

The decade-long pivot to capital-light businesses of WM (and more recently IM) has been very successful. WM and IM are businesses that benefit from scale and MS is reaching critical mass especially so with recent acquisitions of E*Trade and Eaton Vance. Importantly, the growth of these businesses requires very little capital.

Whilst on the face of it, MS appears fairly valued at ~1.6x tangible book value, the market is not fully pricing in its excess capital that can be deployed for further acquisitions and/or dividends and buybacks.

The scale is a key competitive advantage in the WM and IM businesses - as such, marginal growth (whether organic or inorganic) is typically very accretive. MS pre-tax margins have increased from 9 percent to ~30 percent in the last decade. Importantly, these businesses do not require much capital to run or are at risk from regulatory interference. Earnings generated can be recycled back into growing the business or returned to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

Finally, MS is significantly over-capitalized with a CET1 ratio of 16.9 percent and therefore will likely increase the dividend and buybacks in upcoming periods.

Given the above narrative, I believe MS deserves a materially lower cost of capital than its large U.S. peers.

The strategy of large U.S. banks

In the wake of the 2008/2009 global financial crisis ("GFC"), the large U.S. banks had to pivot to a business model that fits the post-GFC regulatory paradigm. Each bank's business model and strategy was strongly affected by the cards they were dealt with in the first place.

Bank of America (BAC), which acquired Merrill Lynch during the crisis, decisively focused on its U.S. consumer bank operations and balanced it with a large (but not outsized) corporate and investment bank.

JP Morgan (JPM) has become a truly universal bank looking to gain scale and top 2 or 3 positions in most businesses. However, Wisely, it avoided expanding or buying an international consumer banking business.

Citigroup (C) on the other hand pressed ahead with a clear strategy centered around a global corporate and investment bank and looking to leverage its unparalleled presence in over 90 territories. Whilst it scaled bank on some consumer locations, it still decided to maintain a global consumer bank predominantly in Asia and Mexico as opposed to focusing on North America. As a consequence, in my view, Citi now has a flawed business model that goes a long way to explaining its discounted valuation. I have covered this topic in a separate article.

Goldman Sachs (GS) continued to focus on its investment banking businesses, keeping the faith with its top advisory credentials. But recently has also changed its strategy and is looking to develop a digitally-led consumer bank as well as a transaction banking division.

MS, however, decided quite early on to focus on Wealth Management and completed the transformational acquisition of the Barney Smith franchise from Citi that has proven to be a masterstroke.

Whilst it took several years for results to show, MS now has one of the best business models out of all the large U.S. banks. It is a low-risk business model that is capable of delivering high-teens RoTCE. This type of business certainly deserves a valuation premium. Most recently, Mr. Market has finally begun to recognize the value created over the last decade or so by Mr Gorman.

You can see from above that MS is now trading at a price to tangible book value second only to JPM.

MS capital allocation

The below table summarises the MS returns on tangible common equity ("RoTCE") by its operating divisions:

I have used the full-year 2019 financials to avoid COVID19 related noise in the numbers.

It is clear that the majority of MS capital (~2/3 of operating divisions) is tied to the investment bank yet it only derives ~50 percent of the net profits.

It is also evident that WM and IM deliver a much superior (and stable) RoTCE. Importantly, marginal earnings growth in these divisions attracts little incremental capital and therefore is extremely accretive and margin expanding.

The Investment Bank

MS's investment bank is a leading integrated bank that is especially strong in the Equities space. It is not as sizeable as Citi's or JPM's and doesn't have a crown jewel of a transaction banking business to underpin corporate flows. MS has much more of an institutional focus as opposed to being a corporate or commercial bank. Consequently, it delivers lower RoTCE compared with the likes of Citi and JPM. Nonetheless, in its areas of strength (e.g. equities and trading), it has been picking up market share in recent years:

Wealth Management and Investment Management

The decade long investment in WM and IM is paying off. These capital-light and scalable businesses now form more than 50 percent of the firm pre-tax profits:

As can be seen from above, the pre-tax margins widen significantly from a high single-digit a decade ago to 30 percent currently. This has been achieved through both net inflows as well as targeted acquisitions that deliver on synergies (costs and/or distribution channels) and/or fill in key product gaps or capabilities (e.g. recent Eaton Vance acquisition filled gaps by adding top-class capabilities in the fixed income investment management space).

The E*TRADE acquisition is a point in case. The synergies and benefits are significant and include filling in product and service gaps for both E*TRADE and Morgan Stanley Clients (e.g. self-directed brokerage and digital banking for MS clients and offering a full advisory model for E*TRADE clients) as well as delivering substantial cost synergies (~400 million) and cost of funds benefit (~200 million). The longer-term growth opportunities of the combined offerings are clearly enticing and MS has a solid record of integrating prior acquisitions in a very accretive manner.

Capital position

MS is clearly over-capitalized with a common equity tier 1 ratio ("CET1") of 16.9 percent as of the latest reporting quarter. MS minimum requirement as per CCAR is 13.2 percent. Assuming a management buffer of approximately 50 to 100 basis points, then MS has excess capital to the tune of ~300 basis points.

That is ALOT of dry powder that can be applied for additional inorganic acquisitions in the WM or IM space as well as delivering outsized special dividends and/or buybacks. It is important to note, that the current high level of capital ratios in fact understate the RoTCE capability of the firm.

Final thoughts

There is nothing not to like about the MS strategic direction. It is essentially a low-risk business. As an investor, you do not need to worry about a large portfolio of credit card loans to sub-prime borrowers.

Even JPM's Mr. Dimon praised MS for doing "a good job" with recent deals for E*Trade and Eaton Vance. It is rumored that JPM was the losing bid for the Eaton Vance acquisition.

Regulators have also effectively derisked the investment bank. This is part of the post-GFC regulatory agenda. The large investment banks are now intermediaries and not principals or proprietary traders. The risks have effectively shifted to the buy-side. The large U.S. investment banks still dominate this business (it is a form of an oligopoly) and benefit from volume and volatility (such as the recent pandemic-induced one) as opposed to risk-taking on proprietary positions. Whilst the reported returns on capital are not as spectacular as in the roaring 2000s, the risks are commensurately lower as well.

The WM and IM divisions have now hit critical mass and are now responsible for more than 50 percent of the firm's profitability.

Given its business model, MS clearly deserves a lower cost of capital compared with its peers. I believe the future is very bright for MS shareholders.

I am bullish on the stock but cognisant of the recent rise in the share price. Therefore, I am looking for entry points that may arise from market dislocations. I am also using options strategies (such as selling puts) to gain a better entry price.

