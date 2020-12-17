A couple key changes are happening which will greatly improve the outlook for the space.

The Buy Thesis

AGNC Investment is presently opportunistic because it has a healthy discount to book which should protect shareholders from potential near term erosion. Longer term, the environment is changing in a way that is favorable to agency mREITs and I believe this new environment will make book values steadier.

In an ideal world, AGNC Investment (AGNC) would be able to just sit back and collect the coupon payments on its agency residential mortgage-backed securities which have a nice spread over cost of capital. Such a dynamic or rather the lack of dynamism would result in steady cashflows to fuel its impressive 9.4% yield. The new paradigm is closer to this steady state.

Let me begin by looking at the challenges mREITs have faced and then follow with an explanation of why things look better going forward.

Unfavorable asymmetric response to change

If one were to examine a treasury or other fixed income security the value of it fluctuates with interest rates. The moves can be quite substantial, particularly for longer duration instruments, but they are symmetric in nature.

Rising interest rates reduce market value of fixed income instruments while falling interest rates increase the market value. Thus, there is volatility but from an expected value standpoint it largely balances out.

This is not the case with Agency RMBS.

There is an unfavorable asymmetric response to changes in interest rates because of the added component of prepayments. Quite simply, the market value of a fixed income instrument would normally go up when interest rates drop, but because lower interest rates cause prepayment rates to rise, this shortens the expected duration of loans and undoes much of the valuation gains that would otherwise occur.

Putting some numbers to this phenomenon, AGNC has an interest rate sensitivity table in their 10-Q.

Source: AGNC

Notice in the second column how tangible book value is expected to be about flat if interest rates drop 50 to 100 basis points. Conversely, if interest rates rise 50, 75 or 100 basis points book value is expected to move -3.3%, -7.2% and -12.6%, respectively.

There is no positive side to interest rate risk to balance it out from an expected value standpoint. So, in that sense, change is not a financially neutral volatility, but rather change is just bad.

To clarify and put some numbers to it, change is bad because of the way prepayment rates respond.

Source: AGNC

If interest rates drop 100 basis points prepayment is expected to climb to 21.8%. The premium amortization that would result eats up any gains that would otherwise be had from the lower rates. The yield on their existing assets functionally drops to 2.73% from 3.07%.

Prepayment has been the bane of mortgage REIT’s existence for quite some time with this low interest rate environment and recently it has gone to extreme levels.

Over time, the has caused quite significant erosion of book value which has had a clear downward trend for the past 8 years.

Source: SNL Financial

This erosion is neither unique to AGNC nor the fault of AGNC. A similar consistent decline can be observed in Annaly Capital (NLY)

Source: SNL Financial

AGNC and NLY are the biggest and best managed mREITs.

So why the book value erosion?

Well, REITs have to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends, so nearly all of mortgage REITs profits are paid out. This means that even during the good times when things are running well, there is little retained capital with which to increase book value.

Invariably, one of the moving parts has a hiccup as we saw in the black swan events of the COVID shutdown. These hiccups can hurt book value and there just isn’t a chance to rebuild the book value because everything is paid out most of the time.

This is one of the reasons I prefer equity REITs to mortgage REITs. Equity REITs, which directly own the properties rather than owning mortgages on the properties, have depreciation which shelters much of the taxable income. As such, equity REITs can retain a substantial portion of their profits and are capable of growing asset value organically.

So, given all these challenges, why am I bullish on AGNC?

The environment is changing and going forward it should be much easier to maintain book value.

A changing paradigm

I see 2 environmental changes that could soon benefit AGNC:

More expensive to refinance Advantageous steepening

On December 1st the Federal Housing Finance Agency introduced an additional 0.5% fee on most refinances.

It may not sound like much in percentage terms, but on a $300,000 mortgage that would be a fee of $1,500. Since it was the large balance mortgages that were most susceptible to prepayments, this will go a very long way toward reducing prepayment rates.

What this means for AGNC is that it will get to retain its assets for longer allowing it to continue collecting those premium coupons. It will also reduce the amount of amortization charge they have to take on loans that are prepayed early.

Advantageous steepening

The Fed has announced a switch to a symmetric inflation target of 2% rather than a maximum of 2% which functionally means they will keep the short end of the curve low even as the economy starts to ramp up.

As a result, TBA dollar roll financing has gotten extremely cheap which has substantially improved NIM (net interest margin)

Source: SNL Financial

While 2.42% may have been an unusually high quarter, I would anticipate it staying above 2.0% for a while which is a very good margin for an Agency mREIT.

Between these 2 new factors, I expect book value to be significantly more stable going forward. With the prepayments likely to be subdued, interest rate changes can largely be hedged away. Thus, I am viewing AGNC as a steady investment that yields 9.4%. Given how scarce yield is in this environment, it strikes me as an attractive source of income.

Decent entry point

As discussed earlier I strongly prefer equity REITs to mREITs. It is a business model with much more room for error. Thus, when investing in mREITs I want an extra cushion to protect my principal.

I find it crucial to get a significant discount to book value and this is where AGNC shines. It is trading at 90% of book which provides a nice cushion against any unexpected erosion.

Over long stretches of time, agency mREITs tend to trade right around book value, so by buying at a discount there is potential for capital appreciation as it returns to book which nicely supplements the large dividend.

Source: SA

AGNC and NLY are strong operators, but presently AGNC trades at a significantly bigger discount at 90% of book compared to 95% for NLY.

Thus, at current pricing, I believe AGNC is the way to play the agency mREIT space at least in terms of common stocks. There are also some great preferreds with high carrying yields and upside to par value which I have selected for the REIT Wealth Builder portfolio.

