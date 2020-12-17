The battle between the East and West is clearly illustrating whose winning the battle for oil market dominance. Recovering demand coupled with limited supplies has Asian buyers bidding up the oil. This has legs, in our view, and will likely keep the oil market well supported so long as demand holds up in the East.

China continues to destock floating storage and the recent buying is still below that of 2018/2019. The rest of Asia is seeing improving demand but with limited supplies, refineries are having to bid up for crude supplies.

On the surface, one would think Asia's crude buying has been very elevated to justify the current support for the market, but that's not actually the case.

The big theme in the oil market has been the battle between East vs West. Strong Asian demand vs. falling demand in the West.

Welcome to the how much longer edition of Oil Markets Daily!

At HFI Research, our goal is to be one step ahead of the rest of the market. And given the latest oil market development, the right question to ask is not whether or not the recent lockdowns will push oil prices lower, but instead - how much longer can Asia keep supporting the global oil markets?

A central theme of ours has been the battle between East vs West. Western countries like the US and Germany continue to suffer from increasing COVID case counts resulting in renewed government lockdowns. But the recovering demand profile in the East has beaten out the demand drop in the West.

So the question everyone should really be asking is how much longer can the East remain strong?

How do we answer this? Well, we can start off with a few indicators via tankers. We know that the countries selling oil to Asian countries are an advanced indicator of how much demand there really is. We can then measure the volume of crude the Asian countries are buying and ask whether or not this volume is sustainable. Since the recent buying is what's kept oil prices well supported, all we really need to figure out then is whether or not the volume is sustainable.

China is the #1 crude importer in the world and based on the advanced crude exports to China, we have not seen anything unusual.

In fact, we would argue that China hasn't bought nearly as much as it should have because its floating storage continues to decline.

As you can see, we suspect China's buying has actually been more or less tame relative to the past. Notice the massive spike in buying in March and April? Well, we are still below the levels seen in 2018 and 2019. This means that the increased buying has not actually followed through in the physical market, which is actually a good thing for oil prices going forward.

What about the rest of Asia?

It's also not anywhere near the level we thought would indicate "material" support for the market.

What does it mean for the global oil markets?

There is really only one conclusion you can draw from this. Global crude exports to Asia remain depressed, while physical spreads are improving. This means supplies are constrained and Asian crude buyers are trying to get their hands on all the crude they can get.

If, for example, global crude exports to Asia were very elevated, then it means that increased supply TODAY will translate to lower demand in the FUTURE. But this is clearly not the case. Recovering demand meeting limited supply is what's propping up oil prices, so as long as demand continues to recover, just a normal buying season is what's pushing oil prices up.

The battle between the East and West is clearly illustrating whose winning in the battle for oil market dominance. Recovering demand coupled with limited supplies has Asian buyers bidding up the oil. This has legs, in our view, and will likely keep the oil market well supported so long as demand holds up in the East.

