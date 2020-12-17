From the slowly dying family of exchange traded notes which gave you blockbusters such as Volmageddon 2018, this instrument presents extreme risk.

Brief Thesis

The global energy industry has been in a discernible state of flux over the past year. Initially, a geo-political bras-de-fer between Russia and OPEC culminated in an enduring and volatile price war, pushing crude oil prices to the downside, putting costly US shale plays out of business. This was then quickly followed by real ramifications of the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak as governments locked down populations, shuttered international trade and destroyed the global travel industry. Undeniably, this has significantly impacted BMO's levered big oil offering (NRGU).

Yet with oil on the mend, along with gradual re-opening of economies, investors are now starting to look for tradable assets to generate active returns. This is not one of them.

With a plethora of oil related offerings on global securities markets, the exchange traded note is increasingly a thing of the past. Structurally weak, intrinsically expensive and void of complimentary products such as options to optimize risk exposure, I remain bearish on this product.

While my position on big oil as an enduring part of the global energy mix continues to be positive, I believe investors looking for long exposure to this critical commodity can achieve it by other means.

I continue to cover oil extensively and invite you to review my alternative 2x long leveraged oil play (GUSH) here.

Overview

BMO MicroSectors US Big Oil Index 3x leveraged exchange traded note is Rex MicroSectors all-in oil play allowing investors to take on exposure to price movements of the 10 most liquid equities from its tracker - Solactive MicroSectors US Big Oil Index.

The fund achieves this by handpicking a range of large & mid-cap stocks, screened for both capitalization and liquidity. Specifically, the ETN looks for average daily transaction values above $25M over 1 and 6-month periods. Equal weighting applies to the exchange traded note, daily rebalancing, high leverage, and significant counterparty risk.

Typically, magnified commodity plays like this one will be accompanied by a range of options to manage risk exposures more effectively - the biggest and most telling feature of this package - is that no options market exists.

Therefore, BMO MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x leveraged ETN remains purely within the domain of near-term trading and solely for less risk adverse traders. Given its sizable leverage, fund structure and lack of derivatives to manage risk, it is not for the faint of heart.

(Source: Market Chameleon)

Exchange traded notes have increasingly become confined to the realms of history following notable fund blow-ups, particularly linked to volatility ETNs during the volatility spike of early 2018. This period was immensely destructive for investors taking positions in ultra-leveraged high-risk volatility products.

Nowadays, exchange traded notes make up a marginal part of the $6T exchange traded fund industry. Fund structure and high leverage are the two main features making them increasingly unpopular with traders and banks which often showcase them.

Exchange traded notes are arcane complex structured products which perform like senior unsecured debt notes as opposed to an exchange traded fund which has an underlying set of securities. Where exchange traded funds are often subject to a range of regulatory constraints similar to mutual funds, exchange traded notes are engineered instruments which carry considerable counterparty and credit risk. This counterparty risk is derived from the banks and financial institutions that develop and market them.

The key distinguishing attribute of exchange traded notes is that they carry meaningful credit risk. Standard exchange traded funds, while having virtually no credit risk, all typically carry tracking risk linked to the fund's ability to track the set of pre-determined underlying securities.

Tax treatment remains more favorable for exchange traded notes which, with their bond like features, deliver tax-efficient long-term capital gains.

Evolution of exchange traded notes

(Source: ft.com)

Exchange traded notes are now becoming less common as banks look to wind them down. A brief overview of ETN launches illustrates their dwindling popularity, taking a more prominent backseat to their distant cousin - the exchange traded fund. Credit Suisse, previously one of the biggest sponsors of the ETN industry, decided to mothball several product offerings, possibly a product of losses sustained during February 2018's vol-mageddon wipe-out.

Returns profile of (XIV) during Volmageddon

(Source: Ft.com)

Vol-mageddon

Vol-mageddon described events in early February 2018 during which massive explosive spikes in volatility destroyed multiple volatility-linked exchange traded notes. Of particular notoriety was XIV - a convoluted, engineered structured bet against volatility - which lost 94% of its value in one single trading session. During this session, as volatility skyrocketed by 118%, the XIV - a leveraged inverse play on volatility, now in the annals of history, was figuratively destroyed. The unravelling of this ETN created a public relations disaster for Credit Suisse which subsequently looked to shutter its product offering.

And similar risks lie very present for BMO MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x leveraged ETN.

Price returns - year to date MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x leveraged ETN

(Source: Tradingview)

Similar destruction is clearly illustrated in the note's annual price returns which lost -93%, reeling from monumental disruption in the energy futures index which at one stage saw the contract of West Texas Intermediate nose-dive into negative territory as storage facilities in Cushing, Oklahoma overflowed.

Structure

The fund flaunts some more unconventional characteristics given its distinct structure - use of OTC derivatives and applicable counterparty risk, and an expiry date (25 March 2039) as the note maintains bond like traits. It displays leveraged long exposure to price swings in big oil and charges at the top-end of fund pricing (0.95%) for the privilege. Given the ETN's recent inception, it has managed to garner surprising interest, presently holding $265M in assets under management. Trading volume is likewise comparably high - at least for this family of products.

(Source: Table developed by author data from ETF.com)

Product portfolio, including NRGU

(Source: BMOetn.com)

Key Takeaways

BMO MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x ETN is a long-leveraged play on oil which has recently seen some degree of success as energy equities start to normalize following a challenging 2020.

It distinguishes itself from its distant ETF cousins as it is an exchange traded note - an arcane engineered financial instrument with bond like features issued by a bank or financial institution.

Not unlike an unsecured debt instrument, the note touts various attributes - noteworthy credit and counterparty risk generated from derivatives and more tax friendly aspects due to its long-term cap-gain treatment.

Exchange traded notes are increasingly a thing of the past, with memorable blow-ups such as 2018's vol-mageddon illustrating real product danger while creating a public relations disaster for its issuer, Credit Suisse.

The product provides no options market which makes tactical position management virtually impossible, despite being a product firmly in the realm of day traders.

The note's fees are on the top-end of fund pricing for an offering of this type, charging 0.95%.

Counterparty risk (Bank of Montreal) and credit risk are substantial factors affecting returns - this is an instrument strictly designed for near-term tactical trading. It is not an investable asset.

Ultra-high leverage exposes the note to swift colossal gains or losses which increase potential fund closure.

Bank of Montreal, the issuer of the MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x exchange traded note, provides investors the opportunity to endure large-scale risk for long exposure to energy gains.

While the note has performed most recently as oil recovers, given its assorted costs and risks, other options to build long leveraged exposure to black gold are advisable.

Regardless of your forward-looking opinion on oil as a commodity, several offerings exist, often with relatively liquid options markets, which make this ETN, like its greater product family, increasingly a thing of the past.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I hope you enjoyed my post - if you did, hit the like button and follow my Seeking Alpha profile which covers a range of tradeable subjects.