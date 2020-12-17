Source. Vistra seems a classical value investment. Can it provide decent returns over the next several years?

Introduction

Vistra (VST) is very cheap today and even cheaper than it was two years ago. Never mind that the company has been doing everything right - producing ample free cash flow, reducing leverage, buying back shares, initiating and increasing dividends, harvesting merger synergies, closing accretive tuck-in acquisitions, conducting regular informative investor events. Several times during these couple of years, Vistra's CEO Curt Morgan stated that the company will consider strategic options should its shares keep trading so low - it has not helped either. Despite the reduction in interest rates, VST is trading at a depressed level. Can we expect a change in Vistra's fortunes?

Background and Valuations

An article on Vistra with an extensive quantitative analysis was published recently on SA and we will keep this section short.

Vistra used to be a part of bankrupt Energy Future Holdings that combined fossil and nuclear electricity generation, electricity distribution, and electricity retail. It emerged from Chapter 11 in Oct 2016 and started trading on NYSE in May 2017. But today's VST took its shape in April 2018 when completed its merger with Dynegy. Currently, VST consists of six segments:

Texas electricity generation

East electricity generation

West electricity generation

Retail represents all electricity and natural gas sales to residential, commercial, and industrial customers

Sunset represents fossil plants with announced retirement dates

Asset Closure engaged in the decommissioning and reclamation of retired plants and mines

There are two logical metrics to evaluate VST: EBITDA and FCF. The results are similar and for simplicity, we will consider only FCF. Below is a slide from the Q3 earnings call with FCF projections for the full 2020:

As you can see, Vistra is distinguishing between 3 different versions of FCF:

Traditional FCF equal to operating cash flow less ALL Capex

FCF from ongoing operations that excludes Capex for the Asset Closure segment.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow before growth (Adj. FCFbG) that besides Asset Closure excludes Capex for new electric facilities and further adjusts for multiple other items.

In presentations, Vistra is primarily touting Adj. FCFbG as the one representing its true cash generation abilities. This is subject to challenge and I will use the traditional FCF of $1,550M at mid-range. At the end of Q3, VST had 489M shares outstanding that at a $19 quote, produces a $9.3B market cap. The current FCF yield comes up to 16.7% (using Adj. FCFbG yield ends up with a ridiculously high yield of 26.6%).

Vistra has already published its forecast for 2021 FCF as below:

This forecast is more conservative due to a one-time charge related to the closing of carbon-generating assets. But if we assume that this charge is not a one-time event and straightforwardly use the data at mid-range, the FCF yield will come up at 11.8%.

No matter how you manipulate data, VST remains either very cheap or ridiculously cheap. And it is not something that has just become clear. Just on the contrary: it was quite obvious two years ago when I first reviewed the company. But let me refer to a more authoritative opinion of Bruce Flatt, Brookfield's CEO, from his Q2 2019 Letter to shareholders:

Over the past few years, we have assisted Vistra in hiring a new management team led by industry veteran Curt Morgan. Under his leadership and following a series of acquisitions, as well as a repositioning of the business, Vistra is now a leading competitive power producer in the U.S., serving 3.7 million retail customers in 20 states, and with a generation fleet totaling 41,000 megawatts. ...we believe the trading price of the company's shares remains remarkably inexpensive and have the potential to increase considerably. As a result, we intend to hold a portion of our own investment in Vistra for a much longer duration.

When Mr. Flatt published this letter, VST was trading at $22-25. Today it is trading at $18-19 and BAM remains a significant shareholder.

Why is it so cheap?

1. Bankruptcy stigma.

While it is true that some investors may exercise additional caution investing in a company shortly after bankruptcy, it is hard to believe this reason can explain such low valuations 4.5 years after emerging from Chapter 11. And how can it explain that in 2020 VST shares are trading 20% lower than in 2019?

2. Private equity exit.

Source: VST Proxy Statement, 2018

In 2018, private equity owned most of the company (Cyrus Madon represents Brookfield). The picture had changed dramatically by 2020:

Source: VST Proxy statement, 2020

If we consider BAM a long-term shareholder based on Mr. Flatt's comments, private equity had already exited completely by spring 2020. No doubt, selling pressure was affecting VST share price for a while and that was the exact reason Mr. Morgan, VST's CEO, quoted several times to explain depressed valuations. However, this argument is valid no longer.

3. High leverage.

Since merging with Dynegy, VST has been focused on deleveraging growing organically (mostly in retail), through tuck-in acquisitions, and retiring debt. The latter became the dominant theme of 2020 when VST committed almost all of its cash flow to pay down the debt. Currently, its leverage ratio is approaching the target of 2.5. Major credit agencies have already upgraded VST's credit rating to BB+ level with a positive outlook and the company is expected to reach the investment grade during 2021.

4. Risky business model

VST and its peer NRG are operating in a deregulated environment such as ERCOT, where both companies have their major operations. This environment is characterized by extreme price volatility and cash flows may be perceived as not safe. The performance of both companies is highly dependent on their trading groups in charge of hedging exposures. VST and NRG are definitely not your traditional utilities that are either regulated or locked into long-term PPAs.

To counteract, both companies employ the so-called integrated business model matching their retail load with wholesale electricity generation. The residual exposure is further reduced through hedging. This vertical integration keeps margins across companies (but not on a segment level!) relatively stable. In this regard, NRG has reached almost perfect matching and VST is generation-long but the gap is getting reduced as is clear from the slide below.

Source: company's presentation

5. Losing Keynesian beauty contest

John Maynard Keynes compared equity markets to a beauty contest where judges are rewarded for selecting the most popular faces among all judges, rather than those they may personally find the most attractive. Below is a related story from Wikipedia (the details are here):

In 2011, National Public Radio's Planet Money tested the theory by having its listeners select the cutest of three animal videos. The listeners were broken into two groups. One selected the animal they thought was cutest, and the other selected the one they thought most participants would think was the cutest. The results showed significant differences between the groups. Fifty percent of the first group selected a video with a kitten, compared to seventy-six percent of the second selecting the same kitten video. Individuals in the second group were generally able to disregard their own preferences and accurately make a decision based on the expected preferences of others.

So, Keynesian thinking exacerbates actual preferences: whoever is pretty judged even prettier, and whoever is ugly judged even uglier. Getting back to the stock market: some investors are buying companies not because these companies are worth buying but because these investors strive to profit from the preferences of others. Correspondingly, these investors are not buying companies they think are unpopular among other investors. This approach can lead to some truly extreme scenarios like the one being materialized in auto manufacturing now: Tesla (TSLA) regardless of its actual value is winning the Keynesian contest by a wide margin and legacy actors are losing it.

For many investors today, anything related to coal is taboo regardless of cash flows. And many other investors will not buy coal-related companies because they take the Keynesian beauty contest seriously. For both groups, VST is a "no-no" as almost all of its generating assets are either coal or gas, or nuclear. Never mind that VST is in the process of retiring coal assets - it will take many years to complete the process and nuclear and gas may become the next targets of green enthusiasm.

Perhaps, this is the most important reason for Vistra's low valuations.

Management acts

Curt Morgan owns about 832K VST shares and Jim Burke, the second-in-command, owns 511K. BAM, which was instrumental in installing the current management, is still a significant shareholder. With this in mind, we can be almost certain that management's interests are well aligned with shareholders'. And the management has tried different strategies to reverse shares' fortunes by adjusting capital allocation:

Buybacks

In 2019 alone, VST spent $656M on buybacks. The stock responded by sliding from $25.11 to $22.52 over the year! Perhaps private equity exit explains it, but it proves that buybacks do not guarantee stock appreciation. The management decided to commit cash flows in 2020 exclusively to debt retirement. Shares were not repurchased even in March 2020 when they were trading below $13! In 2021, Vistra will spend about $1B for buybacks and it is expected to help shares but as we have seen does not guarantee it.

Dividends

In today's environment, the yield is one thing that many investors find irresistible. At the current share price, the 2021 yield is projected to be about 3.2% ($0.58 per share dividend). This is good but not good enough to make a difference. However, in 2022, the yield is projected to become 4.2% ($0.76 per share) and this may become noticeable.

Growing retail

If you are not regulated and do not have PPAs, growing retail is the next best strategy for an electricity generating company. It guarantees margin stability and allows flexibility in increasing generating assets. And Vistra did a lot in this regard. First, it has executed several tuck-in acquisitions to grow its customer base. Second, it has been increasing customer count organically. Both actions increased residential customer counts from 2.0M in Q3 2019 to $2.7M in Q3 2020. On top of this, VST has been adding value-added products to retail to improve margins and reduce churn. This is done within the fee-based and asset-light partnership model. I would like to particularly emphasize the partnership with Service Experts, a Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP) brand. It has been recently initiated at scale but based on the pilot program, may become very successful for both parties.

Deleveraging

In 2020, all Vistra's cash flows have been committed to paying down debt. These efforts will continue in 2021-22 but at a lower level. In my opinion, this is the most important tool in the VST arsenal as it addresses several targets at once. First of all, the company is getting derisked. Secondly, since many investors use EBITDA for valuation, leverage reduction should positively affect VST share price. And finally, reaching investment grade will provide VST more flexibility to transform its asset portfolio.

Portfolio Transformation

To change the outcome of the Keynesian beauty contest, VST has to transform its generation portfolio as soon as possible. Currently, it is in the process of retiring its coal plants. By 2030, Vistra projects coal to be less than 10% of its portfolio. It seems difficult to retire coal sooner, but perhaps more can be done to grow renewables quicker.

Until very recently, Vistra's investments in renewables were very modest. But in September 2020, VST announced 7 projects in Texas for about 1GW of solar and energy storage to be commissioned in 2021-22 with more in the pipeline. Perhaps, reaching an investment-grade credit rating will allow accelerating transition to renewable energy either organically or through acquisitions. Once a certain capacity is reached, the renewables can be partially spun-off and this might cause rerating of Vistra. Alternatively, with a clear renewable path, VST may become more attractive for either strategical or private equity acquirers.

Conclusion

I am modestly bullish on Vistra. Due to buybacks, its shares may start appreciating in 2021 but not as fast as its cash flows deserve. Even under the most optimistic scenarios, portfolio transformation will become visible only in 2022. On the other hand, due to low multiples, soon to be reached investment-grade credit rating, and the integrated business model, risks are limited. 3-4% dividend yield plus modest appreciation can return around 10% or more (roughly in line with the combined buybacks+dividend yield) within the next couple of years until VST is truly rerated.

