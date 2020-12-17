It's uncertain if and when things in Argentina get better and to what extend. I'd recommend to avoid Telecom Argentina shares for now.

Even with shares below 2012/2013 prices, investing now is speculating that the Argentinian economy will turn around. It's not an investment in a business with a strong fundamental performance.

Telecom Argentina's business shows no substantial real growth and is likely not able to keep up with inflation in Argentina in 2020.

The Telecoms, Media and Technology (TMT) sector has a special focus in my own investing activities because of my own work in the sector. Next to TMT, I make sure to diversify my portfolio to other sectors. As a rule of thumb, I make sure to always keep well over 50% exposure to other sectors to avoid losing too much if things would turn sour for the entire TMT sector.

In addition to diversification over different sectors, I also look for diversification within the TMT holdings in my portfolio. I buy different types of securities, like common stock, preferred stock and bonds and I look at different geographies. I occasionally also buy shares of TMT companies in emerging markets, whereas my main focus is on companies in Europe and the US. A reasonable emerging market exposure results in diversification and potential for outsized returns associated with the bigger risk of the investments in those markets. One example of a TMT company in emerging markets in which I've a long position is Veon (VEON). I covered this emerging market player in a previous Seeking Alpha article.

Now that the end of the COVID pandemic is in sight I also started reading up on TMT companies with business in Latin-America, such as Telefónica (TEF), América Móvil (AMX) and the company, which is the topic of this article, Telecom Argentina (TEO). My expectation is that it is possible to find some entry points for long positions in TMT companies in Latin America at this point in time. Many companies in the TMT sector have become stronger with a coronavirus boost to the business, because of people using the services more. Emerging market economies, on the other hand, experienced a negative impact from the virus and can have kept valuations of strong companies down. The economic recovery after the pandemic, expected to start in the coming year, can provide a catalyst for rising valuations of emerging market companies with fundamentally strong businesses, like some TMT companies.

This brings me to what I would look for to determine if it would be a good idea to buy shares of an emerging market Telco such as Telecom Argentina. My investment thesis is that Telecom Argentina shares would be a buy if (1) the fundamental performance of the business is looking good, (2) the valuation is attractive and (3) the post pandemic recovery of the economy can be a catalyst for future capital gains.

To elaborate on (1) the fundamental performance: Telecom Argentina is a full service telecom business, with both wireless and fixed line services. I would consider the performance fundamentally strong if subscriber numbers trends for the various services are favorable next to a rising ARPU. My review of the performance will therefor focus on subscriber numbers and ARPU. There's many other factors that play a role in the performance of a Telco, such as operating expenses, capital expenses and debt, but in my view these are all of secondary importance. If the subscriber numbers are declining and ARPU is decreasing, it doesn't matter how well other factors are managed. The company then still has a fundamental business problem.

With this specification of what to look for, let's now see what's in the Telecom Argentina reports.

Telecom Argentina: a full service telco operator in a market with extreme inflation

Telecom Argentina's key markets are in Argentina and to a lesser extend Paraguay. The company reports the split of revenue over four major service lines: (1) mobile, (2) broadband internet, (3) cable TV , (4) fixed telephony and data. All four service lines are available in Argentina, while the only available service in Paraguay is mobile.

Before going into the performance of the company by looking at subscriber and ARPU trends, it is important to know that the Argentinian economy is going through a stormy period. The very high inflation of the local currency, the Argentinian pesos (P$), has a substantial impact on the country in general and Telecom Argentina as well. Inflation has for some recent quarters reached well over 50% YoY. The company's quarterly reports compare the numbers with restated numbers of the same quarter of a year ago by taking into account the official inflation rate. So, if a certain revenue number was P$100 million a year ago, it would be restated to P$150 million for comparison purposes, in case of an official 50% YoY inflation. This principle is referred to as "inflationary accounting". The currency situation becomes even more complex when peso-dollar exchange rate differences between official and black markets are taken into account. An US dollar costs much more pesos on the black market, sometimes twice as much, than the official exchange rate would suggest. For this article, I've taken the official company quarterly reports as the starting point, which uses the official inflation rates and leaves any other currency related complexities aside.

Business Performance of Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina quarterly reports consistently state total mobile subscribers in both Argentina and Paraguay, broadband access subscribers and cable TV subscribers. These are the most important subscriptions that Telecom Argentina has on offer. There will be an overlap between the groups in case households make use of several services.

x million subscribers Q1 '19 H1 '19 9M '19 FY '19 Q1 '20 H2 '20 9M '20 Mobile Argentina 18.4 18.6 19.0 19.1 18.8 18.8 18.7 Broadband access 4.1 4.1 4.1 4.1 4.1 4.1 4.2 Cable TV 3.4 3.4 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.6 Mobile Paraguay 2.4 2.4 2.3 2.3 2.4 2.2 2.2

Source: author compilation based on quarterly reports

From the table it becomes clear that the total wireless subscriptions are trending slightly down, while the broadband access and cable TV have been stable or rising somewhat. Per September 30, 2020 there were 78,000 more broadband subscriptions and 69,000 more cable TV subscriptions than one year before, which is a growth of ~2%.

Aside from some relatively small quarter on quarter deviations up- or downward, I'd characterize the subscriber base as stable, at least stable enough to generate a stable revenue. The small additions on fixed line services compensate the small net loss of subscribers of wireless services. The ARPU for fixed line services is generally substantially higher than for the wireless services, so a small rise in fixed line subscriptions compensates a bigger decline in mobile subscription numbers.

One final remark with the subscriber numbers. Just over 40% of mobile subscribers in Argentina is postpaid. This is only around 15% in Paraguay. The other mobile subscriptions are prepaid. In general, prepaid churn is higher than postpaid churn. The high percentage of prepaid subscriptions makes the risk of high churn bigger.

Turning to ARPU numbers, the separate quarterly reports of Telecom Argentina show the growth of ARPU that was achieved in Q1 2020 versus Q1 2019, H1 2020 vs. H1 2019 and 9M 2020 vs. 9M 2019 for the most important services.

P$ Q1 '19 H1 '19 9M '19 FY '19 Q1 '20 H2 '20 9M '20 ARPU Mobile 225.5 246.5 281.1 317.1 352.0 375.5 401.2 YoY growth 56% 52% 43% ARPU Broadband 819.4 867.4 967.2 1058.8 1107.5 1160.9 1199.7 YoY growth 35% 34% 24% ARPU Cable TV 871.5 914.8 1065.7 1165.4 1250.6 1255.3 1285.0 YoY growth 43% 37% 21% Official inflation 48% 43% 37%

Source: author compilation based on quarterly reports

The table shows that the ARPU for the mobile services is growing at the fastest pace of all the services, reaching over 50% in the first half of 2020. The official inflation, that I added in the bottom line of the table for comparison purposes, is lower than the mobile ARPU growth. The Broadband and Cable TV ARPU growth in 2020, however, is substantially lower than the official inflation. One cause for this lower growth is that Telecom Argentina froze prices for some services between May 1 and Aug 31, 2020 due to an agreement with the Argentinian government to avoid price rises during the pandemic.

A key conclusion from the table is that mobile ARPU is the lowest ARPU, but the fastest grower. The fixed line services have a much higher ARPU but grow less fast than inflation even before the start of the pandemic.

Turning to the resulting overall revenue picture for Telecom Argentina as a whole: the below table shows that the revenue growth for the first 9 months of 2020 is 30% while the official inflation was 37% for the same period. If Telecom Argentina has a weak Q4 2020, the business will not be able to keep up with inflation this year.

P$ x million Q1 '19 H1 '19 9M '19 FY '19 Q1 '20 H2 '20 9M '20 Total revenue 44,328 88,581 159,699 237,024 62,762 131,158 208,220 YoY growth 42% 48% 30% Inflation 55% 43% 37%

The conclusion regarding fundamental business performance is that the business of Telecom Argentina is not showing real growth. The ARPU for the fixed line products, which is much higher than the mobile ARPU, can't keep pace with the inflation. The mobile ARPU growth exceeds inflation, but the mobile subscriber numbers are declining somewhat. All in all, this has led to a below inflation growth in the top-line in the first nine months of 2020.

Share price and valuation

As one might expect with the business under pressure, Telecom Argentina shares are currently trading at depressed prices, even below levels last seen in 2012/2013.

Data by YCharts

The current market capitalization of Telecom Argentina is just over $17 billion. When I make some assumptions about the remainder of this year, the exchange rates, and taking into account current debt and cash levels, I end up at an EV/EBITDA of ~15, which is not even that cheap in comparison with the industry. It's certainly not trading at absolute bargain prices, which is what one could expect under the current circumstances.

Outlook for Argentinian economy

Argentina is hit hard by the COVID19 pandemic. Just last week, it announced that it joined a select few countries with over 1.5 million infections. The coming months will probably remain difficult until the vaccination start to take effect.

The economic challenges that already existed before the pandemic have been widely covered in the press. One example article in the Buenos Aires Times describes the main challenges. In 2018, a currency crisis hit Argentina. In that year, the country obtained the largest credit-line in history from the IMF, with a size of $57 billion. From that year, the economy has been contracting. The contraction was 2.2% in 2019 and will at least be an estimated 4% in 2020 due to the pandemic. A new president took office in Argentina at the end of 2019. A first goal of the new government was to restructure $68 billion in state debt obligations to private parties. A restructuring offer was to be presented at the end of March 2020, but this has been postponed.

To summarize the challenges, Argentina has massive debt to both the IMF and private parties, there is extreme inflation and it also has a contracting economy since 2018. Next to that, the pandemic has hit the country hard.

One welcome positive sign is that the IMF predicts economic growth to return over the course of 2021. This would be a first step on the road to getting things in order in the country. It doesn't guarantee, however, that the country will be able to deal with the issues of debt and inflation.

Conclusion and Investor Takeaway

Investing in strong companies in emerging markets can be good for diversification purposes. My review of Telecom Argentina shows that this company is not showing a strong fundamental performance when we look at how the key telco services are doing. A review of the subscriber and ARPU trends shows that there's no strong growth areas anywhere. The ARPU growth for the high value fixed line services can't keep up with inflation. The mobile services ARPU can keep up with inflation, but subscriber numbers of the mobile services are declining slightly.

Keeping the concerns regarding the business performance in mind, the current low share price could still be viewed as a good entry price. A general economic recovery in Argentina could drive share prices up. If an investor wants to speculate on such a turnaround in Argentina, I'd not recommend picking Telecom Argentina, but some investment with stronger fundamentals.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VEON. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.