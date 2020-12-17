Pricing Undermines NINE’s Recovery

As the well completion and drilling activity begins to recover, Nine Energy Service (NINE) gains market share by increasing sales of low-temperature dissolvable plugs in the Permian and Northeast. In the near to medium term, it banks on the recovery of the natural gas price and activities. Higher sales of plugs in the high-pressure, high-temperature environment also boost the cementing service line's revenue potential.

On the other hand, the company has stacked plenty of cementing spreads and coiled tubing units, while average revenues declined, owing to the demand loss in recent times. Overall, I do not expect revenues to bump up before 2H 2020. The EBITDA margin recovery can be even more protracted because of the weakness in pricing. NINE is trying to tide over its overly leveraged balance sheet by repurchasing debt, but so far, it has not yielded the desired results in bringing the ratio down. A weak balance sheet and negative free cash flows point to increased financial risks in the medium term. I think the investors should avoid the stock in the near term.

Pricing Strategy In The Dissolvable Plugs

For some time, NINE has been focusing on the new dissolvable and composite plug technology. It has already commercialized the Stinger plugs, the low-temperature dissolvable, in the Permian and Northeast. It estimates to run ~35% of the low-temperature Stinger products in the Permian and ~46% in the Northeast. Despite the extreme drop in completion job, it has benefited from the long-term client relationship in Haynesville's coil and completion tool. Starting Q1 2021, it may start generating revenues in this business.

The primary obstacle related to dissolvable plug sales has been the low coil prices. Strategically, the company has been cautious in setting prices, which implies it has not set prices too high or low, such that gross margin remains recoverable. However, the continued pressure on pricing has caught up with margin at the operating level. Its gross and EBITDA margins were negative in the past two quarters until Q3 2020 – a departure from its history of generating positive margins for several previous quarters. Read more on the company’s strategies in my previous article here.

In the near term, the company anticipates some recovery, partially at the natural gas-heavy basins. Natural gas price was up by 9.2% November over the previous month, following the demand rise in residential space heating during the pandemic. The EIA expects natural gas prices to increase further by 19% in January 2021, led by higher space heating demand and rising U.S. liquefied natural gas (or LNG) exports. Higher prices should benefit NINE's operations in Haynesville and Northeast. Nearly all of the pricing improvement will remain confined to the company's service pricing, while tool pricing is likely to remain unchanged or may even decline in the near term. As the current trend of producing energy with lower emissions catches up, the company's dissolvable plug will see higher demand. On top of that, the bottlenecks in producing the new composite plugs during the pandemic can ease out further in the coming months.

The Market Outlook And Challenges

There have been undeniable signs of the energy sector, even if the medium-term outlook remains murky. The U.S. rig count has gone up by 30% from where it started in Q3. The U.S. frac spread count, too, has zoomed during this period (57% up). According to the EIA, the US completion well counts increased by 45% from Q2 to Q3. As a result, the company's Q4 results should fare better, except that higher energy activity will induce many oilfield services players to reactivate, driving down prices through intensified competition. Earlier, during the 2016 energy market downcycle, we saw that the upstream companies typically prefer higher quality service providers when activity begins to pick up because of their operational efficiencies.

Overall, I expect the market to remain challenging. In the Permian, drilling activity saw an uptick in October and November, which may translate into a mild revenue and margin expansion in Q4 2020. In 2021, depending on the upstream companies’ energy production, the company can potentially see a rise in the wireline and coiled tubing business, plus growth in some of its other service lines. On the other hand, revenues related to drilling can remain subdued as the drilling rig count has stayed low throughout 2020.

What Are The Current Drivers?

In 2H 2020, NINE has expanded its cementing service line into Haynesville because the management sees increased activity here, which brightens its long-term profit outlook. Since the start of the year, Haynesville's total energy production has been resilient (4% down) despite the fall in production in the other key shales. The number of completed wells has also gone up in the past couple of months until November. It will also boost the cementing service line's revenue potential in a high-pressure, high-temperature environment. Such an environment can help the company win market share and drive revenue growth.

In Q3, the company's total stages completed in wireline and completion tools were relatively flat compared to Q2. It doubled its market share in Eagle Ford despite the fall in cementing activity. The company saw a 15% drop in cementing jobs and a 12% fall in the average blended revenue per job in Q3 versus Q2. As a result, the aggregate revenues from cementing declined by 25% sequentially in Q3. Responding to the demand drop, it stacked 30% of its cementing spreads.

The wireline units fared much better in comparison. Although it stacked 55% of its wireline units in Q3, revenues from this operation increased by 35% as the number of wireline stages increased. Revenues from completion tools decreased by 8% in Q3, which was hardly surprising, given the fall in completion well count in the key U.S. shales in 2020. Similarly, the company stacked 50% of its coiled tubing units in Q3 in the face of lower demand.

Analyzing The Q3 Financial Results

In Q3 2020, Nine Energy Service's top line decreased by 6% compared to Q2 2020, while its net adjusted loss remained unchanged at $1.13. On a year-over-year basis, the revenue decline was much steeper (down 76%) in Q3. The negative gross profit margin deteriorated from 4.9% to 6.1% between Q2 and Q3, while the loss margin at the EBITDA level also steepened to 28% in Q3.

What's The Current Financial State?

As of September 30, 2020, NINE had $120 million in liquidity. The company's debt-to-equity ratio of 6.4x is significantly higher than many of its peers. Since FY2019, shareholders' equity has depleted immensely, particularly following the goodwill impairment charge, including $296 million charges in the first nine months of FY2020, which leveraged up the balance sheet. The company is addressing the issue by repurchasing bonds but has only managed to lower debt by only 13% since the start of this year.

In 9M 2020, NINE's cash flow from operations was negligible, which was a considerable decline compared to a year ago led by lower revenues. To alleviate the pressure on cash flows, the management is considering inventory monetization, particularly in completion tools. By the end of 2021, it expects the pressure to dissipate. Although it has lowered the planned capex significantly and has sufficient liquidity, it might want to reduce the pressure on the balance sheet by generating positive free cash flows.

Linear Regression-Based Forecast

I have observed a regression equation based on the historical relationship between crude oil price, completions wells count, drilled wells count, and NINE's reported revenues for the past five years and the previous eight-quarter trend. Based on the model, I expect revenues to remain steady in the next twelve months (or NTM). It can recover in 2022, and the recovery rate can accelerate in 2023 after which, the growth will stabilize.

Based on a simple regression model using the average forecast revenues, I expect the company's EBITDA to decline sharply in NTM 2021. The model suggests it can recover in 2022 and will increase dramatically in 2023 before stabilizing in 2024.

It is difficult to arrive at a reasonable valuation for NINE because the company is incurring losses at the operating level, limiting the possibility of applying the regular EV/EBITDA multiple-based valuation. The sell-side analysts expect significantly negative returns (43% downside) at the current level. Assuming the margin and cash flow pressure, I think the stock has a negative bias in the short term.

What's The Take On NINE?

NINE is looking to consolidate its operations into specific basins. It has already gained market share by increasing sales of low-temperature dissolvable plugs in the Permian and Northeast. On top of that, it banks on the recovery of the natural gas-heavy basins like Haynesville and Eagle Ford following the rise in natural gas prices. Higher sales of plugs in the high-pressure, high-temperature environment will also help win market share and drive revenue growth.

However, the demand pattern reeks of several weaknesses. As a result, the company has stacked 30% of its cementing spreads and 50% coiled tubing units in Q3. Overall, I do not expect revenues to bump up before 2H 2020 when revenues from the commercialization of new technologies will gather steam. However, the EBITDA margin will lag because of the weakness in pricing. NINE’s weak balance sheet and negative free cash flows point to increased financial risks in the medium term. So, the stock has underperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) in the past year. I think the stock remains a "sell" candidate in the near term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.