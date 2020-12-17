Just after the market bottomed in March, I wrote an article on Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS). In that article, I laid out a bullish case for the stock after it had dropped almost 50% and had hit what I felt was pretty solid support. Given the nature of the company’s business, uniforms and cleaning services, I felt like it was in a good position to thrive as the virus was in its early stages. Shortly after writing that article and getting a confirmation from the chart, I recommended Cintas to subscribers of the Hedged Alpha Strategy.

When I wrote the article and when I made the recommendation, it was a combination of fundamental, sentiment, and technical factors that served as drivers behind the trade. Now, it’s eight months later and the company is getting ready to release fiscal second quarter earnings results on December 22.

Analysts expect Cintas to report earnings of $2.18 per share, and that would be a slight decline from the $2.27 the company earned in fiscal Q2 2020. Revenue is expected to dip from $1.84 billion to $1.75 billion for the quarter.

The expected declines are likely a result of the pandemic induced economic slowdown as it has probably cut into the uniform rental side of the business. The declines are out of the ordinary based on Cintas’ recent history. Earnings have grown at a rate of 22% per year over the last three years, and they increased by 20% in the first quarter. Revenue has increased at a rate of 7% per year over the last three years, but it did decline by 4% in the first quarter.

For fiscal 2021 as a whole, revenue is expected to essentially come in flat, while earnings are expected to increase by 10.5%. Looking out to fiscal 2022, earnings growth is expected to slow to 6.6%, but revenue is expected to increase at a growth rate of 6.0%.

In addition to the earnings and revenue growth, two other fundamental indicators that helped drive the bullish stance on the stock were the return on equity and the profit margin. The ROE is above average at 28.1%, and the profit margin is decent at 14.9%.

Cintas hasn’t really been able to show whether or not it is positioned well with so many aspects of the economy still not running at full capacity. Many companies are still allowing workers to work remotely as virus cases have spiked once again, and shutdowns are happening once again. Given the current economic conditions, Cintas has held up well, and as the economy starts to return to normal next calendar year, I can see the earnings and revenue growth return to pre-pandemic levels.

The Stock Gained Nearly 140% from the March Low

When I wrote about Cintas in April, the stock had just bounced off what I considered to be a very strong support level in the $154 area. That area was the low in the fourth quarter dip in 2018, and it once again held up this year. The stock rallied to a recent high of $369.20, and those figures have been adjusted for the dividends the company has paid out. I waited for the weekly stochastic indicators to make a bullish crossover before recommending the stock, and our entry price ended up being just over $202.

There were a few areas that I was worried about potentially serving as resistance. The high from 2018 was in the $212.50 area, and that looked like a possible minor resistance area. The bigger resistance point that I was concerned with was the $300 area - the pre-pandemic high. I did recommend that subscribers take profits on the first half of the trade back in June as the stock was hitting overbought territory and went through a consolidation phase. The exit price for the first half was just below $275, or a 36% gain.

Flash ahead six months and the stock is up in the $350 area. The weekly stochastic indicators are still hovering near the 80 level, but they have been there for most of the last six months. The 10-week RSI is elevated, but not as close to overbought territory as the stochastic indicators.

The current levels on the overbought/oversold indicators are a minor concern right now, but not enough for me to recommend taking profits on the trade. I am keeping an eye on them along with other indicators, but I think Cintas still has room to the upside. I also think the $300 level could serve as a support level should the stock pull back, but that is 15% below the current price. I don’t want to see that support tested anytime soon, but it’s nice to know it is there.

Sentiment has Become More Bearish

The biggest negative sentiment back in April was from the analysts’ ratings. There were 14 analysts covering the stock at that time with seven “buy” ratings, five “hold” ratings, and two “sell” ratings. That put the buy percentage at 50%. There are 14 analysts following the stock now, with six “buy” ratings, six “hold” ratings, and two “sell” ratings. This gives us a buy percentage of 42.8%, and that is well below average - especially when you consider the strong fundamentals for Cintas.

The short interest ratio has also shifted to a more bearish level. The ratio was at 2.76 in April (according to my article), and it is now at 3.55. The table below from the Nasdaq shows a much lower short interest ratio at the end of March, but we didn’t have the end of March stats yet when I wrote that last article. The number of shares sold short has been trending lower in recent months, but that shouldn’t be a surprise with the stock rallying. What I found to be more interesting was how much the average daily trading volume has dropped. The average volume is approximately 20% of where it was at the end of March.

Cintas doesn’t see a great deal of option activity, but the put/call ratio is rather high at 1.77. There are 3,923 puts open and 2,218 calls open at this time. The overall open interest only represents 614K shares, but with the average daily trading volume so low, the ratio is relevant. The average put/call ratio falls in the 1.0 range, and when Cintas reported earnings back on September 23, the ratio was at 1.04, so option traders have grown more bearish in the last few months.

My Overall Take on Cintas

Obviously, I am still bullish on the stock, or I would have recommended to subscribers that they take profits at this time. The overall fundamental picture isn’t as strong as it was in April, but given what the world has gone through in the last eight months, the company has held up well. The growth in the commercial cleaning services that I anticipated hasn’t really had a chance to play out yet, but that may start as the vaccines start rolling out and the economy starts to open back up.

On the technical side, the overbought/oversold indicators are a minor concern, but not enough of a concern to scare me off. The sentiment indicators are showing an increase in bearish opinion, and that is encouraging to me. When there are still skeptics, there is still room for the stock to rise.

Cintas has beaten EPS estimates in each of the last eight quarters, but there haven’t been very many instances where the stock gapped higher or lower. The prevailing pattern has been for the stock to trend higher in the weeks following the earnings announcement. I look for that pattern to play out once again, and I can see the volume seeing an uptick as well, not just on earnings day.

I can see the stock making a run at the $400 level over the next six to nine months. If it gets to that level, I will reevaluate the fundamentals and the sentiment to determine what to do with it.

