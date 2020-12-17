Many of these companies are garbage, have complex features and securities attached but people are eating them up.

These are almost custom-designed to benefit from a hot market that isn't too discriminating.

I've recently written up a number of SPAC related opportunities. One example being Switchback Energy (SBE) a couple of days ago. This note is about CIIG Merger Corp. (OTC:CIIC).

It is an EV play where the newly combined company is going to list on the NASDAQ under the ticker ARVL. Per Seeking Alpha:

The company says it has developed a new method of designing and producing zero-emission vehicles using its proprietary hardware, software and robotics technologies and low cost Microfactories

The opportunity here isn't so much about the underlying company. Similar to the setup in Switchback Energy this is another case where there's a wide spread between the warrant and the common shares (see graph below). The graph below shows the price of the shares and the warrant:

What seems attractive to me is to own the warrant and short the shares.

One risk is that the business combination doesn't close. The warrants expire worthless if there's no business combination by December '21. But the share price action indicates that's extremely unlikely and the company said in a filing it expects to complete the combination in Q1 2021.

Meanwhile, the spread is huge. The shares are ~$28 and the warrant ~$6. If we add $11.50 to the warrant, we get to $17.5 and there's a $9 gap to the share price. That's just where it should be on intrinsic value.

The company held a presentation yesterday, deck here in case you're interested in the business.

Theoretically, this is a situation that seems super attractive and I would want to have a big position.

But in practice, I don't...

In the short term, the spread may very well blow-out. Keep in mind that at a popular and growing brokerage like Robinhood the shares can be traded but the warrants not so much. Many relative-value arbitrageurs have blown-up over the years betting some relationships continued to get out of whack further and further. Most famously Long-Term Capital Management.

By no means is this a perfect arbitrage. There are a lot of little things in the 10-K that can become very annoying under the right circumstances.

For example, the company can call the warrants if the price is above $18 for 20 days within a 30 day period (subject to some other conditions).

The worst-case scenario is where the warrants lose money or become worthless and the shares go to the moon. Theoretically, that isn't supposed to happen of course.

In most of the scenarios, I can envision where the warrants will turn out to be a very frustrating holding, it seems unlikely the shares would trade at a very high price like ~$100 simultaneously. In many of these conditions, both securities should sell off a lot.

One example is that this SPAC isn't governed by Rule 419 while many are. I don't think that's going to cause problems here but I can't be certain.

I'll go over some of the oddball clauses I found in the 10-K.

There's a piece about taxes which is a subject I really hate. I don't know enough about U.S. tax. If I did, I still shouldn't give advice on how to deal with it but since I came across this paragraph I figured to share it:

An investment in our securities may result in uncertain or adverse U.S. federal income tax consequences An investment in our securities may result in uncertain U.S. federal income tax consequences. For instance, because there are no authorities that directly address instruments similar to the units we issued in our initial public offering, the allocation an investor makes with respect to the purchase price of a unit between the share of Class A common stock and the one-half of one redeemable warrant included in each unit could be challenged by the IRS or the courts. In addition, if we are determined to be a personal holding company for U.S. federal income tax purposes our taxable income would be subjected to an additional 20% federal income tax, which would reduce the net after-tax amount of interest income earned on the funds placed in our trust account. Furthermore, the U.S. federal income tax consequences of a cashless exercise of warrants included in the units we issued in our initial public offering and of a redemption of warrants for Class A common stock are unclear under current law. Finally, it is unclear whether the redemption rights with respect to our shares suspend the running of a U.S. holder's holding period for purposes of determining whether any gain or loss realized by such holder on the sale or exchange of Class A common stock is long-term capital gain or loss and for determining whether any dividend we pay would be considered "qualified dividends" for federal income tax purposes. Prospective investors are urged to consult their tax advisors with respect to these and other tax consequences when purchasing, holding or disposing of our securities.

Usually, these SPACs need to file a registration statement after the business combination closes. Only after that gets declared effective by the SEC can warrants be redeemed (that's when the spread should disappear).

The company promises in its filings to make reasonable best efforts to get the shares registered and make the warrants redeemable. Emphasis has been put there by me:

...If the issuance of the shares upon exercise of warrants is not registered, qualified or exempt from registration or qualification, the holder of such warrant will not be entitled to exercise such warrant and such warrant may have no value or could potentially cause such warrants to expire worthless... ...We have not registered the shares of Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants under the Securities Act or any state securities laws at this time. However, under the terms of the warrant agreement, we will use our reasonable best efforts to file, and within 60 business days following our initial business combination to have declared effective, a registration statement under the Securities act covering such shares and maintain a current prospectus relating to the Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants, until the expiration of the warrants in accordance with the provisions of the warrant agreement.

There are in fact quite a few additional provisions in the 10-K that can come into play. I've included the full text on the version of this article that I sent out to subscribers earlier. I left it off here because it isn't a fun read if you're only superficially interested. Before putting any position in I'd definitely recommend reading the full original text.

Over years of investing in off the beaten path securities and situations I've gained a healthy appreciation of Murphy's law "whatever can happen will happen". I'm talking to you BMYRT.

Maybe I'm paranoid but I can envision some nightmare scenarios where a long warrant / short common position becomes very uncomfortable. If I consciously put my reasonable hat on, these scenarios also seem far-fetched.

I'd put the probability of the warrants will become exercisable in the 60 days after the business combination is completed (the latest I'd find reasonable being the end of May 2021) at least at 80%.

I still want to avoid getting put into really tough spots by a market anomaly becoming stranger and stranger. That's why I size these arbs very small. Even if the common doubles and my warrants go nowhere I want to sleep well.

The way I intend to hedge a warrant position here is by selling a June 2021 $30 call and buying a June 2021 $30 put.

I'd prefer to be short common shares but the borrowing cost is currently 19% annualized. Given it is such an attractive arb, it would not surprise me if the borrow rises further. By hedging it through options now, a borrow that spirals out of control isn't such a problem.

Keep in mind you need to monitor this position from time-to-time to see if the hedge is still adequate and you haven't gotten exercised out of the position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CIICW over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: May set up the position myself in the next 72 hours.