Closed-End Funds: 3 'Buy' Rated Funds In Our Income Generator

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

Closed-end fund valuations have been firming up over November, and really since March's market collapse. Of course, investors that were scooping up positions in March and April have now been rewarded handsomely - for the most part! Even though valuations have come back quite a bit from where we had come from earlier this year, there can still be some values to find out there in CEF land.

According to the closed-end fund center; CEFs have an average discount of 7.20% currently. 9.82% discount for equity funds and 5.23% for bond funds.

(Source - CEF Center)

The funds I'm highlighting today are 'Buy' rated funds due to their discounts. Though there are still plenty of other funds that are worth considering too. Highlighting these funds today can give us a quick update on some interesting areas of the market and some interesting funds.

In previous pieces similar to this one, I went with a specific theme to highlight. In October it was covered call writing funds. This time, there is no theme and these three funds are just interesting in each of their own unique approaches.

(Source)

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunities Fund (IGA)

IGA is a covered call writing fund that invests in global securities. They will "sell call options on selected security indexes and/or ETFs, on an amount equal to approximately 50-100% of the value of the Fund's common stock holdings." They also have an additional strategy to "hedge major currency exposure to reduce volatility of returns."

They last reported 49.44% of their portfolio's value being overwritten. This puts them on the lower end of their range and could indicate that they are more bullish than they are defensive. A fund writing 100% against their portfolio is typically seen as being more defensive. This is the case since the higher overwritten portion would indicate that they are hoping the positions will expire worthless and collecting the premium.

Unfortunately, even with their higher allocation to tech and healthcare at the moment, they have been having a struggle this year in terms of performance. November certainly helped some as prices rose with an across the board rally.

Data by YCharts

Still, we can see that they lag, which is surprising considering the tech exposure that they have. What is more attractive here is the fact that it has a global tilt though. almost 40% of the portfolio is outside of the U.S.

As we all know, U.S. investments have been trouncing their international peers. If one believes this might be due for a reverse, as we have seen historically, then IGA might be appropriate for them. With a deep 13.19% discount - it certainly wouldn't hurt either!

(Source - Fidelity)

IGA might also be passed by for investors looking for monthly distributions. They currently pay quarterly. Though it is an attractive annual rate of 9.14%. On a NAV basis, this works out to 7.94%. Investors might also be opposed to investing in this fund as they have continually trimmed their distribution as well.

Partly due to being launched in 2006, right after the 2008/09 financial collapse that took several years to correct. Though this is also just due to the international market lagging in performance. Unfortunately, they just haven't been able to earn the returns that are required to sustain 7-9% distribution rates. This could change going forward if one is more optimistic about global positions.

(Source - CEFConnect)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (RA)

RA is a bit more of a unique fund. It invests with a goal to "provide a high level of total return, primarily through high current income and secondarily, growth of capital." They will invest "primarily in securities and other instruments of real asset companies and issuers, including but not limited to, real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities."

(Source - Fact Sheet)

This allows an investor access to real, tangible assets. However, they don't limit investments just to equity exposure - instead, using mostly "corporate credit" and "securitized credit." They do include exposure to equities as well, but it is mostly fixed-income. The equity sleeve also grew earlier this year when they merged with Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund (INF).

The fund they merged with was heavily invested in energy names. These were mostly MLPs/midstreams but they sold off the majority of these assets after the merger. At the same time, they increased their exposure to other infrastructure at the time though like utilities.

The fund also utilizes leverage, so that can increase volatility overall as well. Even being heavily invested in fixed-income.

Data by YCharts

YTD, the fund is still down on both a share price and NAV total return basis. The biggest draw for investors here would be a discount of 10.16% and the distribution yield.

Due to the large discount, the fund pays shareholders a rate of 13.30%. On A NAV basis, this is 11.95%. However, when rates are this high one should be hesitant. This is certainly the case with RA as we continue to see that they lack coverage to fund the rate. That does mean that RA is a prime candidate for a trim, as I've mentioned in most of my previous writings on the fund.

That being said, I continue to remain cautiously optimistic about the fund. Mostly due to its discount being so wide already, that a cut shouldn't disrupt the fund too much. Which is something we see when funds start getting bid up to double-digit premiums and then cut their distribution.

(Source - CEFConnect)

They announce quarterly. The last announced in October and maintained the same rate through the end of the year. We will be looking at the next announcement in January.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI)

JRI is another look at a different "real asset" fund. Similar to RA, they also offer quite a unique portfolio - though perhaps not as unique as RA's RMBS and CMBS securitized exposure. They invest "in real asset-related companies across the world and the capital structure, including common stocks, preferred securities and debt." They define real asset related companies as "those engaged in owning, operating, or developing infrastructure projects, facilities, and services as well as REITs."

Due to its allocations to preferred and debt, I had mistakenly looked at this fund to be more defensive in nature. The March collapse determined that I made an error in that original assessment. The fund utilizes leverage and this also increases risks overall. This was some of the reason for such a sharp drop without rebounding, they deleveraged through the sell-off.

That being said, when giving this fund a fresh look and in an appropriate light, does mean that it can be attractive for the right investor. Currently sporting a deep discount of 14.11%. JRI certainly didn't get the memo that November was supposed to be a month to shrink discounts across the board.

Since March, the fund has been trading at its widest discount since its inception. This should help put a floor in for further downside due to discount widening in the next pullback or correction.

(Source - CEFConnect)

The latest allocations have infrastructure preferred as the largest allocation. This is then followed by real estate common and infrastructure common.

(Source - Fund Website)

They cut their monthly distribution this year, shortly after the market sell-off. This was after they had raised it last year, a reflection of just how strong they were performing last year.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

That being said, the current rate of 8.69% is certainly attractive for shareholders. The NAV distribution rate seems reasonable as well, at 7.46%. So I don't necessarily see the need for any further cuts at this time. They announce monthly and recently just confirmed December's distribution too.

Conclusion

IGA provides an approach to international securities. RA and JRI both provide exposure to "real assets" with a hybrid approach of equities and fixed-income. RA having a bit more of an oddball approach with securitized investments that we don't typically see in CEFs. RA also having one of the higher distribution rates, but that should be watched going forward. Improving coverage would be welcomed.

The overall environment of the market should be one of being cautiously optimistic due to being near all-time highs. During the November rally, we had certainly tightened a lot of discounts in the CEF space. Though there are still plenty of opportunities out there that are worth exploring. They aren't right for everyone, but the funds covered today certainly have prospects for the right investor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IGA, RA, JRI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally posted to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on December 3rd, 2020.