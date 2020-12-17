Remember when space tourism got laughed at? Well, some are probably still laughing at it. Virgin Galactic (SPCE) got one small step closer on the weekend as they tested their aircraft with the intent of getting it to space. It fell short, and the stock has since corrected. Some of which was likely profit-taking, but no doubt the failure put doubt in some investors' minds. The plane returned home safely, and no one was hurt. All eyes will move to the next two test flights originally scheduled for early 2021. Buckle up, and hold on tight!

(Source: Google)

What Are The Risks?

The largest risk here is that they can never actually get people to space. There are still large question marks around that. Especially with a failed test flight this past weekend. There is no question that there are going to be plenty of challenges. I do believe the company will take ordinary (very rich) humans to space one day. The pilots on board were able to land safely, which is a silver lining. Had there been a serious crash, the stock would likely be down a lot more than it currently is.

One of the other concerns people have is that there will be enough demand for all this work. So far, they have sold more than 600 tickets at $200,000 - $250,000 a pop. Meet in the middle and that's $135 million in ticket sales already. I would imagine ticket prices increase once they have some success. That said, I do not think there is anything to worry about when it comes to selling tickets. There will buyers and repeat customers who want to take their friends and family to experience it. After Richard Branson hops on board and survives, the company is planning to re-open ticket sales. Only time will tell exactly how big this market is. On the positive, the world is only going to get wealthier.

What Is Driving The Company?

Hopes and dreams. At the end of the day, this is a bet on getting non-astronauts to space. Or at least sort of. As mentioned, there was a failed test flight over the past weekend. One of the big positives coming out of this is that the aircraft landed safely, right where it was supposed to. The fail-safes did their job and kept everyone on board alive. Now, we wait for further test flights and hope to see the aircraft reach space and land safely more than once.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Looking above, we can see the timeline. We know the November flight was delayed due to COVID-19 until this weekend. The failed launch could see the next two delayed as well, but we can expect to see them very shortly. It will take some time to really analyze why the launch was a failure and to work to make sure it does not happen again. Investors will start to lose hope if they cannot find success after three launches.

One of the risks mentioned above is also positive. That is the concern about the sale of tickets. The company is forecasting to make $1 billion in revenue per spaceport with over 400 flights on an annual basis down the road. This, with at least two aircraft one of which is supposed to make its debut early next year. They clearly believe there is a market there for the taking. Are they overshooting? I think so a little bit, but who is to say just how many people will sign up on an annual basis. As I mentioned earlier, I do think there will be repeat customers.

(Source: Virgin Galactic)

The company is in control of the entire process and currently does not generate any revenue. Their only source of money is to raise capital, which they have done very well so far. As of September 30th, they had $742 million in cash and equivalents. This is an increase from Q2 where there was only $360 million in cash and equivalents. They completed a public offering of 23.6 million shares of common stock at $19.50 per share, generating over $440 million in net proceeds in Q3 to help fund the business plan. While the cash burn is slowly decreasing, partially due to COVID-19, it is crucial that these next test flights are successful. The benefit here is that the company has no debt. Everything they do is paid for in cash. For the quarter, they burned ~$14.50 million a month. This is an improvement over the last two quarters where we saw averages of ~$15.25 million for Q1 and ~$14.75 million for Q2. But that is without any test flights. It will be interesting to see what the rate is for Q4 and 2021 Q1. If they can get Richard Branson to space and back, the stock will take off. Pun fully intended. If not, they may be in a position where they will have to raise cash once again.

(Source: TIKR.com)

While short-term speculation around the upcoming test flight catalysts has lifted the shares materially above our $24 price target, we believe SPCE shares offer potential to achieve our $54 bull case with successful execution of its test flights from here. While the appeal of space and space tourism can create infectious short-term investor excitement, we believe the underlying business execution and addressable market development are more suited to long-term investors. - Adam Jonas, Morgan Stanley

What Does The Price Say?

As mentioned, the stock has fallen about 30% in a week, which is a big drop for most investors. That said, if anyone is built to handle it, it is those who have been holding Virgin Galactic over the last year. Determining "value" on a company like this is tough. There is no question this is a momentum stock. That momentum could carry it to infinity and beyond. All jokes aside, I will be looking to add to Virgin Galactic on dips. Looking below, we can see that there is fairly strong support along the 200-day moving average over the past 6 months. Based on Tuesday's close, we still remain another 20% to the downside from making a touch. That said, I do not think we will get right down to the 200-day moving average at this point. Is it possible? Of course, anything is possible. This is a momentum play, if the selling continues, we could see it hit the moving average by the end of the week.

(Source: TC2000.com)

One of the reasons I am starting a position today is because of the 50-day moving average. Looking below, on a shorter-term chart, we can see that there is also support/resistance history right along the moving average. Tuesday's close fell pretty close to bang on. I think Wednesday will tell the story with regards to if we are seeing a shift in selling momentum or falling back to the 200-day moving average.

(Source: TC2000.com)

In terms of the levels, there are four mains ones I will speak briefly on as shown in the chart below. Working from the bottom up, we will start with $14.50 as the low-end support. The stock at these levels would be a steal in my eyes. I do not think we will get there unless there are continued failures going forward. Moving up, $22.38ish is kind of where I am looking for the real bounce to occur right now. Looking back over the last year, we can see this has been a crucial level to hold/break for the stock. I expect it to hold this time around.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Moving up to $28.84, this is my short-term price target. This is where the gap ended off on Monday. A breakthrough at this point could easily send the stock back to $32 in the short term as it would fill the gap. This was also where we saw the large gaps at the beginning of the year on the way up, and back down. The final level is $34ish. This would not be a new all-time high but would be setting the stock up nicely to chase one down. If the stock is going to head towards $45, it has to get through here first, and there will definitely be resistance as we saw last week.

Wrap-Up

While this is a play on space tourism right now, let's not forget all the other things that are on the table. How many come to see the light of day? Who knows, but that's what an investment in Virgin Galactic is today. You are betting on the future. Make no mistake, if these next couple of test flights fail, the stock will crash and crash hard. But if they are a success, the stock will fly high. I think, if you are in at this point, you have to hold on tight. I would not advise betting the farm on this company at this time, but I do personally think there is the potential for a solid return here. That does not come without great risk. Hold on, and stay safe out there!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPCE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.