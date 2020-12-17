The price is still below the highs of the beginning of this year.

Currently, it has already managed to sell more than 700,000 sensors and has contracts with Veoneer, a tier-one automotive supplier.

Introduction

At the moment, a large number of cars have driver assistance systems of some kind and it is not difficult to believe that in a few years our cars will be driving themselves. Currently, one of the most advanced companies in the field of autonomous driving is Tesla (TSLA), which has undoubtedly had all the attention reflected in its share price.

However, these systems are far from perfect as some faults probably cannot be simply fixed with a software update. In conditions such as darkness, sun glare, fog, smoke, and haze, etc., existing technologies and sensors are ineffective, and specialized hardware such as that offered by FLIR Systems (FLIR), with their thermal cameras, will be needed.

This could open up a totally new and very large market, in which the company has already taken its first steps by establishing agreements with some of the best automotive suppliers.

Thesis

Tesla, and other car manufacturers, currently use a combination of radar, ultrasonics, and cameras (and in some cases lidar) for its ADAS (advanced driver-assistance system) or AEB (assisted early braking). The problem is that these cameras rely on good conditions in the driving environment. In the cases of darkness or intense light, they present difficulties just as they would for a normal person, as they are blinded when exiting a tunnel or when facing another car in the night.

This is where thermal cameras come in because they use the infrared radiation emitted by objects that serve as an indicator of temperature. This radiation is not affected by light conditions and can work well in adverse climatic conditions. Because of this FLIR is paying attention to this market and has recently carried out a test to demonstrate the advantages of using its cameras in cars with promising results, thus encouraging their use.

In this test, a car employing a thermal longwave infrared (LWIR) camera, a radar, a visible camera, and a convolutional neural network (CNN) was tested against several standard production vehicles including the Tesla Model 3, Toyota Corolla, Subaru Forester, and a BMW X7.

Source: FLIR thermal AEB white paper

The tests were the same baseline tests used for the European new car assessment program ((EuroNCAP)) and then several new tests were added that were designed to replicate some of the more challenging real-world scenarios such as sun glare at a tunnel exit, a child at night, or a pedestrian in dark clothes at night.

Source: FLIR thermal AEB white paper

The results in the image clearly show that in these difficult conditions, normal systems could not detect the presence of the target in time, directly impacting it. The vehicle equipped with the FLIR systems performed significantly better, managing to avoid collisions, and in just one case the vehicle touched the target but did not push it over.

Thermal cameras are a good complement to the systems that are being used by the automotive industry since it covers a critical point that needs to be addressed to reach a confidence level for autonomous driving and assistance, and that is the recognition of life in all conditions, not just in the good ones. The following graph shows this advantage more clearly.

Source: FLIR thermal AEB white paper

Why are they not widely used yet?

The main obstacle to the mass adoption of this technology in the automotive industry has been its price, however, one of FLIR's emphasis is on its reduction as mentioned in the 10-k filing:

We intend to continue to reduce the cost of thermal technology through higher volumes and new product and process improvements; innovate new applications and form-factors for our technology based on customer feedback

Seeking the development of specialized parts for these applications, like the FLIR ADK could lead to a tipping point in which we would start to see growing demand while prices continue to drop because of the higher volumes, thus attracting more customers and starting a virtuous cycle.

Source: FLIR products web page

The proof and the opportunity

As indicated by the company in a press release:

FLIR has more than a decade of experience in the automotive industry. FLIR has provided more than 700,000 thermal sensors as part of its night vision warning systems for a variety of carmakers, including GM, Audi, and Mercedes-Benz. Also, FLIR recently announced that its thermal sensor has been selected by Veoneer, a tier-one automotive supplier, for its level-four AV production contract with a top global automaker, planned for 2021.

This is important as Veoneer is one of the leading companies in software, hardware, and systems development for ADAS and automated driving, currently working with the most representative car manufacturers such as Honda, Daimler, Ford, HKMC, GM, BMW, Volvo, and others. To give us a measure of the potential market, one of Veoneer’s segments, where they use thermal cameras, is Active Safety which is estimated to grow at a CAGR of ~21% from $9 billion in 2019 to $28 billion in 2025.

That is why FLIR is so interested in capitalizing on this opportunity, as mentioned by the CEO when answering a question in the Q2 results presentation.

ADAS is one of the most exciting addressable markets for us going forward, and we really participate in several areas. Certainly, thermal sensors on the car to help with higher levels of autonomous driving but more and more, what we're seeing is demand to use thermal technologies to help with existing safety features like automated emergency braking. Also, a lot of the work that we're doing to work with commercial trucking companies or companies that are working on vehicle automation or the larger OEMs, those same lessons go into our unmanned ground combat systems for use with military customers.

To transfer this opportunity to the company's financials I built the following table in which the contribution to the revenue that this market would have is shown based on data of prices and units of uncooled thermal cameras for commercial use estimated by Maxtech International Inc. Also, according to an article by FLIR it is expecting 200% to 300% growth in thermal cameras for ADAS and autonomous vehicles beginning in the years 2022 or 2023.

Source: Author with data discussed above.

For the years 2024 to 2028 I have taken an annual growth of 300%, while for 2029 a 200%, reaching a market penetration of 44.8% (taken as the percentage of total cars produced in the US and Europe in 2019, assuming that each car will use one thermal camera).

Given a dominant market share to the company in the first years due to the achievements mentioned, and then diminished by the entry of new participants. Thus, by 2029, the company would generate revenues of $3,499.20 million only through this sector, 1.85x the amount of $1,887.026 million in 2019.

Taking this as a reference we can establish that this will be a game of large volumes, therefore an increase of this magnitude is a factor that will not only help revenue growth but also the margins of the company. Therefore I have taken 15% as the net margin, and for simplicity, no major changes in the rest of the revenue to carry out the following calculations.

Source: Author with data from sources discussed above and GuruFocus.

Current Price and Risks

Guided by the pandemic, the price fell from its highs of around $57, and although there was a recovery between May and June, it fell back to its current point of $41, ~ 28% below the February mark this year. If we compare this with the main market indices, it clearly shows us that the company has outperformed the market in recent months despite the facts presented here and other positive news such as improvements in margins guided by the cost savings of the Be Ready Project, a $26 million recorded award for a sensor suite upgrade in Q3 20, a $32 million follow-up order for its Centaur UGV to be recorded in Q4 20 and in Q4 the company will see a $14 million order from U.S. Customs and Border Protection for FLIR's lightweight vehicle surveillance systems.

Source: YCharts

But some things that need to be taken into consideration are that the commercial sector of the company is shrinking as shown below.

Source: FY-19 Annual Report - 10-K

However, this decrease has not affected the total revenue since this segment represents less than 10% of it.

Conclusion

The move towards more and more autonomous driving systems will inevitably require suitable sensors for this job to ensure maximum reliability. In this context, thermal cameras emerge as a good option since due to their technical characteristics they are capable of operating in difficult conditions where other systems cannot. FLIR has noticed this and by developing specific parts for these applications has a considerable advantage in capturing this market with both hands.

If the company manages to take advantage of this opportunity, it will become an important growth catalyst for its revenue. The large volume of the automobile market is also undoubtedly a positive factor for the margins of these sales.

Despite this, the price of the company has not yet recovered from the fall induced by the coronavirus crisis, providing an entry opportunity for those investors with a long-term horizon.

