Oracle should get to $75 pretty easily with a fair tape and 7% free-cash yield.

Oracle's (ORCL) recently reported fiscal Q2 '21, saw sharp upward revisions to earnings per share estimates, with less robust revisions for forward revenue estimates.

Oracle reported $1.06 vs the $1.00 estimate and $9.8 billion in revenue versus the $9.75 billion estimate for the Q2 '21 quarter, with the positive metric being the 480 bps of margin expansion, on top of the 300 bps in fiscal Q1 '21.

Operating expenses fell 7% y/y in q2 '21 undoubtedly contributing to margin expansion.

The Bigger Picture:

Oracle has underperformed the SP 500 since the year 2000 when the stock peaked near $44 - $45 per share (look below for a relative performance compare on ORCL) but the recent quarter has resulted in Oracle trading above its July 10, 2019 high of $60.50.

It's a good breakout now at an all-time high, although revenue growth has been low-single-digits for years:

Oracle revenue analysis avg rev gro 4-qtr avg rev gro 0% 12-qtr avg rev gro 0% 20-qtr avg rev gro 1% 40-qtr avg rev gro 2%

Source: valuation spreadsheet using ORCL qrtly reports

Let's face it - that is just grim. The 10-year "average" revenue growth for the software giant is just 2%.

Here is ORCL's performance relative to the SP 500 since 1/1/2000:

SP 500 ttl ret ORCL ttl ret Diff 2015 -2019 11.69% 4.96% -6.73% 2010 - 2019 13.27% 9.80% -3.47% 2000 - 2019 6.05% 3.96% -2.09% YTD in 2020 17.16% 19.66% +2.50%

Source: Ycharts "average, annual" returns for those time periods

Recent quarterly trends:

The positive news for Oracle the last few quarters and what probably pushed the stock to a new all-time-high is the operating margin expansion that has resulted from a reduction in operation expenses and solid cost control.

This was Mark Hurd's purview before he suddenly passed away from cancer (i.e. the operational side of the business), but Safra Catz is showing that she can make the tougher decisions for shareholders that need to be made.

Oracle's struggle since the advent of "the cloud" was to get on the right side of the "opportunity vs. threat" challenge and Oracle hasn't done that well at all.

Larry Ellison noted in the last conference call that OCI or Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (or IASS, i.e. infrastructure-as-a-service) (and all of this is per Morningstar) fell short of capacity and will probably continue to do thanks to AWS and Azure (Microsoft) competition.

Oracle is making due by improving margins as this table - similar to the revenue table above - shows:

Oracle Op Margin Avg Op Mgn 4-qtr avg 46.3% 12-qtr avg 44.3% 20-qtr avg 42.6% 40-qtr avg 42.2%

Source: internal valuation s/sheet

The interesting aspect to this is that Morningstar, a research source, used frequently that I like and trust, has Oracle's operating margin maxing out in the low 40% range with an intrinsic value on the stock of $53 per share.

In the 1990s, with much better revenue growth, Oracle's operating margin maxed out above 50%.

Last point on dividend: Oracle is interesting that it typically maintains its dividend for 8 quarters rather than the standard 4 quarters for most of the SP 500 and then boosts the divvy more than the standard increase.

With tax reform passage in late 2017, at that time Oracle had 36% of its market cap in cash and equivalents. After that percentage dropped all the way to 15% in November '19, Oracle has once again built up a "cash stash" that is 21% of Oracle's market cap.

Oracle can return more capital even with their current average of $4 bl in share repo's per quarter particularly since they've slowed dilutive acquisitions. Without the dilution from stock-fueled acquisitions, Oracle has reduced their "fully-diluted shares outstanding" from 3.99 billion as of August '18 to just over 3.0 billion as of November '20.

It appears Oracle is getting more bang for their dollar with repos today than at any point in the last 20 years.

Summary/conclusion: The breakout in the stock to 18-month highs which couldn't be held during the Tik-Tok headlines along with rapidly improving operating margins which probably have not yet peaked (although faster revenue growth would help) is resulting in being more bullish on the stock operationally than at any time in the last 5-10 years.

I think Oracle has more work ahead to drive growth through the cloud although two huge competitors have a formidable lead.

Per Morningstar, the "services" business and the hardware business have no moat at all, and Morningstar cut their moat rating on Oracle from wide to narrow, which is not a plus.

Oracle is in a tough spot competitively, but the stock valuation is reasonable with 10% EPS growth expected in the next 3 years trading at a 12x multiple.

Source: internal valuation spreadsheet

This is Oracle's "forward EPS curve" which shows each quarterly bucket for the next few years. For instance, the $4.55 estimate is the total of the quarterly EPS from fiscal Q3 '21 to Q2 '22 and then the $4.62 estimate is the sum of the quarterly consensus estimates from q4 '21 to Q3 '22.

The most recent estimates are in the bottom row - note the revisions from the September '20 quarterly estimates.

Oracle should get to $75 pretty easily in a fair tape. It will go much higher of revenue growth ever returns to even high-single-digits and the expense control remains disciplined.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ORCL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.