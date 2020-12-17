With Q3 results out, we take a look at what else has transpired since our last check in.

All values are in CAD unless noted otherwise.

The last time we wrote on A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund [TSX:AW.UN] (OTC:AWRRF), we gave it a fair price of $27.26 and a worst-case scenario price of $24.71. We provided our rationale for both prices and warned of further pandemic induced queasiness in quarters to come.

This is a good top-line fund to hold for diversification in your portfolio, however, there may be some queasiness in the quarters to come. It will be a rewarding play for investors that can look for immediate income elsewhere in their portfolio, giving time for this one to emerge from the pandemic woes. If that is not you, it will be highly prudent to stay away. Source: A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund: Close To A Buy Point

Turns out that fund was on the road to recovery sooner than expected with the easing of the lockdown. It took off like a rocket and surpassed our expectations both for distributions and price. We are curious as to what transpired as its Q3 results at a glance look like this.

Source: Q3 Presentation

But first, a brief introduction to the fund for the uninitiated.

The Fund

For those Canucks living under a rock, A&W is a popular burger chain and advertises itself as the "Home of the Burger Family". The Income Fund earns royalties from the gross sales across the chain of restaurants, courtesy its investment in the owners of the trademark. The fund itself does not have any expenses, but the royalties are used to pay expenses of the trademark owners prior to flowing down the line to the eventual recipients, the majority share going to this fund. For those wishing to dig deeper into the structure can get their fill on A&W's website, specifically in this section. We have also elaborated on this in our previous piece.

Capital Appreciation

The price held no prisoners on its way up and has appreciated by around 34% since our last piece. Add to that the distributions since then and investors that got in at that time made a tidy total return of over 35%.

Data by YCharts

Distributions

The fund had halted its monthly distribution due to uncertainty of cash flows during the pandemic. It recommenced its distributions early in Q3 and has had a couple of special distributions thrown in since then.

Source: A&W

Although the monthly distribution is lower than what was in place prior to pandemic, it has still surpassed our expectations. We had based our worst case scenario on the distributions restarting in 2021 and at half the rate.

Due to the price appreciation and reduction in distributions, the current yield is the lowest it has been in the last few years.

Data by YCharts

The above chart though is understating the forward yield. We think the firm will pay out at least $1.30 in 2021, giving it about a 4% yield. The more likely case is that the fund returns to its old distributions around the middle 2021. We base this on the speed of vaccine deployment and additional stimulus proposed for the country. The current payout ratio is conservative compared to the prior years; however, it is understandable due to the prevalent uncertainties.

Source: Q3 Presentation

The fund eventually distributes all the royalties it receives as it does not have any operating expenses. Combine that with the strength of the recovery so far, we have a very positive outlook on the distributions reverting to their old glory.

So what prompted the resumption of the distributions?

Royalty Revenue

At the peak of the pandemic, 230 out of the 971 A&W restaurants were closed due to lockdown restrictions and those that were open were restricted to drive thru, delivery and mobile ordering. Due to the uncertainties prevalent at the time, the royalty payments in the amount of $7.5 million owing to the fund for the period from February to May were deferred. With the easing of the lockdown restrictions and the gradual reopening of the restaurants previously closed, royalty payments resumed prospectively effective July. It took some time, but the fund even received the previously deferred $7.5 million plus interest as recently as December 3.

The Fund also announced today that A&W Food Services has confirmed that, by the close of business today, it will pay the previously deferred royalty payments totaling $7,448,000 plus accrued interest of $184,000 payable to the Fund for gross sales reported by restaurants in the royalty pool for the period from February 24, 2020 to May 17, 2020. A&W Food Services will pay this amount from its existing cash reserves. Source: Press Release

While all of this is great news for the business and its investors, A&W did caution that it is not out of the woods yet. Q3 results reflected a 12.7% reduction in same-store sales compared to Q3-2019 and a 16.5% year-over-year reduction. The franchisor does see a gradual improvement between the beginning of Q3 and end of Q3; however, to restore sales to its former glory will be a marathon and not a sprint. Although, with the speed at which it resumed dividends, we expect to see a considerable improvement in Q4 results.

New Stores

Effective 2021, net 23 stores will be added to the royalty pool taking the total restaurants from 971 to 994. One may wonder who is buying new restaurants during these times. To answer that question, these were opened over a period of one year starting September 6, 2019, but get added to the royalty pool once a year net of the restaurants that permanently close. We suspect most of the additions were prior to onset of the pandemic. Nonetheless, this increases the royalty income coming to the fund next year and will be a small offset to reduction in same-store sales.

Conclusion

A&W has surprised strongly on the upside, but we expect the price to cool down a bit. At the very least it has to give us a yield of 5% to come in line with its historical trend. After all, it is called the A&W Royalty Income Fund for a reason. The company is a good hold for income investors. Investors who did buy this fund can look towards $30.00 to add to their position.

