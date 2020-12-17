Lessons From Quality Screening With A Discount Valuation Multiple

Backtesting results show that focussing on quality companies in industries with scalable growth prospects, and with more weight for recent metrics leads to active return outperformance.

The nature of business models and the pace of innovation is changing, favoring growth companies that are technologically savvy and scalable.

Note: This article discusses the outcomes of a shortlist of stocks I published earlier. I highly recommend reading that article first to better follow and understand the valuable insights in this article.

How Quality Stocks at Low Valuation Multiples Performed

Back in July this year, I published "A Screened List Of High-Quality Stocks - July 2020" - a piece on finding global quality stocks trading at FCF valuation multiple discounts.

It was noted that further due diligence would be required before addition to a portfolio. The most important reason for this is to determine whether the market's lower multiple is justified or whether there is a value - price mispricing.

Yet, it is useful to compare how good this portfolio has been so far in capturing good company names for riding bullish moves. Here is a sample, assuming holdings are equally weighted in the beginning (July 7 2020) till now (December 16 2020).

Rank Company Name Whitefield* Score -ve IC? Rev CAGR ROIC avg CFC avg EBIT % avg ROIC Score* CFC Score* EBIT Score* P/FCF Share Price Gain Dividend Gain Total Gain 1 Rightmove plc (OTCPK:RTMVF) 11.78 No 12% 358% 86% 71% 3.92 59.51 21.75 24.24 15.70% 0% 15.70% 2 Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCPK:KKKUF) 5.6 No 11% 159% 71% 47% 3.94 8.55 23.88 21.39 6.07% 1% 6.79% 3 FDM Group (Holdings) plc (OTCPK:FDDMF) 3.64 No 11% 93% 80% 19% 7.74 6.93 13.2 18.95 7.99% 2% 9.98% 4 Asseco Business Solutions S.A. 3.03 No 6% 63% 109% 26% 4.5 9.46 5.21 9.23 14.65% 0% 14.65% 5 ZOZO, Inc. (OTCPK:SATLF) 3 No 15% 74% 70% 29% 4.58 7.1 3.96 24.81 2.92% 1% 3.52% 6 CRISIL Limited 2.9 No 6% 67% 82% 27% 4.41 5.74 13.76 23.89 9.72% 1% 10.47% 7 RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:RTLLF) 2.87 No 8% 67% 80% 27% 7.68 9.4 24.98 23.32 45.20% 0% 45.20% 8 F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) 2.78 No 9% 49% 123% 28% 4.2 13.41 12.21 9.98 29.82% 0% 29.82% 9 F@N Communications, Inc. 2.66 No 11% 64% 70% 15% 4.56 12.36 5.05 12.94 -6.59% 0% -6.59% 10 USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA) 2.58 No 8% 55% 89% 15% 7.14 13.46 10.83 10.77 -4.75% 0% -4.75%

*Please see the original article for explanations of WhiteField score and other score metrics.

Overall, an equally weighted portfolio of those top 10 stocks yielded 12.48%, underperforming the S&P500 by 5.40%, which returned 17.88%. More interesting however is the fact that 8 out of 10 stocks underperformed the S&P500, based on a total shareholder return basis. So overall, the screened list of quality stocks at valuation discounts did not do very well.

Digging into the Key Sources of Underperformance

The key reasons for this underperformance may be driven by the low P/FCF multiple requirement. The addition of this criterion adds a value hurdle for the screen. And there have been multiple sources of research showing value underperformance in recent years:

Source: Avenir Capital

This hypothesis that the P/FCF requirement dragged down returns can be easily tested by taking the same list of high-quality stocks, but excluding the valuation multiple discount requirement. Here is how a similar equally-weighted portfolio of the top 10 stocks would have performed, without the P/FCF criterion:

Rank Company Name SP Gain Div Total Gain 1 Summerset Group Holdings (OTC:SMGRF) 63.82% 0.9% 64.77% 2 Bioventix PLC -5.65% 0.0% -5.63% 3 Factset Research Systems (FDS) 1.46% 0.5% 1.91% 4 AUB Group Limited (OTC:AUBOF) 15.03% 3.4% 18.47% 5 National Research Corporation (NRC) -15.56% 0.0% -15.56% 6 FDM Group (Holdings) plc (OTCPK:FDDMF) 7.99% 2.0% 9.98% 7 ATOSS Software AG 40.49% 0.0% 40.49% 8 Collectors Universe, Inc. (CLCT) 119.16% 1.0% 120.16% 9 Asseco Business Solutions S.A. 14.65% 0.0% 14.65% 10 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) 5.16% 0.2% 5.39%

These total shareholder return metrics are based over the same time period of July 7 2020 till 16 December 2020.

Overall, this equally weighted portfolio yielded 25.46%, outperforming the S&P500 by 7.58%, which returned 17.88%. Another good sign is the fact that a lower, more reasonable number; 6 out of 10 stocks underperformed the S&P500, based on a total shareholder return basis. So overall, the screened list of quality stocks without valuation discount requirements had closer to a 50% hit-rate on having S&P500-outperforming stocks.

This seems to support the hypothesis that the P/FCF discount requirement dragged down otherwise good returns.

Key Lessons

The brief performance analysis done so far suggests that the quality requirements in terms of revenue growth, ROIC, cash flow conversion and EBITDA margins are working; they yield quality stocks that can outperform. However, insisting on a valuation multiple discount exposed the portfolio to underperforming stocks. Why may this be?

1) Inflection Point in Changing Nature of Businesses

Empirical research on why value has generally underperformed suggests that traditional businesses are losing to more technology-savvy firms with more digital and/or capital-light operating models that are easier to scale. Platforms and ecosystems are key strategic assets and a steady, brisk pace of innovation seems to be the key drivers of competitive advantage for the companies of the future, rather than more traditionally static moats.

Given this insight, it is unsurprising that RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:RTLLF), which is focused on new-age smart-connectivity kitchen appliances disrupting traditional alternatives, was the clear outperformer in the top 10 list with 45.20% total shareholder return.

2) Capital Moving Towards Growth at Reasonable Price Stocks

Another narrative is that the low-interest rate environments have spurred demand for investments in higher risk, longer time horizon growth assets since the opportunity cost of holding cash is higher. This, combined with lower analyst coverage and the rise of passive investing has shifted investors' focus more towards growth and growth-at-reasonable-price stocks.

3) Lagging Signals of Previously High-Quality, but Degrading Businesses

The original screen conducted in July 2020 filtered companies based on last 10 year average metrics. This is a very long period given the rapidly changing nature of businesses. As a result, there were some companies that made the top 10 list, but for which for which a lower P/FCF multiple was justified because they were degrading businesses. For example, F@N Communications' ROIC has consistently declined over the last 5 years, suggesting degradation of competitive advantage:

As mentioned in the original article, additional research was needed before investing in the top 10 screened stocks. This due diligence is likely to have deterred investment from poorer companies. However, the list creation criteria certainly needs refining to generate a better hit-rate of quality investments:

A New, Improved Screen for Finding Outperforming Quality Stocks

Based on the learnings stated, the refined hypothesis for screening criteria will consist of the following changes:

Market Cap > $100m (increased from >$50m) To avoid dead capital in smaller stocks with lower coverage, liquidity and trading activity. Use of rolling past 3-yr metrics instead of 10-yr metrics Revenue CAGRs and ROIC, cash flow conversion and EBITDA margin scores to reflect strong recent performance and avoid with high rankings early on, but with reduced risk of capturing structural degradation of metrics. This also helps be more in-line with the fast pace of business innovation. Industry filters to focus on scalable-growth industries with scope for establish long-lasting competitive advantage. (Previously no industry filter) The first lesson showed that quality with good growth prospects are present more in modern, non-traditional businesses with good digital and technology savviness. Removal of P/FCF filter As shown earlier, exclusion of the discount valuation multiple requirement improved the overall portfolio's returns. Change Rationale

The goal has also changed slightly; to create a watchlist of quality stocks, a portfolio of which has chances of outperforming the market index consistently in the long run. If this is achieved, then generating further alpha from a curated index list of outperforming stocks will be easier.

Outcome Preview of New Quality Stocks Screen

I applied the improved screen and did more extensive backtesting on it. The results are much more promising; an average active return of 6.44% over the S&P500 benchmark, achieved with lower drawdown metrics and a Sortino ratio better by 1.28 on average:

Source: Internal Research

My next article will describe the results of the backtesting study more closely, followed by a discussion of my current portfolio strategy, holdings and performance using the improved quality screen.

I hope you enjoyed reading my analysis in this article. I invite you to browse my previous work here. Click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article to get updates on my latest work.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATOSS SOFTWARE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.