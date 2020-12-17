Value Is Back, Now What?

While I believe that most of these stocks will continue to do very well, I am not a buyer at current prices as the risk/reward is simply not attractive.

At this point, I believe that this trade has become crowded as value is no longer flying under the radar.

As expected, small-cap and value stocks have significantly outperformed the S&P 500 as investors started to price in higher economic growth.

A lot has happened over the past few months. As I have mainly covered earnings and dividend opportunities, an updated market outlook is long overdue. My call to shift money to value and small-cap stocks turned out to be right as we are witnessing a massive shift to these stocks, while tech is unable to outperform. In addition to that, we are seeing that global stocks remain close to all-time highs despite new lockdowns. All things considered, while I am by no means bearish, we are now in a situation with a somewhat unfavorable risk/return for mid-term traders. In this article, I am going to explain how I am positioning myself.

Source: The Koenig Group

What I Expected, And What Happened

In my last economic article, I wrote that, because of higher economic growth expectations, investors and traders had to shift to basic materials and value stocks as both technology stocks and bonds were poised to underperform.

If you are a trader, make sure to be positioned accordingly. Try not to stay overweight technology if you are. Shift some money into basic material, industrial, and energy stocks. The same goes for traders who are overweight bonds as I expect yields to rise.

What happened after that can be seen below. Not only did the Russell 2000 (IWM) outperform the S&P 500 (SPY), we are witnessing one of the fastest uptrends in history, which has now pushed the year-to-date performance of small-cap stocks above the performance of the S&P 500, which includes some of the best performing tech stocks.

Source: TradingView (IWM/SPY ratio = black, 10Y Yield = orange)

One of the reasons why value stocks did so well was the news that vaccines were about to be approved. While I am typing this, we are seeing that the first countries are starting to vaccinate the elderly and healthcare workers. However, while the vaccine news has put a bottom under a lot of 'back to normal' stocks like airlines and commodity stocks, it needs to be said that economic expectations (in this case displayed by the ISM index) were rising prior to the vaccine news. I used the graph below in my previous article as well, however, this time we're seeing that small-cap stocks have finally reacted to the good news.

Source: Twitter (@LeoNelissen)

I also have to mention that we are seeing a perfect macro trend. Not only are small-cap stocks outperforming, but the entire move is also supported by a weaker dollar. In this case, a weaker dollar is supporting US exports, commodities, and inflation. This matters because a higher (expected) inflation rate benefits value stocks because growth stocks are expected to make money many years from now, to put it bluntly. Low, and falling, interest rates/low inflation make it easier to discount growth that is expected to accelerate in the future. That's why it is no surprise that dollar weakness has helped the current rotation so much.

With that said, you probably care more about what is about to happen.

Why The Risk/Reward Is Bad

Based on everything mentioned so far, I have to say that we are in a situation where a lot has been priced in. As I said, value stocks are now outperforming the S&P 500 year to date, which means these stocks are far from undervalued, let alone contrarian investments. It gets worse for the risk/reward as we are dealing with rising manufacturing indices despite new lockdowns in major European countries and cities like New York. As you can see below, manufacturing sentiment improved as managers were looking beyond the current problems - thanks to the vaccine.

From a risk/reward point of view, we are dealing with new lockdowns in Europe and in some American cities. However, these risks are being ignored thanks to the vaccine as stock markets around the world are either close to pre-COVID-19 all-time highs or even higher. I'm cherry-picking in the graph below as not all European countries are doing so well. However, using Germany as an example is still valid, given its dependency on auto-related exports and economic sentiment in other European countries.

Data by YCharts

Given all of these developments, the consensus is a growth acceleration in 2021 as vaccinations will rapidly rise over the next few weeks, which is offsetting any mid-term problems caused by new lockdowns.

I am not at all saying this won't be the case. However, the risk/reward is bad, given that a delay in global vaccinations or the need to 'socially' distance even after a vaccine can easily pressure growth throughout the entire year of 2021. This is not priced in.

In addition to that, we are now seeing that large banks like Goldman Sachs are turning bullish on stocks that were absolutely hated this year.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Moreover, the market is showing extreme greed, which isn't bullish, to begin with.

Source: CNN Business

Here's how I am preparing to deal with an unattractive risk/reward.

How I'm Positioning Myself

First of all, I am not selling a single share. I am holding all stocks that I have listed in my Seeking Alpha biography. The reason is that they are intended to be long-term dividend investments and because I bought many of them at great prices before value stocks took off.

My favorite positions continue to be value investments as I expect the following things to happen in 2021 (and likely beyond):

Higher commodity prices

Higher bond yields

Hence, I believe that energy, basic materials, and banks will continue to do well in 2021.

However, I am not chasing any stocks at this point. Below, I am listing some of the basic material stocks that I either own or willing to buy on weakness. While they all had a tremendous post-vaccine news performance, most of them are still well below their all-time highs.

Data by YCharts

Unfortunately, as the 'value trade' has become crowded, I am waiting for a pullback in some cyclical value stocks to avoid chasing the price.

Takeaway

2020 is turning out to be a very good year for the stock market. There are plenty of stocks that are still way down, but overall, all major indices are in the green. Not only that, but value and mid-cap stocks are rapidly outperforming the S&P 500 as investors rush to buy the beaten-down stocks that will more than likely flourish as soon as vaccines eliminate any COVID-19 fears.

Unfortunately, this has resulted in a bad risk/reward as all the good news seems to be priced in.

My game plan is to keep buying non-cyclical as I always do, while I am waiting for better entries to occur in the value/basic materials sector.

My main takeaway here is that, while I believe that energy, basic materials, and value in general, will continue to do well, we are dealing with a crowded trade. While market timing is always tricky, and I wouldn't recommend it when buying low-cost S&P 500 ETFs (for example), I believe chasing value stocks here is risky. I wouldn't be surprised if we were to run into some trouble over the next few weeks. Maybe because the vaccinations go less smoothly than previously expected, or because the market is simply correcting after a steep rally since the vaccine announcement.

There is absolutely no need to panic, but staying alert is important, given the state of the market and its unfavorable risk/reward.

Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM, CF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.