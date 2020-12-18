Global Economic Ice Age: A Deeper Dive Into The Demographic Menace

East Asia is one of the most notable recent examples of a demographic dividend in action, but Nigeria is emerging as an even more recent example.

But the flip side of a demographic dividend is what the United States and virtually all other developed nations are beginning to experience.

America's Biggest Economic Challenge?

We live in an age of speed and change.

The previous century was defined by rapid evolution in demographics, technology, culture, economics, and finance. As both a cause and a consequence of these changes, the human population on Earth exploded like no prior period of history.

To quote researchers from the Bank of Chile,

One of the most dramatic changes of the twentieth century was the increase in the population. The century began with a little more than 1.5 billion inhabitants, of which just over one third lived in what we now consider to be developed countries. At the close of the century, world population had exceeded 6.1 billion and fewer than 20 percent lived in that same group of developed countries.

The century we entered twenty years ago is sure to include a similar level of evolution in the areas listed above. But when it comes to population, the rapid growth of the 20th century is projected to grind to a halt and gradually reverse.

My previous article, "A Global Economic Ice Age Is Coming," made the case that this predictable peak and subsequent decline in the human population will be terribly detrimental from an economic standpoint. Neil Irwin made a similar argument in a 2019 New York Times piece titled "America's Biggest Economic Challenge May Be Demographic Decline":

As a matter of simple arithmetic, lower growth in the number of people working will almost certainly mean slower growth in economic output.

What's more, aging demographics necessitate increased government spending on transfer payments (including what we call entitlements in the United States) and ensure either higher taxes, more deficit spending, or the use of money printing directly for fiscal spending. I've explained elsewhere why each of the above outcomes, or any combination of them, would be a net negative for the economy, and I won't rehash those arguments here.

The purpose of the following discussion is to show why America's (and, by extension, the developed world's) demographic situation bodes poorly for a long-term rebound in GDP growth anytime soon. In fact, just the opposite is most likely the case. We are staring down the barrel of a long period of economic stagnation — or, if we are unlucky, decline.

To understand why, we must begin by understanding the concept of a "demographic dividend."

The Demographic Dividend

In "A Global Economic Ice Age Is Coming" (which ought to be read before this article), I elucidated how demographics affects economic performance, and especially how population growth correlates with GDP growth. Population growth typically translates into labor force growth, which (all else being equal) translates into GDP growth. For developing nations, when the economy has advanced enough to allow birth rates to gradually decline, the ratio of youth- and old-age-dependents to the workforce declines as well, thus increasing the working-age share of the total population.

This creates a tailwind to economic growth that is sometimes called the "demographic dividend."

As explained by Pew Research,

A workforce that is growing in size relative to the youth and elderly populations sets the stage for more rapid economic growth. However, that demographic dividend, as it is generally described, dissipates with time because people age up and out of the workforce. That in turn sets the stage for slower economic growth.

Having a large portion of the population of working age contributes to economic growth in at least two ways. First, it keeps the old-age dependency ratio, which measures retiree-aged people to working-age people, low enough for workers to easily provide for the elderly.

Second, statistically, people spend more and more money as they age and advance in their careers until reaching prime spending in their 40s and 50s. Spending (consumption) falls off thereafter in almost every category except healthcare. Since personal consumption makes up a large part of the economy, the rising consumption of a large working-age population creates a tailwind to GDP while the falling consumption of an aging population creates a headwind.

As researchers from the University of Munich point out in an October, 2020 paper, when commenting on the various weights of importance between education and working-age population:

An increase in the working-age population share has a strong and significant positive effect on growth, even conditional on human capital, in line with the conventional notion of a demographic dividend. An increase in human capital only has positive growth effects if combined with a suitable age structure. An increasing share of the most productive age groups has an additional positive effect on economic performance.

In the United States, as well as virtually all other developed nations, we have aging populations and declining numbers of new workforce entrants, which will be a headwind to economic growth. Between now and 2050, the ratio of seniors to working-age people should roughly double in the developed world.

Source: Pew Research

By the mid 2030s, Americans over 65 years old are expected to outnumber those under 18 for the first time in our nation's history, according to the Census Bureau. Fewer younger people means increasingly fewer workers compared to retirees. It means fewer contributors to Social Security (as well as other pensions) and more beneficiaries. It means more strains on government budgets and a smaller tax base.

As Robert D. Arnott and Anne Casscells write in a 2003 paper,

Since 1950, Social Security tax rates have more than doubled. If nothing changes, what happens to Social Security taxes if the ratio of people over 65 relative to workers nearly doubles between 2005 and 2035?

Source: Robert D. Arnott and Anne Casscells

One mitigating factor of our aging population is that an increasing share of the 65+ population continues to work. In fact, the 26% of those 65 and over that participated in the labor force in February, 2020, is just a little shy of the 27% that worked when the Bureau of Labor Statistics first began tracking this data point in 1948.

With lifespans continuing to extend, it would not be surprising to see the LFP rate among those 65 and older continue to rise, which will lessen the headwind to GDP growth somewhat.

The Foundation of the Demographic Dividend

Of course, it isn't as if demographic factors alone determine a nation's economic fortunes. Many other important factors play a part. Pew goes on to add,

It has been noted by researchers that countries that benefited the most from demographic transitions also had complementary forces at work. These include good governance; high saving rates; investments in infrastructure, schooling and public health; policies promoting gender equity; and openness to trade and foreign investments.

We might summarily state that population growth is an economically positive force if the right institutions are in place to productively absorb and employ additional entrants into the workforce. The rule of law, high saving rates (to finance investment), good infrastructure, the ability of women to become educated and join the workforce, openness to international trade, and (I would add) friendliness to free enterprise form the foundation upon which a growing population translates into rising GDP.

I would add one more point to the above list: openness to immigration, especially high-skilled immigrants. This is a politically controversial point, but it is not very controversial in the field of economics. Without making an extensive case for it here, it will suffice to say that, according to the economic consensus, high-skilled immigrants are almost surely a net positive for economies, and low-skilled immigrants are probably a net positive as well. This if for no other reason than population and workforce growth.

By 2030, net migration is forecast to overtake births as the primary driver of population growth in the US, which will make population growth increasingly dependent on immigration policy.

The Demographic Dividend In Action

The veracity of the "demographic dividend" concept is well-recognized in academic research (for example, see here, here, here, here, and here). And there are many examples of the demographic dividend in individual countries. Perhaps the most obvious recent example is the East Asian population boom in the latter half of the 20th century.

According to a 2008 study published in the Journal of Asian Economics,

During the last four decades of the 20th Century the working age populations grew much more rapidly than the dependent populations fueling growth in per capita income. Over the coming decades, however, demographic change is seemingly unfavorable. In the coming decades the working-age populations of many countries will grow more slowly than dependent populations because of rapid growth of the elderly. Thus, the demographic dividend will be undone.

One little-discussed country that is in the very early stages of the demographic dividend is Nigeria.

Since 2000, Nigeria's population growth has been over 3.5 times faster than that of the United States, and nominal GDP growth has been 5 times faster. Interestingly, the population continued to grow from 2015 through 2018 at roughly the same pace even despite the severe impact on the Nigerian economy from the oil price crash.

In other words, the demographic dividend is real. Over long periods of time, a fast-growing population correlates with a fast-growing economy. This does not mean that economic growth is identical to population growth, only that the former is made much easier by the presence of the latter.

Data by YCharts

But, of course, total GDP only measures the size of the economy. If we want to look at the size of the economy per person, or the aggregate standard of living, we must look at GDP per capita growth. Here, again, we find Nigeria's growth in standard of living dramatically outpacing that of the US, even after the oil price crash.

Data by YCharts

Now, it must be acknowledged that the Nigerian economy started this period (2000) at a much, much lower base than the US. But, in any case, the percentage growth, corresponding with much higher population growth, is telling. It's a sign of the demographic dividends paying out over time, in addition to advancement from the importation of technologies from other countries.

The consensus among demographers is that a falling birth rate for developing countries with very high fertility actually produces more growth than a consistently high birth rate. The reason for this is that a high but dropping birth rate allows the working-age population to grow faster than youth-dependents (children).

As we can see from this chart, Nigeria's birth rate topped out in 1980 at 6.78 births per woman and has steadily fallen to 2018's 5.39 births per woman.

By 1990, Nigeria's age dependency ratio was on the decline after peaking in 1987. This resulted in an increasing percentage of the Nigerian population being working age rather than too young or too old to work. A growing workforce that is not overly burdened by youth-dependents is how the demographic dividend begins.

So, what is the economically ideal long-term birth rate for a nation, assuming zero net migration? Well, it almost certainly isn't 6-7 children per woman, because that raises the youth dependency ratio. But it isn't less than 2 children per woman either, because that is below the population replacement rate of 2.1 and results in a persistently high old-age dependency ratio.

My best guess is that the ideal long-term birth rate is around 2.5 to 3 children per woman. This steadily refreshes the workforce with young labor while avoiding the politically charged issue of reliance on a net inflow of immigrants.

The COVID-19 Baby Bust

If the economically ideal birth rate is 2.5 to 3 children per woman and the replacement rate is 2.1, it bears looking at where US fertility rate sits. Unfortunately, US fertility has been under the replacement rate every year since 1971, with the exception of 2006 and 2007. In 2018 and 2019, American women gave birth to 1.73 babies per woman — slightly below the record low hit in 1976.

And the situation is only getting worse.

Beginning this month — December, 2020 — we should begin to see a significant decline in the birth rate. This not just in the United States but around the world.

Why? Because nine months ago, the coronavirus pandemic began its rapid spread across the globe.

While many instinctively predicted the birth rate would rise because of all the time couples were forced to spend at home together, researchers from the Brookings Institution have predicted that the uncertainties and financial pressures brought on by the virus would reduce US births by around 500,000 — a 13% drop from 2019's 3.7 million births. Five months after the Brookings study was published, the researchers surmised that their initial estimates might even have been too conservative given the degree of school closures.

Source: TIME Magazine

Another analysis of Google data for pregnancy- and unemployment-related searches extrapolates a roughly 15% drop in fertility between November 2020 and February 2021 (~562,000 fewer births). This would be a 50% larger effect on the birth rate than the Great Recession and would mirror the decline following the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918-1919.

TIME Magazine reports similar, corroborating data:

Telehealth clinic Nurx tells TIME it has seen a 50% jump in requests for birth control since the beginning of the pandemic, and a 40% increase in requests for Plan B. A survey from the Guttmacher Institute found that 34% of sexually active women in the U.S. have decided to either delay getting pregnant or have fewer children because of concerns arising from COVID-19.

Many of these foregone pregnancies will not result in future pregnancies. Demographers attest that women who delay childbearing at any point in their adult lives are more likely to have fewer children or no children at all. This is especially true because American women are having children at older and older ages, on average. As Melissa Kearney of the Brookings study explains in the Atlantic piece,

Some women will age out of fertility, but even for those who don’t, many couples are likely to experience persistent earnings and income loss on account of this economic crisis. That will mean fewer babies born ever, not just this year.

Indeed, the likely drop in the birth rate due to COVID-19 probably won't bounce back immediately. In fact, it may very well just accelerate a pre-existing trend.

Philip Cohen, a sociologist at the University of Maryland, documents that births in California and Florida were noticeably on the decline beginning in the summer months of 2020, as cited in a November Atlantic piece. Rather than being due to errors in the data, abortions, or miscarriages, Cohen believes this decline in births was going to happen anyway, regardless of the pandemic.

If the short-term timing of couples' decisions to get pregnant is affected by the state of the economy (which I believe it is), then we need look no further than economic trends to find out why the birth rate began falling this summer. Nine months prior to that, in the Fall of 2019, the economy appeared to be stalling despite low interest rates and resumed quantitative easing.

The manufacturing purchasing managers index ("PMI") was in steep decline, although the non-manufacturing PMI was falling as well.

Data by YCharts

Moreover, we have direct evidence that a weak economy results in fewer births by comparing the rising number of births per year from the late 1990s to 2007 to the significant decline thereafter. After peaking in 2007, US births declined by 9% in the subsequent five years due to the lingering effects of the Great Recession.

Source: TIME Magazine

Beginning in 2016, US births began steadily declining again. The 3.75 million babies born in 2019 marked another 1% decline from 2018's 3.79 million.

Conclusion

In their 2003 paper titled "Demographics and Capital Market Returns," Arnott and Casscells foresaw exactly the demographic situation that the US is in today, which goes to show how predictable demographic changes are. Arnott and Casscells suggest three macroeconomic solutions to demographic situation in which we find ourselves:

Improve productivity Increase international trade Recalibrate the workforce around serving the growing retiree population

Reallocating the workforce toward services to retirees seems to be already underway. And as I will discuss in my next article in this series, growth in world trade volume has been losing steam since at least the Great Recession. Just prior to the outbreak of COVID-19 across the world, it was sitting right at 0% year-over-year.

What about productivity? Will the artificial intelligence and automation revolution save us?

As discussed in the original "Global Economic Ice Age" piece as well as my "Monetary Death Spiral" article, the demographic headwind we in the developed world are facing will continue to drive up government spending which will, in turn, crowd out private investment by soaking up more of the finite private savings and foreign capital influx.

Diminished private investment will almost certainly dampen productivity growth, the most popular and instinctive solution most people cite to our demographic situation. Artificial intelligence and automation sound great on the surface, but in order to contribute to GDP growth they must:

capture increasingly scarce investment dollars and find more customers to buy their more efficiently produced goods and services.

In a world of stagnant population growth and yawning wealth disparity, finding enough organic demand to justify significant investments in AI or automation grows progressively difficult.

What's more, there's an element of need for innovation that isn't present today — high prices. Declining population growth and overindebtedness result in disinflation (declining growth in consumer prices) or deflation. Besides areas in which prices are high because of artificial or market-external constraints in supply (think housing, education, broadband, and healthcare), falling, flat, or slowly rising prices do not signal to market participants that drastic innovation is needed.

Think about the biggest productivity-enhancing innovations of the last few hundred years: the mechanical loom, the steam engine, electrification, the motor vehicle, the oil rig, globalization, the internet, the cloud, renewable energy. Each of these increased prosperity and raised the standard of living by making something cheap and abundant whereas before it was scarce and expensive.

In a world in which most consumer products are historically quite cheap already, and those that aren't are made so by artificial constraints that prevent innovation, hopes that AI and automation will save the economy by making us materially more productive than we already are seem naive.

This holds true even more when aggregate demand is stagnant due to falling population growth.

In such an environment, my expectation for muted inflation and reduced trend growth of GDP seems valid. This should translate into a continuation of interest rates near zero for a long time, even if the Fed bumps up the overnight rate a few times after 2023 as is their stated intention.

If the market ever collectively comes to the same conclusion I have, we should expect to see a rapid repricing of yield-oriented assets to reflect a "lower forever" rate environment, benefiting exactly the kinds of high-yield securities on which we focus at High Yield Landlord.

*** If you find this content valuable, please follow me by clicking the orange "Follow" button at the top of the page!

With Better Information, You Get Better Results… At High Yield Landlord, We spend thousands of hours and well over $50,000 per year researching real assets like REITs, infrastructure, pipelines, and renewable energy for the most profitable investment opportunities and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost. We are the #1 rated service on Seeking Alpha with a perfect 5/5 rating.

We are the #1 ranked service for Real Estate Investors with 2000+ members. Take advantage of the 2-week free trial and join our community of 2000+ "landlords" before we hike the price!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.