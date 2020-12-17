M&A, Residential Demand Pay Off In 2020

The Toro Company (TTC) just reported 4Q and FY 2020 results. (The company's fiscal year ends October 31.) 2020 was an unusual year for Toro as it was for nearly everyone. In most years, Toro's larger Professional segment (~75% of sales) is the growth driver for the company while the Residential segment (~25% of sales) is a steady but slower-growth afterthought. Toro has also been investing more in the Professional segment, buying Charles Machine Works in 2019 and Venture Products in 2020.

The roles were reversed in 2020, as the Professional segment only grew sales by 3.3% for the full year, even with the two new acquisitions. COVID-19 impacted demand for golf equipment, mowers for landscape contractors, and rental, specialty, and underground equipment. The Residential segment grew sales by 24.1% in 2020. The company took advantage of the stay-at-home trade and also grew its retail channel through placement at Tractor Supply (TSCO) stores.

In the fourth quarter, the Professional began to show signs of life again, growing 9.5%. The company saw increased sales from its two new recent acquisitions but also saw increased demand from landscapers for both mowers and snow removal equipment. The Residential segment was not done with its outperformance, though, with 4Q segment sales up 38.5%.

The company overall earned $3.03 per share on a GAAP basis ($3.02 non-GAAP). These results were nearly 20% above the 2019 GAAP EPS of $2.53, but after adjusting for acquisition and restructuring related costs in 2019, the 2020 result was less than 1% above the 2019 non-GAAP result of $3.00 per share. With a P/E above 30 for a company with little current year adjusted earnings growth, the market seems to be anticipating better growth from Toro in 2021.

2021 Guidance Looks More Typical

For 2021, Toro has issued guidance of 6%-8% sales growth and non-GAAP EPS of $3.35-$3.45, which at the midpoint represents growth of 12.6% from 2020 and a P/E around 27. This is positive compared to the $3.30 per share I estimated in my last two articles in June and October. Planned capex is a little heavier than recent years at $115 million, and the company expects free cash flow to be in the range of 90% to 100% of net income. Based on the midpoints, that would be a FCF of around $353 million or a P/FCF of about 28.

As stated on the conference call, management expects Residential sales growth to come back down to low single digit percentages. Professional sales growth is expected to be better, coming from several sources. With golf as a popular socially distanced activity in 2020, rounds played went up 12%-13% this year. Toro expects continued activity next year as new players come back. However, the company believes that golf courses really earn their incremental dollars to pay for capital equipment from Toro through higher-margin food and event sales. With an end to the pandemic, these should be on the increase in 2021. Toro also sees high demand for underground drilling equipment from Charles Machine Works to support cable placement for 5G build-out. Oil and gas activity was considered a "question mark" but could ramp up if commodity prices continue to increase. Winter storm activity has already been a positive driver for BOSS products as well as Residential snow thrower sales. The Great Lakes area had a large storm to start December and heavy snow is again expected in much of the northeast US in mid-December. While this early activity could taper off, forecaster still expect heavier snowfall totals compared to last winter.

Capital Management

Like many well-run companies, Toro adopted a conservative cash management policy as the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The company did no buybacks in 2020. Organic capex was low at $78 million, but the company spent $138 million on the Venture Products purchase. Debt increased by $90 million during the fiscal year, although they paid down $50 million of debt in November 2020. As a result, Toro ended the year with $480 million of cash on the balance sheet, up from $152 million at the end of FY 2019. After the debt payment in November, Toro still has $278 million of "excess" cash it could deploy to further debt payoff, share buybacks or another small acquisition.

The dividend increase for 2021 was only 5% over 2020, or half of the typical increase of recent years. While this was a disappointment, it is in line with the company's stated payout ratio target of 30%-40% of 3-year average reported EPS. ($2.56+$2.57+$3.03)/3 = $2.72. The 2021 total payout of $1.05 is 38.6% of this average. If the company hits its target of $3.40 EPS in 2021, the 3-year average would increase to $3.00, enabling a dividend of up to $1.20 total which would get Toro back on track with its recent history of dividend increases.

The $1.05 total dividend for 2021 will cost the company around $113 million. If Toro earns the $353 million of free cash flow I estimated above, they will build an additional $240 million of cash in 2021. Adding that to the $278 million of extra cash they built in 2020, Toro would have $518 million available for debt pay down or share buybacks by the end of 2021.

After the $50 million debt pay down in November, Toro's debt stands at about $741 million. Based on Toro's net income guidance, 2021 EBITDA should be around $575 million. The resulting Debt/EBITDA ratio would be around 1.3, below the midpoint of the stated 1-2x target. Still, since they have another $50 million due this year, they could decide to pay that off without refinancing. That would leave Toro with the capacity to buy back up to $468 million of stock, or about 5% of the outstanding market cap.

Valuation

Toro is trading at the top of its historical P/E range.

This high P/E valuation seems out of line with the company's declining trend of Return on Invested Capital and Return on Equity.

For 2021, if Toro does increase net income by 12.5% as forecasted and buys back 5% of shares, ROE would increase to around 32.3%*1.125*1.05 = 38.2%, not quite the 40%-45% range of 2011-2019, but on the right track. With the $50 million debt paydown and $468 million stock buyback, ROIC would get to 27.7%, back in its historical 2013-2018 range.

As you can see in the earlier chart, Toro has not repurchased more than $160 million worth of stock in a given year, so $468 million would be a stretch to expect for 2021. Management may be tempted to save some of this for additional M&A or at least spread the buyback over a period of more than one year. Risk of a bad acquisition exists, but given Toro's historical track record of good deals, I think the risk is acceptable.

Conclusion

Toro guarded its capital prudently during the pandemic, not knowing initially that the stay-at-home trade would greatly benefit the Residential segment and result in overall growth in 2020. Heading into 2021, the Professional segment is resuming its traditional role as Toro's main driver of growth. The cash built in 2020 plus the FCF after dividends expected in 2021 amounts to around $500 million available for debt reduction and stock buybacks. With the 12.5% earnings growth expected in 2021, a capital return of $500 million could get the company's returns on capital back near or into the high ranges they were in for much of the last decade. Nevertheless, Toro is still trading at a historically high P/E ratio making it more difficult to outperform the market in the near term. As a long-term owner of TTC stock, I am happy to continue holding but potential new owners may want to wait for a better entry point.

