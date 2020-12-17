Company Overview

The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) ("MCS, "Marcus" or the "Company") operates and owns movie theatres and hotels. Marcus is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the United States operating 91 movie theatres with 1,104 screens in 17 states. The theatre operation also includes a 6-screen theatre owned by a third party, an entertainment center (Funset Boulevard), and the Ronnie's Plaza retail outlet in St. Louis, Missouri. In the Hotel segment, Marcus operates eight owned or majority owned luxury hotels with 2,598 rooms in four states. Marcus also manages 12 additional hotels for third parties representing an additional 2,602 rooms. In total, Marcus operates 5,200 rooms, 200 meeting and event rooms, 40 restaurants and lounges, six luxury spas, two golf courses, a ski hill, an airport, and one escape room. Marcus was founded in 1935 and has 10,500 employees.

Theatres (67% of 2019 revenue): Marcus operates 91 movie theatres with 1,104 screens in 17 U.S. states. The theatre locations are mostly based in the Midwest with Wisconsin and Minnesota representing 40% of locations. The Theatre segment generates revenue through tickets (box office), concessions, and other revenues. Box office revenues in 2019 were $284 million and vary depending on the slate of movies shown in any given year. Concession revenues include the sale of popcorn, candy, soda, and higher priced items through the Company's owned signature cocktail and dining concepts. Concession revenues in 2019 were $231 million. Other revenues were $40 million in 2019 which included management fees, pre-show advertising income, family entertainment center revenue, surcharge revenues, rental income, and gift card breakage income. The costs of running a theatre include film exhibition costs, labor, rent, and other overhead costs. Film exhibition costs is ticket revenue shared with the studios. These range from 50-55% for the average movie and upwards to 65% for iconic movies. Labor, the second largest cost, has become more intensive due to investments in signature cocktail and dining concepts as these require significantly more labor than traditional foods such as popcorn. Other overhead costs include rent, depreciation, advertising and marketing, property taxes, and corporate costs.

Since 2010, Marcus has invested over $560 million upgrading food and beverages offerings, installing recliner seating, and acquiring 22 new theatres. Marcus was one of the first exhibition companies to upgrade their theatres to provide guests with new amenities including recliner seating (74% of theatres), Premium Large Format Screens (72% of theatres - highest among top chains), and high quality food and beverage (62% of theatres offer one or more in-lobby dining concepts, 37% offer in-theatre dining, and 57% offer bars and lounges). Marcus also recently acquired Movie Tavern, a 208-screen acquisition with 22 locations in nine states for $139 million. With the heavy investment over the course of the past few years, capital expenditure costs will be lower on the theatre side, increasing free cash flows going forward. In 2019, the Theatre segment generated $129 million in EBITDA.

Theatre Industry: With 1,104 screens, Marcus is the fourth largest player in the United States movie theatre industry. As of March 2020, there were 5,477 indoor theatre locations and 40,449 screens. The theatre industry also includes 321 drive-in locations and 549 outdoor screens. Competitors include AMC Theatres (7,967 screens, 620 sites), Regal Entertainment (7,211 screen, 549 sites), Cinemark (4,517 screens, 331 sites), Harkins (515 screens, 34 sites), and B&B Theatres (418 screens, 48 sites). In 2019 there were 835 films released, with an average of 700 films per year since 2010. Over 75% of the films released in 2019 consisted of films under a $15 million budget. Total box office for the U.S. theatre industry in 2019 was $11.2 billion with 1.2 billion tickets sold for an average price per ticket of $9.11. Since 2010, the box office has increased by 0.74% annually with tickets sold decreasing by only 0.69% annually. The average price of a ticket was $7.89 in 2010. U.S. theatre locations have declined since 1995, offset by more screens per location. We expect the industry to have a slight decline in locations due to COVID-19 as overleveraged companies file for bankruptcy or restructure. Several theatres that file for bankruptcy will likely continue operating as going concerns instead of a complete shutdown of operations.

U.S. Cinema Sites

U.S. Movie Screens

For 2020 we expect the U.S. box office to be down over 80% as new film product has been limited due to COVID-19. There are a variety of small independent films to be released for the remainder of 2020 and one major film, Wonder Woman 1984, by Warner Brothers. Wonder Woman 1984 is expected to be released on Christmas Day, in theatres and on HBO Max simultaneously. If the film is not delayed, it will be a short-term win for the theatre industry. Wonder Woman 1984 was expected to be one of the biggest films for 2020, pre-COVID at a $200 million budget, and still could be, even with a simultaneous release on HBO Max. The predecessor, Wonder Woman, released in 2017, generated $412 million in the domestic box office and $409 million internationally. Additionally, the 2021 release schedule and box office also looks encouraging. There are several strong films such as Top Gun: Maverick, Black Widow, Cruella, The Batman, and Mission Impossible 7, which should benefit the U.S. theatre industry in 2021 and beyond.

COVID-19 Impact on Theatres: In late March of 2020, Marcus closed all theatres due to the impact of COVID-19. To preserve liquidity Marcus discontinued all non-essential operating and capital expenditures. By September 1st, 80% of theatres (72) were reopened. On September 17, Marcus closed 17 of their theatres it had previously opened due to a decline in audience demand, accelerated by Hollywood's decision to pull most of the major movie content for the year. Marcus also stated that as soon as the trend reverses, they will quickly resume operations. I expect theatres will remain challenged through 2020 as studios push off releasing new content as New York and California theatres remain partially closed. By 2021, I expect the theatre industry to recover as major markets reopen and studios resume content distribution. Ultimately a total recovery in the theatre industry is largely dependent on a COVID-19 vaccine being distributed which I expect to happen during 2021.

Streaming and a shortened window: Investors have been concerned for years that the prevalence of streaming a movie from home will negatively impact movie theatres. This trend was accelerated by COVID-19 and the recently announced shortened window time agreement between AMC and Universal studios. As a background, all theatres in the United States shut down in the middle of March due to COVID. No new films were released during this time which spurred investors to believe that streaming services would continue to take market share and play a more dominant role in the exhibition industry. On July 28th, 2020, investors grew more concerned when AMC announced a deal with Universal Studios to shorten the theatrical window to only 17 days from the original 90 days. Historically, the standard window of theatrical exclusivity runs for 90 days. Up until COVID, major theatre companies have refused to run movies that do not allow for this 90-day window. The new deal that AMC entered will allow Universal to have the option to release a movie on premium video on-demand (PVOD"), including AMC's own service, after a 17-day window including three weekends. The shortened window will only apply to premium video on-demand, meaning the movie will rent digitally for $20 at Universal for three months, then and only then can be reduced in price in the $3-6 range. On November 13, Cinemark joined AMC shortening their theatrical window with Universal Studios to just 17 days as well. However, the Cinemark agreement with Universal Studios allows any movie that generates more than $50 million in opening weekend ticket sales to stay in theatres for 31 days, or five full weekends before the movie is available to rent on digital platforms. Cinemark will also receive profit-sharing in the premium on demand rentals. On November 20th, Cineplex signed a similar deal with Universal Studios.

The concerns around a shortened theatrical window and the ever-increasing prevalence of the streaming industry have made some investors believe that no one will return to theatres as you can stay at home and now stream movies. In addition, studios might be incentivized to go straight to a streaming service as they capture an estimated 80% of receipts (100% with their own service) versus the 50-65% share from the box office. But despite now being the best time for a movie to go straight to streaming due to a captive at-home audience, studios continue to delay popular, high budget movies including Black Widow and No Time to Die. Movies like Trolls World Tour and Mulan went straight to streaming, made headlines in the industry. But Trolls World Tour was released when everyone was stuck at home and Universal was already deep into its marketing campaign for the film. Mulan, on the other hand, has largely been considered a flop. I have compiled a list of major movies scheduled for release in 2020 with most major titles being delayed into 2021 and beyond in the table below.

Major Movies for 2020 and Beyond:

I believe the U.S. box office will replicate foreign markets like China and Japan when new product is eventually released. For an example, in China, when the film My People, My Homeland, was released, the box office generated $309 million from October 2nd through October 4th, a 27% increase from the prior year when there was no pandemic. Even better, in Japan, the movie Demon Slayer, released October 17th, has generated over $245 million at the box office so far, which is the second highest grossing movie ever in the Japanese market.

Japan Box Office for 2019 and 2020 by Week:

Overall, I believe the trends seen in foreign markets will be replicated in domestic markets once studios begin to release new product to theatres. Individuals will continue to go to the movies when new films are released. And as one last example, the U.S. market saw its highest box office opening since the pandemic began on November 25th with The Croods: A New Age, bringing in $9.7 million on opening weekend with only 2,711 theatres or 38% of the domestic circuit open. Despite only having 38% of cinemas open and during a time when COVID cases are surging, the strong performance of The Croods, shows that family audiences are still interested in going out to the movie theatre. The film, The Croods will be released to PVOD services in only 17 days after being released which further shows that families miss the big screen experience.

I expect that studios are delaying the release of major films because studios need box office revenue to maximize their revenue. As an example, studios are delaying popular movies, like Jurassic World: Dominion for potential to generate $1.0 billion plus at the box office, sell/rent the movie on DVD, sell the rights to streaming services, and maximize merchandise revenues. A successful box office showing leads to further revenue generation through increases in the hype and popularity of movies resulting in more revenues from streaming views. I also believe individuals will eventually return to the movies as it is an American pastime that people enjoy and is the most enjoyable and memorable movie viewing experience. To address the shortened theatrical window, major theatres are doing anything they can so studios will push out new content. When new content is released, individuals will return to the theatres, as shown in the examples with China, Japan, and the new Croods movie. In addition, I believe people will return to see popular movies, and not wait 17-31 days to rent it at home, as people will have the fear of missing out and have the potential of the movie to be ruined by spoilers. I would note that there have been a variety of services that could have killed the theatre industry such as VHS, DVD, and other on-demand services in the past. However, the theatre industry has continued to thrive, and it will survive this current cycle.

Owned Theatre Assets and valuation: Marcus owns a considerable amount of real assets including 62% of their theatres (56 locations). Marcus' ownership of most of their theatres, not only lowers the Company's fixed costs, but offers the company optionality and provides investors with a real asset margin of safety component to an investment. There are multiple comparable transactions available to help quantify the value of these owned assets. One method of valuing theatres is to consider a potential acquisition value of what each theatre screen could be worth to another company. I have tracked multiple acquisitions in the industry which suggest the average value for one theatre screen is around $850 thousand. With Marcus owning 1,104 screens, in a normalized environment, the theatres have an implied value of $938 million. The last theatre sale I have found was a recent sale from AMC (a distressed seller) in the Baltic region for $77 million, with 67 screens. This is an implied valuation of $1.1 million per screen, in what seems like a high multiple considering the effects COVID-19 has had on the industry.

Theatre Acquisitions

Another way to estimate the value of Marcus' owned theatres is through the market value of their buildings and land. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is a REIT and long-term owner of theatre locations across North America. EPR provides a significant amount of insight into what Marcus' owned theatres could be worth. I have tracked every theatre transaction EPR has executed on since 1997. The average value paid for the land a theatre sits on is $3.0 million and an additional $12.3 million for the building or $15.3 million total. In 2019, EPR paid on average, for 27 transactions, $4.3 million for land and $11.2 million for a theatre building, representing a total transaction value of $15.6 million on average for each property.

EPR Theatre Acquisitions:

With Marcus owning 56 of their locations, the implied value of these assets, based on average EPR transactions since 1997 is $862 million. To be clear, Marcus takes pride in the ownership of their assets and will likely not sell their core real estate unless under dire circumstances. But knowing Marcus owns real assets, that are worth a considerable amount of money in the private markets provides an additional margin of safety. It should also be stressed that the implied value of the land and building value of the 56 owned theatres does not consider the operations and entire business of running movie theatres. The implied valuation of $862 million is just the value of the owned theatre assets that Marcus could potentially get if management decided to liquidate their real estate.

A final way to value the theatres is on an absolute basis. On average, Marcus has increased Theatre revenues by over 15% annually since 2009. During this same period, EBITDA has increased 11% annually, from $60 million to $129 million.

Theatre Operations ($000)

Eventually, I believe individuals will return to the theatre and profitability will return to a more normalized level, like we have seen in the Japanese and Chinese exhibition markets. In 2021, I estimate the Theatre segment will generate $456 million in revenues with $83 million in EBITDA. By 2022, I estimate the Theatre segment will generate $530 million in revenues and $115 million in EBITDA. Using an average EBITDA for 2021 and 2022 of $100 million and applying an EBITDA multiple of 8-10x (which doesn't seem aggressive given Marcus had a market cap of $1.3 billion before the pandemic), implies the theatre segment could be worth $800 million to $1 billion.

Hotels (33% of 2019 revenue): Marcus owns and operates eight luxury and iconic hotels, including the Pfister Hotel (307 rooms), the Hilton Milwaukee City Center (729 rooms), and the Saint Kate Arts Hotel (219 rooms) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; the Hilton Madison Monona Terrace (240 rooms) in Madison, Wisconsin; The Grand Geneva Resort & Spa (335 rooms) in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin; and the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel (297 rooms) in Lincoln, Nebraska. Marcus is also a 60% equity owner and operator of The Skirvin Hilton (225 rooms) in Oklahoma City, and operates the AC Hotel Chicago Downtown (226 rooms) on a long-term lease. Marcus also manages 12 hotels under third party long-term management agreements. In addition, the company owns Wisconsin Hospitality Linen Services ("WHLS"). WHLS provides commercial laundry services to hotel and resort properties in Wisconsin, processing over 16 million pounds of linen each year. In total the company manages over 5,200 rooms, 200 meeting and event rooms, 40 restaurants and lounges, 6 luxurious spas, two golf courses, one ski hill, an airport, and one escape room. In 2019, the Hotel segment generated $263 million in revenues. Room revenues were $105 million with an average occupancy of 74% and ADR of $154. Food and beverage revenues were $74 million. The remaining $46 million was other revenue which includes management fees. EBITBA for the segment was $30 million in 2019, although EBITDA was reduced due to the renovation and closure of the Saint Kate as described in the individual property section below.

The following hotel descriptions were sourced from Marcus' recent annual report.

The Pfister Hotel: The Pfister Hotel is a full-service luxury iconic hotel located in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The hotel has 307 guest rooms which include 71 luxury suites. The hotel also houses the Pfister VIP Club Lounge, two high-end restaurants, three cocktail lounges, a state-of-the-art WELL Spa + Salon, an executive boardroom, high-end retail space, and a 275-car parking ramp. The iconic and award-winning hotel also has a 25,000 square foot banquet, convention facility and a ballroom. The hotel is well known for its Victorian Art collection (owned by Marcus and is the largest Victoria Art collection of any hotel in the world) and has been the host to most visiting Major League Baseball teams in Milwaukee. The Pfister opened in 1893 and was purchased by Ben Marcus in 1962. During 2014, the Pfister completed a multi-year renovation that began in 2006. Marcus owns and operates the Pfister. The Pfister is also well-known outside of Milwaukee, with several people I know from Chicago visiting the Pfister around the holiday season. I stayed at the Pfister hotel a few years back and had a steak dinner at Mason Street Grill. Overall, I found the Pfister to be an impressive and one-of-a-kind asset.

The Hilton Milwaukee City Center: The Hilton Milwaukee City Center is a 729-room hotel with two cocktail lounges, three restaurants, and an 870-car parking ramp located in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin. With a "skywalk" connection to the Wisconsin Center the Hilton Milwaukee City Center is well known for its 30,000 square feet of meeting space and hosts top events in the city. The Hilton Milwaukee City Center was first opened in 1928 as the Schroeder Hotel and sold to Ben Marcus in 1972. In 2020 the hotel was planned to serve as the headquarters for the 2020 Democratic National Convention but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Marcus owns and operates The Hilton Milwaukee City Center.

Saint Kate Arts Hotel: The Saint Kate Arts Hotel is a 219-room art hotel with 13,000 square feet of meeting space, 11 event rooms, three restaurants, and two lounges. The hotel is well known for its theatre room which has hosted many events such as plays, musicals, and even classes. Marcus renovated the hotel in 2019 when it was called the Intercontinental Milwaukee hotel. The original hotel was first built in 1987 and Marcus acquired the property in 2005 for $23.6 million when the hotel was called the Wyndham Milwaukee Center.

Hilton Madison Monona Terrace: The Hilton Madison Monona Terrace is a 14 story, 240-room hotel located in Madison, Wisconsin. The hotel features five meeting rooms and is connected by a skywalk to the Monona Terrance Community Convention Center which hosts events in the city of Madison. Marcus completed construction of the Hilton Madison Monona Terrance in 2001. The Hilton Madison Monona Terrance underwent full renovation in 2019. Marcus owns and operates the Hilton Madison Monona Terrace.

The Grand Geneva Resort and Spa: The Grand Geneva Resort and Spa is an upscale resort located in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin consisting of 1,300 acres, 355 hotel rooms, and 29 villas. The resort also includes 60,000 square feet of meeting space, a ballroom, three high-end restaurants, two cocktail lounges, two championship golf courses, a ski hill, tennis courts, swimming pools, horse stables, and an onsite airport. The Grand Geneva Resort and Spa first opened in 1968 as the Lake Geneva Playboy Club Hotel. Marcus purchased the property in 1993 for $4.25 million and renovated the property for $30 million. Marcus owns and operates the property.

The Skirvin Hilton Hotel: The Skirvin Hilton Hotel is the oldest hotel in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The historic hotel is a 14-floor property with three towers consisting of 225 rooms. Amenities for The Skirvin Hilton Hotel include a restaurant, lounge, fitness center, indoor swimming pool, business center, and 18,500 square feet of meeting space. In 2016 a renovation of the hotel was completed by Marcus and their partners. The Skirvin first opened in 1911 as a ten-story, two-winged tower. A third, 12-story tower was added in 1925 and all towers were increased to 14 floors in 1930. In 1988 the hotel was closed and sat abandoned for 19 years. In 2002, Oklahoma City acquired the building for $2.8 million and issued requests from potential developers. Partners in Developer, a firm by John Weeman and Marcus Hotels renovated the building for $51 million and reopened it as a full-service Hilton hotel in 2005. Marcus operates the hotel and owns a 60% interest in the asset.

AC Hotel Chicago Downtown: The AC Hotel Chicago Downtown is a 226-room hotel located in Chicago, Illinois. The hotel is located in River North, a high end dining and shopping area. The hotel offers a restaurant, indoor swimming pool, gym, meeting space and a parking garage. Marcus' SafeHouse escape room concept is connected to this hotel and there is additional space leased to a restaurant. Marcus operates the AC Hotel Chicago Downtown on a long-term lease.

The Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel: The Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel is a 297-room property located in downtown Lincoln, Nebraska. The hotel has 45,600 square feet of meeting space and an on-site restaurant. The hotel was built in 1926 and was renovated in 2014. Marcus owns and operates the hotel and also owns the Cornhusker Office Plaza, a seven-story building with 85,592 square feet of net leasable office space (71,692sf is currently rented). The office building is connected to the hotel by a three-story atrium that is used for local events.

Managed Hotels, Resorts, and Other Properties: Marcus manages hotels, resorts, and other properties for third parties under long-term management agreements. Revenues from these agreements include management fees (fixed percentage of revenues) and incentive management fees (based on profit performance). In total, Marcus manages 12 hotel and resort properties with 2,758 rooms. In addition, Marcus owns a 10% minority equity interest in the Omaha Marriott Downtown at The Capitol District in Omaha, Nebraska, a 333-room hotel. Marcus also owns all the common space in the Timber Ridge Lodge, an indoor/outdoor water park and condominium hotel in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. Marcus owns all the common space in the Platinum Hotel & Spa, a condominium hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada just off the Las Vegas Strip. In addition, Marcus owns a 0.49% equity interest in the Hotel Zamor and Castile Restaurant in St. Pete Beach, Florida, which they have agreed to sell to the owner. Marcus owns the original SafeHouse in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and manages the SafeHouse in Chicago, Illinois. Finally, Marcus owns Wisconsin Hospitality Linen Service ("WHLS") a business unit that provides commercial laundry services for hotels and resort properties in Wisconsin. WHLS has been a leader in commercial laundry in the Midwest for over 20 years and processes nearly 16 million pounds of linen each year. In 2019, Marcus generated $46.5 million from the performance of these properties.

Marcus Managed Properties

Hotel Industry in Milwaukee: Three of Marcus' pristine hotel assets are in Milwaukee, so I thought an overview of the hotel industry in the Milwaukee district should be beneficial to readers. Milwaukee has a population around 590,000 residents and a metropolitan area of over 2 million making Milwaukee the largest city in the state of Wisconsin and fifth largest city in the Midwestern United States. The economy is well diversified with the service, manufacturing and technology industries displaying dominance. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company has been headquartered in the city since 1903 along with Northwestern Mutual, ManpowerGroup, WEC Energy, Rockwell Automation, and A.O. Smith. Milwaukee is home to Marquette University and also the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Cardinal Stritch University, Concordia University, and the Milwaukee School of Engineering. The city of Milwaukee has recently undergone a booming construction era beginning in the 1960s. New additions to the city over the past decades include the Milwaukee Riverwalk, the Wisconsin Center, Miller Park, The Hop (streetcar system), an expansion to the Milwaukee Art Museum, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, and Pier Wisconsin. Summerfest, one of the world's largest music festivals in the world attracting over 800,000 people is also held in the downtown Milwaukee. The city sits on the shores of Lake Michigan and between the junction of three rivers. Milwaukee was founded in 1785.

Most of the hotel inventory in Milwaukee was developed before 2000. Seven hotels with 951 rooms were added from 2000 to 2013. The most recent additions include the Marriott Milwaukee Downtown (205 rooms), the Brewhouse Inn & Suites (90 rooms), and the Hilton Garden Inn Milwaukee Downtown (127 rooms). Smith and Travel Research rates five hotels in Milwaukee as luxury hotels with 781 rooms. These hotels include Pfister (owned by Marcus), The Iron Horse Hotel, Hotel Metro, Saint Kate Arts Hotel (owned by Marcus), and Brewhouse Inn & Suites. The Hilton Milwaukee City Center (owned by Marcus) has the most meeting space and is adjacent to the city's convention center, the Wisconsin Center.

Milwaukee Hotel Inventory

Hotel Valuation: I believe the hotel segment is worth $300 million to $500 million on a stand-alone basis. I used a few different valuation methods to determine the value of Marcus' hotel segment. The first value metric I used is a relative comparison. When looking at some peers, Marcus' hotel segment stands out as undervalued on a per room and individual property basis. The current enterprise value of Marcus implies that an investor can purchase each hotel (I am using all 20 properties for this valuation metric not just the seven owned properties) for $137k per room or $35 million per property. This is compared with a peer average of $259k per room and $84 million per property. It should be noted that all seven of the owned Marcus hotels are unlevered compared to peers that typically have highly levered properties. The analysis below provides no value of the theatre segment and implies that the hotel segment could be worth the current enterprise value of the corporation.

Marcus Hotel Comps ($000)

To further support the relative valuation metrics, there have been a few comparable hotel transactions since the pandemic that I think are notable. Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) sold four hotels in October of 2020 for $390 million with 1,233 rooms or $316,788 per room. In addition, Xenia stated that the hotels sold between 9.7x - 11.8x 2019 EBITDA. Another transaction occurred on September 24, 2020 when Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) sold 197 properties and 22,676 rooms for $2.2 billion or $123,479 per room to Highgate Hotels. I believe Marcus has pristine hotel assets and could likely fetch over $250,000 per room in the private markets. These are luxury hotels and unlevered assets, which should have a considerable amount of value.

A second valuation metric I used to value Marcus' hotel assets is a replacement value estimate or a relative value to replace the entire property. The best resource I could find is provided by HVS; a major global consulting firm focused on the hospitality sector. HVS has provided development costs for three types of hotels in Milwaukee and similar Midwestern markets. The costs were broken out by upper midscale hotels, upscale hotels, and upper upscale hotels on a per room basis. Marcus's hotel assets in the Milwaukee area fall in the "upper upscale" category, implying a valuation per room of $204,000 to $345,000. With 1,257 rooms, this implies a valuation of the three Milwaukee hotels of $256 million to $433 million.

Potential Development Cost Ranges for Hotels in Milwaukee:

Source: HVS Milwaukee Hotel Resources

To estimate the value of the remaining four owned hotels not located in Milwaukee, I utilized a 2017 study by Cushman & Wakefield. The research firm broke out cost to develop a new hotel by five different classes: Midscale ($115k), Upper Midscale ($148k), Upscale (209k), Upper Upscale ($398k), and Luxury ($1.5 million). I utilized the Upper Upscale and Upscale valuation for each property except The Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel which used the Upper Midscale and Midscale valuation. In total the implied replacement value of the hotels, if rebuilt, is around $442 million to $767 million.

Marcus Hotels Potential Replacement Cost ($000)

Source: HVS and Cushman & Wakefield, Skirvin Hotel assumes 60% interest in property

The final valuation metric I used to value the hotel segment is on an absolute basis. The hotel segment has steadily increased revenues over the past ten years (not including the Great Recession) and has historically generated positive operating income and EBITDA even during the worst periods. 2020 will be the first year (as far as I can tell) that the hotel segment will have negative EBITDA. Marcus closed all their hotel properties on April 8, 2020 due to the spread of COVID-19. Marcus was not forced to close hotels as the industry remained an essential service but chose to close due to the drastically reduced demand. Throughout June and July, Marcus slowly began reopening their hotel properties. The last hotel, The Saint Kate Arts Hotel, was reopened on October 29th, 2020.

I believe the hotel segment will return to profitability in 2021 and beyond as all the properties are now open and demand will start to increase. Occupancy hit all-time lows for the segment of 18.8% during Fiscal Q2 but increased to 36.6% in Fiscal Q3. I expect occupancy to stay around the 35% level for Fiscal Q4. Fiscal Q3 results for the Grand Geneva (drive-up property and summer outdoor activities) were positive in the summer months and as the weather turns colder operations may struggle. In addition, Fiscal Q4 has historically been the worst quarter for Marcus Hotels. In Fiscal 2021 I have occupancy and ADR steadily increasing throughout the year as demand returns to a more normalized level and individuals begin to travel again. I believe Fiscal Q2 was the bottom for hotel occupancy and Marcus' hotel segment will return to a high level of profitability in the near-term.

Marcus Hotels Operating Results ($000)

Source: Marcus Financial Statements

In the mid-term I believe the hotel segment will return to a more normalized level of profitability seen pre-COVID of around $30 million in EBITDA. An EBITDA multiple of 10.0x on $30 million of EBITDA implies a valuation of $300 million.

Finally, I tracked the assessed taxable basis local counties place on each owned hotel asset. I estimated the value of the Saint Kate asset as we were unable to locate the asset on any GIS mapping system. In total, the implied assessed taxable value of the owned hotel properties is close to $200 million. With 2,372 rooms, this equates to only $83,000 per key. I believe the hotel valuation is much higher than the assessed taxable value placed by local states and counties.

Marcus Assessed Taxable Value of Owned Hotels ($000)

Source: Local State and County GIS Mapping Systems

Management Team: Ben Marcus, born in 1911, founded The Marcus Corporation in 1935. Ben was an immigrant from Stolpce, Poland who arrived in America in 1925. In 1935 Ben bought an abandoned department store in Ripon, Wisconsin for $15,000. Ben converted the old department store into a single screen movie theatre that is still in operation today. Ben continued to build and purchase movie theatres throughout the years. Over the years, individuals would ask Ben on the future of the theatres in the face of Television and VCR player, he liked to respond saying, "even though every house had a kitchen, people still go out to dinner." Over the years Ben invested in Big Boy franchisees and Kentucky Fried Chicken franchisees which were ultimately sold. In 1962, Ben purchased the Pfister Hotel out of a bankruptcy proceedings and was the only bidder at the auction. In 1972, Marcus went public and all of Ben's businesses were consolidated into the public entity. Ben continued to purchase assets including the Sheraton Schroeder in 1972, after former owners failed to operate it successfully. This hotel is now the Milwaukee Hilton. Ben also started Budget Inn® in 1973. This concept is now called Baymont Inn and Suites and is owned by Wyndham Hotels after Marcus successfully sold the asset.

The principles Ben Marcus instilled in Marcus Corporation still exist. Marcus executives are proud of the real assets they own and pride themselves on owning over 66% of their theatre locations. Marcus is conservatively managed and protects their balance sheet. The Marcus Corporation has Class B Common Stock that is owned by Stephen Marcus (Ben's son), Diane Marcus Gershowitz (Ben's daughter), and Gregory Marcus (Stephen's son). Stephen owns 46.2% of the Class B Common Stock, Diane owns 25.8%, and Gregory owns 2.7%. There are 7.9 million Class B Common stock outstanding, and each has 10 votes per share, giving the Marcus family 77% control of the vote. I believe the Marcus family will continue to protect Marcus' balance sheet and continue to buy assets at a discount to their intrinsic value when there are forced sellers.

Balance Sheet: Marcus has a strong balance sheet and owns seven unlevered luxury hotels and 56 of their 91 theatre locations. As of June 25, 2020, Marcus had $8.2 million in cash and $302 million in debt, with the closest maturity being a $89.9 million term loan due on September 15, 2021. On September 17, 2020, Marcus improved its financial position by issuing a 5-year $100.5 million of convertible bonds with net proceeds of $78.6 million after the execution of a capped call. Marcus used the proceeds from the convertible debt to pay off revolver. When the $90.8 million term loan is due on September 15, 2021, I expect Marcus to draw on the revolver to pay it off. Marcus has $218 million in total current liquidity providing a significant amount of runway in a zero-revenue situation. In addition, the only debt covenant Marcus has is a minimum consolidated liquidity of $125 million. In Q3 2021, Marcus has a minimum EBITDA covenant starting at $0 in EBITDA, which I expect Marcus to surpass. I have listed out the covenants through mid-2022 below. Finally, the management team highlighted they are looking to sell non-core assets. These include, unused buildings, old restaurant locations, parking lots, and excess land. I expect Marcus could sell $25-30 million in non-core assets over the course of the next 12 months, reducing liquidity needs even further.

Marcus Covenants ($000):

Source: Marcus Financial Statements. EBITDA calculation: Q3 2021 (one quarter), Q4 2021 (two consecutive quarters), Q1 2022 (three consecutive quarters), and Q4 2022 (four consecutive quarters)

Income Statement and cash flow: In the first nine months of 2020 revenues were down 67% with negative $99 million in free cash flow. For the remainder of the year, I expect revenues will continue to be challenged as new releases are delayed. I expect adjusted EBITDA to be negative $27 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Marcus is expected to receive a $37 million income tax refund from the CARES Act in Q4, which will offset cash flow losses, and an additional $21 million in 2021. There is a strong slate of movies expected to be released in 2021 as I expect sales to recover from pent-up demand. Hotels are expected to return to higher occupancy in 2021 as travel resumes. In 2021, I expect Marcus to generate $89 million in cash from operations. I expect capex of $40 million going forward as almost all of growth capex (upgrading theatres with recliner seats, more food alternatives, etc.) is complete. In a worst-case scenario with theatres and hotels remaining closed I expect Marcus to lose around $13 million per month, giving the Company more than 12 months of liquidity in a zero-revenue situation.

Valuation: Marcus was valued utilizing a discounted cash flow analysis arriving at a value of $26.79/share or 98% upside. I arrived at the valuation by using a discount rate of 10.0% and a terminal growth rate of 3.5%. The DCF valuation is in-line with our implied valuation of the hotel and theatre segments I highlighted above.

Financial Projections and Valuation in millions:

Movie Theatre and Hotel Companies in millions: Marcus is attractively priced on an absolute basis and relative basis and trades at a sharp discount to both theatre and hotel peers despite having a cleaner balance sheet and impressive base of owned assets.

Risks: There are several risks that should be highlighted:

The theatre and hotel industry have been significantly affected by COVID and may not recover. Marcus has net debt outstanding and may not be able to meet their obligations. The theatre industry faces headwinds from streaming services. Delays or negative news regarding the COVID-19 vaccine may cause selling pressure in theatre and hotel companies. Marcus may acquire additional theatre or hotel assets that may not generate a reasonable return.

Conclusion

I believe Marcus is undervalued with a $26.79/share price target, representing potential upside of +98%. The Company's current valuation is attractive given the Company's core cash flows and significant value in real estate. The Company's unlevered real estate holdings provide an additional margin of safety should results fall short of expectations.

