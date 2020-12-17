Why Consider a Leveraged BDC ETN Now?

Most of the components of Wells Fargo Diversified Business Development Company Index have now declared their dividends with ex-dates in the fourth quarter of 2020. Thus, they will contribute to the quarterly dividend to be paid by the ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5x Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN (BDCX) in January 2021.

I was somewhat surprised to see that many of the business development companies in the index have not reduced their dividends, relative to the pre-Covid-19 levels. That contrasts with the REITs and mREITs where a significant number of them have reduced or in some cases eliminated their dividends since March 2020. It is possible that many of the business development companies have not made the adjustments to their dividends yet and will do so in the future. However, it seems to me, that they should have a fairly good idea of whether Covid-19 has impaired their portfolio investments, by now.

Even though many of the business development companies have maintained their dividends, their share prices have underperformed. Since the pre-pandemic market peak on February 19, 2020, to December 16, 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) has risen from 337.48 to 370.17, an increase of 9.7%. Over that same period, an ETN linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) declined from 20.435 on February 19, 2020, to 16.2112 on December 16, 2020. That was a decline of 20.7%. BCDZ is unlevered. The leverage version, based on the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index, BDCX, only started trading on June 3, 2020, so a comparison with SPY from the February 19, 2020 peak, is not possible.

As the relative performance of SPY and BDCZ shows, the business development companies have been particularly unloved by the market. A typical Seeking Alpha headline is: Some BDCs may face funding squeeze as portfolio defaults rise. The small and medium-sized companies that the business development companies hold stakes in, have been considered, by many market participants, to be relatively more vulnerable to the impacts of Covid-19. That may be true in some cases. Covid-19 has impacted various sectors in quite divergent ways. As I said in: American Airlines May Be The First Airline Bankruptcy, But It Will Not Be The Last

…There are some sectors of the economy that can get through Covid-19 relatively unscathed. If you must wear a mask to buy groceries, you will wear a mask or have the groceries delivered. Similarly, manufacturing can resume, once stay-at-home orders are lifted, if health precautions are put in place. The travel, hospitality and tourism sectors are still remaining relatively depressed. Even within that sector, airlines are the worst of the worst… ..Hotels can be possibly repurposed as residential units or other commercial uses. For relatively shorter trips, Covid-19 makes automobiles now much more attractive than air travel. People in cars don't wear masks, sit near strangers or interact with others in airports. Maintaining social distancing when traveling with children, is much easier when traveling by car, than by air. Even the beleaguered car rental industry is taking market share from airlines in the short-haul trip market. World-wide, businesses have gone through the process of learning how to conduct meetings using technology such as that from Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) or Teams from Microsoft (MSFT). It remains to be seen how much the damage will be to air travel in the long-term from those. However, the familiarization and expertise gained in the use of those technologies will not be forgotten or unlearned.…

More so than in any prior recession or depression, the current business downturn has been very concentrated in certain sectors, while some other businesses did much better. This is likely due to the unprecedented quick enormous government policy actions that were put in place, as the need for such measures became immediately apparent. As I said in, The Economy May Fall Off The $600 Cliff:

…In prior recessions, where a political consensus that fiscal stimulus should be enacted evolved over a period of time, the stimulus typically took the form of tax cuts and public-works type spending. Likewise, monetary stimulus was also applied typically at a gradual pace. With the Covid-19 pandemic related shut-downs of economic activity, the unemployment rate went from 3.5% in February 2020 to 14.7% in April 2020. Thus, the need for immediate stimulus became apparent…

Most of the investments by business development companies take the form of secured first-lien loans with adjustable interest rates typically 5 or more percentage points above LIBOR. Sometimes much more than 5 percentage points above LIBOR. It is possible that most of the small to medium-sized companies may get through the Covid-19 pandemic related shut-downs of economic activity in good enough shape not to default on their obligations to the business development companies. Thus, many business development companies should be able to maintain their dividends.

Why Leveraged ETNs

Very low short-term interest rates, make carry-type trades attractive, particularly for those seeking to maximize current income. Leveraged ETNs, emulate a portfolio that borrows to enhance current yield. The leverage is implicitly financed at rate based on LIBOR plus a modest spread. For BDCX, the rate is three-month LIBOR + 0.95%. With three-month LIBOR currently around 0.25%, the financing rate is now 1.20%. That is lower than most retail brokerage margin accounts charge. For example, Fidelity charges 8.325% for margin balances less than $24,999. The Fidelity margin interest rate declines to 4.0% for balances above $1,000,000.

In my first Seeking Alpha article published on June 21, 2013, Federal Reserve Actually Propping Up Interest Rates: What This Means For mREITs, I set forth a proposition that contrary to the widely held belief that the Federal Reserve was artificially depressing interest rates, it was actually preventing them from falling even more than their then very low levels. Additionally, as described in my July 11, 2013, Seeking Alpha article, A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs, my premise was that government policies shifting the tax burden from the rich and onto the middle class results in much more funds being available for investment relative to productive uses for those investable funds. That tends to put downward pressure on interest rates.

These two articles were the basis for my view that interest rates would be lower and for longer than was the then current consensus. Many market participants thought that the Federal Reserve would continue raising rates for much longer than they actually have done. The relative decline in the share prices of the BDCs and the relative resiliency of their dividends has resulted in high current yields.

My view that interest rates would stay lower for longer, led me to focus on 2x leveraged ETNs that effectively borrow at LIBOR-based short-term interest rates to finance a portfolio of higher yielding instruments like mREITs and BDCs in order to generate high dividends.

While typically called dividends, the monthly payments from BCDX and other ETNs are technically distributions of interest payments on the ETN note based on the dividends paid by the securities that comprise the index, upon which the ETN is based, pursuant to the terms of the indenture. Thus, when dealing with ETNs, the terms "dividend" "coupon" and "distribution" are used interchangeably.

Prior to the pandemic, 2x leveraged ETNs based on mREITs generally had significantly higher current yields than 2x leveraged ETNs based on BDCs. I bought 2x leveraged ETNs based on BDCs then, as a hedge against rising interest rates, which I considered to be the major risk involved with the 2x leveraged ETNs based on mREITs. Since most of the securities owned by BDCs have adjustable interest rates that increase if LIBOR increases, BDCs have less interest rate risk than mREITs that borrow at short-term interest rates.

There are no 2x leveraged ETNs based on BDCs anymore. The only leveraged ETN based on BDCs remaining is BDCX, which is leveraged 1.5x. One 2x leveraged ETN based on mREITs, did survive the March 2020 debacle, the Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (REML). REML is based on the FTSE NAREIT All Mortgage Capped Index. I am a buyer of REML for the reasons described in: REML: A Better Non-Medical Vaccine Play

There is a 1.5x leveraged ETN based on mREITs. It is the ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MVRL). MVRL is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs Index. The current yield on both BDCX and REML is now around 15%. While that for MVRL is about 11%. Thus, the 1.5x leveraged ETN based on BDCs, yields as much as the 2x leveraged ETNs based on mREITs, and much more than the 1.5x leveraged ETN based on mREITs. This illustrates how much the yields on BDCs have increased relative to those on mREITs.

ETNs or ETFs

Much discussion has focused on the differences between ETNs and investment companies, such as ETFs and mutual funds, where the ETFs and ETNs both focus on similar securities. An example of an ETF and ETN pair that illustrates this is: REML and iShares Mortgage ETF (REM). REM is based on the same index of mREITs as REML. However, REM is a fund rather than a note and it does not employ the 2X leverage that REML does. REM also pays dividends quarterly rather than monthly. As a fund, the dividend is discretionary by the fund management as long as it distributes the required percentage of taxable income to maintain its investment company status.

The discussion of the differences between ETNs and investments companies has mostly involved the risks that ETNs pose. ETNs are unsecured obligations of the issuer. Thus, they entail the credit risk of the issuer. Investment companies such as REM must follow the requirements of the Investment Company of 1940. That includes having the portfolio securities held by a custodian, segregated from the management company's assets. Thus, if BlackRock, Inc. (BLK), the sponsor and manager of REM, were to go bankrupt, the value of REM would still depend only on the value of mREITs held in its portfolio. When Lehman Brothers collapsed in 2008, there was no credit risk to the holders of mutual funds and ETFs managed by Lehman Brothers.

The value and performance of derivatives, such as options and futures, is derived from some other asset or index of assets. ETNs legally are derivatives whose value depends on the performance of some other asset or index of assets. CS and UBS do not legally have to actually own any of the securities or other assets upon which the value and performance of their ETNs is derived from. This has led some people, who do not understand the financial services industry, to assume that CS and UBS do not actually own the securities or other assets upon which the value and performance of the ETNs is derived from. That is not the case. In terms of financial theory, the ETNs do not operate under the "bucket shop" assumption that derivatives such as options and futures do.

The "bucket shop" assumption, is that one counterparty of a derivative is betting against the other. Thus, the buyer of a call option is betting that the price of the underlying security rises, and the seller of the call option is betting that the price of the underlying security falls. The open interest for any series of options or futures is how many are outstanding. The number of long options or futures is exactly the same as the number of short positions in those options or futures. For every buyer, there must be a seller.

A key implication of the "bucket shop" assumption is that transactions in derivatives for which the "bucket shop" assumption applies do not impact the price of the underlying security, since, for every buyer, there is a seller. This is analogous to people betting on the Super Bowl football game. People betting do not impact the outcome of the game. In contrast, investors putting more money into a mutual fund can impact the price of the securities held by the fund when the fund, in turn, purchases securities in response to the inflow of money. When more shares of REM are created and sold to the public, BLK buys more mREITs. When shares of REM are liquidated by the public, BLK sells mREITs.

Some people incorrectly assumed that since CS and UBS are not required to buy or sell mREITs when the size of REML or MVRL changes, they do not do so and are thus betting against the holders of REML and MVRL. Some of those without knowledge of the financial services industry and the asset management sector, in particular, thought that CS and UBS created the leveraged ETNs for the purpose of borrowing money from the public and then profiting when the ETNs were liquidated at prices much lower than the original issue prices. UBS did not profit or lose when their 2X-leveraged ETNs were accelerated. However, in terms of future cash flows, UBS did lose the expected revenue from the fees that they would have collected in the future had the 2X-leveraged ETNs still existed.

If CS and UBS wanted to bet that mREITs would decline in value, there are much more efficient ways they could have done so. ETNs are created to circumvent the various restrictions and expenses that apply to investment companies registered under the 1940 Act. For REML, the 2X leverage is an obvious factor. Investment companies must maintain 300% asset coverage for all borrowings. This precludes the use of leverage higher than 1.5X. It might be noted that UBS could have created an ETF that used 1.5X leverage, and which could have owned the exact same mREITs as the index that MVRL is based on, rather than have MVRL be an ETN. They did not do so.

Very large major financial institutions, such CS and UBS use the ETN structure because they can, and only they can. No rational investor would buy an ETN, where, in addition to the risk arising from the securities in the index upon which the ETN was based, there was significant credit risk associated with the issuer. Thus, only issuers like CS and UBS that are considered by market participants to be close to risk-free in terms of default risk, can issue ETNs.

By using the ETN structure, they can avoid the requirements and restrictions that apply to investment companies registered under the 1940 Act. In addition to the limitations on the use of leverage, using the ETN structure can allow them avoid all the 1940 Act restrictions on self-dealing. Thus, CS can buy and sell the mREITs that it owns to offset the REML liability, using its own brokerage firm and "lend" money to finance the portfolio at an attractive LIBOR+0.85% interest rate. UBS and CS lend money to other borrowers who use mortgage-backed securities as collateral at lower interest rates than LIBOR+0.85%. Thus, "lending" to their own ETNs is advantageous. Prominent among the borrowers who use mortgage-backed securities as collateral are the very same mREITs that are in the index upon which, REML is based. Another advantage for ETN issuers arises in the area security lending. Most institutional investors lend out portfolio holdings and are paid stock-loan fees. For investment companies, such security lending fees must accrue to the benefit of the fund's shareholders. With ETNs, those fees go into the issuers' pockets.

In addition to avoiding all of the restrictions on self-dealing, using the ETN structure avoids the requirements for semi-annual and annual reports that require independent audits, which apply to investment companies registered under the 1940 Act. Additionally, registered investment companies have shareholder meetings which require the filing, printing and mailing of proxy statements at times. Investment companies such as REM are required to have a board of directors, a majority of which, including the chair-person of the board, must be totally independent of the manager. This means that it is possible, although unlikely, that the independent board of REM could decide one day, that BLK will no longer be the manager of REM, but some other company, like Fidelity or Vanguard would be instead. Were that to happen, BLK would have to mount an expensive proxy contest in an effort to protect its investment, with no guarantee of success. No such risk exists with ETNs.

Analysis of the January 2021 BDCX Quarterly Dividend Projection

The tables below show the components of BDCX along with the price, weight, dividend, ex-dividend date and contribution to the January 2021 quarterly BDCX dividend, for each. The dividends listed in the table are the sum of the dividends that will impact the quarterly dividend. Thus, for a monthly payer, the figure in the dividend column is the sum of the three monthly dividends with ex-dates in the fourth quarter. Likewise, any special dividends with ex-dates in the third quarter are added to the regular dividends. In the frequency column, "q" denotes quarterly and those that pay monthly have an "m". From this data, I calculated a projection for the next quarterly dividend of BDCX of $1.1891.

There were some factors and changes that will impact the January 2021 dividend for BDCX. Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) increased its quarterly dividend to $0.11 from $0.105. Newtek Business Services (NEWT) had no dividends with ex-dates in the second quarter. NEWT had two dividends in the third totaling $1.14. For the fourth quarter, NEWT had a $0.47 dividend. Barings BDC (BBDC) increased its quarterly dividend to $0.17 from $0.16. MVC Capital (MVC) had been paying quarterly dividends of $0.17 since QIV of 2019. MVC has not announced any dividends yet with ex-dates in the fourth quarter of 2020, so it is not included in the January 2021 BDCX dividend projection.

Conclusions and Recommendations

The relative underperformance of the BDC sector and the ability of many of the BDCs to maintain or even increase their dividends make the sector attractive. Some investors may be able to analyze individual BDCs. I looked at the recent 10-Q for the largest component of the index upon which BDCX is based, Ares Capital (ARC). It had literally hundreds of individual investments in its portfolio. Mostly, the investments were loans to companies, for which little easily obtainable information is available. Thus, BDCX is how I invest in that sector, rather than buying individual BDCs. The trading volume of BDCX is extremely low. For the 90-day period ending on December 15, 2020, the average daily volume was only 11,071 shares.

Rebalancing and acceleration risks were dramatically shown to pose the possibility of catastrophic losses to investors in leveraged ETNs, during the pandemic related market turmoil in 2020. As I discussed in: Opportunities In The Remaining High-Yield 2x Leveraged ETN. REML and some other 2X leveraged ETNs still exist because they have "Loss Rebalancing Event" provisions. These reduce the risk of mandatory redemption at unfavorable prices. Other 2X leveraged ETNs avoided acceleration because their regular monthly rebalancing, reduced their leverage enough to prevent their net indicative (asset) value from crossing the threshold that could have triggered acceleration.

Rebalancing and acceleration provisions can reduce volatility and risk and also involve trade-offs. For example, the rebalancings that reduced REML's leverage in March 2020 also reduced the upside when the market turned around. I am still a buyer of REML even though a much more severe market decline that occurred in 2020 could wipe it out.

My primary reason for mostly ignoring the rebalancing and acceleration risk in the leveraged ETNs, such as REML and BDCX, that now have "Loss Rebalancing Event" provisions is that an investor can offset any impact on the leverage of one's position by purchasing or selling shares of the ETN. For example, a rebalancing resulting from a decline in the net indicative (asset) value will reduce the sensitivity of one's position in a leveraged ETN. If an investor wished to maintain the same degree of sensitivity to a change in the ETN's net indicative (asset) value, they could buy enough additional shares of the ETN to bring up the sensitivity of the position. Likewise, selling some of the ETN position will maintain the degree of sensitivity to a change in the ETN's net indicative (asset) value that would result from a rebalancing that followed an increase change in the ETN's net indicative (asset) value.

For those who want to almost entirely eliminate acceleration risk with a leveraged ETN, without having to engage in any transactions to offset rebalancing, BDCX is a good choice. BDCX has only 1.5X leverage rather than the 2X of REML. BDCX does have "Loss Rebalancing Event" provisions. Most significantly, the high current price of MVRL makes any possibility of acceleration very remote in the foreseeable future.

The diversification provided by ETNs reduces much of the risk associated with individual securities. However, systemic risk still exists and appears to be growing. Clearly, the COVID-19 situation is the key factor for any economic forecast and, to a large extent, the outlook for the securities markets. As was discussed in Investing In The Post-Pandemic World - An Update The financial markets are anticipating the end of the pandemic as a result of the start of the vaccinations.

Comparisons involving the post-WWII period and the coming post-pandemic period may be useful. The federal budget deficit will exceed $3 trillion yearly in 2020-2021, and debt-to-GDP ratios are approaching the prior WWII-induced peak. During WWII, the surge in federal government spending was for defense-related goods and services. The pandemic-related federal government spending is mostly for transfer payments. These factors make the outlook for interest rates somewhat uncertain. Thus, those with carry-trade type investments that have considerable interest rate risk, BDCX might be a good diversifier.

BDCX Components and Contributions to the Dividend

Name Ticker Weight Price ex-div dividend frequency contribution Ares Capital Corp ARCC 10.81 16.5800 12/14/2020 0.4 q 0.1167 Fs Kkr Capital Corporation Ii FSKR 9.82 18.0500 12/15/2020 0.55 q 0.1339 Owl Rock Capital Corporation Com ORCC 8.87 12.7900 12/30/2020 0.39 q 0.1211 Fs Kkr Capital Corp FSK 7.28 18.9000 12/15/2020 0.6 q 0.1035 Golub Capital BDC Inc GBDC 6.9 13.7500 12/10/2020 0.29 q 0.0651 Main Street Capital Corp MAIN 6.25 31.3600 2/25/2021 0.615 m 0.0549 Prospect Capital Corp PSEC 5.47 5.4400 1/28/2021 0.18 m 0.0810 Hercules Technology Growth Capital Inc HTGC 4.75 13.8700 11/6/2020 0.34 q 0.0521 TPG Specialty Lending Inc TSLX 4.33 20.5400 12/14/2020 0.5100 q 0.0481 New Mountain Finance Corp NMFC 3.29 11.7000 12/15/2020 0.3000 q 0.0378 Apollo Investment Corp AINV 2.49 11.2700 12/18/2020 0.3600 q 0.0356 TCP Capital Corp TCPC 2.26 12.0800 12/16/2020 0.3000 q 0.0251 Solar Capital Ltd SLRC 2.21 17.5300 12/16/2020 0.4100 q 0.0231 Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc BCSF 2.16 12.5000 12/30/2020 0.3400 q 0.0263 Fifth Street Finance Corp OCSL 2.12 5.4800 12/14/2020 0.1100 q 0.0190 Goldman Sachs Bdc Closed End Fund GSBD 2.09 19.2100 12/30/2020 0.4500 q 0.0219 Tcg Bdc Inc CGBD 2.01 11.0100 12/30/2020 0.3600 q 0.0294 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd PFLT 1.32 10.8300 12/16/2020 0.2850 m 0.0155 Crescent Capital Bdc Inc. CCAP 1.24 14.8900 12/30/2020 0.4100 q 0.0153 Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp TPVG 1.23 12.5600 11/25/2020 0.3600 q 0.0158 Newtek Business Services Corp NEWT 1.2 18.2700 12/17/2020 0.4700 q 0.0138 Gladstone Investment Corp GAIN 1.05 10.1000 12/22/2020 0.2100 m 0.0098 Barings Bdc Inc BBDC 1.03 9.1900 11/24/2020 0.1700 q 0.0085 PennantPark Investment Corp PNNT 0.96 4.5100 12/16/2020 0.1200 q 0.0114 Fidus Investment Corp FDUS 0.96 12.6000 12/3/2020 0.3400 q 0.0116 Capital Southwest Corp CSWC 0.93 16.7000 12/14/2020 0.5100 q 0.0127 Gladstone Capital Corp GLAD 0.86 8.5700 12/22/2020 0.1950 m 0.0088 Horizon Technology Finance Corp HRZN 0.71 13.2100 12/16/2020 0.3000 m 0.0072 Stellus Capital Investment Corp SCM 0.67 11.7600 12/14/2020 0.3100 0.0079 BlackRock Kelso Capital Corp BKCC 0.64 2.7500 11/17/2020 0.0200 0.0021 WhiteHorse Finance Inc WHF 0.64 13.7500 12/18/2020 0.4800 0.0100 Solar Senior Capital Ltd SUNS 0.63 14.6000 12/21/2020 0.3000 0.0058 Saratoga Investment Corp SAR 0.62 21.1100 10/23/2020 0.4100 0.0054 Monroe Capital Corp MRCC 0.62 9.3500 12/15/2020 0.2500 0.0074 Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp OCSI 0.56 7.5550 12/14/2020 0.1450 q 0.0048 Sutter Rock Capital Corp SSSS 0.56 12.6500 10/28/2020 0.5000 m 0.0099 Oxford Square Capital Corp OXSQ 0.51 3.2200 12/15/2020 0.1050 m 0.0074 MVC Capital Inc MVC 0.41 9.0500 7/23/2020 0.1700 q First Eagle Alternative Cap Bdc Inc FCRD 0.25 3.6400 12/14/2020 0.1000 q 0.0031

Disclosure: I am/we are long BDCX, REML, REM, MVRL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.