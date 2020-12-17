It's been a rough few months for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), with several million-ounce producers taking a beating and the Oracle of Omaha's favorite, Barrick Gold (GOLD), not being spared. This is although Barrick Gold reported an exceptional quarter financially with further de-leveraging and record free-cash-flow, as well as a marginal increase to its quarterly dividend. Fortunately, while this correction has been rough for shareholders, it's important to note that no real damage has been done to Barrick's long-term technical picture. Therefore, as long as the bulls can defend the critical $21.80 level on a monthly close, I see no reason to lose sight of the bullish long-term picture.

Barrick Gold released its Q3 results in early November and reported quarterly gold production of 1.16 million ounces, down 11% from the 1.31 million ounces produced in the same period last year. Fortunately, the much higher gold (GLD) price more than offset this weakness, with Barrick Gold reporting revenue of $3.54 billion, an increase of 32% year-over-year. Meanwhile, free-cash-flow surged to a record $1.3 billion, up 151% year-over-year, with the senior producer enjoying a new multi-year high for margins. Given the outstanding results, Barrick elected to raise its quarterly dividend to $0.09 per share, translating to an annual dividend of $0.36 or roughly 1.50% at current levels.

However, despite these impressive results, the temporary loss of Porgera as a producing asset overshadowed the Q3 results, and weakness in the gold price exacerbated selling pressure. This has contributed to the stock slipping more than 25% from its highs, with the stock sitting right on its multi-year breakout level. The Porgera news was quite unfortunate as the Papua New Guinea mine just came off its best year in a decade with 597,000 ounces of gold produced at $1,002/oz. The good news is that even without Porgera, Barrick has continued its trend of rapidly paying down debt, with net debt sitting at just $0.42~ billion, a significant improvement from $3.70 billion just five quarters ago (Q2 2019). This improving balance sheet should provide a foundation for much higher dividends going forward, and I wouldn't be surprised to see Barrick's dividend climb to $0.42 per share by the end of FY2021. Let's take a look at the company's growth metrics below:

As shown in the chart below, Barrick had an incredible quarter from a revenue standpoint, with revenue up 32% year-over-year and hitting a new multi-year high. This was driven by a higher average realized gold selling price and higher copper prices and offset by an 11% drop in production year-over-year without Porgera online. As it stands, Q4 revenue is expected to increase by over 20% year-over-year, with estimates currently sitting just above $3.4~ billion. This will translate to another quarter of 20% plus revenue growth, and it's worth noting that Barrick is lapping 51% growth in the same period last year, so this is an impressive feat due to the tough year-over-year comps. It's worth noting that if this near-parabolic rise in copper prices continues, we could see Barrick beat these estimates of $3.4 billion with roughly 100 million pounds of copper production per quarter from the company's three copper assets.

Moving over to gross margins, we've seen a strong breakout here as well. As shown in the chart below, gross margins hit a new multi-year high last quarter of 45.90%, up more than 1600 basis points from the 29.3% in Q3 2019. This was attributed to a more than 20% increase in the price of gold, and costs that have remained below the industry average for Barrick (Q3 2020: $966/oz). This combination of massive gross margin expansion and a multi-year high for revenue is what's powering an impressive earnings trend. Unfortunately, annual EPS estimates have slid from their highs recently, but FY2020 estimates are still sitting at $1.17.

As shown in the chart below, Barrick is on track to report $1.17 in annual EPS this year, which will mark an earnings breakout year for the stock. This is a very bullish development for the multi-million-ounce producer, denoting a positive change in the business. In Barrick's case, this is higher gold prices, higher copper prices while maintaining similar production levels. If we look ahead to FY2021 annual EPS estimates, they're currently sitting at $1.39, which would translate to just an 18% growth rate year-over-year. However, it's worth noting that Barrick will be lapping a year of triple-digit growth, so this is why the FY2021 growth rate is relatively low compared to peers. If we could see a reinstatement of Barrick's special mining lease in Papua New Guinea, we would certainly see a significant beat on the current estimates. For now, efforts are underway for a new partnership as talks have restarted.

So, is there anything negative about Barrick?

The only negative I see with Barrick Gold is that the dividend is quite a bit lower than other million-ounce producers, with Barrick's current dividend sitting near 1.50%, while the average million-ounce producer is paying a dividend of above 1.60%. Given that Barrick is the 2nd largest gold producer worldwide next to Newmont (NEM), we would expect Barrick's dividend to be above the average as most million-ounce producers reside in the 1.1 million to 2.0 million ounce range. Therefore, while Barrick certainly has exceptional growth metrics and is on track for a bullish earnings breakout, the company does not currently pay an attractive yield relative to peers. This could change when the company's debt is fully paid down, but for now, Newmont is paying a 75% higher yield than Barrick of 2.65%. Let's take a look at the technical picture:

As shown below, Barrick tends to perform best when it's above its key monthly moving average (teal line), with an example from the 1980s shown below. If we look at the chart below, we can see that Barrick gained an incredible 700% return in less than four years in the 1980s and then followed it up with a nearly 450% return in less than six years just a year later. During these periods, Barrick remained above its key monthly moving average, as displayed by the green zones below. Therefore, whether the fundamental picture is bullish or not, investors ideally want to see Barrick above this key level.

Currently, Barrick has pulled back to this key monthly moving average and is sitting just 6% above it as we head into year-end. This is a pivotal level for the stock, and if this truly is a bull market for Barrick, the stock should hold this level with ease. In fact, a breakdown at this level would be a red flag as the stock has not broken this level very often in bull markets. For this reason, investors should be watching the $21.80 level closely. The good news is that while this correction has been violent, zero technical damage has been inflicted to Barrick's long-term technical picture, with the stock still holding this key area. During bull markets, this has typically been a buying opportunity. This suggests that any dips below $22.00 would be very low-risk buying opportunities.

While this recent correction in Barrick has been quite nasty, it's important not to miss the forest for the trees. Currently, Barrick is pulling back right near its key long-term moving average, an area that has typically been supported in bull markets. Meanwhile, the fundamentals for the stock have not been better in years, with gross margins and free-cash-flow both surging last quarter. Therefore, for investors interested in Barrick, a dip below $22.00 would provide a low-risk buying opportunity. For now, I continue to prefer the similar growth that Newmont offers with a much higher yield, so that is where I am invested.

