Alternative Ways To Play The EV Market Besides Tesla In 2021

An alternative is the Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT) which has holdings in all three sector alternatives.

Investors can play the EV sector through individual vehicle stocks or the EV metal and battery supply chain.

Electric vehicles sales will reach 2.6 million in 2020 and grow to 12 million in 2025 and 24 million in 2030.

This article details alternative approaches to investing in the electric vehicle market besides the tradition buying and selling of stocks of electric vehicle companies such as Tesla (TSLA) and Nio (NIO). My top stock picks in each of these approaches are described.

Playing the EV Automobile Vendor Market

The EV passenger light vehicle market is projected to grow strongly through this decade, as sales increase from 2.6 million in 2019 to 12 million in 2025 and further doubling to 24 million in 2030, as shown in Chart 1.

Chart 1

The Tesla Model 3 was the leader in 2019 with 300,000 shipments, as shown in Chart 2

Chart 2 - source ev-sales

Chart 3 shows that Tesla continued to dominate the EV market with an 18% share through 1H 2020. Through October 2020, Tesla sold a total of 260,927 Model 3 and 52,294 Model Y vehicles.

Chart 3 - source ev-sales

Tesla stock is up 645% YTD and 715% for the year. However, there are headwinds:

Mainstream automakers are promising to invest more in EVs. For example, GM will increase its investment in EVs and autonomous vehicles over the next five years to $27 as well as release 30 new EVs globally by 2025. Market shares of domestic automakers in China, such as BAIC and Baojun, have plummeted, replaced by global automakers including Volkswagen and Renault. European luxury brands such as BMW, Volvo, and Mercedes-Benz, are gaining share of the PHEV market



China’s Nio (NIO) is a great pick. YTD, the stock is up 920%. In the third quarter of 2020, Nio’s vehicle deliveries came to 12,206, compared with 4,799 vehicles delivered in Q3 2019 and 10,331 vehicles delivered in the second quarter of 2020. For Q4, the company is expecting to increase that number to between 16,500 and 17,000 vehicles, representing an increase of more than 100 percent from the same quarter of 2019.

Playing the Battery Metal Vendor Market

On Dec. 12, 2020, Tesla announced it's planning to send delegations to Indonesia next month to discuss supply chain investments. Indonesia plans to become the biggest producer of lithium batteries with its vast nickel reserves waiting to be tapped.

Besides nickel discussed above, there are three other metals used in EV batteries: Lithium, cobalt, and manganese in the composition ratios dependent on battery type.

Lithium and cobalt have supply-demand issues:

In 2021, I project there will be a shortage of nearly 2,000 tonnes of lithium, which follows a surplus of 18,000 MT in 2020. Much of the shortage will come from demand from EVs, which will increase 60% in 2021. But lithium producers are moving to alleviate the shortfall, and I expect lithium supply to increase more than 30% per year in 2023 and 2024.

In 2018 there was a shortage of 8,000 MT of Cobalt, but because of new reserves, I forecast a surplus of 8,000 MT in 2021 based on a variety of factors including migration to NCM 811 batteries. With the current surplus, I don't recommend any cobalt mining stocks.

One approach is investing in the Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT), up 89% YTD. In my opinion it is the best way to play the EV business. Top holdings include Albamarle (NYSE:ALB), Tesla, and LG Chem (OTCPK:LGCLF) – my top picks in the individual sectors.

Playing the EV Battery Supplier Market

The need for battery materials is paramount to the production of electric vehicles vis-à-vis batteries. Most recently, in an Oct. 27, 2020.Marketplace article entitled “LG Chem: Keep An Eye On A Possible December 1 Battery Division Spin Off,” I discussed the growth and competitiveness of the EV battery market. I noted:

“LG Chem has recently commanded the largest share in the global EV battery market. According to The Information Network’s report entitled “Global and China EV Batteries and Materials: Technology, Trends and Market Forecasts,” LG Chem held a 22% share of capacity among the top 10 EV battery companies in 2019 and 2020, but expansion plans will result in a capacity increase to 28% in 2025.”

In the EV battery sector, LG Chem (OTCPK:LGCLF) is my top pick. The company spun off its battery business on Dec. 1, 2020. LG Energy Solution is likely to be listed on the stock market in late 2021 or early 2022.

Investor Takeaway

There are several ways to play the electric vehicle market. The traditional way is buying stock in automobile companies, particularly Tesla. My top EV vehicle stock pick is TSLA.

But another way is by investing in the supply chain. This includes battery suppliers, and my top pick is LG Chem. Alternatively, one can invest in metals that are used in batteries. These include lithium (top picks are Albamarle and Livent (LTHM)) and cobalt (not positive on investing in cobalt).

Instead my favorite play in the EV sector is Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT), which includes vehicle, battery, and metals suppliers.

