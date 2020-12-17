Unum Group (UNM) offers a variety of financial group insurance and employee benefits products with a leading market position in the core categories. This is a market segment that has faced significant disruptions this year given the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in a spike of insurance claims and overall weaker premium growth. Still, the company just conducted its 2021 investors outlook meeting highlighted by an overall solid financial position with continued profitability. The company also announced a reinsurance transaction on $7.1 billion of reserves related to its Closed Individual Disability Block business. The deal adds capital to the company's balance sheet while shifting the portfolio towards more capital-efficient opportunities. We are bullish on shares of UNM which yields 5.1% as the company is likely to benefit from improving operating conditions going forward.

(Seeking Alpha)

UNM Financials Recap

The COVID pandemic has impacted Unum's business environment with some offsetting effects. Higher life claim payouts along with a weaker sales environment have limited firm-wide premium income growth which was down about 0.5% y/y in Q3, and flat year to date. On the other hand, some secondary dynamics like a decline in dental and vision insurance plan utilization and delayed medical procedures lowering the number of short-term disability claims have supported the operating income as favorable COVID impacts. The strong financial market performance has also supported the investment portfolio results more recently adding to income. The theme for the company since the second half of the year has been steadily stabilizing conditions with overall resilient income despite continued elevated mortalities and high unemployment representing a drag.

(Source: Company IR/ annotation BOOX Research)

The company reported its Q3 earnings back in October with a net income of $231 million or EPS of $1.13, down 2.5% y/y compared to EPS of $1.16 in Q3 2019. Q3 total revenues were up 1.2% y/y supported by higher investment income balanced by slightly lower premiums. Year to date, total revenues are down about 1% while higher expenses and benefit costs have resulted in EPS through the first nine months of the year 15% lower compared to 2019.

All business segments including Unum U.S., Unum International, and the Colonial Life Brand have seen a decrease in operating income this year compared to 2019. Excess deaths related to the pandemic have directly impacted the Life and Accidental Death & Disability "AD&D" as the weakest insurance product segment this year given higher disbursements. For context, U.S. Life AD&D operating income at $13.9 million in Q3 declined by 79.7% y/y from $68.4 million last year. On the other hand, long-term disability "LTD" has been a strong point for the company with continued growth.

(Source: Company IR)

Management highlights some encouraging metrics including strong customer satisfaction and an increasing distribution network including investments towards digital supporting a more positive mid and long-term outlook. Insurance persistency levels, a measure of policy retention rates in Q3 remain consistent with the 5-year average of the company across its various segments.

(Source: Company IR)

As mentioned, Unum announced it was reinsuring a substantial portion of its Closed Block Individual Disability business representing $7.1 billion of reserves to 'Global Atlantic Financial Group'. The deal expected to close in two phases through Q1 2021 is set to release approximately $600 million of capital backing the block as holding company cash.

(Source: Company IR)

The important point here is that the transaction helps to strengthen the Unum balance sheet position while shifting its portfolio towards more attractive business opportunities. Overall, we think this deal is positive adding to the financial strength of the company. To that point, management expects the end of the year 2020 with capital positions above targeted levels. Holding company liquidity at $1.5 billion is near 4x above the target 1x fixed costs at $400 million.

Management Guidance and Consensus Expectations

Unum Group recently held its 2021 Outlook Meeting for investors setting expectations and its view on how operations will progress going forward. Management expects COVID impacts to continue through 2021 while operating and financial conditions can recover towards a pre-pandemic growth trajectory by 2022 as the global rollout of COVID vaccines effectively ends the pandemic.

(Source: Company IR)

Management is guiding for full-year 2020 adjusted EPS between $4.92 and $5.02. If confirmed the midpoint earnings target would reflect a moderate decrease of 8.6% compared to 2020. Q4 earnings are expected to be similar to the trends from Q3 with some additional financial pressures given recent lockdown measures in the U.K. and spiking coronavirus cases limiting sales.

(Source: Company IR)

More broadly, recognizing the unprecedented circumstances, Unum Group believes the current environment highlights the importance of insurance and value in the product's positive long-term outlook. Company data suggests 40% of all workers live paycheck to paycheck, and 25% of workers will become disabled at some point in their lives. Unum Group sees value in meeting this demand for insurance products as a growth market.

In the near term, the potential that the COVID vaccine produces effective results leading to a faster normalizing macro outlook would be favorable for the company. To the downside, management cites the risks of a weaker than expected economic recovery impacting the growth for insurance premiums.

According to consensus estimates, Unum Group is on track to reach $12 billion in revenues this year which would be approximately flat compared to 2019. The market forecast for 2020 EPS at $4.99 is in line with management guidance. For next year, considering the ongoing COVID impacts expected to last through at least the first half of 2021, full-year revenue growth is expected to be flat while 2021 EPS can climb 4.2% towards $5.21.

(Seeking Alpha)

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

We're encouraged by the financial trends which have been relatively resilient against the significant challenges. Investors should recognize that the company's financial position remains strong, and even with the disruptions this year, Unum Group remains profitable.

The attraction of the stock in our opinion is its 5% dividend yield which is well supported by underlying cash flows. For context, the annualized distribution of $232 million represents an earnings payout ratio of approximately 25% on trailing twelve months EPS. While the level is slightly elevated compared to a normalized 5-year average closer to 20%, we believe the dividend is safe for the foreseeable future.

In terms of valuation, UNM's forward P/E currently at 4.5x trades at a significant discount to a group of insurance companies including Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) at 7.9x, MetLife Inc. (MET) at 8.2x, and Aflac Inc. (AFL) at 9.1x among others. While each of these companies has different business models with varying levels of exposure to Group Disability and employee benefits product categories, we view Unum as representing the value pick in the insurance industry and the valuation spread here can converge higher driving shareholder returns.

Data by YCharts

Final Thoughts

Unum Group is a high-quality company with a credible management team where we have confidence can navigate this environment. The stock offers targeted exposure to a life insurance leader that has overall solid fundamentals and a positive long-term outlook.

We are bullish on shares of UNM based on its attractive dividend and compelling value relative to insurance industry peers. We believe the company can benefit from an improving macro outlook with an expectation that the ending pandemic by next year will allow for a normalization of its growth outlook. The main risk to watch over the coming quarter is the underlying momentum in operating income across the business segments. Weaker than expected results could force a reassessment of the long-term outlook and drive renewed bearish sentiment towards the stock.

Add some conviction to your trading! We sort through +4,000 ETFs/CEFs along with +16,000 U.S. stocks/ADRs to find the best trade ideas. Click here for a two-week free trial and explore our content at the Conviction Dossier.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.