They produce the majority of their free cash flow from their coal mineral royalties, an industry facing a secular decline that will only be further hampered by the Biden administration.

Introduction

The mineral rights focused Natural Resource Partners (NRP) has seen their distributions rebound from the initial Covid-19 pandemic scare to now offer a very high yield of over 12%. Even though there is plenty to love about their low interest rate smashing income stream, it sadly also comes with one big problem.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that was assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Image Source: Author.

Detailed Analysis

Image Source: Author.

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact to their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference.

The first aspect to love is apparent when reviewing their historical cash flow performance with their distribution coverage always sitting at very strong levels that have never fallen below 200% since at least 2017. This not only means that they can fund their distribution payments without the use of debt but equally as important, they also have a solid margin of safety to absorb a material impact to their earnings without necessarily jeopardizing their sustainability.

This margin of safety has been quite helpful during this current economic downturn that initially saw their distributions completely suspended in early 2020 before being fully reinstated only one quarter later. Whether this was an overreaction does not necessarily matter any longer since it sits in the rear-view mirror, but they clearly saw quite a material impact with their operating cash flow down 35.50% year on year during the first nine months of 2020. Even though this is already bad enough, once removing the impacts of working capital movements, the situation worsens, with their operating cash flow falling a massive 55.89% year on year during this same period of time.

Thankfully they can still afford to cover their current distributions even if their operating cash flow never recovers, largely thanks to their virtually non-existent capital expenditure requirements, which is the second aspect to love. Their latest outstanding unit count is 12,261,199, which means that their current quarterly distributions of $0.45 per unit should only cost $22m per annum, along with a further $30m for preferred distributions bringing their minimum annual operating cash flow requirement to approximately $52m to say $60m, depending on other smaller miscellaneous cash expenses. They generated $57m of operating cash flow excluding working capital movements during the first nine months of 2020 alone and thus once annualized this equals $76m, thereby comfortably exceeding their approximate $52m requirement.

Whilst thus far their situation sounds very desirable and dreamlike for income investors but sadly there is one big structural problem, they derive the majority of their free cash flow from coal mineral royalties, as the slide included below displays. The big issue is not their short-term operating conditions nor even their timeline to recover from this downturn, but rather the fact that the world is moving away from fossil fuels and coal has been the prime target for years.

Image Source: Natural Resource Partners December 2020 Investor Presentation.

The new incoming Biden administration in the United States is not going to be anywhere near as friendly to the coal industry as the outgoing Trump administration, considering his plan for United States electricity to be carbon-free by 2035. Whilst his success with this ambitious plan will not be known for years, if nothing else it can only further hamper their already challenged industry. To be fair, even if President Trump was to have remained in office for another term, this would have only kicked the can down the proverbial road since the transition away from fossil fuels is inevitable. It should be remembered that there are two primary types of coal with thermal coal being used for electricity versus metallurgical coal being used in the production of steel and as the graph included below displays, a significant portion of their primary assets are thermal coal.

Image Source: Natural Resource Partners 2019 10-K.

This ultimately means that the long-term picture surrounding their ability to keep generating this level of operating cash flow is clouded and as a result, whilst their distribution coverage appears very strong at the moment, the big problem is not knowing how much longer this will last. If unitholders wish to continue receiving their distributions in the meantime, then their capital structure, leverage and liquidity will continue playing important roles.

Image Source: Author.

It was positive to observe their net debt has been steadily decreasing across the years, although the big decrease from 2017-2018 was actually from issuing $242m worth of equity-related securities. It was nevertheless still positive to see that it continued trending lower thanks to their retained free cash flow after distribution payments, plus their solid cash balance also helps their liquidity. Their equity suffered further impairments during the first nine months of 2020 and whether this is a reason for concern will depend upon their broader leverage.

Image Source: Author.

When reviewing their financial metrics the impacts of this downturn ravishing their earnings are once again apparent with their net debt-to-EBITDA doubling to 4.01 versus 2.01 at the end of 2019, which now sits in the high territory above the threshold of 3.50. Thankfully they entered this downturn with a solid position and thus whilst not ideal, this sudden increase in leverage does not necessarily endanger their ability to remain a going concern nor their distributions since it should only prove temporary. Although once again, if the tide moves against coal quickly in the future then this could easily change but for the time being, this is only a sit and watch concern.

Image Source: Author.

When turning to their liquidity, once again they were well prepared for this downturn and thankfully, it has not suffered any material damage and thus is still strong with current and cash ratios of 2.03 and 1.71 respectively. Thankfully their consistent ability to generate free cash flow after distribution payments even amidst this downturn removes any current requirement to utilize their credit facility.

When turning to their debt maturity profile the situation is quite interesting and rather mixed, as the table included below displays. On one hand, they face no short-term maturities, which is obviously positive but on the other hand, they have a large $300m maturity in 2025 that is also accompanied by other smaller maturities in 2024 and 2026.

Image Source: Natural Resource Partners Q3 2020 10-Q.

Whilst this would normally provide them ample time to arrange a mixture of refinancing to support their repayments, given the bleak future for coal under the incoming Biden administration, this may prove impossible. Even if only their $300m maturity was to exist, repaying this in five years would require them to set aside $60m per annum, an amount that would require their distributions to be decimated. So one more time, their current situation appears safe but when thinking into the long-term the coal issue is once again a big problem.

Conclusion

Even though their distributions appear safe and sustainable for the moment, their cloudy long-term future in this anti-coal age keeps their appeal questionable. Given this situation, I believe that a neutral rating is appropriate since it depletes the appeal of their very high distribution yield.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Natural Resource Partners’ Q3 2020 10-Q (previously linked), 2019 10-K (previously linked) and 2017 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.