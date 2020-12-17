Chevron is one of the financially strongest oil and gas majors with one of the lowest net debt ratios as well as dividend breakeven level.

Chevron Corporation (CVX) is a compelling addition to one's portfolio as it is worth $135 per share, but trades less than $90 today. The company's completed acquisition of Noble Energy earlier in the quarter validates the decisive actions that they took throughout 2020 to handle the COVID Pandemic. While the stock has had a good run since early November, it still has plenty of upside potential.

Introduction

Today we are evaluating our Chevron Corporation (CVX) position to round out our assessment of the oil stocks in our portfolio. The combination of announced reductions in future capital expenditures and solid share price appreciation gives us reason to evaluate the long term potential for Chevron. Similar to our recent reviews of Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) (Exxon) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B) (RDS.A) (Shell), we will review the structure of the business, recent major changes due to the COVID Pandemic, assess the dividend, and make the valuation case for continued upside.

Chevron's Business

Chevron is among the largest oil and gas companies in the world. The company operates in more than 180 countries and is involved in most aspects of the oil and gas industry. To manage these vast and complex operations, the company is divided into three main segments:

Upstream: Includes exploring for, developing, and producing crude oil and natural gas. Additionally, this segment includes the company's extensive operations around liquified natural gas. Lastly, this segment includes some of the transporting, storage, and marketing for both oil and gas.

Downstream: Consists primarily of refining crude oil and marketing of both crude oil and refined products. Additionally, the segment also handles some of the company's transportation for crude oil and refined products.

All Other: While technically not a third division, the company does see this as a distinct entity in its reports. This "segment" includes the company's global cash management and financing activities, administrative functions, insurance and real estate. Additionally, this "segment" also includes Chevron's technology companies.

With this vast and diverse business, it is no wonder that investors in Chevron benefitted from a nearly 60% return from the end of 2015 through 2019. This period started with a major challenge for oil and gas companies as the price of oil collapsed at the beginning of 2016. Fortunately, since the company had a strong balance sheet and a well diversified business, they were able to navigate through this rough patch better than most of their peers.

Impressively, Chevron has been able to grow both their revenues and operating income since the first quarter of 2016. (see tables below) This speaks volumes about the management team's ability to make the right decisions under immense pressure that will benefit shareholders in the long run. Additionally, these changes have made the company more efficient and capable of operating at fairly low price levels for oil.

Chevron's Revenues and Operating Income - Past Five Years

Managing Through the COVID Pandemic

Similar to the start of 2016, Chevron has been forced to reassess every aspect of its business as it contends with the COVID Pandemic. One common theme from the past challenge and this crisis is how to remain profitable in a low oil price environment. Unlike the 2016 stretch, today's low oil prices are a result of decreased demand from consumers. While the prospects are good for demand levels of Chevron's main products to return as the Pandemic concludes, that is far from certain.

To be prudent, the company has repositioned their operating costs and conserved capital expenditures. This has included scrutinizing the operating expenses for the company in great detail. This process has already yielded results with the quarterly operating expenses declining from an average of $6.4 billion per quarter in 2019 to $5.7 billion for Q3 2020. (See table below). Additionally, the company has reduced their Capital and Exploratory Budgets through 2025. In 2021 alone, the budget has been cut to $14 billion and will be $14 billon to $16 billion through 2025. Similarly to Exxon and Shell, the change to Capital and Exploratory Budgets was based on a prioritization and ranking of each project by its expected return on investment. Only the projects with the highest ROI's have been kept in the plans for the next number of years.

Focused on Reducing Expenditures

Source: Chevron Investor Presentation, November 2020.

Secondly, to further bolster the company management has opted to make additional strategic changes. This includes suspending the share repurchase program, which was nearly $3 billion in 2019 and almost $1.6 billion for the first quarter of 2020. Additionally, the company is going to minimize the amount of capital they will deploy from the balance sheet. Ultimately the goal is to have a company positioned to manage through an environment in which Brent is priced at $30 per barrel for 2021 - Chevron's stress test for the company. While this will be challenging, the changes made in 2020 position the company to use a combination of cash flow from operations (CFFO), debt, and asset sales to manage this scenario without the need for further strategic changes.

Chevron's Plan to Pass Their Stress Test - Brent at $30 per Barrel

Source: Chevron Investor Presentation, November 2020.

Ultimately, shareholders should be cheering these changes as they further strengthen Chevron's capital position. When comparing the company to other oil majors such as Shell, Exxon and Total (TOT), they have the lowest net debt ratio among their peers. This puts Chevron in the enviable position to be able to make acquisitions and raise debt sooner than their peers. This strong financial position has already served shareholders well as the company was able to acquire Noble Energy at an attractive valuation in the fourth quarter of this year.

Chevron's Strong Financial Position

Source: Chevron Investor Presentation, November 2020.

Protecting the Dividend

One notable reference throughout Chevron's shareholder communications has been strong support of the company's dividend. This is not terribly surprising as Chevron has been a popular holding amongst dividend-focused investors for decades. Chevron did make a tough decision earlier this year to maintain its dividend while other oil majors, such as Shell, opted to cut the dividend to preserve cash flows in this uncertain time.

While there are concerns over Chevron's dividend, the company has taken steps to conserve cash flows and support the dividend. Additionally, Chevron has one of the lowest dividend break evens compared to the other majors (Shell, Exxon, Total), with roughly $55 per barrel of oil as their breakeven level. (see "Chevron's Strong Financial Position" graphic). Additionally, the company has even take steps to support the dividend in a worst case scenario of oil averaging $30 per barrel for 2021.

These comments about the dividend are reassuring to investors as the challenges of 2020 have resulted in negative earnings and cash flows for the year. In order to support the company's 5.8% yield, the management team must use cash on the balance sheet to support its dividend policy or decide it is more prudent to reduce the dividend. Fortunately for dividend investors, the management team made the decision to re-allocate capital from non-core development projects to support the company's dividend policy during this challenging time.

By maintaining the company's dividend, especially at such high levels, the company should experience a strong tailwind from income-oriented investors who are searching for ways to replace lost income from their bond portfolios. This phenomenon occurred a little more than a decade ago during the Financial Crisis. As a result of the Federal Reserve's actions to bolster the economy, interest rates fell to historically low levels. At the time, income-oriented investors were faced with the same challenge as today. Their solution to this challenge was to invest in high-quality dividend stocks to replace lost income. This translated into strong investor demand for high dividend stocks as rates remained low. Today we are seeing even lower interest rates than in the Financial Crisis, and given the impact of the pandemic, these rates are expected to remain low for years.

Valuation: The Case for Continued Upside

With a good financial position compared to peers and an attractive dividend, the next question is where the stock could go from here. In this area we prefer to use the multiple of book value per share that the stock currently trades at. For Chevron, since the collapse of oil at the beginning of 2016, the company has averaged a 1.5x book value per share multiple. (see table below) Currently, Chevron is trading just above 1.0x book value per share. Based on this metric, Chevron should be trading closer to $135 per share and not the current levels of just under $90.

The case becomes more compelling as we look at the last time Chevron traded at such a discounted valuation. As we mentioned earlier in the article, Chevron had to go through similar measures to navigate the collapse of oil prices at the beginning of 2016. At this time, Chevron's shares were trading at a similar multiple to book value as they are today. Thanks to management's swift decisions, the company was able to rapidly move back to the historical average within one year of being at 1.0x book value. If past is prologue, shareholders should expect to see the similar timing this time around. Additionally, this recovery may be faster as demand for Chevron's products should return to normal levels as the Pandemic comes to an end.

Risks

Investing in Chevron at this stage certainly comes with a number of risks. The primary risk is that demand does not come back as quickly as forecasted. This would have a knock-on effect of the company making further cuts to operations and selling off assets to maintain the company's core businesses.

Another major risk is the potential for a dividend cut. Chevron is currently stretching to pay its dividend as its dividend breakeven is $55 per barrel of oil. If the pandemic lasts longer than expected and there is no longer sufficient capital to cover the dividend, there could be a sizable cut. Historically, when a company cuts its dividend, the stock price suffers in the near term as investors who owned shares for their yield dump them in the open market.

Lastly, another potential major risk is for a fire at one of its primary facilities. Working with hydrocarbons is ultimately a dangerous business as they tend to be highly flammable. Historically, fires have been known to shut down operations for extended periods of time and it can be very expensive for companies to clean up.

Conclusion

Overall, Chevron is a great investment today. The actions earlier this year to refocus the business on its core enterprises while also conserving capital will benefit shareholders for years to come. From a valuation standpoint, Chevron is trading at its most attractive level relative to book value in years. Lastly, its dividend yield provides an attractive stream of cash flows for investors, one that has grown annually for 33 consecutive years. This holiday season, Chevron is a great present for your portfolio.

One Final Note - Oil and Gas Basket

As we stated at the beginning of this article, Chevron rounds out our analysis of the three oil and gas companies in our dividend portfolio today. If one has sufficient capital to build a basket of oil and gas stocks, our three favorites, Chevron, Exxon, and Shell represent a great opportunity at this time. (See table below) If an equal weighted basket of the three stocks were purchased today, the current yield for the basket would be 5.9% and a potential total return of 78%.

Company DividendYield CurrentPrice TargetPrice PotentialTotal Return Chevron Corporation (CVX) 5.8% $88.69 $135 +60% ExxonMobil Corporation (XOM) 8.1% $43.70 $85 +105% Royal Dutch Shell Ltd. (RDS.B) (RDS.A) 3.7% $36.35 $60 +69%

For more detail on our views for Exxon and Shell, please see our recent articles (Exxon) and (Shell).

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVX, XOM, RDS.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.