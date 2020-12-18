In November, Lockheed Martin (LMT) announced billions in potential contract value most notably for the C-130 transport aircraft. Shares of Lockheed Martin have been lacking some clear direction due to a combination of the election results, a conservative guidance and some money rotating out of defense toward names that were previously beaten down due to concerns about the pandemic and its impact. While defense budgets are indeed likely to level off in the coming years, possibly partially driven by the pandemic, we also are seeing Lockheed Martin continuing adding contracts. In this report, we analyze the contract awards for Lockheed Martin November 2020.

For this analysis, we used the TAF Defense Contracts Monitor, which we have made available to subscribers of The Aerospace Forum.

Lockheed Martin scores with missiles and satellites

Figure 2: Lockheed Martin contracts in November 2020 (Source: The Aerospace Forum)

Lockheed Martin received 17 contract awards in November 2020 including one indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract [IDIQ]. The potential value of all these awards is $2.4B with nearly $392 million or 16% of the contract value being obligated at the time of award. Month-over-month, the contract value climbed from $2B to $2.4B, but funds obligated fell from $908.7 million or 48% to $392 million. So there was an uptick in potential contract value and a significant downtick in funds obligated.

The reason for that downtick in obligated funds is because Lockheed Martin received a $1.4B indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract for the C-130J from the US Air Force under the Foreign Military Sales program. The 10-year contract calls for aircraft sustainment support, which includes but is not limited to program management support, engineering services, spare parts support and field services representatives. So, the $1.4B contract boils down to $140 million annually. That already puts the contract more in perspective.

As always, we also need to point out what these IDIQs actually are: An IDIQ or indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract provides a negotiated framework between two parties with pre-determined pricing and terms against which task and delivery orders can be placed. That means that in order for the contract to start being of any value orders need to be placed, but there also is a chance that the full value of the contract is not rendered. We are still including these IDIQs in our overviews as it gives insight in the prospective contract awards and some delivery and tasks orders do not meet the DoD threshold value for being disclosed and in those cases it's nice to know that there has been a framework present where we do recognize that this does not mean that $1.4B is added to the backlog. For subscribers using our Defense Contracts Monitor we also offer a way to filter out the IDIQs. If we apply that on the month-to-month numbers we observed that the contract value for which a value adding contract exists fell from $2B in October to $1B in November resulting in the percentage of funds obligated becoming more in line with the 46% from last month as it stands at 38% when IDIQs are removed.

Lockheed Martin secured an important contract in the overall effort to modernize the missile line up where it was awarded a $339 million contract to advance the development of the Mid-Range Capability calling for the development of the MRC prototype. The Mid-Range Capability should be operational in 2023. Once operational, the MRC will take a spot between the precision strike missile that can hit targets at a 500 km distance and the long range hypersonic missiles.

Also focusing on the future is the contract for the Evolved Strategic Satellite Communications program where Lockheed Martin received a $258 million contract for rapid prototyping to compete in the ESSC program. Competitors include Boeing (BA) and Northrop Grumman (NOC). The ESSC is a jam-resistant military communication satellite that aims to replace a network of six advanced extremely high frequency geostationary satellites.

Lockheed Martin also added a $108.8 million contract in support of the UGM-133 Trident II missile, which is a submarine-launched ballistic missile. Other interesting contracts included a contract in support of the Taiwanese F-16s and a $42.1 million contract for development of GPS receivers for air-to-surface missiles.

In November, sales to the US military accounted for more than 95% of the $2.4B in contracts awarded. Month over month, we saw contract value increase by $0.4B, but that's in part due to the inclusion of an IDIQ which is incrementally firmed. Funds obligated dropped from $0.9B to $0.4B. Compared to a year ago, contract awards decreased by $3.1B, while funds obligated at time of award decreased by $1.4B million, so we are seeing some year-over-year decrease but that is driven by the timing of a contract for the advanced extreme high frequency satellites last year. Year-to-date numbers show that to date Lockheed Martin received $118.6B in “contracts.” Seemingly that marks a $76.2B increase over the $42.4B in contracts last year. However, included in this year’s overview is $58.5B in framework contracts that gets firmed up incrementally. If we take this into consideration, the value would fall to roughly $60B, but that still marks a significant year-over-year increase.

Conclusion

During the month we saw order contracts increase month-over-month but that was largely driven by framework contract announcements. Year-over-year there also were declines, but overall I'm liking the ESS contract to compete in the AEHF replacement program and the MRC programs which are some projects of the future from which Lockheed Martin might be given the opportunity to derive value in the years to come.

I believe that, going forward, Lockheed Martin is a nice name to have in your portfolio as the company continues booking wins in a challenging geopolitical playing field. We do these kinds of contract overviews as a service to the readers to keep them updated on contract news showcasing everything conveniently in a interactive dashboard.

From these pieces, we unlikely will see our bullish view turn based on a single month, but by doing a detailed analysis on a monthly basis, we can provide readers with the most detailed insights on where Lockheed Martin is winning (or not), and we can detect trends or trend reversals in appetite for weapon system orders earlier, which, ultimately, the informed investor can benefit from.

