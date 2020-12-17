Africa Energy may look to sell the asset before development, and the sale could happen within the next few quarters.

Total and Africa Energy (Lundin Group) discovered one of the top five hydrocarbon deposits in the world this year.

In October 2020, Africa Energy (OTCPK:HPMCF) and Total (NYSE:TOT) announced one of the top five hydrocarbon discoveries in the world this year with the Luiperd-1X well on Block 11B/12B offshore South Africa. Total is the main owner and operator of Block 11B/12B, and Africa Energy has a 10% effective interest.

This is my third article on Africa Energy. The reason for writing a third update on the same opportunity is simple. You rarely see such an overlooked opportunity.

My first article was published one month before the discovery was announced. In this article, I introduced Africa Energy, one of the most interesting companies in the Lundin Group. At that time, I estimated an 80% chance of success for Luiperd. The thesis was right. One of the largest gas-condensate discoveries was confirmed by the operator Total, and likely exceeds their pre-drill estimates of "greater than 500 million barrels of oil equivalent," which qualifies as a giant discovery.

My second article called Africa Energy - One of Top Five Hydrocarbon Discoveries Reinforces Strong Investment Case was published on November 5, 2020. I provided details of the discovery and presented a valuation of the discovered deposit. The valuation is based on the numbers supplied by Norwegian research analysts that follow the company.

Before reading below, I recommend a review of the previous article, as it provides a background for this update.

On December 7, 2020, Total and Africa Energy released results of the Luiperd well testing. The results were very positive. Today, Africa Energy held institutional investor calls and presentations to explain those results. A retail investor event will most likely take place early next year. In this article, I summarize my understanding of the well testing results.

In summary, the well flow rates were much better than expected at 33 million cubic feet of gas per day and 4,320 barrels of condensate per day, but the test results were limited by the testing equipment. Africa Energy expects the maximum open flow potential to be several times higher than the test rate. The positive results will impact the company's assessment of the deposit quality and development costs.

Block 11B/12B Size

The Paddavissie Fairway on Block 11B/12B has five original prospects identified on 2D seismic. The Brulpadda prospect was drilled in 2019. After the discovery, Total estimated the Brulpadda discovery at 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent. After 3D seismic over the fairway, Luiperd was drilled in the second half of this year. On October 28, 2020, Total and Africa Energy announced a gas condensate discovery that many estimate to be at least 50% larger than Brulpadda. On December 7, 2020, Africa Energy announced results of the Luiperd well testing.

The results were better than expected with 73 meters of net condensate pay in the main reservoir (more than double the main target at Brulpadda). The resource size is now being assessed based on the testing results and the fully-processed 3D seismic data expected in January 2021.

It is important to note that the Brulpadda and Luiperd discoveries have de-risked the other three prospects in the fairway to the point where Total stopped the exploration drilling program early because the commercial threshold had already been exceeded.

As discussed in the previous article, Total estimated the Brulpadda discovery size at 1 billion of barrels of oil equivalents. Africa Energy estimated that the Luiperd deposit is about 50% bigger than Brulpadda. Therefore, the total discovered deposits should be around 2.5 billion boe.

What is also not appreciated by the market that there are 3 other remaining giant prospects with similar geology. Those prospects have been derisked significantly. Africa Energy's CEO Garrett Soden told Energy Voice." ... This has also derisked the other prospects in the fairway, such as Blaasop, which now has a 95% chance of success."

If we conservatively assume that the aggregate size of the three remaining prospects is only 1.5 bln boe, then the total size of the 11B/12B could amount to 4.0 bln boe. That also excludes the above indicated upside revision of Luiperd deposit size.

Source: Africa Energy

The AEC presentation on slide 11 (see below) also shows that Block 11B/12B is most likely materially bigger than the John Sverdrup oil deposit in Norway (one of the largest producing offshore deposits in the world) - with better commercial terms in South Africa. The slide confirms the above size assessment.

Source: Africa Energy

Condensate Yield

The test results also showed a higher proportion of liquids than expected. The original gas to liquids ratio was estimated by analysts at 25% and was shown to be 43% in the testing results. That means a 72% increase in condensate liquids. The higher the liquids-ratio, the higher the value from condensate, which sells at a $2 premium to Brent oil price. Therefore, the deposit market value should be revised upwards.

Development Costs

The connected reservoir volume is more than double expected, which indicates that the deposit has few inside barriers - and the deposit tank is very large. That means the number of wells needed to produce the deposit should be reduced. The number of wells required to produce the Luiperd resource could decrease from 10 to 7-8. One well costs between USD 100 - 150 million. It means material development cost savings.

Block 11B/12B Valuation

The net present value of pure oil development at USD50 Brent oil price would be around USD5 per discovered barrel given the good commercial terms in South Africa. A gas condensate development would be a little lower but at least USD3-4 per boe. The valuation would increase with an increase in oil price. Therefore, at the current price of Brent of around USD50, the assumed sale price of USD3-4 per boe, and the size of the deposit of a multi-billion boe, the value of the deposit could be over USD10 billion. Consequently, the value of Africa Energy's 10% stake in block 11B/12B could amount to USD1.0 Billion. If we would use the above-calculated deposit size assumptions, the value could be even 20% -60% higher.

Implications for Valuation of Africa Energy

The current market capitalization of Africa Energy is USD380 million. The company has USD 39 million in cash at September 30, 2020, and no debt, so the current enterprise value is about USD341 million.

Africa Energy currently has 1,393 million shares outstanding. As stated in my previous article, the company issued new shares recently in exchange for doubling its stake in block 11B/12B. After the final transaction, the number of shares will increase to 1,457 million. Therefore, the adjusted market capitalization would increase to USD400 million, and the adjusted enterprise value would be USD361 million. As calculated above, the value of Africa Energy's 10% stake in 11B/12B could be USD1.0 bln, or over 2 times higher than the current enterprise value. That is a very attractive proposition.

Block 11B/12B Sale

Africa Energy management declared in the past that they may sell the 11B/12B stake before the next drilling round. At the same time, the management stressed they are not under pressure to sell the deposit and will look to maximize value. They may sell before the next drilling round (late 2021, early 2022) provided they secure the right valuation for the deposit.

They are confident that they could secure attractive financing to stay in for the development given the high profile gas to power project (replacing coal and diesel in South Africa), which would further increase the value of the deposit.

Block 2B Progress

Block 2B is the other main Africa Energy asset. Africa Energy signed two farm-out agreements this year, based on which new partners will enter Block 2B in exchange for their commitment to finance future exploration expenses. The agreement is expected to close by the end of 2020. After that, the consortium will proceed to contract a rig so that drilling could commence as early as Q2-21. The timing will be confirmed after closing the farm-outs and securing a rig.

Source: Africa Energy

Catalysts

Block 2B farm-out agreements closing by the end of 2020

Confirmation of Block 2B drilling timetable in early 2021

Total updates on development concept, resource size, negotiations with SA government on gas marketing, and next drilling timetable expected in Q1-21 reporting

Conclusions

It is unusual for a company of Africa Energy's size to be included in such a major resource. I spoke to management several times. They are one of the most impressive guys I have met in the industry.

The investment play has been further derisked by the Luiperd test results. It is now only about the timing and ability of management to maximize the value of their 10% interest.

The Lundin Group is a major shareholder of Africa Energy. The Lundin family has a great track record in achieving value creation by proving resources and selling or staying in to develop. Africa Energy will likely be sold at a large premium.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HPMCF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.