Liquidity turned out to be a bigger challenge than credit risk. While some homeowners had stopped paying mortgages, the real challenge was just access to financing on reasonable terms.

CIM's management has done a fairly solid job over the last several years, though the liquidity squeeze during the pandemic was rough.

One of the preferred shares in our portfolio is CIM-A. It was also one of our top picks in a recent subscriber article.

In the hunt for opportunities, we regularly cover some of the mortgage REIT preferred shares. You'll see them mentioned in our recurring public series on mortgage REITs. However, sometimes we really want to focus on an individual share.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) has four preferred shares:

CIM-A (CIM.PA) - Fixed-Rate

CIM-B (CIM.PB) - Switches to Floating-Rate

CIM-C (CIM.PC) - Switches to Floating-Rate

CIM-D (CIM.PD) - Switches to Floating-Rate

In this article, we're going to focus on CIM-A. We picked CIM-A over the other preferred shares because we believe the fixed-rate on the dividend warrants the shares trading at a slightly lower yield than CIM-B, CIM-C, or CIM-D.

Index Card

When we dive into a preferred share, the index card breaks down the major factors. This is the index card from Preferred Shares Week 232:

Source: The REIT Forum

At the time we wrote:

"We need to highlight that shares are going to be ex-dividend on 12/14/2020. Consequently, the price targets will be lower by $.50 on Monday morning. That means the “Buy Under” will drop from $24.50 to $24.00. As the next dividend accrues, you’ll see that target increase to $24.04 over the next week."

Since that ex-dividend date has occurred, we need a new index card:

Shares went ex-dividend and only declined slightly, so they are slightly less attractive than before. Technically, they fall into our neutral range. However, strong performance across several shares has given us far more neutral ratings. Since CIM-A is still more attractive than the substantial majority of their peers, we'll take it as a slightly bullish outlook.

Unique Factors

There are a few unique things about CIM-A. The major ones are:

Fixed-rate dividend. Still has call protection for a while longer. Risk rating is only 3 (hard to get an 8.2% stripped yield on a fixed-rate share without going to a higher risk rating). We have a 1.61% allocation. That's not unusually high, but it signals that we've been confident in CIM-A providing a reasonable opportunity.

Risks

The major risks here are:

Credit Risk Liquidity Risk Investor Risk

To understand those, you should know a little bit about CIM. Allow me to preface this part by saying that CIM's expertise in credit analysis is not the same as expertise in website design. If you've browsed their site before, you might've missed the earnings presentations. You can find CIM's presentations here. You'll need to open up the past events and click on the supplement:

The first risk factor is that the bonds in the underlying portfolio CIM owns could go bad. Theoretically, that could happen. It is probably the risk factor most investors would think about first, though it may not be the biggest.

This is one of the most useful slides:

Source: CIM

You can see the credit risk in the form of a "Credit Portfolio". It's the tall bar on the right-hand side. You can see the liquidity risk in the form of "Recourse" also tagged as "Repo". This is where the second risk factor comes in.

The second risk factor is that liquidity can get bad. That can force CIM to take on less attractive financing or selling assets at unattractive prices. Liquidity risk was the biggest factor in the pandemic. It wasn't the credit risk. The main problem here was not that some people weren't paying their mortgages. While that happened, it wasn't the main issue. The main issue was a lack of liquidity in the financial markets. It's worth noting that CIM was using a high volume of non-recourse financing (also labeled as "Securitization") prior to many peers. While the pandemic was rough and certainly hurt CIM's value, it didn't damage them as badly as many peers who combined credit risk with far more liquidity risk.

The third risk factor pertains to the chance that investors simply make poor decisions. For us to buy cheap shares, someone else had to sell cheap shares. So the third risk really depends on the individual investor. We bought big positions in mortgage REITs and preferred shares in late March and early April. Almost all of them turned out very well and the gains far more than offset the losses.

Conclusion

CIM-A is one of the few options remaining for investors to grab a high fixed-rate dividend without venturing into the higher-risk shares. The company could call the shares in late 2021, but the investor would still have a moderate capital gain to go with a steady dividend. If interest rates remain this low, then a call is certainly a significant possibility. However, investors can probably stomach accepting a moderate capital gain. They might prefer to keep the shares, but there are worse things than a small gain.

Ratings: Slightly bullish on CIM-A, no other ratings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CIM-A. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.