SLG is trading at distressed levels of about 7.5x our internal cash flow projection for 2021.

New York City isn’t out of the woods just yet based on very current data through the end of the year.

Year-to-date through November, the Manhattan office market's leasing activity by square feet is half of its 10-year annual average.

This article was coproduced with Williams Equity Research (“WER”)

A few days ago, I wrote an article titled “Essex Property Trust: Location, Location, Location" where I explained the importance of that repeated word.

It’s “perhaps the most critical” aspect “to understanding how to create value,” I wrote. “Because without a good location, the brick and mortar above the land is virtually useless.”

The specific topic of the piece was Essex Property Trust (ESS) and its exposure to California assets. Considering current conditions, it only makes sense to then wonder about New York City as well.

(Source)

Its real estate market is struggling, to say the least, as shown below:

(Source)

Year-to-date through November (YTD), Manhattan office market's leasing activity by square foot is half that of its 10-year annual average. It’s best-performing segment, Midtown "only" fell 45%.

We put full-year new and renewal leasing at 18.75 million to 20.5 million square feet for total Manhattan… 46% of 2019's levels at the midpoint.

Property value has obviously fallen too. But that has an upside to it, believe it or not. New York City, and particularly Manhattan – where SL Green Realty Corp (SLG), our ultimate focus today – has some of the lowest capitalization rates in the nation right now.

At the same time, the income stream from New York’s office properties compared to fixed-income alternatives is several times more attractive compared to 2013-2018.

All things considered, REITs there have the ability to generate proportionately higher cash flow per share – provided they have sufficient capital to take advantage of the downturn via acquisitions. Admittedly, book value per share does decline as cap rates increase, all other things equal.

But that’s the situation: There’s a positive and a negative to consider, and so let’s dive into both.

(Source)

The Great Exodus?

Did you know that residential market tends to lead commercial markets by roughly six months?

Keep that in mind when you remember how contracts for Manhattan apartments fell a whopping 84% in May year-over-year. And new listings were down 71%.

At the time, New York City was dealing with some of the world’s most severe restrictions. And real estate professionals were reeling from the inability for people to physically see properties.

That's been alleviated somewhat by virtual tours and such since. And the market did recover somewhat in October and November. The average sale price per square foot rose 1.6% year-over-year and the average home price increased 2.5%.

Yet compare the average 122 days to sell a home there compared to Austin, Texas' 45. That makes sense given what happened to employment, with the city’s office-sector employment crashing to 2014-2015 levels back in March and April.

Plus, earlier in the crisis, The New York Times estimated that some 5% of NYC residents – mostly wealthy ones – left without any plans of near-term returns. Many sections of Manhattan witnessed over 40% exiting by May 1.

WER’s lead portfolio manager has active relationships with about 25 medium and large financial services-related companies in Manhattan. As of today, he can only recall one that’s back in its office, And even that’s at reduced capacity on a voluntary basis.

Naturally, there’s no point in leasing giant office spaces if there aren't qualified people available to fill them. And nobody is entirely sure when that will change.

There’s Plenty of Room to Analyze New York City Office Space

Based on our independent research and trusted sources, the Manhattan office market – including REITs focused there like Vornado Realty Trust (VNO), Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (ESRT), and SL Green – are divided into two major segments:

Wall Street/tech Everything else

The first part of that first category is problematic considering the number of big banks leaving or seeking to leave Manhattan. Goldman Sachs (GS) is considering moving its asset management division to Florida. And The Blackstone Group (BX) already made made that decision in October.

Their rationale comes down to one or more of the following reasons:

New York state and city’s high taxes

Current rising crime

The continuing lockdowns

And there’s the fact that many of these executives – who already are on the older side compared to the average age of past management eras – plan to retire in Florida anyway. That’s a real factor. Don’t be so quick to scoff at it, especially when you consider the tech companies ready to take their spots.

Those “young whippersnappers” represent up to 25% of new leases made YTD.

It’s true that Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), and Apple (AAPL) have all implemented far-reaching work-from-home programs. Yet they’re the same ones signing contracts for office space.

Interesting, right?

(Source)

SL Green Realty Leasing and Portfolio Analysis

So how about SL Green specifically. How has it withstood the crisis?

(Source)

YTD, it completed 121 leases for 1.2 million square feet. And leases in process also look healthy at 28, most of which are new rather than renewals.

(Source)

Back in 2019, SLG anticipated just over three-fourths of leasing activity would be new in 2020, with the remainder renewals. That’s since predictably shifted to an even 50/50.

Meanwhile, new leases came in at $54.99 per square foot over original expectations of $60.50. And renewal pricing actually increased from $50.75 to $57.26.

Altogether, weighted average net effective rent per square foot declined by only 2%.

If we had to guess – which we do – we’d attribute that to management working extremely hard to renegotiate terms with existing tenants. At least to some degree, SLG was able to trade shorter terms for higher renewal rates. Certainly, its weighted average lease term is down from 9.54 years to 7.49.

We also should mention the company’s about 16% lower leasing volume by square feet compared to new-year expectations. That’s not great, of course.

Yet it’s very far from apocalyptic.

(Source)

The real hit has been to investment dollars. Though fortunately, that doesn't have a material near-term impact on established REITs.

(Source)

A major reason that SLG was able to maintain and even increase its distribution this year was its purposeful transition away from debt and retail-backed preferred equity toward office properties. The same occurred on the equity side of the balance sheet as well.

Since 2014, SLG disposed of nearly $3 billion in gross retail assets for a 24% average internal rate of return. The remaining retail leases are tied to mostly strong companies such as Giorgio Armani, Nike (NKE), and Walgreens (WBA). Though Express (EXPR) and L Brands (LB) do represent 6% and 4.9% of retail rent.

(Source: SEC.gov SLG Q3 10-Q)

While SLG is concentrated in one geography, it’s otherwise well diversified. No more than 8.4% of rental income comes from a single property, as shown above.

(Source: SEC.gov SLG Q3 10-Q)

Financial Talk, Real Estate-Style

SLG currently is saving up its cash, having only made one acquisition, and that was back in January. Its sales, meanwhile, number three – about one per quarter, where it made significant capital gains of 13%-39% each time.

The REIT ended Q3 with $1.2 billion in debt and preferred equity investments, down from $1.6 billion over last year. The bulk of that was from sales, with only a minute percentage attributable to losses.

Also attractive for this environment is how SLG has minimal liabilities due next year. One billion matures in 2022 and $2.5 billion in 2023, respectively. These are manageable considering the company’s total asset base of over $12 billion.

Plus, 2024 and beyond are light in terms of obligations. So refinancing 2023's obligations shouldn't be an issue.

(Source: SEC.gov SLG Q3 10-Q)

In normal years, SLG makes a habit to repurchase millions of shares. And it didn’t falter now either, purchasing 6.2 million more the past three quarters, at a highly attractive average price of $62.77.

SL Green is a good-sized REIT with a $4.5 billion market cap. But those moves are enough to make a real difference over time.

All told, the company entered Q2 with the goal of raising another billion in liquidity, and so it did.

(Source)

One area of weakness analysts often mention is SLG's elevated net debt/earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). Including joint ventures, the additional net debt, and cash flow increases, it’s a painful 10.4x. Without the former, however, it falls to a much more manageable 6.9x.

Still, that doesn’t cover for the 1.8x-1.9x fixed-charge coverage ratio we calculated for it. Or the fact that it has a Baa3 credit rating from Moody’s with a negative outlook.

That’s only one level from junk, making its buybacks either extremely brave or extremely dumb. I guess we’ll have to wait and see which it turns out to be.

Cash Flow and Dividend Analysis

Core net operating income (NOI) for 2020 will end up around $650 million. And we expect 2021 will be similar or slightly down.

Provided there’s even decent demand for Manhattan office space, SLG should generate roughly $680 million in NOI for 2022 and $740 million for 2023. That’s simply due to new projects coming online, which generally have strong tenant commitments already.

And funds from operations (FFO) dropped 3% to $444 million in the first three quarters over 2019’s $458 million, quite the impressive feat.

(Source: NASDAQ)

We’re also impressed by its 2.8% dividend increase this month to an annual 3.64 per share. And the board agreed to a special dividend of $1.6967 after selling its 410 10th Ave property.

Plus, the FFO payout ratio will remain highly conservative next year at 50%-55%.

SL Green Valuation

Today, the market is implying SL Green’s worth involves an 8.5%-9.75% cap rate, nearly double its year-ago analysis.

Back in March and April, this wasn't extreme. But SLG has delivered three solid quarters of positive cash flow since. And there are vaccines being delivered around the nation as we speak.

We’re not calling those a cure-all. But investors are acting like the city is something from The Walking Dead. It’s not. It’s just back to where it was in 2015.

We think an implied cap rate of 5.5%-6.25% makes much more sense for the next 12 months. In which case, that would mean a stock price of $85-$108. And if the local environment continues to stabilize and then recover – assuming interest rates stay about the same – we’d bump that figure to $108-$118.

From a cash flow perspective, SLG is trading at distressed levels of about 7.5x our internal projection for 2021. Which just seems silly.

SLG's Manhattan same-store occupancy ended Q3 at 96.3%. Assuming the city stays stagnant, 10x could be justified, meaning a $66-$70 stock price.

But with even a protracted 12-24 month "reset," that should increase to 12x for 2021 and 14x for 2022-2023. As such, we’re looking at $84 and $112, respectively, a long way from today's $60 share price.

Plus, investors are paid a 6.25% yield for their patience.

Just don’t forget the chance it gets downgraded to junk. If that happens, the stock price will no doubt fall again before it rises the way we know it can.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Your One Stop Shop For “Everything Income”

Don’t forget that iREIT on Alpha is committed to helping investors make the most of the good times and navigate the turbulent times too. Our coverage spectrum includes equity REITs, mREIT, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and, more...2 Week FREE TRIAL plus my FREE book. Don't miss dozens of C-suite interviews on my "Ground Up" podcast. Especially not when I just posted perhaps the mother of all corporate chit-chats the other day.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.