How To Mitigate Risks In A Complex Environment With MTS10

From market timing to systemic risk evaluation

Market timing based on binary indicators is dangerous. Even if you find an indicator "predicting" the 8 recessions in the United States since 1950 without a false alert, it is not a guarantee that you have found the holy grail of market timing. Being right 8 times out of 8 means there is a 95% probability that the indicator's accuracy is at least 67%. It's the law of confidence intervals with a small data sample. How much of your savings would you bet on an indicator that has a good chance to be right 2 times out of 3?

MTS10 is an aggregate risk indicator. It counts the bearish signals given by 10 indicators. Its value is an integer between 0 and 10. The components are based on various data series: S&P 500 index, market breadth, average short interest, U.S. unemployment, aggregate EPS, forward aggregate EPS estimate, housing starts... They cover four fields of market analysis: technicals, sentiment, fundamentals, and economy. MTS10 is like an avalanche danger scale for the stock market, except it has 11 possible values instead of 5.

The avalanche danger scale

In the market like in the mountains, we can evaluate the risk and make appropriate decisions. A low risk is not a guarantee that an accident cannot happen. In the market like in the mountains, zero risk doesn't exist.

MTS10 definition

The table below lists the 10 components updated every weekend. When a component is bearish, its value is 1, otherwise it is 0. MTS10 value is the sum of all components.

1) S&P 500 death cross 0 or 1 2) Market breadth (% of stocks below 200dma ) 0 or 1 3) Short interest in stocks (short trend) 0 or 1 4) Short interest in stocks (long trend) 0 or 1 5) Past aggregate EPS 0 or 1 6) Projected aggregate EPS (short trend) 0 or 1 7) Projected aggregate EPS (long trend) 0 or 1 8) Unemployment (short trend) 0 or 1 9) Unemployment (long trend) 0 or 1 10) Housing starts, new private residences 0 or 1 TOTAL sum = 0 to 10

The next chart shows MTS10 in red and the S&P 500 index in blue from 1/1/2001 to 5/23/2015. This is the period used to design and test MTS10 before it was published.

Charts by F. Piard

The next chart is more explicit. On the same period, it shows the sum of SPY weekly returns in % for each value of MTS10 calculated at the end of the prior week.

The returns in a state depend on the time spent in this state. The value for 8 (close to zero) is not very significant because the cumulated time when MTS10=8 was short. I don't use backtests to evaluate future returns, which are unpredictable, but as a proof of concept for models based on common sense and research. For example, the short interest components are inspired by Short Interest and Aggregate Stock Returns (Rapach, Ringgenberg, Zhou, available on ssrn.com).

Since 2001, SPY has a negative return for MTS10>=7. This is what I call the alarm level. Going to cash or on full hedge at 7 may not be the best way to use MTS10. It transforms a multi-valued indicator into another binary indicator. The issue with binary indicators is they are 100% right or 100% wrong.

It is better to be roughly right than precisely wrong.

John Maynard Keynes

We have different ways to use MTS10 described in the user's manual of Quantitative Risk & Value. The next paragraph details one of them: a 6-position ETF strategy.

A risk-based allocation in stocks and bonds

This strategy combines stock and bond ETFs. It aims at beating a benchmark composed of 60% SPY and 40% BND. It is based on several ideas:

Starting with 2/3 in stocks and 1/3 in bonds when the risk is low.

Increasing the bond/stock ratio when the risk goes up.

Keeping only a low-volatility stock index at high risk levels.

Buying shorter-term bonds when the risk goes up, to increase the weight of safe assets when large market gyrations are likely.

Here are the rules:

For MTS10=0 to 4, holdings are USMV, MDY, QQQ, SPY, TLT, BIV.

For MTS10=5: USMV, MDY, QQQ, IEF, TLT, BIV (SPY is replaced with IEF).

For MTS10=6: USMV, MDY, IEI, IEF, TLT, BIV (QQQ is replaced with IEI).

For MTS10=7 to 9: USMV, SHY, IEI, IEF, TLT, BIV (MDY is replaced with SHY).

For MTS10=10: SHV, SHY, IEI, IEF, TLT, BIV (USMV is replaced with SHV).

In the next simulation between 4/1/2001 and 12/17/2020, positions are rebalanced once a week. The red line plots the strategy's hypothetical equity curve, the blue line is the 60/40 benchmark.

Data and chart by Portfolio123 - Disclaimer: simulations are not a guarantee of future returns.

MTS10 is not perfect: as you can see in the upper right of the chart, the equity curve is still below the high of February. It means the indicator missed the pandemic-related crash and was late to spot the recovery.

When things go so fast, even leading indicators are lagging. The NBER declared on June 8th that a recession started in March and February was a peak in US economic activity. MTS10 reached the alarm level 7 on April 4th, calling a recession 2 months before the NBER signal. It came out of the high risk zone in the first week of August. However, the strategy described above has not completely missed the V-turn. As MTS10 has not reached the level 10, at least 25% of the maximum capital allocated to equities was in a stock ETF at any time.

Thoughts on Market Timing and more

Market timing is a divisive topic. Whether you believe it works or not, you are right. Some indicators have 100+ years of historical data and have worked out-of-sample (after being designed). However, if market timing works on the "long term", we may not have the time to wait it works. The best indicators (and analysts) are right a bit more than 60% of the times. That's good for strategies involving hundreds of trades. That's not so good to predict rare market turning points. You don't need to choose between timing the market and time in the market. You can take both with three recommendations:

If you decide to time the market, make scaled decisions, not binary ones.

You may allocate a part of your capital to a non-timed global asset allocation strategy. If you don't know where to start, read Meb Faber's book Global Asset Allocation - A Survey of the World's Top Investment Strategies.

Use time-proven strategies with various rationales (timed or not) in various asset classes.

Quantitative Risk & Value covers these points with:

MTS10 and another aggregate risk indicator.

My global asset allocation portfolio (update to come soon).

My core stock portfolio (24 positions: 14 in dividends of high quality, 10 in innovation).

QRV Bond Rotation (a bond ETF strategy beating bond benchmarks for 6 years now).

MTS10 has been published in Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) every week since 2015, allowing to execute these strategies and also scaled hedging tactics focused on the market’s risk level and the investor’s risk tolerance. In a world of probabilities, it is a more realistic approach than just risk on/risk off. Get started with a two-week free trial and see how QRV can improve your investing decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USMV, TLT,IEF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long in stocks and bonds