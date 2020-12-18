While the ETF does not hold semiconductor equipment makers or TSMC, that hasn't appeared to have been a drawback.

The fund has returned 49% over the past year and 128% over the past three years and has a 0.35% expense ratio.

The SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) is an excellent way for investors to hold a portfolio of primarily smaller semiconductor companies to ride the wave of global demand emanating from growth in a multitude of technology sub-sectors. These include 5G infrastructure and smartphones, high-speed networking, cloud-computing, AI/ML, EVs, and IoT.

The XSD ETF has ~$750 million in AUM, an expense ratio of 0.35%, holds 37 companies, and has returned 49% over the past year. For more details on the fund, refer to State Street Global Advisors' XSD ETF webpage.

Investment Thesis

According to the Semiconductor Industry Association ("SIA"), global semiconductor sales grew 11% in Q3 as compared to Q2 while Semiconductors.org reported October semiconductor sales grew 6% yoy.

Source: Semiconductors.org (Green trend-line added by the author)

As can be seen in the graphic above, the bull-market in semiconductors that arguably started in 2001/2002 - and has seen global sales roughly quadruple from $10 billion to nearly $40 billion over the past 20 years - very much still appears to be intact. Given global semiconductor demand spurred by high-growth in 5G infrastructure/smartphone, high-speed networking, cloud-computing, EVs, the IoT, and AI/ML, the slope of the semiconductor sales trend-line (shown in green above) may actually steepen in the years to come.

However, the semiconductor industry is cyclical and not immune to the law of global supply and demand: when supply out-strips demand, semi prices and manufacturing levels fall. In good times, chip-makers can't keep up with demand and prices rise. These cycles are also clearly shown in the graphic above.

Investor's Business Daily divides the semiconductor group into three segments and I find it helpful to think of the sector in this manner: chip manufacturers, fabless chip companies, and chip-equipment makers. IBD sees indications of a sector turnaround because of late all three of these sub-sectors within the semi group have been rising in relative strength as compared to all 197 industry groups IBD tracks:

Current Industry Rank Rank Two Months Ago Chip Manufacturers #59 #83 Fabless Chip Companies #20 #31 Semi-Equipment Makers #31 #96

Source: IBD

For investors wanting diversified exposure to the semiconductor industry in order to profit from the long-term upward trend-line in demand, the XSD ETF deserves consideration and - as the IBD data shows - it may be a good time to establish a position.

Top-10 Holdings

The top-10 holdings in the XSD ETF are shown below along with their portfolio weights and equate to roughly 35% of the 37 holdings within the fund (i.e. not overly concentrated at the top):

Source: State Street Global Advisors

Note the lack of the readily recognizable names most investors might expect to see in the top-10 list. For example - Nvidia (NVDA), Qualcomm (QCOM), Broadcom (AVGO), Texas Instruments (TXN), and NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) are all part of the portfolio outside of the top-10 and have lower weightings: only 2.4%, 3.1%, 2.5%, 2.7%, and 2.8%, respectively. That is because the index XSD uses a modified equal weighted strategy that enables an un-concentrated exposure to the industry across large, mid and small-cap stocks. Note also that the fund does not appear to invest in the stocks of the semiconductor equipment companies.

The #1 holding with a 4.4% weighting is SunPower (SPWR). SPWR provides solar power components - including panels and system components - to dealers, distributors and system integrators. The stock is up 184% over the past year in part due to the Biden victory and an expected pivot to clean renewable energy. On a fundamental basis, SPWR's Q3 was less than inspirational with revenue down 3.9% yoy and GAAP gross margins also lower - 13.5%, down from 15.9% a year ago.

Ambarella (AMBA) is the #2 holding with a 4% weight. AMBA designs SoCs that integrate HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip to deliver higher audio/visual quality with lower-power consumption. The company is expected to prosper along with the proliferation of video cameras, computer vision processing, and AI based camera systems for the automotive sector. Shares are up 62% over the past year and jumped 6% after a Q3 beat and an upside revenue forecast.

Shares of #3 holding Cree (CREE) have doubled over the past year as the maker of LEDs, RF, and power switching products is, according to JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), expected to thrive due to its exposure to "renewables and electrification." On the other hand, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) downgraded the shares a week ago due to valuation concerns. Ironically, the firm raised the price target from $74 to $93. CREE closed Friday at $92.80.

Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) has a 3.5% weighting in the fund and is the #4 holding. Lattice is up 116% over the past year and Seeking Alpha contributor Stephen Simpson says Execution, Opportunity, and Value Scarcity Are Propelling Lattice Semiconductor.

At $79 billion, note that #5 Micron Technology (MU) is the largest company in the list of top-10 holdings and is far smaller than Qualcomm ($163 billion), TI ($147 billion), and certainly Nvidia ($322 billion).

Performance

XSD has been around for 14 years and its performance track record is shown below:

Source: State Street Global Advisors

The chart below compares the 3-year performance of XSD with some of its peers: the iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index ETF (SOXX), the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH), the First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL), and the Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI):

Data by YCharts

Note that XSD is at the top of the pack and has out-performed the S&P 500 as measured by the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) by more than 3x over the past three years.

Summary and Conclusion

The XSD ETF is just as good as, if not better than, any of its peer group members in terms of performance. While the fund's top-10 list of holdings might not hold the typical companies an investor might assume it would, the ETF has an excellent track record, nonetheless. While I would have preferred to see the fund hold a semiconductor equipment maker or two as well as a leading company like Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), those omissions don't seem to have hurt performance over the years. Investors looking for diversified exposure to the semiconductor group should consider a position in the XSD ETF.

