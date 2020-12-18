The company has improved its financial position despite a very challenging year.

Enbridge is on the rise but is still incredibly cheap.

Introduction

Sometimes, it doesn’t need to be hard. Buy high quality assets at great prices and watch them rise.

Back in late October, I shared in an article that I was buying Enbridge (ENB) when it traded just below $29. Just 2 days later, I included Enbridge in another article, as I believed the opportunity was too good to pass up.

Since then the price increased to $33. A nice 10% return in just over a month. A couple of days ago, Enbridge held its investor day. After having reviewed the presentation, I am ever more convinced that Enbridge is a bargain buy.

But opportunities to buy high quality stocks at great prices don’t show up every day. For if the price seems so great, it can only be because a large number of investors believe the stock isn’t that great.

It is why Warren Buffett once said:

It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.

Why didn’t he mention that the best was to buy a wonderful company at a wonderful price?

Because he knows that such events don’t happen everyday.

It takes some widespread belief that happens to be wrong. Taking a contrarian position is not easy, by any account. You not only need to disagree with the masses, you need to be right.

To misquote Mark Twain: “It’s ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so.”

When I wrote the headline “Clean Energy Vs Oil & Gas: The biggest lie of 2020”, I clearly hit a nerve. The article got 1,100 “likes” and over 2,600 comments.

That’s not to brag. It’s more to state that a lot of us know intuitively that despite the threat to the environment, we’re not going to phase out oil tomorrow. Yet energy, which has struggled since it got hit in 2016, has never truly recovered in investor’s portfolios, in part because of the increased “wokeness” of investors, retail and institutional alike.

I believe investors need to stop this idea that everything is black and white, that there are good and bad companies. Everything is more of a shade of grey. If being “woke” gives a discount on some industries, such as tobacco and energy, investors should make the most of these discrepancies, which are not founded on the reality of the economy.

After all if Altria (MO) is such an awful company, why did it become certified “a great place to work”, just last week? Is providing jobs to 7,300 people bad?

If you believe that that Energy’s current downturn is cyclical and not secular, and if you believe that a value rotation is underway, you’ll enjoy this article.

I will give 3 reasons why $50 is a fair price for Enbridge.

Reason 1: The company is in better shape than a year ago.

Now this might be hard to believe at first glance, but it is true.

This might be one of my favorite slides of ENB’s investor day. It compares the company’s financial situation entering and exiting 2020.

Source: Investor Day

Given that the stock is down 27% in the past 12 months, you’d think that the company suffered many blows.

Not the case.

The company maintained its stable BBB+ credit rating, increased liquidity by 45%, increased the quality of its customers, and did so all while barely changing its debt to EBITDA leverage ratio.

Now isn’t that remarkable?

Yes revenues did go down, but the company managed to offset this decline by reducing costs nearly dollar for dollar.

Take the 2nd quarter, arguably the worst quarter of 2020 for a vast majority of companies.

Revenue was down 40% year over year. Terrible right? Operating income only decreased 9%. Earnings per share were down 4.5%.

During the 3rd quarter, revenues were down 20% YoY, yest operating income increased 31%. EPS was up 4.5%.

In the presentation the company stated that thanks to its 40+ sources of cashflow, less than 2% of its cashflow is at risk.

ENB is now more profitable, has more liquidity, has a higher quality customer base. These are things which in my book, make a company worth more, not less.

Reason 2: There is a good pipeline of growth.

One thing that’s great about the pipeline business, is that the cashflows are somewhat predictable.

Enbridge’s management has a great track record when it comes to the guidance it gives.

Source: Investor day.

As you can see, actual earnings or distributable cashflow per share, was never below the range given by management in over 10 years.

I like businesses which have a certain edge, a monopolistic or oligopolistic aspect, and which grow like clockwork.

Enbridge ticks all those boxes.

It has managed to grow because it has always been strongly aligned with transitioning the business to keep it relevant.

Source: Investor day.

In 1949, 100% of its assets were focused on crude oil pipelines. By 2020, that number is down to 53%. Natural gas has stepped up heavily and is now 42% of the asset mix, while renewables are now 5%, more than double their allocation a decade ago.

Management is disciplined, shrewd, and has been at it for a long time.

This has led to total shareholder returns which have not only outperformed its midstream peers, but also the S&P 500 (SPY) and the TSX over the past 25 years.

Source: Investor day.

Our All Weather approach centers on buying all star companies with all star managements. Enbridge is all of those things.

So when management tells us that distributable cashflow will grow 5-7% in the next 3 years, I have no doubts whatsoever that they will prevail.

Source: Investor day.

As Enbridge continues to grow year in, year out, it should be worth more, not less.

Enbridge was last priced at $50 in 2015. 5 years later, the company’s operations have grown enough to afford an 85% increase in the dividend, yet the price still lingers 33% lower.

$50 is a conservative valuation, $33 is a ridiculous one.

Given that ENB has proven its resilience and quality, and has a clear pipeline of growth, it seems curious that its price should remain so depressed.

I asked myself, what would be a fair price for ENB? A price where I’d be buying a “wonderful company at a fair price” so to speak.

This year ENB hiked its dividend by 3%. Let’s say that this is the extent of the company’s potential compound annual growth for the next decade. That’s quite conservative, but it’s good to be conservative when thinking about the future.

Using our rule of thumb, that a company should be able to generate 10% of income on an original position in 10 years, including dividend reinvestments, the arithmetic works out to about a 5.1% yield.

If you invest $10,000 at a 5.1% yield, that the dividend grows 3% per annum, and you reinvest the dividends once per year at a constant 5.1% yield, then in 10 years, you could expect $1,080 in dividends, of which $388 would come from reinvesting dividends.

Source: mad-dividends.com

That’s one way to get to a $50 valuation. If you take the current dividend and assign a 5% yield, you get a $50 price.

I’d still be interested in buying a utility like, consistent, well managed company at those prices.

A second way to go about it is to say: “Okay, Energy is crazy depressed right now. What have investors historically been willing to pay for ENB?”

Source: mad-dividends.com (ENB MAD Chart)

During the past decade, ENB traded at a median yield of 3.73%. But clearly there has been a shift in the valuation assigned to ENB over the decade. Between 2011 and 2015 the stock yielded mostly between 2.4% and 2.8%. Then since 2016, it has yielded between 4% and 6%.

Even if we take the mid point of the second part of the decade, we’d once again arrive at a conservative valuation of $50.

ENB trades at a very reasonable 8x operating cashflow. Any way you look at Enbridge, it is very cheap.

I think it should trade at $50. But even if the market doesn’t want to give a yield lower than 7.8%, dividend investors would do very well by just buying the stock, and reinvesting the dividend.

Let’s run another income simulation. We’ll still invest $10,000, but this time at the current 7.8% yield. The dividends will grow at 5% per annum, in line with management’s guidance for distributable cashflow. The yield remains constant at 7.8% and you reinvest once per year.

In 10 years you could expect a fantastic $2,449 in dividends, of which $1,193 would come from reinvesting dividends.

Source: mad-dividends.com

By year 8, you would have recouped your initial investment, and you’ll just be creaming an ongoing stream of income. How bad can that be?

Conclusion

There are many ways to look at Enbridge, but they all lead to the same conclusion: there is no rational reason for a company like this to yield 7.8%. This is the sort of yield you get on stocks with no growth and a shaky dividend.

Enbridge is none of those things. I’m increasing my position in ENB to a full position, and suggest investors do the same.

One last word

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENB, MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.