Fiore Gold Ltd. (FIOGF) CEO Tim Warman on Q4 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCQB:FIOGF) Q4 2020 Results Earnings Conference Call December 17, 2020

Company Participants

Tim Warman - Chief Executive Officer, Director

Conference Call Participants

Jacob Willoughby - Vice President of Mining Analyst at Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Jacob Willoughby

Hello and good afternoon. We hope that you are well and thank you for joining us today for this webinar on Fiore Gold Ltd. My name is Jacob Willoughby. I am the Vice President of Research and Analyst at Red Cloud Securities Inc. Joining me remotely today is Tim Warman, CEO of Fiore Gold.

We will begin today's webinar with a presentation on the company by Tim, followed by a question-and-answer period.

But before we begin, I would like to note that there may be some forward-looking statements made in this webinar and I would direct listeners to the cautionary notes on page two of Fiore's corporate presentation which is located on their website.

For Red Cloud Securities Inc., I would highlight that this webinar is for information purposes only. It should not be considered as solicitation to purchase or sell securities or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Also, we note that this webinar does not take into account the particular situation or needs of individual investors. Participants should rely on their own investigations and seek their own professional advice before investments. Company specific disclosures for Red Cloud are the following. In the last 12 months preceding the date of issuance of the research report or recommendation, Red Cloud Securities Inc. has been retained under a service or advisory agreement by the issuer.

And now, I am very happy to introduce to you Tim Warman, CEO of Fiore Gold.

Tim Warman

Thanks Jacob. And thanks everyone for taking the time to listen today. I am Tim Warman, CEO of Fiore. I will let you read that at your leisure if you want to download it from our website.

Starting off, Fiore is a Nevada-based gold producer, developer and explorer. We have a number of very strong assets and the goal of the company really is to become the next 150,000 to 250,000 ounce producer and one that's in particular focused exclusively on the United States. Right now, if you are a U.S. generalist investor looking to invest in a 100% domestic gold producer, we are surprisingly the largest one out there. Every other U.S. gold producer that's larger than us has operations elsewhere in the world and in, many times, lot more risky jurisdictions. Papua New Guinea, West Africa, I mean you name it, Central America, South America. And I think a lot of fund managers, particularly generalists just don't have the time or patience to do all of the research on political risk around the world. They just want to know this is in the U.S., we understand the risk profile here and that's really the niche that we seek to fill.

So looking at our assets, obviously strong cash flow from the Pan Mine, growth organically through our Gold Rock project right next door. It's a permitted project. That will get us up over 100,000 ounces a year. And then really looking to leverage our operational excellence and experience by acquiring other producing or near term assets. And then just as a kind of sweetener in the deal, we have a third project called Golden Eagle in Washington state. It's a two million ounce M&I resource open pitable that we think is getting very little value and hasn't really been much of a focus for us and we have some ideas on how to unlock that. We will talk about it in a few slides. As I said though, we are 100% U.S.-based Pan and Gold Rock in Nevada and Golden Eagle in Washington state. I don't think I will need to extol the virtues of Nevada as a jurisdiction, either from a political risk profile or a geological profile.

I will just touch briefly on the company's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We have taken all he usual steps. All of our people that can work from home are working from home. One of the nice things about Pan is that it's a relatively remote mine. We don't have a camp though. Everyone drives to work from home. And so far, we have been very lucky.

There's been minimal cases of COVID-19 in the county where we are located which is White Pine County in Northeastern Nevada. And we have really been able to manage quite well. It's had only sort of minimal impacts on production. Even in the event of worst-case scenario where we had to shutdown mining operations, we would still be producing gold for somewhere up to year-and-half afterwards from residual leaching with a small crew on site. Nevada has declared mining an essential service. And so far, as I said, we have seen very minimal interruptions.

I will talk briefly about the Pan Mine. This is our production base. It's a typical open-pit, heap-leach mine that you will find all over Nevada. Here is an aerial shot of it from about a year-and-a-half ago. Two pits, the South Pit and the North Pit, very imaginatively named. There is a major fault that runs through there, call the Branham Fault that controls the mineralization and in the two areas along that fault where we are mining, you see the North and South pit. The ore is very different from the two pits. So it has to be blended.

We bring ore in together, run it through a crusher here on the leach pad, put the leach solution on and we recover gold down here in our ADR plant. It's almost exclusively a gold mine. There is no real silver or copper or anything else in there. And it's a very well-run mine. And one of the key indicators of how well-run it is, is our safety record. We have never had a lost time injury in the history of the mine, which is almost unheard of anywhere in the world. We have won the Nevada Mining Association's Safety Award for our size of mine for the past five years running. And really that focus on safety, I think just shows an overall focus on operational excellence.

You can see, we just released our full year financials last night after market. We have an offset fiscal year. So our fiscal year ends in September. We are now into our fiscal year 2021. But you can see here good strong growth in ounces produced from the previous year, all sustaining costs held relatively solidly from the previous year. But what really changed between the two years is operating cash flow. And that's largely because of the lift in production and also obviously the change in gold price this year relative to last. So you see operating cash flow, adjusted net earnings.

One thing I think is really telling for Fiore is 2020 cash flow per share of $0.24 and these are U.S. figures and adjusted earnings per share of $0.18. And if you look at what we are trading at, in the U.S. we are trading about $1 a share right now. I think the multiples to EPS and to cash flow per share are still showing that we are considerably undervalued relative to our peers, many of whom don't actually generate these kind of strong cash flow numbers. Here's a look at Q4. Again, we had a very strong Q4 and I think again it just speaks to the excellent operating team we have at site at Pan.

So we put out our guidance along with our year-end results. So for the coming year, we are guiding very similar production profiles, somewhere between 44,000 and 47,000 ounces a year. Cash costs, a little higher, between $1,000 and $1,100. And all in sustaining costs at a corporate level. So all of the corporate G&A cost is factored in there in the $1,300 to $1,350 range. We are seeing costs a little higher this year at Pan, partly because we are going into a slightly higher strip ratio phase. This year, we will be at about a 1.8:1 strip this year relative to 1.66:1 strip ratio for life of mine. And you will see that strip ratio start to come down a bit. But we are also seeing, like everybody in Nevada is, some cost pressure, particularly on the wage front. And all the mines in Nevada are experiencing that right now.

And yes, I want to touch on the other things. Basically it's a pretty similar year to last. A bit more sustaining capital this year. We have got a heap-leach expansion. I am sorry, non-sustaining capital rather. We have got a heap-leach expansion to account for the recent extension in mine life and also doing some drilling, both here and over at our Gold Rock project to advance that towards feasibility.

Here's a view of the Pan mine from above. So here's the South Pit, here's the North Pit. And one of the things you can see here is that it's a very large land package. The black outline around it is the claim boundary around the Pan Mine itself but it's just part of a larger claim package that covers about 200 square kilometers. And all along that, particularly along the Branham Fault Zone that controls mineralization, we see these red zones on the map. And those are targets that were identified by the previous owners of the project but were never drilled. And we are going to get out this current year and drill some of these targets.

We have already drilled one of them called the Mustang target which you see up there to the left of the North Pit. We had some very good hits there last year. We will be putting more holes into that to try and bring it into the resource the reserve profile in the next time around. But I think what this shows is that, we are not geologically constrained. We are not constrained by our land package. We have got plenty of room to continue to grow this mine. And I will say, we have been very successful at this over the past few years.

If you look at our measured and indicated resources which you see in the orange bars on that graph on the left and you see our P&P reserves on the blue lines, we have essentially been unchanged despite all of the mining depletion since we acquired this project in 2016 and put out the first feasibility on it in 2017. You see we have been successful in replacing almost 100% of the reserves and resources over the last three or four years. And we are pretty confident that we can continue to carry on doing that. So the Pan will continue to be that cash flow generating engine for the growth of the company for the next few years to come. So Pan is running pretty well right now. We have done some things to it like adding a crushing circuit into it.

But I think right now, we have got the mine running pretty well and the focus now is on organic growth and that's our Gold Rock project. And Gold Rock is about 12 kilometers or eight miles away from Pan as the crow flies. Pan Mine would sit just behind that range of low hills over to the left there. Over at Gold Rock, there's a small open pit mine left over from the 1980s. There was about four or five million tons of ore mined out of that over a sort of start-stop period over a couple of years. But what that open pit does is, it helps us with two things.

One is, it gives us a very nice view of the ore our body in 3D and you can see it in the back wall of the pit there, that pinkish-whitish material. That is the mineralized zone and it carries on through both ends of the pit and for about somewhere around 18 kilometers of strike length and very little of that strike length has been drilled. And you can trace that mineralization. It's in the hinge zone of a fold and that hinge zone shows all of the hallmarks of similar mineralization to what you see at Gold Rock. So you will see arsenic and antimony anomalies, you will see gold and soil anomalies, you will see the jasperoid alteration that's so characteristic of these Nevada Carlin-style gold deposits.

The other thing this pitch shows us is that the pit walls are extremely steep. These pit walls are standing up, in some cases up to around 70 degrees. And that tells us that as we move from the PEA stage, which we just completed this summer, into the feasibility stage we will probably be able to steepen up the pit walls and reduce some of the stripping ratio from what we saw in the PEA.

On this slide here what you see is Pan up here in the left. You see Gold Rock down to the right. You see Highway 50, the main east-west highway through this part of Nevada, just to the north of us there. And you can see the proximity of those two projects and the overall very large land package that I mentioned before, 200 square kilometers. The areas colored in red are the defined reserves and resources, both at Pan and Gold Rock. The areas in yellow are the exploration targets. And you can see the extent of those exploration targets. And I am just going to scribble on the map here and you can see that that structure I mentioned just carries on in a straight line like that and Pan and Gold Rock are really just one small area, or sorry at Gold Rock the mineralization there is really just one small area along that longer trend that we have only really just started to explore. So lots of room for potential upsizing there.

And one of the indications or one of the things that supports that idea that there's a lot of exploration potential here is, when we acquired this, Kinross actually came in as about a 5% shareholder because they liked the exploration potential here. Their Bald Mountain mine, which has about 2.2 million ounces of reserves, is just to the north of us, to the north of the highway there in very, very similar type geology. So Gold Rock, about 30% higher grade than Pan, little over 80% of it is in indicated, about 400,000 ounces and another 85,000 ounces in inferred, excellent growth potential and lots of regional exploration potential there.

I mentioned the PEA that we completed earlier this year. The PEA really looks at having Gold Rock as a satellite deposit to the operating Pan Mine. You won't see a separate management team or a separate mining contractor or any of that stuff. It will be the same team that currently runs Pan so successfully. We will be running both mines. You will see us use a lot of the same facilities there, the same admin team, the same power line that comes in right now from the west there, it's that yellow line that comes up to Pan. We will just tie on to that and bring power down to Gold Rock. Same access road which we have now extended down to Gold Rock. You will see the same mining contractor.

We will have a common fleet so you can swap equipment back and forth as needed. And hopefully, we will be able to use some of the processing facilities up at Pan as well to save CapEx and OpEx on that. So it should bring down the overall, particularly the overall G&A cost, site G&A cost for both projects. And the two projects together, operating in tandem will produce just over 100,000 ounces per year under the PEA scenario. We would like to get that production profile a little higher in the feasibility study. But we will see what comes out of that.

The feasibility is scheduled at the moment to be done sometime towards the end of next year. So about 12 to 13 months from now. And you can see some of the PEA numbers in there, 60,000 ounces a year and CapEx will be about $65 million. And you can see some of the financial metrics there at the various gold prices. We did it at a base price of $1,400 an ounce. But obviously at prices closer to today's gold prices, the financials look even better.

And we think there's a lot of room to improve there as well through geotechnical drilling, through growing the resource. We are currently in the midst of a 100,000 foot for about 60,000 meter drill program to expand the resource, do geotechnical drilling, do metallurgical drilling there, condemnation drilling. And that will be going on over the next several months. And in fact, we just released some very good drill results, initial drill results from that resource expansion program a week or so ago.

The current target, sorry I should say for Gold Rock is to have that in production sometime around late 2023, early 2024 under the current schedule. One of the nice things is that it's federally permitted. So that long federal permitting process is behind us and we really control the schedule there.

I will just talk quickly about Golden Eagle. Golden Eagle is this third project. Washington state, just outside the town of Republic, Washington. A historical mining district. Mining there since the late 1800s, right up until 2017 when Kinross put the last two mines on care and maintenance in the area of Buckhorn and Kettle River mines. It's two million ounces of measured and indicated open-pitable. It is a sulfide deposit. So it's not a heap-leach type operation. The biggest issue we have with trying to move forward on Golden Eagle is that the land package is very constrained. And if we were to put an open pit around it, we would need the edges of the pit to go into the ground on either side of us which is controlled by Hecla.

We have proposed to Hecla that we merge the ground with their ground and JV it and spin it out. Those discussions haven't been going particularly quickly. For whatever reason, it's difficult to get engagement from Hecla. We think it's a great idea and a win-win for both companies. I will say, in the meantime it costs us $10,000 a year to hang on to these two million ounces and there's no clock ticking, no payments. Companies like, you know, Integra, right now I think they are sitting at, I can't quite read my own writing there, but certainly well north of the current sort of $140 million valuation that we are seeing for Fiore, just based on the Pan Mine. So spinning that out, we think, is a win-win situation. But again, we will try and advance this year, if we can get some progress with Hecla.

We have very simple capital structure, 98 million shares outstanding, about 8.7 million options and RSU's. There's no warrants. So about 107 million shares fully diluted. We have no debt. We haven't issued equity since 2017. So all of this advancement we have done with moving Pan ahead and advancing Gold Rock and getting the resource done at Golden Eagle, all of this has been done strictly with cash flow from Pan.

You will see our current cash position, CAD31 million, $23 million, very strong working capital position at a market cap sitting at around $140 million and some pretty solid analyst coverage including Jacob Willoughby here at Red Cloud.

From a value proposition point, I think you know just about any metric you care to name, consensus P/NAV, price to cash flow, any of these EV per production ounces, we are still considerably undervalued. So even though the share price has had a pretty good run, we are up. Probably a year-and-a-half ago, we were sitting at $0.40. We are sitting closer to CAD1.50 right now. I still think the stock has a lot of room to catch up with our peers, many whom are operating in some fairly difficult jurisdictions, certainly much less desirable jurisdictions than the United States.

So just to wrap up. We have always tried to sort of under promise and over perform. And I think we have delivered on that. We said we would get Pan successfully ramped up and generating cash flow. We have done that. We installed the crushing circuit, got that operating on Pan to increase our recoveries. We have grown the reserves and resources two times now and continue to add to those resources and extend the mine life which now runs out to 2025. We got Gold Rock permitted. We got the PEA and the resource update out on that. And that's now into feasibility.

And we have got our Golden Eagle resource. And so coming up, it's going to be a very busy year over the next year. We have got all the work coming out of the Gold Rock feasibility study. So a lot of drilling, a lot of metallurgical work, a lot of other technical work that's going to drive that project ahead. We will have resource expansion drilling continuing at both Pan and Gold Rock. In fact, the drills will be turning again very shortly at Pan to continue that resource expansion work. We will have some regional exploration. We are actually going to get some boots in the ground and look at some of these more distal targets. It's a big property package and there's lots of exploration there to do.

And of course, consolidation of some smaller producers. You are seeing a lot of sort of at the market consolidation done. We like that model. We like the idea of bolting together small producers 40,000 to 50,000 ounce single-asset producers are not really that interesting. But when they are bolted together with a strong operating management team as Fiore has, we think it makes a lot of sense and really starts to grow into that 150,000 to 250,000 ounce producer profile, particularly U.S.-based producer profile which is what we are aiming for.

Now I will just leave everybody with my favorite shot of the mine there. This is the South Pit looking north. The trucks and the loaders and the blast hole rigs and the snowy mountains of Nevada in the background. I am happy to take any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q -Jacob Willoughby

Great. Thanks very much, Tim. We do have a number of questions. Some of them, we can get through pretty quickly because you may have actually answered them and people missed it. So just to start with. One of our participants is asking, what was the CapEx at Gold Eagle?

Tim Warman

So Gold Eagle, to be honest, we didn't do a PEA on it. We have just done a resource update. So I can't even recall what the CapEx is. In any case, it would just be a sort of thumb-suck CapEx for it. It is a longer dated project. It's not permitted. It's in Washington state. And Washington state is not as easy to permit in as say, you know Nevada certainly. We think it's doable. It's in an old mining district. But that's really why we want to spin it out. We think it needs its own management team, its own focus to really kind of drive all that stuff and push it forward. We haven't been pushing ahead on it a lot on our own right now. It hasn't been a priority. That's been more of the focus on Nevada.

Jacob Willoughby

Okay. Interesting question here from one of our participants asking, if there are any known high-grade underground targets beneath Pan?

Tim Warman

Yes. So between Pan, you know a lot of the mines in Nevada, as they have drilled deeper have found these high-grade zones. That's typically more up in the northern part of the state, up near I-80 with the big Nevada gold mines and things like that. But we have some ex-Barrick geos working for us who know those areas quite well. And they are itching to drill some deep holes under Pan to see what's there. And we may get a chance to do that this year, just depending on all of our plans and resources and everything.

Jacob Willoughby

Well, there's like a common expression in the mining industry is, the gold didn't fall from the sky, so it had to come from somewhere, right.

Tim Warman

I don't ever want to talk about a feeder zone unless I found one though.

Jacob Willoughby

Okay. Fair. Another question here just asking about Pan's processing facility and is it set up to handle production from Gold Rock?

Tim Warman

Yes, partly. So the idea would be that, these are leach mines, so the processing facilities are pretty simple. So you are going to build leach pads. We might as well build those over at Gold Rock. There's actually more room to build them over there. They are probably simpler to build. And it wouldn't pay to truck the ore over. But what we are looking at doing is putting, what are called carbon columns over there.

If you are not familiar with the leach process what happens is, you put a dilute cyanide and water solution onto the ore, it trickles down through, dissolves the gold out. You capture it on a big thick plastic sheet at the bottom and then you run it over charcoal which is basically made from coconut shells. And that charcoal is essentially activated carbon. It pulls the gold off the cyanide and then once you have got that gold loaded up on the carbon, we call it loaded carbon, what we are looking at doing is trucking that carbon over to Pan and using the stripping circuit and the carbon regen circuit and the refinery over at Pan.

We would probably need to expand the facility over there a little bit. We might need to modify some permits over there to take in material from off-site. But I think notionally, that's a better alternative. It uses a facility that's already there.

Jacob Willoughby

And that's partly why the CapEx from the PEA for Gold Rock was so modest, right?

Tim Warman

Yes. We think so, yes. I mean it's an open pit heap-leach mine. There isn't a lot. And we would use contract mining. So other than stripping and building the leach pads and ponds and things, there isn't a lot to build. There's no mill. There's no, nothing like that.

Jacob Willoughby

Okay. Another question here from a participant asking if there's any drill plans for Gold Eagle in 2021?

Tim Warman

Yes. We haven't planned for any drilling up there. Again, the focus has really been on Nevada. And we don't want to spread ourselves too thin, right.

Jacob Willoughby

Yes. Okay. Another question from a participant asking, when you expect first gold pour at Gold Rock?

Tim Warman

So notionally right now, it would be in early 2024. So construction would be completed in 2023. And then we would start stacking ore on the leach pads. And it always takes a little while before, the great thing about heap-leach mines is that there's always a delay between the time you put the first ore on the pads and the time you get the first gold out of them or at least any significant amounts of gold. So, it's usually a few months at least.

Jacob Willoughby

Okay. Another question from a participant asking, if you see any potential for much higher grade or in the Pan or Gold Rock exploration targets? Or would it be of a similar grade, if it's there?

Tim Warman

Yes. Pan, so far is pretty consistent, at least what we have drilled there. We don't see any real high-grade cores there. It's actually pretty uniform. At Gold Rock, we have seen some higher grade material in some of the drilling that we have done. We have drilled a bunch of core holes recently. Most of the drilling previously have been RC but we have built some core holes. And once we get those processed, that will help us to understand the geology better there and see if any of these high-grade zones link up across any obvious structures. So I would say, the potential there is at Gold Rock more than at Pan.

Jacob Willoughby

Right. Another interesting question here from a participant asking, what you think of the Northern Vertex merger with Eclipse?

Tim Warman

Yes. It was an interesting one. Look, it's no secret that people can probably guess that Vertex is among the projects we have looked at and that it would kind of make logical sense to do a sort of consolidation in the Southwest U.S. Yes, I mean Eclipse is obviously very early pre-resource, pre-permitting, pre-anything stage project. So yes, it's more of a addition of some early stage stuff, I guess. I don't really see that it changes the production profile all that much. We are kind of more keen on building the production side of the company right now, although it's not to say we wouldn't be opportunistic and pick up a good exploration project if the opportunity presented itself. So, yes.

Jacob Willoughby

Right. Another question here asking if Golden Eagle has any kind of smaller higher grade core to it?

Tim Warman

Yes. So Golden Eagle is interesting. It's a lot like the way Osisko, the original Osisko looked at Malartic. It was an old high-grade underground mining camp where they went in and said, look, is there a possibility to do an open-pit, lower-grade kind of more bulk tonnage type operation? And that's really the same as at Golden Eagle. These were all high-grade underground mines, narrow vein kind of stuff. So, yes, there is higher grade zones underground. And a lot of the drilling are focused on those. So, yes, I mean I think again, we have only done a resource on it. We haven't tried to do mine sequencing or mine planning or any of that kind of stuff. We more just wanted to get the potential of that project out there in front of the market and in front of investors so that they could see what it was. And yes, there's a lot of work still to do on it to identify, is there a kind of early-stage, high-grade zone you could pick up just to help the cash flow and improve the economics on it as you mine it.

Jacob Willoughby

Right. Okay. Another question here, just wondering if you are actually seeing any serious acquisition opportunities? Or do you feel like that you have looked at everything and you are kind of good for now?

Tim Warman

No. We are still looking very hard at opportunities. We are focused on the U.S. My sort of thesis on this is that the more different it looks than Pan and the more and the farther away it is, the better it's got to be. So another open-pit, heap-leach opportunity in the Southwest U.S., I would jump at. An underground silver mine in Peru, probably not interested. So somewhere in that continuum, I think we will find something. But it is proving to be harder than I thought it was going to be, to be honest.

Jacob Willoughby

Yes. Sort of like back in the day when Hudbay went from underground zinc miner in Canada and the U.S. to a massive open pit copper miner in Peru, right?

Tim Warman

Yes.

Jacob Willoughby

There's a bit of a change in focus and strategy there. I don't like to complement people, especially on a webinar. But there is somebody here wanting to say that you are doing an excellent job and great work and both on the project and marketing.

Tim Warman

Well, thanks. I would say, that's largely down to my team.

Jacob Willoughby

Okay. Interesting question here from a participant asking, if in your discussions with Hecla, was there any idea ever of maybe doing an asset swap?

Tim Warman

No, we haven't even got that far, to be honest. We have approached the idea. I have had a conversation with Phil Baker, their CEO. I have talked to their corp dev people. I have talked to their COO. And you know, it's all, yes, we think it's a good idea, yes, no, absolutely we should keep talking about it. And it just never gets beyond that stage. So it's a bit frustrating.

Jacob Willoughby

Okay. Another question here, interesting one as well, saying that in the presentation that they can see that ore is blended from the north and south at Pan and just wondering if one pit has a longer mine life than the other? And how recoveries might be affected if you weren't able to blend the two pits?

Tim Warman

That's a good question. In fact, that's actually, it goes back to the early days of Pan. It was built by Midway Gold. And Midway, for a number of reasons decided to only mine from what's called the South Pit which has ore that's very amenable to leaching without crushing because they were going to put the crushing circuit in at a later stage.

But what they found was and they mined about four million tons of that South Pan ore and put it on the leach pads before they could start irrigating it. And when they did start to try irrigating it, it turned out they had four million tons of clay on the leach pad. And clay doesn't leach very well in a big lump on the leach pad. So I mean that's what essentially drove them into bankruptcy and why we were able to pick up that asset and the other two for $5 million back in 2016.

But we had to do a lot of work remediating that. That involved blending in the North Pan ore which is the very hard rocky ore that needs to be crushed. And we originally ran it as a run of mine where we just blended the two ores on the leach pad without crushing. We sacrificed a bit of recovery but we got percolation through the leach pad. And that's the key to getting gold out. We have since installed a crushing circuit that sort of gives us much better recovery from that North Pan ore.

But yes, that blend is key and fortunately for us the two pits are relatively well balanced. And that's largely through our own activities because we have basically said, look there's no point at finding a whole lot of clay ore if we don't have that rocky ore to blend it. So let's focus on building up the inventory of rocky ore first. And then we can go hunting, which was why almost all the drilling has been done around the North Pit and we still haven't done much drilling at all around the South Pit, although that will change in the coming year.

Jacob Willoughby

That's right. Okay. Now here's a question asking about, if gold pour from Gold Rock doesn't happen until 2024, what are the milestones that are going to go on in 2021 and 2022 and 2023?

Tim Warman

Yes. That's a very good question. So feasibility is going to take until the end of next year. We will have a lot of the information in hand before that. But there's a lot of drilling to be done. There's about 200,000 feet of drilling that's got to be done. There's column testing. There's all this met work, none of which can be really sped up. It takes time to do, particularly at the pace the assay labs are turning around data for us right now.

And so once all that gets done, the design work gets done, the feasibility study, then we can make a go, no-go decision. And then after that, you have really got to get into the detailed design, the actual in great detail how you are going to build these facilities. And there's also state permitting to be done. We have left about a year to do state permitting in that process. And that's pretty well in hand. Nevada is a fairly straightforward place to do state permitting.

You have also got to finance the mine. We are going to have to have some kind of a debt-equity combination to finance it. Even though we are generating pretty good cash flow, it's not enough to build a whole mine. And then, really, construction. You have got probably a 12 to 18 month construction window in there with procurement and everything else.

And that all kind of runs together and culminates in loading first ore on the pad sometime in late 2023. So around this time in 2023. So there's a lot of work that goes into building a mine. It's not just going in and start digging.

Jacob Willoughby

There is. And there are very few things in the mining industry that go well when you try and do them quickly.

Tim Warman

Yes.

Jacob Willoughby

Okay. Another question here from a participant asking, would you only consider M&A opportunities in the U.S.? Or would you look at other countries, obviously with good jurisdictions?

Tim Warman

Yes. We would probably look in Canada. I think from a U.S investor point of view, there isn't a huge political risk differential between Canada and the U.S. in terms of mining. Would we go to Mexico? Maybe. I have worked in Mexico before. I used to run Boliden's exploration programs in Mexico. Everybody that operates in Mexico says they are in the safe part of Mexico, which I guess is all of Mexico. So yes, I think we just have to balance it out. If it were an amazing opportunity and we just couldn't pass it up, then maybe we would go. But I think we will stick to the safe jurisdiction thesis for now.

Jacob Willoughby

Yes. Okay. That's most of our participant questions. So I had a couple questions that came up seeing your presentation. You mentioned an opportunity to go to 17,000 tons a day on throughput. How would you go about that? What would be needed for that?

Tim Warman

Yes. So the mine, so right now Pan runs at about 14,000 tons per day of throughput. We are permitted to go to 17,000 tons a day without any permitting modifications at all. What would probably be needed are some modifications to the crusher. That's really our bottleneck right now is getting material through the crusher, especially when it's wet and the ore gets sticky and hangs up on everything and causes no end of headaches for our operators. But I think we would go to a different feeder on the crusher. That's probably about $1 million worth of adaptions to the crushing circuit. And beyond that, that's about it. It's really and of course we might have to add a few trucks. But that's fairly easy because we use a contract miner. So it's just a matter of them bringing in more trucks and operators.

Jacob Willoughby

Yes. And it's not like you have a ginormous open pit. It's actually kind of a cute little pit.

Tim Warman

Yes. We have 100 ton haul trucks down there. And I mean they look big when you are standing beside them. But my wife who works for Barrick, first time I showed her a picture, she said, oh, look at the cute little trucks.

Jacob Willoughby

Right. Okay. The other thing I was maybe wondering if you could talk about a bit was the room to improve Gold Rock. Now I have some ideas about that but maybe some of our participants would like to hear about that.

Tim Warman

Yes. So there's a couple of things there. One of them is that, I mentioned how steep those existing pit walls are. And that's kind of key because that pit stood up since the late 80s nothing's happened with it at all and it's not failed, it's not cracked, there's really nothing. There's a little bit of natural sluffing of small fragments off it that are on the couch benches. But we have opened up that pit and gotten back into it. And what that tells you is that, the assumptions that we made from a geotechnical perspective in designing the conceptual pits for the PEA were probably pretty conservative.

We didn't have any geotech information at all. We hadn't drilled any geotech holes. There wasn't any information available from back when that mine was in operation in the 80s. So we have got a number of geotech holes planned where in fact we are logging geotechnically with specialist contractors all of the core holes we are drilling there to add to that geotech database. And we think we are going to be able to steepen up those pit walls from what was in the PEA design. And that really has an amazingly strong impact on the stripping ratio and also on the CapEx because the CapEx, almost a quarter of that CapEx is capitalized pre-stripping.

So stripping that has to be done before we start mining. And if we can get that strip ratio down as well, it impacts both the CapEx and the OpEx. It means you have got to build smaller waste dumps. You have got to move less waste rock. All kinds of benefits. So that's probably the biggest one. Growing the deposit, getting the throughput up. A lot of those costs are fixed costs. So you want to apply them against a larger ounce production base.

And then looking at optimizing some mining techniques and then the process flow sheet as well. We went with, what's called a vat leach scenario for the PEA. That was largely because we have got a little bit of ore in there that has high reagent consumptions. And the vat leach scenario seemed to make more sense. As we do more work on it, it looks like that that ore that has high reagent consumptions is actually a pretty small fraction of the overall ore and we could probably just segregate it and not worry about it and go back to a heap-leach scenario. And we think there's a whole bunch of areas there to optimize.

Jacob Willoughby

Yes. I certainly agree with all of those. It looks like my question about the 17,000 tons a day spurred a question from our participant asking, of course, when can you do that? And would it equate to growth in production? Obviously, it's not for this coming year because you have already said eight to ten months?

Tim Warman

Yes. It's would take a bit of lead time. One of the key things would be, how do we replace the feeder on the crusher without stopping the crusher for too long and interrupting our production. We can go back to run a mine but again we lose grade on that. And we just haven't done the cost benefit analysis on it that we need to do.

We hired a new Director of Technical Services, again away from Barrick. He joined us earlier this year and he's a metallurgist by training. So he's going to be doing a lot of that cost benefit trade-off right now. But he's been focused on a few other things for the moment. But yes, it would probably take eight to ten months to do that from the time we did the work, ordered it, got the lead time, got it built and then figured out a way to quickly swap it out for the existing feed circuit on the crusher. And obviously, it's an increased throughput, so you would get increased goal production out of it. But we just don't care quantifying that.

Jacob Willoughby

Yes. Another question popping up here, interesting asking, if you are keeping in touch with your neighbors and what they are doing and what kind of early stage project would be a good addition to the company if you don't find something that's in production that you could acquire?

Tim Warman

Yes. We absolutely keep tabs on what's going on there. Our VP\X lives in Elko. So he's in the state. What's that?

Jacob Willoughby

The metropolis of Elko?

Tim Warman

The metropolis of Elko, 20,000 people, I think in Elko, yes. So I mean, it's the center of mining in Nevada. And so he is in constant contact with all that's going on in Nevada. We talk to, we know all the companies that are around. We talk to McEwen. We talk to and we have actually done visits back and forth, just informally, with McEwen Mining's Gold Bar mine. We are watching what's happening with Matt Lennox-King's company, the name slipped my mind, Contact in the Green Springs project, very similar geology to our Gold Rock project. And just really all the exploration projects that are going on there. So yes, we keep pretty close tabs on Nevada in general.

Jacob Willoughby

And one of the nice things about visiting neighbors that have similar operations is, you can learn different tricks and things that can help by doing that.

Tim Warman

Yes, absolutely. We have come away from sites going, we need to do that. As soon as we get back to Pan, we need to start doing that. So yes, it's great. It's great. We are good operators but there's always people out there who have thought of something that we haven't thought of. So yes.

Jacob Willoughby

Tim Warman

Thanks Jacob.