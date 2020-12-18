Introduction

It has been a while since I wrote an article on Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) and/or the Liberty Media (FWONA) (OTCQB:FWONB) tracking stocks LSXMA, LSXMB and LSXMK. In fact, my last article on Sirius was back in late September, and I began that article with the following:

It was a bit less than a month ago that I wrote my most recent article on Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI), giving it a "Bullish" rating. Since then, the stock has declined from $5.91 to an intraday low of $5.01 earlier this week before closing the week at $5.12. If I was bullish at $5.91, should I be "Very Bullish" at the current prices?

It had just been announced that CEO Jim Meyer was to be replaced by Jennifer C. Witz, who had carried the title of President, Sales, Marketing and Operations. Also noted in the Witz announcement was that Sean S. Sullivan had been appointed EVP and CFO, effective October 26, 2020. The sudden departure of the long time CFO David Frear (age 62) was a bit of a surprise, especially the way the press release described the change:

Mr. Sullivan succeeds David J. Frear who will be pursuing other opportunities, effective immediately.

Not a particularly graceful exit for Frear, but the stock price decline had seemed an overblown reaction to his departure. Meyer, on the other hand, was going to be moved up to Vice Chairman of the Board of Sirius. The combination of moves, and the fact that Liberty Media holds almost three quarters of the common stock of Sirius, convinced me that the moves wouldn't make much difference, so I slapped a Very Bullish rating on the shares. More pertinent to this article, the recovery of the share price since then, a rise of more than 30% to a high of $6.725 last week, once again prompted me to reassess my rating.

Before I had a chance to finish this article, the shares had already dropped to $6.33 at the start of this week. That's a decline of almost 6%, but it's still up more than 20% since that Very Bullish call. So, what has Witz inherited from her predecessor?

Let's start with the Connected Vehicle Services [CVS] business of Sirius. It was the first big move by Meyer - a $530 million acquisition in 2013 - and one that has yet to live up to expectations. Meyer followed that purchase up with the purchase of Automatic Labs for $115 million in April of 2017, and that purchase not only failed to live up to expectations, but things were so bad that it was quietly shut down in May of this year. Ignoring that extra failure of Automatic, we can still look at the subscriber revenue from the CVS unit.

I started tracking this out of curiosity, and to find out if it was living up to the initial expectations of management, and I continued to track the data because management decided not to disclose the information during its quarterly conference calls or analyst conference presentations. Those initial expectations were for $100 million in revenue in 2014, doubling within three years and continuing to grow at strong double digit rates for many years afterwards. The reality is shown in the following table:

Quarterly CVS Subscriber Revenue (in 000's) Q1 2014 Q2 2014 Q3 2014 Q4 2014 Current Quarter $18,632 $22,314 $22,421 $24,884 YTD 2014 $40,947 $63,368 $88,252 Q1 2015 Q2 2015 Q3 2015 Q4 2015 $23,089 $24,766 $25,170 $25,428 YTD 2015 $47,855 $73,025 $98,453 Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 $24,698 $21,862 $21,713 $20,031 YTD 2016 $46,560 $68,273 $88,304 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 $20,203 $20,655 $20,644 $22,344 YTD 2017 $40,858 $61,502 $83,846 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 $24,835 $26,310 $30,095 $30,181 YTD 2018 $51,145 $81,240 $111,421 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 $36,000 $38,000 $41,000 $43,000 YTD 2019 $75,000 $116,000 $159,000 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 $44,000 $42,000 $44,000 YTD 2020 $86,000 $130,000 Source: Chart by Crunching Numbers from company's quarterly filings

Despite the reluctance of management to discuss CVS in detail, the subscriber revenue could be determined by looking at the company's 10-Q data for its ARPU calculation. More recently, the company had begun to break the subscription numbers out separately, and I have continued to maintain the above quarterly table I had created in order to see how the performance was growing over time vs. initial expectations.

That growth had always appeared to be erratic, especially for a subscription business, and particularly a subscription business that was expected to grow at strong double digit rates for many years. Following sustained growth since the middle of 2018, I had thought the business had finally turned the corner. Then COVID-19 hit, and car sales plummeted. CVS subscription revenue (unlike the Sirius audio subscription revenue which continued to grow), declined in Q2 of this year before rebounding in Q3.

Despite the modest rebound, it is clear that the revenue for 2020 still won't come close to the $200 million revenue originally anticipated by 2016, let alone the expected strong double digit growth that should have pushed 2020 well over $400 million by this time. Fortunately for Witz, those objectives belonged to her predecessors, Frear and Meyer, and the rest of the Sirius business, including Pandora, appears to have stabilized. That observation is based on the Q3 reports, which included the following:

- SiriusXM Self-Pay Net Subscriber Additions of 169,000 in Third Quarter- Third Quarter Revenue of $2,025 Million, Up 1% Year-Over-Year- Third Quarter Net Income of $272 Million, Up 11%; Diluted EPS of $0.06- Adjusted EBITDA of $661 Million in the Third Quarter, Up 1% Year-Over-Year- Company Increases 2020 Subscriber and Financial Guidance

So, the results, while not spectacular, are solid enough, considering the ongoing pandemic. Clearly new car sales, and even used car sales, have been lower this year. That means fewer free (and in some cases paid promotional) trials for potential Sirius subscribers, some of which would subsequently convert into self pay subscribers. And, since satellite radio is often listened to by those commuting to work, the stay at home orders, social distancing and more work-from-home mandates, one would expect Sirius to face headwinds. Whether the impact from the spike in new COVID-19 cases this quarter was correctly integrated into the company's revised forecast won't be known until early 2021.

Disclosures

Before going further, I should note that I have been long Sirius since before its merger with XM, and was facing a large loss following the bungled financing of that merger. That bungling would result in massive dilution and a huge windfall for Liberty Media when its chairman, John Malone, and his CEO, Greg Maffei, bailed out the merged company as it was facing bankruptcy. Liberty loaned Sirius $530 million dollars at 15% interest, while also obtaining shares of preferred stock for $12,500 that could be converted into a 40% stake of the merged company.

I was lucky that a bankruptcy was avoided, and by repeatedly selling covered calls and/or LEAPs against my core long term positions, I was able to turn that paper loss into a significant gain. I have also successfully traded the volatility of the shares around those early purchases, and more recently began making many, many short-term trades. This trading and call writing have been going on for more than a decade, including the entire time I have written articles about the company on Seeking Alpha.

However, when the shares spiked to $7.40 in February, I very briefly stopped trading and held less than 1000 shares. As the shares dipped below $7, I became overconfident and made a couple of 7500 share purchases at $6.91 and $6.10. I badly underestimated the depth of the fall that would result from the pandemic.

Although I was able to sell numerous short duration call options with a $6 strike price against the $6.10 position, it wasn't until mid-November that I eventually sold those shares for $6.36. I also wrote options twice against the $6.90 shares at a $7 strike price. The second set of those $7 call options expires in mid-January.

I try to write and make recommendations that are independent of my positions and trading, but it is certainly possible that some bias creeps into the articles. I bring this up so that readers are fully aware of my history and recent activity and can make a more informed decision as to what to do with my recommendations. With that out of the way, let's get back to the saga of Liberty and its bailout of Sirius.

A few years after the bailout, Liberty had purchased enough common shares so that if it converted its preferred shares, it would get to majority. When that took place in early 2013, Liberty took control of the Board of Directors, eventually ousting then-CEO Mel Karmazin by the end of the year. He was replaced by Jim Meyer, the company's President of Operations and Sales. I thought even less of Meyer than I did of Karmazin and Frear. At best, he has been a caretaker following the instructions of Liberty's Malone and Maffei, and at his worst, architected the acquisitions of the CVS unit and Automatic Labs. As a plus, he has done little to hamper the growth of the core business.

Background of the Dear Santa Letter

Regardless, before Karmazin was ousted, I had regularly been writing articles about Sirius for Seeking Alpha, many of which were deemed to be bearish by many of the Sirius Uber Bulls. As a change of pace during the holiday season, I began writing light hearted accounts of alleged Dear Santa letters from Mel Karmazin, filled with wishes that Liberty would leave him alone, not take over the company, and eventually pleading for his job. Over the years, these articles have been met by some of the most favorable comments that I have received. And when Meyer was promoted to CEO, I continued writing these letters. Whether I will continue after this year remains to be seen. So, on to the beginning of the fictional account of how these letters were obtained, and what Meyer might wish for in his last weeks as CEO:

It is now the middle of Hanukkah, and less than two weeks before Christmas. It's not like it used to be, where I could bribe Meyer's secretary, or go through the trash and find early drafts of the letters from Mel or Jim. Fortunately, I have successfully had my moles infiltrate the Sirius headquarters in New York City disguised as a cleaning crew to go find out whether or not Meyer has again written a letter to Santa. With so many people now working remotely, the offices were mostly empty, although Jim Meyer could occasionally be seen wandering the halls and badgering anyone he could find to get out of the office and sign up more subscribers for his CVS baby.

When he bumped into one of my cleaning crew, she thought he was the ghost of Christmas future. He asked her if she had seen his instruction manual about how to stem the loss of Pandora's monthly average users and/or how to turn them into paying subscribers. She mumbled that she didn't even know that Pandora was still around and only listened to Spotify (SPOT) these days. Meyer quickly darted off to his office to talk to his secretary and see if he had to attend any virtual meetings. Alas, his schedule was empty, as nobody wanted to talk to him anymore. They all knew that it was time to begin kissing up to Witz.

So, instead he decided it was time to finish his letter to Santa Claus and find out if the fat fellow in the red suit would grant him any wishes. Instead, as he began, he knew that the current draft of his letter, the one loaded with complaints about what he didn't get last Christmas, wouldn't be the right approach. So, he decided to cool off and wander the halls again. That gave my moles the chance they needed to hack into his computer and find drafts of his letter.

Cracking his password was relatively easy. After the obvious "HowardSternIsOverpaid" didn't work, my hacker tried "password", and easily found a draft copy of a Dear Santa letter and forwarded it to my Crunching Numbers inbox at Seeking Alpha. I am happy to share it, although since this is not the final version, Meyer's letter may have had significant changes before being sent off to sclaus.northpole@gmail.com

Dear Santa,

I want to wish you a Merry Christmas and thank you for bringing joy to children all around the world. We need more folks like you, those willing to fly around in an eco-friendly sled, visiting untold numbers of homes and taking a risk that when you slide down a chimney you will enter an environment where you could become infected with COVID-19 - something that could be deadly for someone as old and overweight as you are. I hope that you and your elves wear the proper PPE, and please stay away from those milk and cookies - who knows who's been handling them!

Have I been a bad little boy this year? I would have preferred a stocking full of coal rather than receive the so-called gitfs you are going to try and take credit for. Quite frankly, you've been absolutely no help at all. Are you taking credit for Howard Stern renewing his contract for another five years? Seriously? Any idiot could get that potty-mouth ingrate - or anyone else - to sign up for five years for half a billion dollars. And for that, all he has to do is put out three new shows a week! Well, you can appreciate that can't you? You only work one day a year.

It's bad enough that you still haven't sent me instructions for that CVS toy you saddled me with seven years ago. If it seems I haven't been grateful, well it's probably because this Crunching Numbers writer over at Seeking Alpha keeps reminding thousands of people that the business has underperformed what you told me it was supposed to do. Are you ever going to fix that? Or are you going to con me into buying another white elephant for the CVS business unit - like Automatic Labs? That was another $115 million flushed down the toilet, but it sure must have made the sellers on your 2017 Christmas list very happy. Now its only use is a tax deduction.

And speaking about white elephants, you overweight, red suited... Oops! Forgive me. Perhaps I should thank you for getting me booted upstairs to Vice Chairman of Sirius. Despite the huge pay cut, I won't have to worry about turning the Pandora acquisition around - that's going to be Jennifer's problem. So, thank you for getting John Malone and Greg Maffei to give me a nice title - Vice Chairman of Sirius XM Holdings, along with a decent paycheck to ease me into retirement. Of course, not everything has been great this year. We've been hit hard this year by the virus, and my company's stock has been on a roller coaster, but it appears to be heading a bit higher as we get closer to the end of the year. And, I did see progress in my CVS subscription revenue, and it looks like it might be its best year ever.

I won't be asking for anything for myself this year. What good would it do? However, since this is the season of giving, perhaps you can give Jennifer some wisdom about how to integrate Stitcher and what to do with that equity stake in SoundCloud. I didn't have a clue - I'm just a car guy.

I do have a question. Why do you keep giving me these stupid neckties with this picture of a dog wearing your hat? I know he was one of our marketing images from years ago, but I don't wear neckties. And, why does my secretary keep asking whether I got any ties for Christmas. She knows I don't wear ties. Again, I'm just a car guy.

Jim Meyer

Chief Executive Officer

Sirius XM

Soon to be Vice Chairman

Sirius XM Holdings

End of letter

For those that haven't followed past letters, Meyer's letters previously had his secretary adding a PS on the letter to Santa. The note complained that her boss never wore a tie, and could Santa please send him one with a picture of Mongo in a Santa hat. Maybe then he would wear it for his appearances at conferences or in TV interviews.

I doubt that Meyer or his secretary or administrative assistant believe in that Jolly Old Elf, and I doubt that when Witz replaces Meyer at the beginning of 2021 that things will change much. For the time being, the CEO position is not particularly relevant. Witz will either follow the directions of Malone and Maffei, or we will be finding out that she (like Frear) will be pursuing other opportunities, effective immediately.

Rating on Sirius XM

Authors are asked to place a rating on the companies that they write about. I had no problem placing a bullish rating on the stock when the price was $5.91, or increasing that rating to very bullish when the price fell towards $5.10. Now that the price has climbed to a $6.37 close on December 16th, I will be turning neutral. I simply don't believe it will materially outperform the market.

What about the dividend? The latest press release on the dividend says it all:

SiriusXM today [October 6th] announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.014641 per share of common stock, reflecting an increase of 10% over the previous quarter's dividend. This regular quarterly dividend is payable in cash on November 30, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 6, 2020. SiriusXM first initiated a regular quarterly dividend in November 2016 at $0.01 per share per quarter, and this marks the fourth year in a row the company has increased this dividend by 10%.

10% compound interest or a dividend compounding at 10% per year are great... unless, of course, one starts out at such a low base. With a long enough time horizon, the dividend may even become attractive. Unfortunately the current yield is still less than 1%, and that's hardly a reason to buy this stock today.

