Motorhome Retirement: November Update - Surviving The Storm Eta

Followers of my articles are aware that we planned to retire in July of this year at the age of 54. Our original intent was to not use any of our tax deferred retirement accounts until we were 59-1/2. However, we had to change the plan due to uncertainty of the future of the Affordable Care Act. A federal judge ruled the law unconstitutional in December of 2018. To plan for the potential disappearance of the healthcare exchange and associated benefits we need to get access to some of our IRA funds. We created a 72(T) withdraw plan from one of our IRA’s in January of this year. An additional benefit of this was that it allowed us to retire in March of this year instead of July.

So retire in March we did. We retired on a Friday to start our “Motorhome Retirement” and the United States went into social distancing and all the related COVID-19 stay-at-home and business closures the following Monday. We had great timing (sarcasm), instead of heading out across the country, we did our “shelter-in-place” or “stay-at-home” or whatever else you want to call it at a lake campground near Dallas, TX. Like most others, our activities were limited to daily walks, weekly trips for groceries and TV watching.

What we did in November.

We continued our winter in Florida. Our campground membership limits us to 14 or 21 days at any one facility at a time. So we had to change locations during the month, but no more than 50 miles. The first part of the month we were in the Orlando area. This is where we were when hurricane Eta came through. We saw some scary looking cloud fronts and experienced winds at about 40 MPH. We pulled in one of our slide outs due to predictions for 60-70 MPH wind gusts. This turned out to be unnecessary and a mistake. Unbeknown to us, one of the seals on the slide didn’t fully set and we ended up with a nice puddle of water inside. Fortunately, there is no carpet in our rig except in the cab and only on the engine access cover. So Mrs. Graybeard was able clean it up in about 15 minutes. It didn’t look like anyone left because of Eta but most did prepare. Awnings were pulled in and all the picnic tables were turned upside down. I stowed all my cookers, chairs, and other outdoor appurtenances except one bamboo mat. We turned the picnic table over on the mat and it survived without damage.

While in this area, we visited the amusement park that is part zoo and part theme park. There had been a new section opened in that park since the last time we were there. This new section had lighting that was enjoyable to view after dark. No pictures of that though because my battery was dead by then.

We also went to the two areas of shopping and restaurants owned by the two major theme park operators in the area. We enjoyed walking around these areas and taking in the sites and the live music and sometimes stopping for a snack and a drink at one of the establishments. They had begun decorating for Christmas and after dark it was quite a site.

We also made a day trip to Tampa while in the area. We walked up and down the Tampa river walk. This area seemed more affected by COVID than any other we have visited since June. Some places were open, but they made it difficult to make purchases and get service so we didn’t really stop anywhere to enjoy the local culture.

In the middle of the month we moved to an area near a large, popular retirement community. When we were unhooking the jeep from the motorhome, I let the tow bar drop on my foot and I think it is broken or at minimum a bad bone bruise. I haven’t been to the doctor but two weeks later it was still swollen and painful. So I went to a medical supply place and got a walking boot and immobilized it and it is beginning to feel better. The lifestyle I have chosen does not allow me to stay off it. This may cause it to take longer to heal.

There is free live music every day at the retirement community and Mrs. Graybeard really likes to partake so we have been multiple times.

We had Thanksgiving by ourselves. I smoked a turkey breast and it was very good. Pre-motorhome, I always smoked whole turkeys but the cooker I have is too small and there was only two of us. The day after Thanksgiving, we went to Clearwater Beach and enjoyed the day there and at Honeymoon Island State Park. It is just north of Clearwater beach. I bet I was a quite a site limping around the beaches.

Finally, we were able to observe two rocket launches from afar. On November 13th there was an early evening launch of a Atlas 5 rocket we saw from our campground.

On November 15th we saw a nighttime SpaceX launch from a live music venue.

Retirement Funding

We fund our Motorhome Retirement in four ways. In addition to the 72(T) account, we have a standard (non-IRA) brokerage account invested similarly that generates income. There is also minimal income from blogging under the heading of “other”. Finally, we plan to spend down some of our cash savings. Neither of us have a pension or any kind of annuity and we will not be eligible for social security for about 7 more years. We live off our savings and investments. To summarize the income streams:

Motorhome Retirement funding sources.

72(T) Account distributions

Dividends and interest from brokerage account

Minimal “other” income

Savings spend down

Income and expenses

The table below shows our cashflow for the month of October.

Income/Expense and Cash Flow Income November Income from Investments $ 4,097 Other $ 124 Cash Flow Total Income $ 4,221 Expenses $ 3,798 Net Income $ 423 Adjustment for accruals to cash $ 383 Net increase (decrease) in cash $ 806

During the month we changed cell phone plans. This changed our monthly cell phone costs from about $103 to $90. The biggest benefit though, is more data. On the old plan we shared 5GB. On the new plan, we each have “unlimited” which is subject to deprioritization after 50GB. The plan also supports hotspot use up to 20GB each. So it is a much better plan for a little less money. Also, our primary video streaming service changed price from $75 to $95.

We project our ongoing income to average around $4,000-$4,500. As discussed in last month’s update, it had been higher because Mrs. GrayBeard is providing support to her previous employer until her replacement is hired and trained. We thought August was the last month for this. However, in early October the replacement resigned, and they called Mrs. Graybeard to keep things in order until another replacement is found and trained. It looks like this is going to go on for a while as she has been put back on salary. While it is nice having the extra income, I do not think it to be the interesting part of our journey so going forward only income from investments and the very little earned from writing will be included in these reports.

I recently wrote an article that went through the Affordable Care Act exchange plans and chose one to report as expense next year. Please give it a read, if you haven't already. We have insurance through Mrs. Graybeards employer but I want these articles to show how it is to live on one's investments. If I report the insurance from the employer, it does not meet that goal. I will attempt to make the healthcare costs as realistic as possible so that someone considering early retirement has the truest picture I can paint. Spoiler alert: It is quite expensive. After our projected subsidy, the monthly premium is $659.

Expenses

Without revealing too much detail, I am adding this little bit of insight into our monthly expenses. Hopefully, you will find it interesting.

Our top expenses for the month were:

Groceries and other - $712. This is higher than before, probably due to Thanksgiving

Recreation and Entertainment- $678

Dining out - $320

Yearly FastGraphs fee - $480

And of course, our standard $370 monthly contribution to Uncle Sam

In addition to these we had normal monthly expenses that you may find interesting for cell phones $90 (our phones are paid off), and mobile internet and streaming of $150.

Motorhome fuel mileage:

Almost every time we stop for fuel, someone will ask me about the mileage we get in the motorhome so I thought I would add it to the monthly updates. The three biggest factors for mileage seem to be relative wind direction, terrain, and speed, probably in that order.

October 1st was the last fuel purchase and that mileage was reported in the September update. So, there is nothing to report for November.

The 72(T) IRA Portfolio

The biggest chunk of our monthly income is from one of our IRA’s via a 72(T) distribution.

What is a 72(T)?

Rule 72(T) is a way to make distributions from an IRA account using “Substantially Equal Periodic Payments” or SEPP, without incurring the 10% penalty for early withdraw. Investopedia says the following:

Understanding Rule 72(T):

Rule 72(T) actually refers to code 72(T), section 2, which specifies exceptions to the early-withdrawal tax that allow IRA owners to withdraw funds from their retirement account before age 59½, as long as the SEPP regulation is met. These payments must occur over the span of five years or until the owner reaches 59½, whichever period is longer."

So under this exception, one can withdraw money from an IRA before the age of 59-1/2 without paying the 10% early withdrawal penalty. To qualify for the exception, the distributions have to continue for at least five years and they must be "substantially" equal. There are three calculation methods the IRS has approved to calculate the amount of the withdraws. They are amortization, annuitization and RMD (required minimum distribution). I chose amortization mostly because it is the least complicated of the three. The factors that go into this calculation are the account balance, the interest rate, and the life expectancy. The interest rate is based on the Federal Mid-Term rate. The life expectancy is a look-up in an IRS table.

There are some drawbacks. Making the calculation of the distribution requires factors determined IRS tables and it is not always clear which table is appropriate for a given situation so it can be confusing. If an error is made or if the withdrawals do not go the required length of time, the 10% penalty is due on all of the withdrawals. Many avoid using this exception due to these rules. In fact, many financial planners and most brokerage firms will not calculate this for you for fear of backlash if done incorrectly. Indeed, we were going to avoid it as well if possible, but we have decided to go ahead with it due to the uncertain healthcare environment. Better that than to delay retirement.

The target allocation.

I have decided upon the target valuation below for the 72(T). I have an allocation to gold as an inflation hedge due to the recent activity of the Federal Reserve Bank and the multi-trillion-dollar stimulus package from the US Government. The target allocation now looks like this.

65% Common Stocks and Preferred Stocks

10% Gold

25% Bonds

Having bonds and gold will depress the total yield of the portfolio and make obtaining a 4.5% overall yield unlikely without taking more risk than we can tolerate. To plan for this, the bond allocation will be split into 6.25% long-term, 6.25% intermediate-term and 12.5% short-term. The heavy weight of short-term bonds is to have something to sell because the portfolio income will not be enough to make the required 72(T) distribution.

Obtaining the target allocation will take some time. The allocation is not set in stone either, if the market continues higher, the equity allocation may be reduced and if the market goes significantly lower, it may be increased.

Current Allocation

The portfolio has been under construction and is a work in progress. The current allocation is shown below.

Source: Author

Portfolio changes

There were no changes to the portfolio in November.

Motorhome Retirement 72(T) account 2020 progress.

The table uses a base account value of $100,000 for clarity and ease of calculation. Our starting balance was different. The rules of the 72(T) will require only 5 years of the constant withdraws. After 5 years they may be different depending upon multiple factors including healthcare law changes and other income needs. We will also be old enough at that point to draw from our other IRA’s without penalties.

Note: February, March, May, and June omitted to fit the table on the page.

January April July August September October November Beginning Balance $100,000 $87,320 $94,172 $95,987 $96,104 $93,776 $90,627 Dividends $181 $198 $188 $128 $234 $174 $129 Gains & (Losses) -$817 $5,356 $1,980 $341 -$2,208 -$2,970 $4,239 72T Distribution $0 -$353 -$353 -$353 -$353 -$353 -$353 End of Month $99,364 $92,521 $95,987 $96,104 $93,776 $90,627 $94,642

The 72(T) distribution was calculated using the January 1 balance. Distributions began in March. Note that the values have been prorated so that the account balance on January 1, 2020 equals $100,000. The amounts are not the actual amounts, but they do represent the exact performance, on a percentage basis, of the account. So far this year, we have taken 3.18% of the beginning account balance in distributions and the account value is 94.6% of the beginning balance or down 5.36%. When considering distributions, the portfolio performance is down 2.18 % via straight math. The return calculation shown in the brokerage account that considers the timing of the distributions is -2.08%. For reference, the S&P 500 was up 14% for the year as of November 2020. I am not beating the market. However, I am not trying to. The goal is to sustain the income at a lower than market volatility. The swings in the portfolio are lower than the market. This has created underperformance during the strong run from the March lows. The sequence of return risk is a real one right now for us. It is likely there will be some trying times ahead so I need to be vigilant and continue with conservative portfolio management and asset allocation.

Current holdings

During the rally from the March lows, some equities were sold and allocated to cash and gold. I anticipate that the market will drop again as I believe the market has now bounced too high for current and forward economic realities. The cash position will be invested if valuations become attractive.

The following table details the account holdings in terms of value percent and income percent.

Motorhome Retirement 72(T) Account Holdings

Ticker Credit Rating % Value % Income Type ABBV A- 3.6% 6.9% Stock ADM A 3.3% 4.0% Stock BEP BBB+ 0.2% 0.2% Stock BEPC BBB+ 0.1% 0.1% Stock BPYU BBB 0.1% 0.5% Stock CAH BBB 3.2% 5.1% Stock CSCO AA- 3.9% 5.7% Stock EMR A 2.0% 2.2% Stock ENB BBB+ 1.6% 5.3% Stock EPD BBB+ 0.6% 2.3% Stock GD A 0.2% 0.2% Stock GPC A-* 3.6% 5.0% Stock HRL A 1.7% 1.5% Stock INTC A+ 3.4% 4.0% Stock JNJ AAA 4.9% 5.9% Stock KMB A 6.5% 8.5% Stock KO A+ 1.5% 2.0% Stock LMT A- 1.2% 1.4% Stock MMM A+ 3.5% 5.0% Stock MO BBB 0.2% 0.6% Stock SBUX BBB+ 2.6% 2.1% Stock T BBB 1.1% 3.3% Stock VZ BBB+ 1.6% 2.8% Stock WBA BBB 2.4% 4.9% Stock XOM AA 1.1% 4.2% Stock BPYUP BBB 0.1% 0.3% Preferred RNR PR E BBB 0.6% 1.4% Preferred IAU 4.6% 0.0% Gold PHYS 6.6% 0.0% Gold IUSB 1.3% 1.3% Bond - Mid SCHO 6.1% 2.7% Bond - Short SCHZ 1.1% 1.1% Bond - Mid SPAB 1.3% 1.3% Bond - Mid SPTL 4.8% 3.4% Bond - Long TLT 4.2% 2.5% Bond - Long VGSH 6.1% 2.3% Bond - Short Cash 9.3% 0.0% Cash

The average credit rating of the stocks is ‘A’. The average equity yield is 3.7% and the total portfolio yield is 2.2%. Overall, I am satisfied with this portfolio. I know it will not supply the needed income, but I can add to the income with strategic purchases and I can withdraw cash or sell the short-term bond component when needed to cover distribution while I wait for the market to provide greater opportunity.

Dividends

Dividends were received from the following companies in November.

72(T) IRA Account Non-Qualified Account SBUX RY HRL CARR ABBV ET EPD ETPRC IUSB ETPRE SCHZ EPD SCHO AXP SPTL SCHO TLT SPTL VGSH VZ VZ T T

Dividend Changes

The 72(T) portfolio had the following increases in November.

Dividend Increases November Total Income Ticker New Previous % increase % income Percent HRL $ 0.245 $ 0.233 5.38% 1.5% 0.081%

Also I am monitoring the impact the monthly changes have on the annual income for the portfolio. The table below shows this information for each month. After 12 months, the total of monthly increases will be a fairly accurate estimate of the annual increase.

Dividend Increase Info Month Average Increase Number % of income Increase as percent of total portfolio income November 5.38% 1 1.50% 0.08% October 5.58% 2 9.10% 0.72% September 5.89% 2 4.80% 0.24% August 2.28% 2 5.60% 0.12%

Over the last four months the income has increased 1.17%. Prorated to one year, it would be equal to about 3.5%. It seems I need to add some faster dividend growers as I'd like to have annual increases in the 6%-8% range. I will continue to monitor this data.

Watchlist

This month I will present the Healthcare sector watchlist

Healthcare Sector Watchlist

Ticker Streak Payout Ratio FFO or EPS Payout ratio FCF or AFFO Recent Price Fair Value Div 5yr CAGR% ABBV 9 45% 73% $ 107.04 $ 100 20.9% ABT 7 40% 59% $ 106.59 $ 86 7.8% AMGN 10 40% 41% $ 226.18 $ 220 18.9% BMY 11 28% 32% $ 60.60 $ 80 2.5% CAH 24 35% 36% $ 54.95 $ 70 7.6% JNJ 58 46% 74% $ 151.90 $ 135 6.3%

Of these, I own or have owned all but AMGN. I reviewed its history, financial trends, risks and valuation. The review was too long to put in this article so expect another article in the next few days with the review.

Wrapping it up

I am not in a big hurry to bring the stock allocation up to target. A stock trading below the price target does not mean I will automatically buy it. As discussed previously, I think there is a considerable probability the market drops from current levels of around $3701 for the S&P 500 as of the time of writing. I may make small buys but will wait till the market drops or the COVID-19 related health and economic issues are resolved before I become aggressive.

I can only post a few photos to articles. To enjoy more photos of our travels, you can visit and follow my Instagram, motorhome_retirement.

As with all of my articles, my intent is to show what I am doing the thought process behind it. I am not suggesting anyone follow my actions, and I am not giving advice.

