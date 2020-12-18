Dividend Growth 50: After 6 Years, Still The Apple (And Microsoft) Of My Eye

COVID-19 has had a devastating effect on many companies, but a handful have capitalized on opportunities the virus presented.

Microsoft and Apple have been amazing performers, as have some more surprising companies.

On Dec. 16, 2014, I turned a concept into the real-time, real-money Dividend Growth 50 by putting more than $25,000 into the endeavor.

That day, I methodically purchased about $500 worth of stock in each company. I couldn't buy exactly $500 in any stock because none had a perfectly divisible share price, so I ended up spending as little as $450.75 and as much as $559.77 on the positions.

At one point, I bought 4 shares of Apple (AAPL) at about $108 apiece ($432 total). Not long after hitting the button, however, I realized I actually should have purchased 5 shares because $540 was closer to $500 than $432 was. I called my Fidelity representative, who had given me 50 free trades upon opening the account, and asked if there was any way to cancel the AAPL buy.

He said: "I tell you what ... I'll give you a few more free trades so you can sell Apple and then buy it back, and you'll have a few extra trades in case you need to make any other moves down the line."

After I thanked him, he asked: "I'm curious ... why do you want more Apple? Do you think this is a great price? Do you expect it to go through the roof?"

I said it really had nothing to do with any feelings about Apple, and I briefly explained the DG50 project to him so he'd know there was a method to my madness. Then I hung up, sold the 4 Apple shares for a tiny profit (it had moved up to about $109 during our phone conversation), and bought 5 at $109.28 each - a total investment of $546.40. (Because the DG50 is held in a Roth IRA, there were no tax consequences to the multiple trades.)

To say I'm glad I noticed my "mistake" and promptly corrected it would be a major understatement.

At market close Wednesday - the Dividend Growth 50's 6-year anniversary - my AAPL position was worth $2,259.15. That's a 413% total return, ranking it just behind its longtime rival, Microsoft (MSFT), on the list of the portfolio's top performers.

Meanwhile, over the last 12 months, Apple was by far the best performer with an 84% total return, 10 points clear of Qualcomm (QCOM) and more than 30 ahead of any other DG50 position.

Overall, the Dividend Growth 50 had a total return of 11.4% over the past year. That's nothing to frown about, but it is well behind the 18.1% turned in by the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) position I also bought on Dec. 16, 2014, to serve as a benchmark.

Paced by high-flying tech stocks that have been on fire since the 5-week "pandemic plunge" ended on March 23, VOO scored its most decisive single-year "victory" over the DG50. That outperformance helped the benchmark widen its total-return advantage over the DG50 for the 6-year history of the portfolio.

Of course, for many (if not most) Dividend Growth Investing practitioners, total return is only a secondary concern. They are interested primarily in building a reliable, growing income stream - and therefore really will be looking forward to my income-centric update, which will be published on Seeking Alpha shortly after the calendar turns to 2021.

I dedicate this annual look at the DG50's total return to our absent friends, Bob Wells and Dave Fish.

A Quick DG50 Primer

In the fall of 2014, inspired by overwhelming reader reaction to an article I had written about the Nifty Fifty of the 1970s, I asked 10 fellow Seeking Alpha contributors to choose 50 companies each for a new list that I hoped would be even niftier.

The panelists - Dave Fish, Bob Wells, Chowder, David Crosetti, Eli Inkrot, Eric Landis, Tim McAleenan, Miz Magic DiviDogs, ScottU and David Van Knapp - combined to select 163 stocks, with the 50 leading vote-getters forming what I first dubbed the New Nifty Fifty.

It was about two months later that I decided to make it a real-money project, and the Dividend Growth 50 was born.

It has turned out to be an extremely popular Seeking Alpha series, with the original article and its dozens of follow-ups generating tens of thousands of comments over the years. Panelist Eric Landis has compiled all the articles on his DGI For The DYI blog.

Without further ado, here is the total-return data for every company in the Dividend Growth 50 (listed in order of 6-year performance):

Notes

Companies marked with a plus sign (+) have experienced merger, spin-off or other corporate actions since the DG50 was formed. Those with an asterisk (*) have undergone stock splits.

With the merger of United Technologies and Raytheon getting finalized this year, Raytheon Technologies (RTX) replaced United Tech in the DG50 on April 3. Along with the 4.525 shares of RTX, the portfolio also received 2 shares of Otis Worldwide (OTIS), 4 shares of Carrier Global (CARR) (both of which were spun off from United) and some cash. On April 16, I used the cash to buy 2 more shares of Carrier at $12.51 each.

The DG50 is mostly a passive, buy-and-hold, reinvest-dividends portfolio, but its rules do give me wiggle room when it comes to mergers and spinoffs. In this case, my choice to buy more CARR looks to have been quite fortuitous; its price has almost tripled in the 8 months since then.

I had a fairly similar situation a few years back when Baxter (BAX) spun off its biopharmaceutical arm to form Baxalta, which in turn was bought by Shire, which in turn was bought by Takeda (TAK). After all was said and done (including cash received from the various activity that subsequently was used to buy more Baxter), the DG50 had 12.698 shares of BAX valued at $1,015.84 at Wednesday's close and 5.69 shares of TAK worth $105.49.

Given that the original 7-share BAX position cost $502.11, that's a nice 123% total return for my investment.

In the table, I used the up-to-date dollar values of the RTX, CARR, OTIS, BAX and TAK positions. For the sake of total return in the "6-YEAR INCREASE" column, however, I added RTX, CARR and OTIS together, and BAX and TAK together.

As a result of the various corporate actions, the Dividend Growth 50 now has 53 companies. That seems weird, I know, but it's no stranger than the Big Ten having 14 schools ... so I see no reason to change the portfolio's name.

Two DG50 companies had 4-to-1 stock splits in 2020: Apple in August and NextEra Energy (NEE) in October. Additionally, McCormick (MKC) completed a 2-to-1 split earlier this month. The results in the table reflect the split-adjusted data for those companies, as well as for others that have had splits in the past 6 years: Starbucks (SBUX), Aflac (AFL) and Visa (V).

Observations

Sixteen DG50 positions have had a greater total return than the S&P 500 over these last 6 years. While the out-performance of Microsoft, Apple and Visa are hardly shocking, the outstanding results of a few companies might surprise some observers.

For example, the list of market-beaters includes two "boring" utilities in NextEra and WEC Energy (WEC), two construction-equipment companies in Deere (DE) and Caterpillar (CAT), and a big-box retailer that had been left for dead a few years back in Target (TGT).

Then again, after years of great performance, nobody really should be surprised at all by NextEra Energy, the nation's largest electric utility.

Source: NEE Presentation at Edison Electric Institute Conference

These last six years have not been as sweet for the likes of Kinder Morgan (KMI) and General Electric (GE), each of which has seen about a 50% decline in total return (as well as huge dividend cuts). For that matter, three of the DG50's four holdings in the oil patch - KMI, Exxon Mobil (XOM) and ConocoPhillips (COP) - have been little more than disastrous. The fourth, Chevron (CVX), has eked out a small gain.

Year By Year

By most accounts, 2020 has been a horrific year. The pandemic has contributed to more than 1.6 million deaths worldwide, including 300,000+ in the United States. Due to hyper-partisan politics and racial unrest, America is more divided than it has been in decades. And the U.S. economy is in tatters, with hundreds of thousands of businesses closing forever and millions upon millions of Americans out of work.

Despite all that, it has been an incredible year for the stock market, with every major index reaching all-time highs. The same was true for the Dividend Growth 50.

Here is each DG50 position's annual total return these last 72 months. Companies are listed in order of Year 6 performance:

The Apple, Qualcomm, Microsoft and Target positions each crushed the market for a second consecutive year. Microsoft has been the only one to record double-digit annual total return, and it's also the only DG50 component to beat the VOO benchmark every year. Five others experienced gains over each 12-month stretch: NextEra, McCormick, Automatic Data Processing (ADP), McDonald's (MCD) and Verizon (VZ).

Clorox (CLX), down more than 5% the previous year, saw its total return skyrocket by some 37% as businesses, government operations and consumers scrambled to stock up on the company's virus-fighting products.

Source: Clorox Co.

In a similar vein, Kraft Heinz (KHC) also had a nice little comeback, as families dined at home more on products such as Mac & Cheese, Tater Tots and Oscar Meyer wieners. The KHC position's 13% total return still didn't beat the overall market, but it was a far cry better than the huge losses it had suffered the previous three years.

Wells Fargo (WFC), beset by all kinds of legal, ethical and operational problems, was the DG50's biggest laggard over these last 12 months, dropping an astounding 43%. The bank also slashed its dividend, which will be on full display when I present my income update in a few weeks.

Four companies that had never had a losing year as part of the portfolio - Aflac, Baxter, Becton Dickinson (BDX) and Realty Income (O) - each saw a decline in total return this time.

COVID-19 played a role in all of those struggles. Medical device companies such as BDX and BAX fell because potential patients put off elective surgeries. REITs such as O were hurt by the closures of movie theaters and gyms, as well as restaurants and retailers in some locations. And insurers like Aflac have seen reduced revenues due to cash-strapped customers passing on coverage.

Valuation Station

I opened with a discussion about the DG50's two 400% gainers, so the natural question some might have is: Should I buy Apple and Microsoft now, or has that ship sailed?

Well, folks who are paid to watch the market closely still think the companies have some room to run. Reuters' survey of 35 MSFT analysts saw 31 rate the company at either Buy or Outperform, and 29 of 40 AAPL analysts give top ratings to that company.

Source: Reuters, via Schwab.com

For what it's worth, I made small additions to my personal (non-DG50) AAPL and MSFT stakes fairly recently, though at prices about 5-10% lower than now.

Most companies that appear to be the best values are dealing with headwinds their industries face, poor management decisions, shrinking customer bases, or other pretty serious issues.

Some certainly could present at least short-term opportunities. For example, Walgreens Boots (WBA), which has been one of the portfolio's biggest losers the last two years, stands to gain from distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. Or maybe one believes that oil prices will recover enough to make Exxon Mobil, Chevron, ConocoPhillips and Kinder Morgan look attractive at current prices; for the record, I'm passing.

One fairly valued (or even slightly undervalued) company I do like now is Lockheed Martin (LMT). Weapons of war never really go out of style, LMT is the No. 1 supplier to the U.S. Department of Defense, and the strong, dependable dividend has averaged double-digit annual growth for the last 17 years.

Source: FAST Graphs

Conclusion

Finally, here is how the Dividend Growth 50's total return has compared annually to VOO and to two other real-money investments I made back on Dec. 16, 2014, to serve as benchmarks: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) and Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund (VDIGX).

I had been impressed with VDIGX, which beat the DG50 in four of the first five years, and outperformed VOO in three of five. However, the Vanguard mutual fund was the poorest performer of the bunch over these last 12 months, getting squashed by VOO and finishing just behind the DG50. Now, it's VIG that has a 4-year "winning streak" over the DG50. For those who don't want to mess with individual stocks, VIG and VDIGX are fine, low-cost choices.

Most who invest in the kinds of stocks that my panel selected for the Dividend Growth 50 back in 2014 think about income first. Still, it's not particularly fun to see the portfolio give up so much total-return ground to the overall market.

Nevertheless, I remind myself that the market has been sizzling - irrationally, some would argue - and many companies like those in the DG50 are defensive in nature. Sure enough, as the pandemic wrought havoc in March, my VOO position declined 12.5% but the DG50 fell only 9.8%.

There figures to be many extended periods of out-performance by the DG50 in the future, just as there were in the past. In the meantime, divvies are always dandy.

It's also important to remember that it was never the intent of this long-term project to convince others to replicate this portfolio. I decided to create the DG50 so we all could learn more about investing concepts and share ideas about interesting opportunities.

Six years in, I still believe the Dividend Growth 50 is doing its job.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS LISTED. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.