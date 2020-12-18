I don't expect this ETF to reverse its recent underperformance relative to the S&P 500, and investors should wait for volatility to return to normal levels for at least one year, at which point, its risk-return profile should be re-evaluated.

The ETF reacts to changing market conditions slower than market-cap-weighted ETFs since it rebalances only four times per year, which results in the selection of securities that have already experienced the bulk of their price recoveries.

Investment Thesis

On May 5, 2011, Invesco launched the S&P 500 Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) to appeal to more risk-averse equity investors. For the most part, it has been a success, with current assets under management just under $8.5 billion. While I am generally in favor of low-volatility strategies, I do have three problems with SPLV right now, all relating to the methodology used by its benchmark index. First, price returns are used to measure volatile instead of total returns, putting high-yielding securities at a disadvantage. Second, it only uses one year's worth of data to calculate volatility, which is a poor reflection of risk for longer-term investors. And third, it only rebalances quarterly, making it slow to react to fast-changing market conditions typical of economic downturns and subsequent recoveries. Assuming it is primarily conservative, income-oriented investors considering this ETF, my recommendation would be to not purchase SPLV today as it is simply too difficult to predict when the next market crash will happen.

SPLV Overview

As of November 30, 2020, the Consumer Defensive and Health Care sectors make up over 50% of the ETF, and the top 10 holdings make up 12.28% of this 100 stock fund (excluding cash and equivalents). The largest holdings are Verizon Communications (VZ) and Costco Wholesale (COST), while the smallest holdings are Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) and Equinix (EQIX). Most holdings hover around the 1% range because the index is weighted based on standard deviation, which tends to be in tighter ranges than market capitalizations.

SPLV has an expense ratio of 0.25%, which is a bit more expensive than popular S&P 500 ETFs such as IVV, VOO, and SPY. According to this Seeking Alpha article, the expense ratio has remained the same since inception, which is disappointing for investors hoping for some fee relief to accompany the fund's increased size.

The ETF has a trailing dividend yield of 2.23%, which it pays monthly, and has increased its dividend for four consecutive years. Its five-year dividend CAGR is 7.70%, with the vast majority of that occurring last year.

SPLV Performance Since Inception

Since its inception, SPLV has had a CAGR of 11.10% and an annual standard deviation of 10.99%. Its Sharpe Ratio, a common risk-adjusted return measure, was 0.96, which is slightly better than SPY's 0.93. However, it used to compare much more favorably up until this year. Up until the end of February, SPLV's Sharpe Ratio was 1.12 vs. SPY's 0.92. It was by far the better choice, giving investors the same returns for significantly less risk (9.73% vs. 12.06% annual standard deviation).

But, in March, the pandemic shocked the market, resulting in a wave of volatility among sectors and the emergence of so-called pandemic stocks. SPLV was hit hard and has only recovered to a 3.61% gain through December 14, 2020, compared to SPY's 24.90% return. It was the first real test for SPLV and the S&P 500 Low Volatility Index, which was only launched a month earlier than the ETF on April 4, 2011. Unfortunately, the strategy failed to protect investors as it should have, and I will now offer three reasons why this happened.

Reason #1: It Disadvantages High-Yielding Securities By Using Price Returns Instead Of Total Returns

The S&P 500 Low Volatility Index measures volatility by calculating the daily standard deviation from each constituent's price returns for the last year and then weights the 100 least volatile stocks accordingly. As a result, the lowest volatile stocks will get the highest weights, and vice versa.

However, using price returns is a problem for the rational investor who is indifferent between receiving dividends and capital gains. Under this method, high dividend-paying securities are at an automatic disadvantage. This is because the security's price is adjusted by the dividend amount on the ex-dividend date, making it appear more volatile, even though there has been no change in value. The problem is further exacerbated for REITs, which tend to pay monthly distributions. This increases the frequency of these so-called high volatile days and makes price volatility materially higher than total return volatility for these securities. At least, in part, this explains why there is only a 2.65% allocation to the Real Estate sector in SPLV despite it being one of the more stable sectors in the S&P 500. Consider the table below, which shows five-year return and risk metrics for 11 S&P 500 sector ETFs. The standard deviation for the Real Estate and Utilities sectors, for example, rank below the S&P 500 average; however, they command a minimal presence in SPLV.

Reason #2: The Measurement Period Of Volatility Is Too Short

As mentioned above, volatility is measured by using one year's worth of pricing data. The index is rebalanced quarterly, with the reference dates being the last trading days of January, April, July, and October. Things started to go wrong for SPLV in March, so I decided to look at what the fund's returns would have been had it used three-year volatility instead of just one year.

Below are the results of the first bogey portfolio I created from March until May, with January 31, 2020, being the reference date.

As you can see, in this instance, using a three-year standard deviation was advantageous as the portfolio recovered better than SPLV from March to May. Based on three years of data, the bogey portfolio returned a loss of 3.59% compared to SPLV's 7.22% return.

Looking forward to next quarter based on a reference date of April 30, 2020, a bogey portfolio based on three years of data would slightly underperform SPLV by 1.67%, as shown below.

Finally, for the three-month period between September and November, based on three-year data from July 31, 2020, the bogey portfolio outperformed SPLV by 1.47%.

Taken as a whole, the bogey portfolios would return a combined 7.42%, while SPLV would only return 3.47% from March until November. This is mostly attributed to the smaller loss taken in the March to May period, which most would expect a low volatile ETF to do. Based on these observations, I am confident in concluding that measuring volatility using just one year's worth of data is inadequate and hurts investors when they need to limit downside risk the most.

Reason #3: Rebalancing Is Too Infrequent When The Market Is Volatile

The annual portfolio turnover rate for SPLV is 86%, which is huge for this sort of fund and is what one might expect from an actively managed mutual fund instead of a passive index ETF. This means that nearly all of the portfolio looks different this year compared to last. More importantly, it is a reminder that most stocks can have low volatility in some periods and be highly volatile in others.

The S&P 500 Low Volatility Index attempts to assuage these concerns by rebalancing quarterly but in my opinion, this is not frequent enough. Imagine you purchased SPLV on March 1, 2020, when its constituents were based on the least volatile stocks from January 31, 2019, until January 31, 2020. You may have thought nothing of it, as no one could have predicted the sudden impact COVID-19 would have on the markets. Fast forward to today, when SPLV's constituents are based on the least volatile stocks from October 31, 2019, until October 30, 2020. This time frame is likely not representative of what lies ahead. It stands to reason that these stocks will also have limited upside going forward since there is less downside to reverse.

To investigate this, I looked at the total returns for SPLV's top 20 constituents from March 1, 2020, through December 14, 2020.

As you can see, these returns are abnormally high. Looking at the portfolio as a whole, SPLV's current holdings have returned nearly the same as the S&P 500 but with much less risk. How much more do current investors really believe they can squeeze out of SPLV at these levels of risk? The Sharpe Ratio of 1.59 is well above its historical average of 0.96 and is just a timing result.

Investment Recommendation And Conclusion

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has shown itself to be a good investment during relatively stable markets but ends up failing investors when they need it to outperform the most. SPLV measures volatility by using one year's worth of price return data instead of a suggested three years' worth of total returns data, and it rebalances too infrequently. Due to the recent high portfolio turnover, current investors are now exposed to a group of stocks with an abnormally high return-risk ratio during one of the most volatile periods in recent memory. In my opinion, this performance is unlikely to repeat, and investors will likely experience higher risk, lower returns, or possibly even both. For these reasons, I would recommend that unless one is very confident that the worst is already behind us, they choose an S&P 500 Index ETF over SPLV because we simply don't know when the next market crash will occur.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.