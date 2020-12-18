The company has done really well during the pandemic; however, we believe LULU's shares are overpriced with fair value at around $167/share.

LULU's share price is trading at 40% premium compared to its pre-COVID valuation. It implies 35% annual revenue growth for the next five years, which we deem unrealistic.

Lululemon managed to get back to its historical 20% growth in Q3 2020. We expect the company to be able to keep its growth rate in the years to come.

Six months ago we wrote an article on Lululemon (LULU) where we suggested to take your profit ahead of Q1 earnings. On June 11, Lululemon announced its Q1 earnings, which missed analysts' expectations and the share price dropped to $298/share. Since then LULU's shares had a rollercoaster ride. On the one hand, the company's sales were hit by the pandemic and store closures. However, on the other hand, the company's management used the pandemic to its advantage and jumped onto the opportunity to strengthen the athleisure trend and position Lululemon ahead of its competition.

We believe Lululemon's management coped quite well compared to other sports apparel companies like Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) and NIKE (NKE). However, in our opinion, LULU's current share price is not supported by its fundamentals and we issue a neutral rating for the stock.

Source: Author's photo

In 2020 Lululemon delivered superior performance compared to its peers

The main reason why LULU shares are so sought-after by investors is the company's continued growth on the back of strong customer loyalty. In 2019, LULU's revenues were up 21% compared to a year before. As COVID-19 hit in March 2020, LULU emerged as one of the winners, expected to profit from WFH policies, as people's demand switched in favor of athleisure clothes.

The first COVID-19 quarter didn't go so well. In Q1 ending on May 3, 2020, Lululemon posted 17% decline in revenues to $652m, due to the fact that some of its stores remained closed for the major part of the quarter and online sales could not compensate for the lack of in-store sales.

However, the company was able to reorient its sales channels already in Q2. LULU's sales for the quarter ending on August 2 were up 2% at $903m compared for the same quarter in 2019 on the back of strong e-commerce revenue growth. E-commerce sales more than doubled in a year from $218m in Q2 2019 to $554m in Q2 2020 and were able to compensate for the decline in in-store revenues.

The growth continued in Q3, where revenues were up 22% to $1.1bn, as 97% of LULU's stores were open, albeit at a limited capacity. Online sales again outpaced the in-store sales, and the company was able to return to its historical sales growth.

Lululemon has done much better in terms of sales growth during the pandemic than its major competitors (Under Armour (UA), ADDYY, NKE). Its growth rate has been superior prior to the pandemic and Lululemon was able to resume its 20% growth in Q3 2020.

Data by YCharts

Q4 promises to be another successful quarter with mid to high teens revenues growth rate. Lululemon started early with holiday messaging and made sure they have enough inventory available.

LULU share price performance compared to S&P 500

LULU share price increased 40% since the onset of the pandemic. LULU stock has a beta of 1.2, meaning that it's more volatile than the market. Despite its higher riskiness (which should come together with a higher return, as a reward for the risk), in the past 6 months (since the time we published our previous article) you were actually better off holding S&P 500 than LULU's shares.

Each time after Lululemon announced its quarterly results (Q2 on Sep. 8 and Q3 on Dec. 10), the shares dropped substantially, even when the company beat analysts' estimates.

Data by YCharts

As you can see from the graph, if you had bought S&P 500 on June 4, when our previous article was published, as of today you would have realized a 17.7% return. While if you purchased LULU shares, your return would have been only 8.5%.

Business Strategy is Sound and Ambitious

LULU's management has an ambitious goal of quadrupling the company's sales from $2.6bn in 2018 to $10.6bn in 2023. In order to achieve its goal, Lululemon would have to grow its revenues at 35% p.a. for the next 3 years. This is above current market estimates, which assume 20% growth for the next year.

In the Q3 earnings call on December 10 CEO Calvin McDonald highlighted company's achievements as part of its strategy "The Power of Three":

Product Innovation:

Extending Female collections beyond bottoms

Healthy Steady pipeline of new products

Omni Guest Experience:

Focus on Inventory management to meet increased online demand

Ability to return store staff quickly thanks to pay protection during store closures

Previous investment in e-commerce, which paid off now

Acquisition of MIRROR: On June 29, LULU announced its acquisition of Mirror for $500m. The transaction was concluded on July 7th. For 2020 LULU's management expects $150m in sales from Mirror, translating to roughly 100k units. At the end of Q3 MIRROR has been launched in 18 stores and online

Market Expansion

Geographical expansion beyond North America (especially China)

Lululemon's management is confident that the company is on track to achieve its 2023 goals. However, we remain more conservative in our estimates as discussed below.

Lululemon DCF and Multiple Valuation

Back in February 2020 LULU was trading at $250/share, which in our opinion, constituted quite a rich valuation already. What was the business case back then? Lululemon was expected to continue its 20% annual growth, while delivering 18%+ operating margin.

How has this business case changed since COVID-19? The company will be able to achieve up to 10% revenue growth for 2020, while maintaining its exceptional operating margin. In the years to come the management hopes to return to 20% or even 30% growth. The share price, however, is trading not at $250 as in February, but rather at $350/share. What is the justification for the 40% share price increase with no change in growth assumptions (compared to pre-COVID)? We believe this is attributable to the stock and brand momentum; however, it is not supported by fundamentals as we explain in the next section.

DCF model: We have updated our DCF model to take into account better-than-expected performance in 2020. It took us basically to our pre-COVID scenario: sales growth of 20% for the next five years and slowing down to the 2% perpetual growth in year 10.

Source: Analyst's estimates, company's data

These assumptions are still below management's ambition to quadrupling the company's sales from $2.6bn in 2018 to $10.6bn in 2023. In our model we assume that Lululemon hits $7.5bn in sales in 2023.

Just to put things into perspective, Under Armour lost its steam at $5bn annual revenues (Lululemon has $4.1bn in TTM sales) and it took Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) 10 years to double its revenues from $10bn in 2007 to $20bn in 2016. That's the reason why in our model we use "only" 20% growth rate for the next five years and reduce the growth rate after Lululemon hits the $10bn mark in annual sales. Our estimates are in line with the consensus as shown below.

Source: Seeking Alpha

On EBIT we assume that Lululemon will be able to achieve 22% margin next year. In the years after due to competitive pressure we assume the margin will go down to industry average of 11% by year 10.

As for other parameters, we assume 28% effective tax rate from the past year going forward and company's guidance for CAPEX, which will gradually reduce as the company approaches maturity.

Lululemon's balance sheet remains debt-free forever and we discount the future cash flows with 5.5% WACC, increasing to 6% for terminal value.

That will lead us to the fair price per share of $167 as well as over 50% downside to the current share price.

Bullish scenario: Should we change the revenues growth rate to 35% for the next five years, while keeping the above-average profitability, LULU's fair value per share will equal to $355, which corresponds to the current share price. Therefore, it's up to you to decide if continuous 35% growth p.a. is feasible for LULU to justify its current valuation.

Relative Valuation: LULU is expected to deliver $4.6 in 2020 EPS and $6.7 in 2021. At the current share price of $353, LULU is trading at 77x 2020 P/E and 53x 2021 P/E, which is overpriced in our opinion, even taking into account the company's exceptional growth and profitability. To compare, at $167/share (our suggested fair value per share) LULU would be trading at 36x 2020 P/E and 25x 2021 P/E.

Conclusion

Lululemon has delivered some envious revenue growth in this challenging environment compared to its peers, while keeping its profitability. The future looks bright as well with many new products rolling out next year and in 2022, on top of geographical expansion beyond North America. Even though historically the company has posted 20% YoY growth, the management is confident of achieving 35% growth for the next three years. The stock market is even more optimistic and assumes that Lululemon keeps its 35% growth for the next 5 years. We are somewhat more cautious and therefore cap our revenue growth forecast at 20% p.a. which translates into the fair value per share at around $167.

If you liked the article, please "Follow" to receive real-time updates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.