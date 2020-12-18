In this article, I develop the thesis that Morgan Stanley is a top "growth at a reasonable price stock" with solid future prospects and a fair price.

The stock scores well on both value and growth metrics, with a P/E ratio just above 10 and a 29% five-year earnings growth rate.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is a diversified financial services company best known as an investment bank. It has gained a lot of publicity lately, thanks to its role as lead underwriter for several high-profile IPOs. Most recently, it was a lead underwriter on the high-profile Airbnb (ABNB) IPO. Prior to that, it was involved in the offerings of Facebook (FB), Shopify (SHOP), and Alibaba (BABA).

An interesting thing about MS stock is that it scores pretty well on both value and growth metrics. It grew revenue at 16% in the most recent quarter and has a five-year CAGR EPS growth rate of 29%. Despite this decidedly superior growth, the stock trades at just 10.81 times GAAP earnings, as of this writing.

In this article, I will develop the thesis that Morgan Stanley is a top "growth at a reasonable price" stock because of its value metrics and its potential for future growth. I'll start by looking at Morgan Stanley's strength in investment banking and how this could power future profits.

Competitive Landscape

To understand why Morgan Stanley is an excellent stock for growth and value, we need to look at the markets it operates in. An analysis of the competitive landscape can tell us whether Morgan Stanley has room for future growth. If the analysis ends up being favorable, then that, combined with an attractive valuation, supports my thesis that MS is a top stock for both value and growth.

Morgan Stanley is involved in several financial services markets, most notably:

Investment banking.

Wealth management.

Sales and trading.

In all of these markets, MS is a top player. Let's take a look at each of them one by one.

Investment banking

Investment banking is, by far, what Morgan Stanley is best known for. It has been the lead underwriter on countless IPOs, often along with its two main competitors: Goldman Sachs (GS) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM). In the investment banking world, Morgan Stanley is best known for tech IPOs, where it has been involved in most major offerings of the past decade. In terms of overall investment banking revenue, it ranks third, but it's first in global IPOs, largely due to its prominence in tech.

Wealth management

Wealth Management is another big business area for Morgan Stanley. It's smaller than institutional securities, of which investment banking is a part, but bigger than investment banking itself.

The wealth management industry in the U.S. is highly competitive. All the big banks have wealth management divisions, plus there are major players like Vanguard, Fidelity, and Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) in the mix too. This might partially explain why Morgan Stanley's third quarter Wealth management growth was weaker than its investment banking growth. Wealth management grew by just 6.8% in Q3, while institutional securities grew by 20%. Nevertheless, wealth management is a big money-maker for MS, and it's still growing.

Sales and trading services

Sales and trading is a big revenue driver for Morgan Stanley. Like investment banking, it's grouped under "institutional securities" in the company reports. In the context of an investment bank, "sales and trading" means buying and selling securities on behalf of the firm and its clients. Generally speaking, Goldman Sachs leads in this area of i-banking, with $4.5 billion in third quarter trading revenue compared to MS's $4.15 billion. Still, it's a highly profitable and growing business for MS, with revenue up 20% in the third quarter.

As the above paragraphs show, Morgan Stanley is a key player in all of its markets. It's a dominant force in tech IPOs and is big in sales and trading too. There's definite competitive pressure in wealth management, but that hasn't prevented MS from seeing growth in that business unit. Overall, Morgan Stanley is well positioned in the U.S. financial services industry, with ample room to grow.

A Cheaper Way to Play IPO Mania

A huge part of my thesis for buying Morgan Stanley in 2020 is the company's prominence in tech IPOs. In 2020, that's something investors need to think about. Tech IPOs have been the big story of late 2020, with DoorDash (DASH) and Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) both opening well above their offering prices. This kind of thing leads to growing profits for investment banks, which make money off of underwriting.

If you're a retail investor, you can't get in on these IPOs while they're still cheap. They usually open way above their listing price. But, by owning a stock like Morgan Stanley, you buy into an investment bank that profits off the IPO process itself, through underwriting fees.

This is a huge advantage if you want to get a piece of the IPO pie with less volatility. Banks like Morgan Stanley earn fees from IPOs, contributing to steady revenue and earnings growth. The IPO stocks themselves are usually volatile and often crash after opening ridiculously high on their first day. A classic example of this would be Uber (UBER), which started crashing after its IPO date and took over a year to get back to its first day prices.

In the third quarter, Morgan Stanley's equity underwriting revenue more than doubled, from $401 million to $874 million. The longer this IPO craze goes on, the more fees Morgan Stanley will collect. So, by buying MS, you're getting a piece of the IPO pie without the risks that come with buying overvalued tech stocks.

Valuation

Valuation is key to my thesis that MS is a top stock for value and growth. As I've shown, MS has strong revenue and earnings growth, and the potential for more growth thanks to the current IPO frenzy. But we've still got to look at the value side of the equation.

As it turns out, Morgan Stanley scores well on that front, too.

As of this writing, MS's key valuation metrics were:

P/E ratio (using GAAP accounting): 10.81.

P/E ratio (using adjusted earnings): 10.64.

Price-to-sales: 2.19.

Price-to-book: 1.26.

PEG ratio: 0.41.

These are all strong metrics. Especially for a company growing earnings at 29% annualized. While 10 P/E ratios are quite common among banks, not all banks are growing as rapidly as Morgan Stanley. So, these valuation metrics are better than they appear when using "same industry" as the comparison benchmark.

Recent Earnings

To corroborate my thesis that Morgan Stanley is a good buy for growth and value, we need to look at the company's recent earnings. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic raging all year long, MS delivered positive earnings and revenue growth in the second and third quarters this year. The table below shows this year's results for revenue and EPS.

First quarter Revenue: down 0.77% EPS: down 20% Second Quarter Revenue: up 30% EPS: Up 59% Third Quarter Revenue: up 16% EPS: Up 30%

Source: calculated by the author using figures from Morgan Stanley

As you can see, only the first quarter this year saw an earnings decline for MS. The second and third quarters both saw substantial growth. And the gains in the second and third quarters were far greater than the decline in the first. These results are particularly impressive when we consider that COVID-19 was a going concern in all of these quarters, particularly the second. So, Morgan Stanley managed to thrive amid a pandemic that caused serious damage for many financial stocks. Definitely a point in favor of the company's resilience.

Risks and Challenges

Despite all the things Morgan Stanley has going for it, the bank does face several major risks. The two big ones are:

Regulatory/legal risk.

Market risk.

Legal risk is a major risk factor for Morgan Stanley. New rules and regulations come with compliance costs; failure to comply with rules and regulations can lead to fines. This particular risk factor has materialized several times in Morgan Stanley's recent history. In October, the bank had to pay $60 million to settle claims that it mishandled the decommissioning of data centers. In September, it had to pay $5 million for breaching short selling regulations. In 2012, it had to pay a $5 million fine related to the Facebook (FB) IPO. These are just a handful of examples among many. The financial sector in general is hyper-regulated, and compliance inevitably fails here and there. When that happens, large fines can be the result.

Then, there's market risk. Market risk impacts Morgan Stanley's business in countless ways. From declining asset prices to depressed underwriting activity in a bear market, there are many possible scenarios where the market doesn't work in Morgan Stanley's favor.

Probably the most obvious Morgan Stanley business unit impacted by market risk is wealth management. Wealth management businesses charge fees based on the amount of assets managed. When clients pull money out or when the market declines, the amount of assets managed goes down. The potential fees therefore decline.

Market risk reared its ugly head for Morgan Stanley's wealth management business in the first quarter of this year. In that quarter, wealth management revenues declined 8%. This was attributed to the stock market crash in March and the effects of lower interest rates. Transaction revenues took a particularly big hit, declining from $817 million to $399 million.

Another notable example of market risk in Morgan Stanley's history came during the 2008/2009 financial crisis. In the fourth quarter of 2008, MS lost $2.24 per share, thanks to the unprecedented market turmoil at the time. Specifically, it lost $3.3 billion on miscellaneous loans and commitments, and $2.5 billion thanks to the market value of its investments declining. All of that led to heavy short bets against MS stock, which declined 80% from top to bottom during the crisis.

The above examples show the severe effects that market risk can have on a financial stock. Wealth management and investment banking are both subject to the vagaries of the market. Therefore, unfavorable market conditions can cost banks like Morgan Stanley a lot of money.

On top of that, market risk sometimes interacts with legal risk. A bank that sells low quality securities may be sued or fined for not complying with regulations. Here, again, we can point to the 2008/2009 financial crisis. Not only did Morgan Stanley itself suffer from tanking asset prices during the crisis, but it also had to pay a $3.2 billion fine for its own role in the crisis. Specifically, it had to pay out because it misled investors about the risks inherent in mortgage backed securities it sold them. So, in addition to the individual effects of legal/regulatory risk and market risk, there are scenarios where both risk factors come into play at once, with a disastrous result.

These risk factors deserve serious attention. While Morgan Stanley's results over the past decade have been good, its stock is actually down from where it was in 2008 and 2000. The long-term trajectory has not been positive for shareholders who bought at certain pronounced highs. Nevertheless, the company is well positioned in 2020, having survived the COVID-19 pandemic in one piece, with two very strong quarters.

Putting it All Together

Despite the significant risk factors it faces, Morgan Stanley is a top stock for both value and growth in 2020.

Its five-year earnings trend is extremely strong.

Its dividend growth rate is also strong.

It has a "decent" yield of 2.19% as of this writing and a 30% five-year dividend growth rate.

And, most importantly, it's perfectly positioned to profit off of the current frenzied activity in IPOs - which makes a plausible case that the company's past growth will continue into the future.

To be sure, a bank like Morgan Stanley faces significant legal and market risk. But the upside in a best-case scenario is substantial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.