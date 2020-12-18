A serious security breach of multiple U.S. governmental agencies means securing networks and customer/company data is more imperative than ever.

The relatively new CEO's strategy of focusing on profitability and more efficient go-to-market channels is being rewarded.

A10's new award-winning security products are being well-received by the market and led to record-setting Q3 net income.

This article was amended on 12/18/2020 to reflect a correction related to the company's headquarters and identity

A10 Networks (ATEN) is based in San Jose, CA and is a relatively small company (market cap = $637 million) that provides hardware and software solutions for enterprises to securely run their cloud-based businesses. News of the recent and massive U.S. security breach will likely lead to increased spending on securing networks and data, and should be a nice tailwind for A10 going forward. As a result, I am raising my price target from $10 to $11, which would represent a 25% return.

In my first Seeking Alpha article on A10 (see A10 Networks Should Be A $10 Stock), I suggested the stock was very attractive because of:

A newly discovered focus on profitability.

A revitalized line-up of new award-winning products.

A $50 million buyback program.

An arguably undervalued stock price.

Bullish expectations for a strong Q3.

Since that article, shares are up ~30%. But I think the stock has much further to go. Here's why.

Q3 Earnings

Indeed - and despite continued pandemic headwinds - the Q3 EPS report was very strong. A10 reported record high net income. Highlights included:

Revenue of $56.6 million, +7.1% yoy.

GAAP gross margin of 76.8%.

Record GAAP net income of $6.5 million ($0.08/share).

Record Adjusted EBITDA of $12.5 million, +$8.5 million compared with $4.0 million in Adjusted EBITDA in Q3FY2019.

Generation of $14.9 million in free cash flow during the quarter (an estimated $0.185/share based on 80.4 million shares).

Ended Q3 with $159.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, compared to $129.9 million at the beginning of the year. The company has no debt.

A10 President and CEO Dhrupad Trivedi commented on the quarter:

Over the past two years, we have streamlined our fixed cost structure by approximately 25% and realigned our leaner sales organization on the highest quality opportunities. In the third quarter, this focus resulted in better than 7% organic growth, more than $6 million year-over-year improvement in net income...

Going Forward

In my previous article I highlighted several new award winning security products that have excellent potential moving forward. These included:

The new Thunder ADC (application delivery controller) that provides multi-cloud server load-balancing and security The new Lightning ADC product that runs as a native-cloud SaaS application to accelerate delivery and security of applications and services. The Thunder TPS (threat protection service) product, which delivers DDos (distributed-denial-of-service) protection. This product won the InfoSec award for AI/ML (Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning) DDoS Protection.

I also reported on a win-win announcement of a partnership between A10 and Dell (DELL) to accelerate the go-to-market strategies of both companies by providing turnkey OEM application delivery and security solutions. The partnership will help DELL deliver security and performance solutions to its customers while accelerating A10's ability to get its new products out into the market in a cost-efficient manner.

This strategy appears to be working. Note Trivedi's comment in the Q3 earnings press release:

Networks across the globe are being stressed with unprecedented usage and increasing demand for bandwidth capacity, underscoring the need for critical communications infrastructure combined with the ability to navigate ever-increasing volume and sophistication of cyberattacks. These tailwinds directly align with our value proposition and increasingly, our customers are looking for solutions that help them manage their existing infrastructure while they continue to migrate parts of their infrastructure to the Cloud. Our global footprint and solutions-based sales approach is resonating.

A10 is in a unique position to leverage its existing global sales and distribution channels to roll out these new security products. The long-collaborative relationship with DELL and the new go-to-market partnership turbo-charges that objective.

The new product lineup and go-to-market strategy was enhanced by cost-cutting efforts Trivedi began when he first started as CEO about one year ago. This included a $2.5 million of restructuring expense in Q1, reducing annual operating expenses by $23.3 million, and significantly revamping the company's growth potential and earnings power by reallocating resources to only the best market opportunities. The strategy appears to be working very well - security driven product revenue comprised 58.9% of total product revenue in Q3.

On the Q3 conference call Trivedi commented on current market dynamics:

Many of our customers are looking for solutions that help them manage their existing infrastructure, while they continue to migrate parts of their infrastructure to the cloud. Our solutions are now tailored to support them to achieve their business goals in an on-prem (i.e. on-site) cloud or hybrid environment. This provides investment protection as well as a much more flexible approach to navigating uncertain times ... Increasingly, we are winning business with a differentiated solutions-based approach. A10 is an enabler of technology and solutions that facilitate secured network expansion and added capacity.

While investors might think that A10's small size may be a detriment when selling hardware and software solutions for enterprises to securely run their cloud-based businesses, tell that to the hacked customers of SolarWinds (SWI). SWI has a market-cap of $5.6 billion+ and tens of thousands of customers. Perhaps an argument can be made that a smaller company like A10 can keep tighter and more secure control over its security products and customer base.

One area of growth for A10 going forward would be to enhance its current security products portfolio to create innovative and unique solutions for the 5G market that would include security and firewalls protection.

Risks

A10 is a small-cap company and there are certainly much bigger and well-known companies that are strong competitors for security-related products.

The global pandemic is still exerting significant headwinds in terms of budgetary decisions and travel/engagement with customers. That said, note that on the Q3 conference call Trivedi said: "Now, seasonally, Q4 would be stronger than Q3, but what I don't know is you know, a lockdown in two countries could have a bigger impact than seasonality, right, so that's the concern."

Valuation

As mentioned earlier, A10 has no debt and $129.9 million in cash (an estimated $1.61/share). That is, the balance sheet is rock-solid.

Seeking Alpha currently estimates a Forward P/E=19.8x. However, note that EPS estimates are rising:

Source: Yahoo Finance

If the company met expectations of $0.52/share in earnings next year, a P/E=20 gives you a $10.40 stock. However, I think EPS will likely surprise to the upside and the company could well see some multiple expansion due to its improved profitability and excellent new award winning security product line.

Unfortunately, the stock was up strongly Wednesday and doesn't offer the same opportunity it did when I started this article a couple hours before the market opened:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The stock will likely make a run on its previous 52-week high of $9 and change and a push through that level on increasing volume would be bullish.

Summary and Conclusion

Q3 promised to be a strong quarter for A10 and it turned out to be just that - with record-setting net income. The A10 investment thesis remains intact: a more streamlined and profitable corporate structure, a strong line-up of new award-winning security products, and a multi-channel sales and distribution go-to-market global infrastructure. As a result of the recent, widely-reported and high-profile hack of multiple U.S. governmental agencies, securing networks and customer/company data is more imperative than ever.

A10 was recently included on Investopedia's list of the "Top Cybersecurity Stocks For Q1 2021." Zacks is also bullish on A10 where it has a #2 ranked "Buy" recommendation on the stock.

Lastly, A10 is cash-rich (an estimated $1.61/share), has no debt, and continues to generate excellent FCF. As a result, I am raising my price target on A10 from $10 to $11. Given the current stock price, that represents a 25% return. A10 is a Buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATEN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.