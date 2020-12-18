I advised subscribers to my weekly Marketplace newsletter that Disney (DIS) stock was a buy. The price is now 33% higher, and this article will discuss the longer-term thesis for holding onto the stock.

Q4 earnings and streaming highlight transition

Disney's fourth-quarter revenue came in better than expected last month, at $14.7 billion compared to the $14.2 billion expected. A large part of this has been attributed to the company's fast-growing streaming division. Disney Plus now has 86 million subscribers, which was the original five-year target for the streaming service, and Disney is having to supercharge its expectations for the company on the back of this success.

Disney continued to see struggles with its parks, experiences, and consumer products segment as the traditional arm of the business slumped 61% year on year. Revenue for the Studios division was also hit by 23% due to virus-related delays. The recent rollout out of vaccines should start to see green shoots of recovery for the legacy business divisions.

For Disney investors, there is a need to detach from the traditional business model and start to view the company as a technology play in the making. The company would have had little room to make adjustments to the business model in the parks and experiences division before the virus outbreak, but management and investors are getting on board for a new paradigm.

The company now has an opportunity to focus more on streaming content and use the physical aspects of the business to maximize growth in that segment. Recent industry news from Warner Bros. revealed that all 2021 films will be premiered on HBO Max at the same time as they are released in cinemas. This is being billed as a one-year event, but as Hollywood struggles with insurance and other funding issues, we are likely looking at the testing process for a new long-term model.

In the fourth-quarter earnings, Disney showed an income statement that has proved resilient despite the virus setbacks, and this will put the company on a good path for a potential "return to normal" in holidays and cruises.

I've highlighted the effects of a one-time expense in Q3, which is the only real blip in net income. The company has dipped into a loss, but this is after absorbing costs in the Disney Plus rollout and also for things such as redundancies. Revenues are $6 billion lower than the end of 2019, and the cost of revenue hasn't deviated too far from that quarter. This puts the company on a solid footing for the reopening of the theme parks if the 2021 recovery arrives.

The risk to the investment thesis is if vaccines are slower to roll out and the virus continues to hit the parks segment. Despite this, the company will be in a better place to weather any extension of the crisis, and each quarter should see added benefits to the income picture as management drives the streaming model.

A deeper dive into the future path of Disney Plus

Last week saw Walt Disney Company's 2020 Investor's Day presentation, where the company unveiled an exciting barrage of announcements during a four-hour event. Fans of the "Star Wars" franchise were treated to news that there are will be nine new spin-off shows coming in the same vein as the hugely popular "Mandalorian" series on the Plus service. This highlights that Disney has struck a goldmine after some fans groaned when the company bought the Star Wars rights from Lucasfilm. The company has breathed new life into the franchise and uncovered a new fan base with the associated merchandise sales that will accompany the films. Disney also announced a new, live-action show based on the "Alien" film.

Disney has already understood the need for a pivot towards streaming, and CEO Bob Chapek has urged investors to support that move.

The company is already moving to squeeze higher margins from the service with a hike in the price of Disney Plus in March, and they expect to see subscribers tripling to 230-260 million by 2024. Hulu is forecast to see 50 million to 60 million subscribers in that period, narrowed from a previous 40 million to 60 million. ESPN Plus is now seen at 20 million to 30 million subscribers, from 8 million to 12 million.

I've outlined a rough price model below that highlights the potential revenue gains from Disney Plus into that 2024 period. The company announced in the recent fourth-quarter results and investor day that it will double annual content investment to about $15 billion over the next four years.

The takeaway from subscriber and monthly fee increases is that quarterly revenues could triple from the current value, even if they increase content spend to the planned $8-9 billion in 2024. (Monthly fees are averaged due to price bundling). The above numbers do not account for the Hula and ESPN services. The expected spend for all ' direct-to-consumer' content is $14 billion to $16 billion in that same year.

The current market cap of Disney is $277 billion at a price-to-sales ratio of 4.24. This ratio will drop if the parks segment can come back online, but as the company moves forward, the streaming segment can drive the business forward. The above could suggest additional Plus revenue of $28 billion a year by 2022, with the possibility that parks can add around $16 billion the same. This could see a market cap of $320 billion and a stock price of $200 without buybacks in 2022.

Content, content, content, and a new technology giant

Disney has an advantage over its streaming rivals in its ability to draw on legacy content from its studio properties, with the added bonus of Marvel, Lucasfilm, and Pixar. This brings a powerhouse of titles, but after the success of the Star Wars spin-off series Mandalorian, could see that applied to other franchises, and this is already in the works with the news that actor Chris Evans will be voicing the character of Buzz Lightyear in the upcoming "Lightyear" film.

The two key issues for attaining the ambitious subscriber growth will be in delivering a consistent output of shows and movies, whilst also trying to offer a more diverse content line-up outside of the Star Wars or Disney content.

The former will be helped by the reopening of film studios as vaccines are rolled out, and in the case of the latter, it was recently noted that the biggest spike in Disney Plus subscribers came from the Presidential biopic "Hamilton".

This development will give Disney management something to think about as they plan content spending. The ESPN channel is positive in this regard, and the company has seen a strong year due to UFC subscription events, whilst the return of sports will also be a boost.

Another interesting avenue for Disney and its investors to consider is the advance of Augmented Reality (A.R.) and holographic technology. Disney has already patented some ideas, but further R&D spend could be an option to explore new income streams and synergies. An example could be setting up smaller theme parks or entertainment venues based on digital experiences. If the company can maximize its content library and push the streaming model, it can also reinvigorate the parks and entertainment model with the associated merchandise revenues that would follow. Played correctly, we could be seeing the emergence of a new tech giant.

Conclusion

Several of Disney's segments have a long road ahead, with Parks facing obstacles to reopening and some facing closure. The Studios business is also reliant on movie theatres returning to normal. The Media Networks division is seeing a boost from advertising, but cable packages are still seeing a downtrend.

The explosive growth of Disney Plus has seen management pivot to making this the core focus of the business, but there is a definite opportunity to align the streaming model with Parks & Entertainment in the same way they did with cinema, and the arrival of new technologies such as A.R. could help with this transition. Disney has seen a strong run this year, but there is still upside potential in the stock over the next 2-4 years regardless of any short-term setbacks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.