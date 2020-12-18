Whether ACRE is currently fairly valued or overvalued depends on whether you forgive the old sin.

In 2013, ACRE's management severely diluted shareholder NAV/share by conducting a large secondary offering at below book value/share - this is the old sin.

ACRE's portfolio is 94% senior secured loans, and it pays an effective 3.8% on its liabilities. Current debt to equity ratio is 2.8.

ACRE's conservative portfolio and leverage positioned it very well to weather the COVID-19 impact to its asset base.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) is an mREIT that was established in 2011, and manages a nearly $2B dollar portfolio of real estate loans. As we will see later, ACRE is a very conservatively run mREIT, with a low-risk loan portfolio, and a low cost of debt capital.

Mortgage REITs (mREITS) function like banking operations: on the asset side are mortgage loans bearing interest, and on the liabilities side are debt capital with interest expenses. Investors earn the net interest margin between the assets and liabilities, minus expenses.

Naturally, an investor would want the principal to be safe, the expenses low, leverage to be low, and management interests aligned with shareholder interests.

Impact & Recovery From COVID-19: Earnings Call Highlights

Let's take a peek at some quotes from the recent earnings calls transcripts and see what management has to say about ACRE's portfolio:

Q1 2020 Conference Call

... Our net GAAP loss primarily reflect the adoption of the current expected credit loss or CECL [current expected credit loss] accounting standard and does not reflect impairment to the loans in our portfolio... In assessing estimated losses under CECL, we engaged a third party economic forecasting company to provide us with macroeconomic metrics which we incorporated into our CECL model. In general, the macroeconomic forecast assumes significant declines in GDP, LIBOR rates and commercial real estate values, as well as sharp increases in unemployment. As a result, at March 31, 2020 we increased our CECL reserves significantly by $27.1 million or $0.85 per common share for the first quarter of 2020, which is included in our net income and resulted in our overall GAAP net loss. Similarly, at March 31, 2020, our CECL Reserve stands at $32.2 million or $0.96 decrease in book value per share and represents approximately 1.5% of our loan commitment balance and 1.7% of the unpaid principal balance of our loans. It is important to note that while CECL has a significant impact in our GAAP earnings and book value per common share, CECL reserves are a non-cash item and CECL does not directly impact our actual cash flows or liquidity position.

At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, ACRE hired a third party to help forecast its credit losses, and recorded a non-cash loss to NAV per share. Whether the loss will actually materialize, only time will tell. But it's important to note that CECL amounts to ~7% of assets, which is very good compared with figures for BDCs.

Q2 2020 Conference Call

During the second quarter, our portfolio quality improved as the number of loans on non-accrual status declined and our overall internal credit risk ratings improved. 100% of our loans held for investment made their contractual debt service payments through July, including the three loans that remain on non-accrual status. Two loans representing 2% of our loans held for investment, as measured by outstanding principal balance, are under short-term contractual forbearance agreements.

It's good to see that 98% of ACRE's loans are performing, and that only 2% of the portfolio is damaged. In the worst-case scenario where the bad loans need to be sold at a discount, we know that the hit to NAV will not be big.

Q3 2020 Conference Call

... We maintained the portfolio with a 94% allocation to senior mortgage loans, and we purposefully avoided marketable securities. We shied away from what we viewed as overpriced gateway markets and pivoted more and more to multi-family, office properties with long-term leases, and industrial properties and focused on areas with lower cost of living, lower state taxes, and growing demographics.

And we like to see a management that does not actively reach for yield, that values safety of principal above all else.

... As discussed in our last earnings call, during the second and third quarters, we sold or monetized five loans at an average of 97% of par, including one hotel loan. These transactions improved our cash position, reduced our hotel exposure, and lowered our overall leverage. The difference between our GAAP and core earnings in the third quarter reflects the $4 million or $0.12 per common share [in loss] associated with the sale of two of these loans.

But this news is just "meh"? How do we know that the benefit of marginally reduced leverage outweighs the loss in interest income and the (light) haircut investors had to take? The hotel loan sale is welcome news at least.

Portfolio Assets & Liabilities

Let's break down two key slides from the Q3 2020 conference call presentation.

Source: Q3 2020 Earnings Call Presentation

The current senior loan portfolio has $1,789.1M in outstanding principal, earning around 6.2%. Senior loans are 94% of ACRE's portfolio - evidence of the conservatism of the management.

The remaining 6% are non-floating rate loans, mezzanine, and preferred stock. The subordinated & preferred equity earn on average 13.4%.

The geographic location of the assets behind the loans are spread across the entire United States, and 61% of these assets are in office, multifamily, or industrial - assets relatively less affected by COVID-19.

Unfortunately, the remainder - consisting of hotel, mixed-use, and student housing, etc. are more affected by COVID-19.

The weighted average remaining life of the loan portfolio is just 1.3 years - this means that the interest rate risk on the loan portfolio is very low.

Source: Q3 2020 Earnings Call Presentation

Q3 2020 weighted average borrowings totaled $1,455.1M. The interest expense on this (as we will see) in the trailing 12 months was $55.495M.

This means that the average cost of ACRE's liabilities is just 3.81%. This is a good rate - it's competitive with that of the BDCs with the lowest expenses.

Total debt to equity ratio is currently 2.8x, and counting recourse debt it stands at just 1.8x. This means that ACRE is one of the least leveraged mREITs on the market, considering that the typical mREIT has a debt to equity ratio of around 6-8.

Quick Quantitative Valuation

Let's calculate some TTM figures with which to do a quick & dirty fundamental valuation:

Source: Q3 2020 Earnings Call Presentation

TTM Interest Income: $120.445M

TTM Owned Real Estate Revenue: $18.120M

TTM Interest Expense: $55.495M

TTM Total Non-Interest Expenses: $39.374M

TTM Income Before Taxes & Underwriting Losses & Gains: $43.696M/year

We will treat underwriting losses & NAV dilution across the entire last cycle, averaging it out by calculating the CAGR change in NAV/share since inception:

Data by YCharts

Note that there were two major NAV per share events since inception: The precipitous fall in book value in 2013 caused by a share issuance conducted at a price grossly below book value. To read more about that, I will refer you to this Seeking Alpha article from 7 years ago. Needless to say, shareholders were mightily displeased at being diluted in management's empire-building exercise. The other event is of course, COVID-19. Starting in 2013 and ending in 2020, which is almost exactly 8 years, NAV/share dropped from about $18.10/share to $14.03/share today. The calculation would be:

1 - (14.03/18.10)^(1/8) = 0.0307

That is a NAV/share decay rate of 3.07%/year.

To do our valuation we will use a simple dividend discount model, and we will calculate it twice. For conservatism let's use a discount rate of 10%, reflecting the approximate long-term return of the stock market.

If we do not forgive management's 2013 mistake, then instead of using a 10% discount rate, we add the NAV/share decay rate of 3.07%/year to our discount rate of 10% to get a combined rate of 13.07%. Then our present valuation would be:

$43.7M/year / 0.1307 = $335M

If we do forgive management's 2013 mistake, then we would recalculate the NAV/share decay rate in a way that ignores the precipitous 2013 drop in NAV, which is from approximately $17.60 to approximately $14.50:

1 - (14.03/18.10 * 17.60/14.50)^(1/8) = 0.00759. This amounts to an adjusted NAV decay rate of 0.76%/year. Recalculating the discount rate as given before, we get an adjusted present valuation of:

$43.7M/year / 0.1076 = $406M

Given that the current market capitalization of ACRE is ~$420M, it would appear that the market is choosing to forgive the 2013 mistake. So potential investors have a choice:

If you forgive management, ACRE is currently fairly valued.

If you do not forgive management, ACRE is currently overvalued.

Either way, there is no margin of safety.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACRE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.