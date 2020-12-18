There Is Plenty Of Upside For Value/Cyclical Stocks Even With Recent Outperformance

November saw the clear leadership of long-neglected Value/Cyclical stocks relative to the Secular Growth/FAANG names that had led most of the year. Our favorite of this wider group is what we call 'Epicenter' stocks, so named because of their proximity to the pandemic's adverse consequences. We consider these the best names of the Industrial, Consumer Discretionary, Financials, and Energy GICS-1 Sectors. After outpacing the FAANG/Secular Growth names that have led for most of the months since the COVID-19 outbreak (and for years before as well), many investors are wondering if these names have gone too far too fast and outpaced their valuations. While earnings visibility has been muted for many names, particularly those who have had business severely curtailed by government-mandated lockdowns, we still firmly believe that there is massive upside left for Value/Cyclical stocks.

Why Have Value/Cyclicals Lagged? Growth's Outperformance Is Overwhelmingly Due To Multiple Expansion

The question of why Value investing has underperformed for the last decade is a complex one with many passionate stakeholders on both sides of this epic Hatfield-McCoy divide of the investing world; Value versus Growth. Value managers and growth managers are not, as Forest Gump would say, peas and carrots. A great article in The Economist magazine called Diminished Value attributed at least part of the difference to the fact that "The way intangible capital is accounted for (or rather, not accounted for) distorts measures of earnings and book value, which makes them less reliable metrics on which to base a company's worth." Generally, an industrial age economy's progression to an information age economy has changed what assets are of the most value; office buildings and industrial machinery would be old-world tangible assets compared to intangible assets of software, ideas, and brand value that represent the digital age. The latter is harder to value, but the rise of Tech giants as some of the most impeccable capital appreciation machines in history gives pause to anyone who would doubt their importance and effect on profitability.

The beleaguered social distancing casualties have performed better than many thought they would this year, but some investors, very wrongly in our opinion, view the pre-COVID-19 highs as good exit points for these stocks. We want to elaborate on why we think that would be a mistake.

Book value is a measure of the 'organic' cost vs. 'acquire' cost, and if assets are trading attractively compared with the more intrinsic of the two, they should be better buys. Sales growth is similar but less important relatively, in our opinion than book value. So, we asked our data science team to look at the difference between the Russel 1000 Growth Index and Russel 1000 Value Index to determine where exactly Growth's growth is coming from, from a shareholder's perspective.

Our data science team looked at the difference in performance and the aforementioned ratios over the last thirteen years. What we found was pretty amazing. Even though book value grew at amazingly similar rates, 44% for Growth versus 40% for Value, their respective P/B ratios is where the difference in price appreciation came from. In other words, Value wasn't inferior in price-performance to Growth because it didn't grow; it's because it's multiple didn't grow. As you can see below, the P/B ratio of Growth grew from 3.9x to 10x over the period, whereas Value's P/B only grew from 2x to 2.2x. Book value growth was similar, but the real growth came from multiple appreciation.

So, if the difference didn't come from book value, could it have come from better sales on the part of the Growth stocks. Well, we looked at the difference in sales as well, and we found, as you might expect, that Growth stocks did significantly outperform Value stocks in sales over the thirteen-year period we measured. Growth companies' sales increased by 48% since 2007 compared with the significantly lower rate of 11% for Value stocks. Still, though, this difference only accounted for about a quarter of the differential in price return. If we look at the valuation on the sales side, Price to Sales (P/S), we can see a similar story as on the price-to-book side. The Price to Sales growth of Growth stocks went from 1.7x to 4.3x over the period, which is about a 250% appreciation. On the other hand, Value saw its P/S only appreciate at a significantly lower rate than Growth going from 1.3x to 1.8x over the same period.

Factors We Believe Will Lead To Multiple Expansion For Value/Cyclicals

When you show the entire time series of P/B and P/S of both Value and Growth, it shows how the trend really accelerated in the last five years. So, when people make blanket statements about why Growth has outperformed so handsomely over the last decade or so, remember the work of our tireless data science team. We think data speaks louder than opinions.

This graph is important because we think it's long overdue for the same relationship that took Growth to unprecedented heights to begin reversing, at least relatively. We still like many Growth stocks and always recommend holding a significant portion of your portfolio in these guys. That being said, we do think the era of growth leading the way it has is coming to an end. We see several reasons, including from reasons that guide our thematic investing portfolios, that Cyclical/Value or as we call it 'Epicenter' stocks are about to have their day in the sun. We think they will be led to all-time highs by a similar multiple expansion as occurred with Technology names. After all, growth in valuation multiples has to do with survivability and future earnings. The Growth leaders of the market have enjoyed substantial multiple expansion since even the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis that paralyzed markets. As we pointed out in our recent article, Ten Reasons Why We Raised Our Year-End Target on The S&P 500, these Growth companies expanded their multiple when unexpected burgeoning consumer demand for their products and accelerated secular trends led them to seem unassailable. Have the 'Epicenter' names not done something even more impressive by surviving the same period with none of the advantages the Growth stocks had? They have truly passed a once-in-a-lifetime stress test that can only result in these businesses emerging stronger than their pre-pandemic iterations. We think the following reasons will lead to significant multiple expansion, certainly above the rate of the past thirteen years for the following major reasons.

They have had to significantly increase operating leverage by doing major cuts, which we believe will lead to significant outperformance of consensus expectations on EPS growth over the coming quarters.

High-yield debt is sending positive and bullish signals that bode very well for the 'Epicenter' stocks and indicate that Equity Risk Premia will collapse (i.e., Valuation multiples will expand)

The vaccine has led to a market that can see past earnings dominated by COVID-19. When pent-up consumer demand returns, it will lead to one of the hottest economic cycles in our history potentially; this will perhaps be the best performance of cyclicals in history.

The USD has been weakening significantly, which is a major positive for many of the asset-heavy companies that make up the ranks of Value/Cyclicals. Asset intensity is a natural hedge against inflation.

Deurbanization, coupled with the steady rise of the millennials to their eventual economic supremacy, will unleash demand at levels that have never been seen. Millennials are the largest generation globally, and they will be inheriting and earning many trillions of dollars during the post-pandemic period of economic normalization.

Many of these companies still suffer unfairly from the overly-cautious positioning of capital. Many industries are well-below their pre-pandemic peaks. Economic normalization should push these to at least their pre-pandemic valuations once the all-clear is given on the healthcare front.

Source: Fundstrat, Bloomberg

Risks And Where We Could Be Wrong

We often use the S&P High Beta index as a proxy for 'Epicenter' stocks for the same reason these stocks have a nasty downside in the face of bad news; they are highly correlated to healthcare outcomes and disproportionately affected by government lockdowns and changes in consumer behavior. So, any time there is a setback on the vaccine timeline or healthcare situation, these stocks will suffer. However, we think the consensus has become a little too 'hair-triggered' on the issue since there have been so many 'false-dawns' about when the pandemic would recede. Thankfully, the miraculous vaccines that healthcare professionals have developed and brought to market do give investors a light at the end of the tunnel they didn't have for most of the year.

One of the primary risks since the emergence of COVID-19 has been the strain it could cause on the healthcare system. As you can see below, there are portions in all 50 states that are now at or above 100% of ICU capacity.

This is the key risk we see to our investment thesis; that the virus continues spinning out of control and leads to more lockdowns, deaths, and economic damage than consensus expects. Thus, more and more 'Epicenter' names would not make it to the period of renewed and robust demand before their capital runs out. This would be truly tragic.

Perhaps even more tragic would be if that type of economic devastation were to be human-made or the result of legislative intransigence. The second major risk we see to our thesis developing is that Washington gridlock continues to prevent households and businesses from getting the financial relief they need and deserve to make it through until mass vaccinations, which have begun in earnest, are completed.

Conclusion and Recommendation: Value/Cyclical Stocks Will Be Led To All-Time Highs By Multiple Expansion (Just Like Growth Was)

Value and Growth managers fight so much. We think Value/Cyclicals, or more specifically, our list of 'Epicenter' stocks, will have the highest upside in the S&P 500 over the next few quarters. Central banking, over the past decades, has made the 'booms' in capitalism maybe a little less visible than it used to be. The Fed has stated it will let the party run later and longer than ever by introducing its AIT framework. Luckily, that's more important than some squabbling pols. We think that Value/Cyclicals will be leading the S&P 500 to new highs via the expansion of their valuation multiples and into a healthy and booming post-pandemic economy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.