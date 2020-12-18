This article will suggest four reasons why Broadcom will remain the best dividend growth stock for at least another year (and likely much longer).

Broadcom is the best dividend growth stock in the market. Not just for the income growth, but because it also exposes shareholders to significant capital appreciation and superior total returns.

As most of you know by now, Broadcom raised the quarterly dividend 10.8% this year to $3.60/share. That's $14.40/share on an annual basis - up $1.40 from the previous $13/share.

Shareholders in Broadcom (AVGO) will no doubt be toasting CEO Hock Tan and the rest of the company's employees this New Year's Eve for yet another year of excellent financial returns despite significant headwinds from the global pandemic. The stock is up 32% YTD and the annual dividend was boosted from $13 to $14.40 (a 10.8% increase). But the party isn't over because there are at least four good reasons why shareholders will be raising their glasses next New Year's Eve as well.

In my last Seeking Alpha article on Broadcom, I showed evidence that it was The Best Dividend Growth Stock in the entire U.S. market. The recent and powerful Q4 and full-year 2020 EPS report and strong dividend increase support that thesis, as does the chart below: it shows that, over the past 10 years, Broadcom's total returns of 1,736% beat the S&P 500 by greater than 6.5x:

Source: Seeking Alpha Charting Tool

Now I'll give investors four reasons to justify that type of performance will continue at least through next year (and likely much longer than that).

Reason #1: Order Policy and Backlog

The first reason is a somewhat oft-overlooked feature of Broadcom's order book: orders cannot be cancelled. CEO Hock Tan explained this on the Q4 conference call when replying to a question about the 400 Gig networking upgrade cycle and the company's order visibility going forward:

So -- and just to add a further thought, we have a policy in this company that we adhere to very, very strictly further both because of financial and governance, any orders placed on us do not -- we do not allow to be cancelled. All our customers know that, all our partner know that. So we are actually seeing real demand out there at least six months, and that brings us pretty close ... in fact to the second-half of fiscal '21 at that point, and I guess as many of you will know just in time for the beginning of a seasonal rim of the next generation wireless products.

What this means is when Broadcom said it had a $14 billion backlog, that was a comment on orders that have been placed and cannot be cancelled. Note that the current $14 billion backlog is more than double Q4's revenue of $6.5 billion. Bottom line is there is already a very clear line-of-sight into the first half of FY2021 - and that makes supply-chain planning easier. Meanwhile, apparently the order flow continues to be robust:

But we are seeing on the other side acceleration and continued strength in orders coming in from the other parts of our business. Networking has always remained strong; broadband continues to be very strong. And now we start to seeing on the smaller part of our business, industrial coming in very, very strong.

Reason #2: Apple

As everyone knows, Apple (AAPL) is - and has been - a big customer for Broadcom and accounted for more than 20% of revenue last year. AVGO stock is up over $15/share this week since news was released on Tuesday that the Nikkei Asian Review sources reported a 30% increase in iPhone production for the first half of 2021 (95-86 million iPhones). Wedbush's Dan Ives said the 96 million target is "well ahead of Street expectations" and "another bullish sign of iPhone 12 demand." What's good for Apple is good for Broadcom, so 2021 is already shaping up to be another strong year for 5G-enabled iPhone 12 devices, and for the parts that Broadcom supplies to go into those phones. Broadcom makes touch screen controllers, RF front-end modules, and communications chips for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth that can be found in both iPhones and iPads.

Reason #3: The Stock Is Cheap

Despite its excellent financial performance in FY2020, Broadcom stock is ridiculously cheap. The following chart compares the forward P/E ratios for several of Broadcom's semiconductor peers:

Company Forward P/E Broadcom 16.0x Texas Instruments (TXN) 29.5x NXP Semi (NXPI) 26.8x STMicroelectronics (STM) 124.1x

Source: Seeking Alpha

Note that Broadcom is significantly undervalued against every one of these competitors despite the fact that - from a total returns perspective - AVGO has a long-term track record of running rings around each and every one of them:

Source: Seeking Alpha

When you add the fact that Broadcom now has a significant higher-margin enterprise software business that none of the other semi companies have, and which is less cyclical than say, the automotive semiconductor business that is a big part of the other companies' revenue, it certainly seems like it is Broadcom that should be the company trading at a significant higher valuation than all the rest. This lack of respect will likely turn into big returns for AVGO shareholders going forward.

Reason $4: Management

Lastly, shareholders should never under-estimate the ability of a company's management team to directly affect their investment returns. Broadcom CEO Hock Tan has a long and very successful track record of buying, integrating, and ringing out excellent returns in no less than 10 semiconductor and software companies. These include LSI Logic, Emulex, Broadcom, Brocade, Computer Associates, and Symantec Enterprise Security. The full list of company acquisitions is shown below - semiconductor companies on top and software companies on the bottom:

Source: September Presentation

As a result, and combined with organic growth, over the past five years Broadcom has:

Grown revenue from $6.9 billion in FY15 to $22.6 billion in FY19.

Increased gross margins by almost 11% to 71%.

Almost quadrupled Adjusted EBITDA.

Increased free cash flow ("FCF") from $1.725 billion in FY15 to $9.625 billion in FY19.

Now, there is a good chance that increased regulatory scrutiny could impact Broadcom's ability to make big acquisitions going forward, but in that case it is likely Hock Tan would start up some organic in-house growth programs to keep the trajectory "up and to the right."

If the term "rockstar" were ever applied to a semiconductor company CEO, Hock Tan would have be considered as "Exhibit A." If you don't believe me, just read back through past conference call transcripts to see how Mr. Tan has been able to acquire companies that were supposed "rocks" and turned them into "diamonds."

Shareholders don't have to worry about Hock Tan leaving the company any time soon. The company recently announced some C-suite executive management changes, and "Mr. Tan has been granted a new long-term performance-based equity award that incentivizes him through the end of fiscal 2023." That's another reason for shareholders to toast one another on New Year's Eve: three more years with Mr. Tan at the helm.

Summary and Conclusion

Since its IPO in 2009, Broadcom has delivered total shareholder returns of over 2,500% with an average increase of 34.0% annually. For the reasons given above, 2021 is very likely to be more of the same. And that is one reason for shareholders to celebrate the end of 2020. You all know the other reason!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.