Paychex, while a well-run company, has gotten its price ahead of its value.

The company has an amazing, sticky moat that allows it to retain customers and grow its margins.

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX), one of the leading payroll providers, had a rough quarter, but the company maintained its great margins. With a great moat, the company has an absolute sticky platform that leads to great retention and helps increase the company's profitability. With the recent run-up in the markets, Paychex's price has gotten ahead of its value.

Overview

Paychex, Inc. recently reported its first-quarter results on October 8th, 2020. It is best known for offering payroll processing services, payroll tax, and various HR services. The company, founded in 1979 and based in Rochester, NY, carries a $33.01 billion market cap.

Let's take a look at Paychex's performance for the first quarter. A note as we discuss the first-quarter results, all comparisons will be to the first quarter of 2019 unless otherwise noted.

As with most companies, Paychex suffered impacts from COVID-19 during the quarter ending in August.

Paychex saw a decline in 6% revenues as a company for total revenues of $932.6 million. Along with the decline in revenues, there were declines in earnings and net income too. Speaking of net incomes, net income and adjusted net income dropped 20% and 11%, respectively, for totals of $211.6 million and $228 million each for the first quarter.

Data courtesy of Paychex first-quarter 10-q

Along with the declines in revenues and net incomes, unsurprisingly, both diluted earnings and adjusted diluted earnings declined 19% and 11%, respectively, for $0.59 per share and $0.63 per share.

Paychex reports its revenues as one segment, but they break out its product solutions by revenues to give us insight into performance. Management Solutions revenue was $687.4 million for the quarter, a 5% decrease from the previous year's quarter. The decline in check volumes from fewer clients processing payrolls and a lower number of employees paid the main culprit for the declines. All of which was a result of the shutdowns and business interruptions related to COVID-19.

Professional employer organization (PEO) and Insurance revenues were down 7% for $229.9 million. Again, COVID-19 reared its ugly head, and the decline in clients' worksite employees led to the lower revenues, along with the reduction in premiums from lower wages.

Interest on funds held for clients fell 28% to $14.9 million in the first quarter, with the declines resulting from lower average investment balances, realized gains, and average interest rates falling during the year.

The quarter's total expenses increased to $648.2 million, about a 1% increase, attributed to the one-time costs of $31.2 million of expenses from the acceleration of cost-saving initiatives. Most of the declines were a result of lower volumes from lower employment across the country.

At the end of the quarter, its financial position was good with cash, restricted cash, and investments of $952.1 million, compared to the total of short and long-term debt of $803 million at quarter's end. Paychex also paid dividends of $223.2 million and repurchased 0.4 million shares during the quarter for a total shareholder return of $252 million, or $0.69 per share.

Some additional metrics to highlight the quarter for Paychex, the numbers are on a TTM (trailing twelve months) basis:

EPS - $2.90

Free Cash Flow per share - $3.44

Dividends per share - $2.48

ROE% - 38.99

ROIC% - 13.55

WACC% - 6.11

Gross margin - 68.28%

Operating margin - 35.05%

Net income margin - 26.26%

Debt to equity - 0.32

Okay, it's apparent that the company did get smacked by the pandemic, and Paychex felt the impacts from business interruptions. As the country moves through the pandemic, Paychex's performance should improve.

Let's move on and look at some growth opportunities for the company.

Growth Story

Paychex has created a wide economic moat through its hideous switching costs, likewise with its main competitor, ADP (NASDAQ:ADP). Paychex's switching costs, plus the cost advantages it enjoys from its scale, have enabled it to grow its margins and profitability in the small to mid-size businesses over the years.

As someone who used both ADP and Paychex for its payroll products, I can speak directly to its switching costs and the complete pain they create. The captive customers allow Paychex to explore additional revenue opportunities by offering additional add-ons that boost its margins and drive more profits now and into the future.

Let's explore those margins for a moment.

Margins PAYX 10-year Med ADP 10-year Med Gross 70.2% 41.4% Operating 38.4% 18.6% Net 25.6% 13.3%

Data courtesy of quickfs.net

As those relationships deepen, the margins improve because Paychex sells additional products to those employers as their payroll needs increase.

The above margins highlight Paychex's moat's strength, along with its focus on the small to medium business owner. That focus allows them to remain profitable, even with the decline in revenues such as the first quarter.

Gross - 67.06%

Operating - 30.47%

Net - 22.70%

With the growing regulations surrounding payroll and HR needs increasing with the ACA's possible expansion, those small employers will need additional help. Paychex, with its solutions, helps because most small businesses can't afford to hire an army of HR specialists to deal with all the aspects of HR and payroll.

Paychex specializes in small business, with the average client only employing 17 people on average. Paychex maximizes its margins in the 15 to 50-employee range. Paychex, with its focus on the small to medium business, does face some headwinds as it is more sensitive to fluctuations in the economy. As the country has ebbed and flowed through the year because of the pandemic, small and medium business owners have struggled to retain employees. These struggles translated directly to the fall in revenues in the last several quarters, highlighting the sensitivity to the economy.

The next item to explore is Paychex's retention rate, highlighting the stickiness of the company's products again.

Paychex's retention rates are typically in the low 80s, and any client losses usually result from bankruptcies and acquisitions. At the end of 2019, the company reported a retention rate of 82% within historical trends. And in the latest 10-q filing, the company reported that the retention rate remained strong but didn't list a percentage. And Paychex reported retention rates of approximately 81% for 2018 and 2017.

Paychex charges customers a flat fee for employees enrolled on its platform, plus an additional fee for each employee enrolled. Therefore, when the economy is strong, it provides a strong tailwind for increasing payrolls with more employees. Comparing that to one of its upcoming competitors, Gusto, charges a flat rate of $39, plus $6 per employee a month. Likewise, Quickbooks Payroll also charges flat rates, with additional fees per employee.

Along with these payroll add-ons, the company also offers 401k record-keeping and workers' comp services. And with each add on, Paychex increases its stickiness, making it more difficult for employers to leave.

Okay, now that we have an idea of Paychex's growth opportunities, let's look at some of the company's risks.

Risk

Paychex's biggest risk is tied to the economy and its relationship to the labor markets. Think about the effect the pandemic has had on the restaurant business. Consider this; approximately 47% of all employees work for a small business. According to the report from the small biz trends website, each business employs an average of ten people.

A large part of the small business world are restaurants, which employ 15 to 50 people. As those businesses struggle during the pandemic, Paychex has struggled. With fewer and fewer businesses operating beyond the next few months, those closures will impact Paychex. But as the economy rebounds in the spring and summer, hopefully. The low barriers to entry to reopen the restaurants and other small businesses will allow Paychex to grow in the future.

Although not as obvious as the struggles of small to medium businesses, Paychex's exposure to possible data breaches is another risk. As payroll processers, they are a prime target for those wishing to steal sensitive employment data, and any breach would be devastating to Paychex's reputation. The damage to reputation is terrible, but the additional costs associated with legal actions and increased focus on security details would detract from the bottom line of the company.

Valuation

Now, for my favorite part, the valuation of Paychex.

For our process here, I would like to approach the valuation from two different angles by looking at the fair value from a relative basis and then analyzing it on an intrinsic value basis.

First, if we look at the TTM P/E GAAP FWD, we see that the current level of 33.65, compared to the sector median of 33.81, is even. But looking at the comparison on a five-year average for the company, the outlook is not good. The five-year sector average is 21.49, which is 56.58% below the current levels. In fact, Seeking Alpha gives Paychex a C value grade, all of which leads me to conclude that Paychex is overvalued on a relative basis.

Next, let's look at the company on an intrinsic basis using a DCF (discounted cash flow) model to determine a fair value. Here are a few of the inputs so you can follow along at home.

Cost of capital - 6.11%

Terminal rate - 3%

Revenue growth rate - 8.40%

I determined the cost of capital by using the TTM WACC (weighted average cost of capital), including the current beta, risk-free rate, and growth premium. The terminal rate and the revenue growth rate were as conservative as I could make them, coming from analyst reports from gurufocus.com

As we can see from the above chart, the results came back with a fair value of $76.05, which is below the current market price of $91.82 as of this report's writing. Based on both the relative and intrinsic calculations, it appears that Paychex is overvalued. I think a fair value for the company lies between $72 and $78.

Final Thoughts

Paychex is a great company with a great moat, which leads to great margins. All are stemming from the inherent stickiness of its platform. As an employer in the past, I can speak to Paychex's platform's stickiness and ease of use. It also provides many employers with an all-in-one box, which allows us to focus on running our business.

Paychex is a great company, but I think the pricing has gotten ahead of itself and is a little rich for my blood; after all, the price we pay matters. I would hold if I owned shares and wait for a dip to buy in, which I plan to do.

Thanks for reading, and I hope you found some value.

