Prudential Financial (PRU) is an insurance and investment management company that has seen its shares decline considerably this year. The whole industry is unloved and lower-growth value stocks are not in favor right now. Prudential's low valuation and its above-average dividend yield could be attractive for investors that seek a solid income investment with not too much worry.

Prudential is, like many of its peers, trading at a low valuation. Its dividend yield is among the highest in its peer group, making the stock look attractive for income-oriented investors.

Prudential Is Active In An Unloved Industry

The market does not love all sectors equally at the same time. Instead, sentiment is usually quite favorable for some sectors, while many investors are disregarding other industries. These are not constants, however, and sectors can move from loved to unloved and back. Right now, the market loves most tech stocks, especially anything related to cloud computing, ecommerce, etc. On top of that, electric vehicle manufacturers have been big winners in 2020:

Industry ETFs for these sectors have returned 50%+ this year, easily outperforming broad markets by a mile. On the other hand, there are industries that are currently out of favor, and one of these industries is insurance.

There are a couple of reasons for that, both fundamentally and sentiment-wise. First, investors realize that low interest rates will mean that insurers will have to invest the insurance float at low rates, which will pressure investment returns for insurance companies, all else equal. Interest rates haven't been especially high prior to this crisis, either, however, thus it is not like rates have suddenly dropped off a cliff. For most insurers, investment income had already been rather low prior to 2020. The reduction in interest rates during 2020 is thus a negative for insurance companies, but it is not like investment income had been a particularly strong profit driver in recent years. In fact, the majority of profits that insurance companies generate are achieved through the spread between insurance premiums and the payouts insurers make to their customers. Another reason why the market doesn't like insurers too much right now is centered around worries about payouts related to the COVID pandemic. This will impact health insurance, life insurance, business insurance, etc. This is a short-term issue, however, and increased payouts due to the pandemic will be (partially) offset by proceeds from reinsurers, higher future premiums, and by lower payouts for other items. The pandemic forces people to stay home, which results in fewer traffic accidents, for example, which means that insurers have to pay out less for claims like these.

Insurers also mostly are low-growth businesses that trade at inexpensive valuations. That makes them prime examples of what mostly is described as Value. Value has been out of favor in 2020, as the market prioritized higher-growth industries, even though those normally trade at substantially higher valuations. The combination of business-related factors and sentiment-related factors is why insurers mostly are down this year, which holds true for Prudential as well - shares are down 16% year to date, while the market as a whole has rallied to new all-time highs.

Underlying Performance Is Not Bad At All

When we look at Prudential's actual operational performance during this crisis, however, things don't look too bad. The company showcases what the COVID-19 impact on its operations looked like between Q2 and Q4 (forecast):

Source: Prudential presentation

During these nine months, the company will have experienced additional costs of $145 million due to the pandemic, while pandemic-related tailwinds totaled $80 million. This equates to a net cost of $65 million, which isn't exactly a lot compared to the $4+ billion in net profits that the company generated last year. We can thus say that the pandemic has an impact on Prudential, but that said impact is not at all large, at least so far.

Over the first three quarters of the current year, Prudential has generated operating profits of $3.6 billion already, or $4.8 billion on an annualized basis. On top of that, the company's earnings per share totaled $7.27 so far this year, with EPS of $3.21 being generated during the third quarter alone, which would translate to EPS of more than $12 a year if Prudential managed to keep that pace up. Even at the somewhat lower rate during the previous quarters, Prudential's earnings per share are annualizing at close to $10 - which is quite a lot for a $79 stock. So far, year to date, Prudential has also managed to keep its return on equity at an attractive level of slightly above 10%. For a financial stock that trades about 20% below book value, a low-double-digit ROE is not at all unattractive, I believe.

In order to combat the (albeit smallish) headwind from COVID on Prudential's profitability, the company is expanding its in-place cost savings program. So far, Prudential has managed to reduce its costs by around $135 million, while another $600+ million in cost savings are targeted. Management believes that this will take a couple of years, but this would nevertheless impact the company's bottom line quite meaningfully. It is not guaranteed that profits will rise by a similar amount, however, as some of the cost-savings may be passed through to customers to secure market share.

For insurers and other leveraged financial stocks, it is also important to evaluate the financial position the company is in. With Prudential, there is not a lot to worry about in this regard. The parent company has liquid assets that are more than three times as high as its annual fixed charges, with access to additional liquidity through a $4 billion credit facility that expires in 2022. Prudential holds credit ratings in the A-AA range by agencies such as Fitch, which underlines that the company is very solidly financed and there are no large risks when it comes to Prudential's balance sheet.

Valuation And Dividends

Profits for insurers can be somewhat cyclical, which is why the earnings ratio may not be the best way to value stocks such as Prudential - it is still not a bad idea to look at that, too, however. Prudential trades at 8 times this year's forecasted net profits, while the earnings multiple for 2021 is even lower than that, at 6.8, according to YCharts.

Looking at the price to book ratio, which is an important metric for financial stocks such as Prudential, the picture is relatively similar - Prudential is an inexpensive stock. Prudential's price to book value, as well as its price to tangible book value ratios are both very low, at around 0.5. That is somewhat misleading, however, as GAAP book value does not adjust for what is called accumulated other comprehensive income. That item includes unrealized gains on investments, such as bonds, which have risen in value due to interest rates heading lower. Since Prudential does not plan to sell these investments at market value, but instead will hold them to maturity in most cases, it makes sense to back out those book gains. According to management, adjusted book value, which excludes this item, is $94 per share. Based on that, Prudential's price to book multiple is 0.84, which is still rather low, although not as extremely low as the 0.5 book value multiple that one would get if one calculates with GAAP numbers.

Prudential traded at $90-95 before the current crisis, thus it does not seem unreasonable to assume that Prudential's share price could recover to that level in the foreseeable future. This is supported by both its book value and by its pre-crisis trading range.

Prudential pays out $4.40 in dividends per year, which equates to a dividend yield of 5.6% at current prices. This is attractive, relative to what investors can get from many other investments, and also relative to the yield Prudential's shares offered in the past:

Before 2020, Prudential's dividend yield has seldom been above 4%, and the yield has never been close to 5.6% prior to the current pandemic and a short time during the financial crisis.

A Smaller Alternative

In the table at the beginning of this article, you'll also find Brighthouse Financial (BHF) included as one of Prudential's peers. Brighthouse is a smaller insurer that is focused on variable annuities. Brighthouse is a stock that has been covered by Cash Flow Kingdom repeatedly. We find the stock interesting primarily due to its very low valuation, even compared to other insurers, including Prudential. Brighthouse, on the other hand, does not offer a dividend, and its shares are less liquid. Due to the smaller scale, Brighthouse is also less diversified compared to Prudential.

For those that are not too interested in dividends, Brighthouse could be an attractive deep value pick, we believe: The stock trades at a very low valuation, and management is keen to take advantage of that by buying up shares rapidly as long as they remain this cheap. During the first three quarters of 2020, Brighthouse has bought back $430 million worth of stock, which equates to ~14% of the company's current market capitalization. At a buyback pace like that, no business growth at all is required for shares to generate solid returns. If Brighthouse's profits on a company-wide basis just remained stagnant forever, while the company buys back 14% of the float each year, then earnings per share would rise by ~15% annually - which is very solid for sure. Management has already stated that they plan to return a total of $1.5 billion to shareholders via buybacks through 2021, or roughly 50% of the company's current market capitalization (including amounts that were spent this year).

Like Prudential, Brighthouse has a GAAP book value that is distorted by accumulated other comprehensive income. Even when AOCI is backed out, however, Brighthouse's adjusted book value of $133 is still substantially higher than its current share price of $34. Brighthouse thus trades at only 26% of adjusted book value right now. Brighthouse does not generate the same ROE that Prudential generates, thus it is very unlikely that Brighthouse will ever be valued at 80% of book value, like Prudential is right now. But even a multiple expansion towards just 0.5 times its adjusted book value would lead to share price gains of ~100%, as that would equate to a share price of ~$67.

Another argument for Brighthouse is its insider buying activity, especially during the March selloff:

Source: SEC.gov, CFO purchase highlighted because open market purchase of shares by a CFO are especially meaningful

We realize that Brighthouse is not a suitable pick for every type of investor - especially not for income-oriented investors. Those looking for value opportunities with significant upside potential may find it intriguing. Insiders seem to see value in the stock while also being focused on creating shareholder value, in this case primarily by buying back shares at a huge discount to adjusted book value.

Takeaway

Prudential is doing business in an unloved industry, which explains why its valuation remains quite low. The company has what it takes to weather this crisis, and investors are getting a nice dividend yield right here, while waiting for share prices to recover back to book value eventually.

Those that primarily favor the insurance industry for its value aspects may find Brighthouse interesting as well, although it should be noted that Brighthouse is much less of a low-risk, sleep-well-at-night stock than Prudential. Its upside potential in a bullish scenario is significantly larger, however.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.