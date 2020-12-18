Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in engineered cell therapies for cancer. Its stock price has shot up from about $20 per share near the beginning of 2020 to over $95 per share following the release of trial data at ASH (American Society of Hematology annual meeting). That gave it a market capitalization of near $8 billion, which is quite remarkable since it is based largely on Phase 1, early clinical-stage data. In this article, I will look at the recently revealed data sets, Fate's platform, and the rest of its pipeline. Then, I will examine whether, at current prices, it might still be undervalued for long-term investors.

FT516 data

Fate Therapeutics reported FT516 interim data, in combination with Rituximab, on December 4 at ASH 2020. FT516 consists of engineered NK (Natural Killer) cells that express a modified CD16 Fc receptor. NK cells can recognize, bind to, and kill antibody-coated cancer cells, but that process is mediated by CD16. Rituximab is an antibody against CD20 used to treat cancers. In effect, FT516 acts synergistically with Rituximab, which was developed by IDEC Pharmaceuticals, had its U.S. patent expire in 2015, but still generated $288 million in royalties for Biogen (BIIB) in Q3 2020.

The ASH data was from an open-label, multi-dose study of patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma. The data was from just 4 patients. There were no dose-limiting toxicities, no incidence of cytokine release syndrome, and no adverse events grade 3 or higher ascribed to FT516. All serious adverse events were related to prior chemotherapy or the underlying disease. There were two complete responses and one partial response, with 1 patient suffering progressive disease. That is a great response rate for this type of patient. The trial, with dose escalation, is ongoing. There is also a trial with AML (acute myeloid leukemia) as the target.

FT596 data

The FT596 data presented on December 6, 2020, is the case study of a single patient in the Phase 1 trial. Again, this is an NK cell product, but it is modified to have CD19 as a target of CAR (chimeric antigen receptor). Hence, it is more closely related to CAR-T therapies, some of which are already in use. The disease target was DLBCL (diffuse large B-cell lymphoma), and the patient was heavily pre-treated (had failed multiple prior therapies). The patient achieved a partial response following a single dose of the therapy. A second dose resulted in further improvement, but still within a partial response. There were no safety issues. The Phase 1 trial is enrolling patients with FT596 both as monotherapy and in combination with Rituximab. FT596 is derived from Fate's stem cell platform, but engineered to add a CAR targeting CD19, a CD16 Fc receptor, and an IL-15 receptor.

Natural Killer T Cells vs. Natural Killer cells

Let me clear up one point of confusion, the difference between the NK (Natural Killer) cells used in Fate's potential therapies and the better-known NKT (Natural Killer T) cells. Despite the similarity in names, NK cells are part of the innate immune system, the first responder to infections. NKT cells are part of the adaptive immune response system that we associate with vaccines, B cells, antibodies, and T cells. An example of an NKT-based therapy would be the iNKT therapies, now in clinical trials, developed by Agenus (AGEN). Follow the links provided if you would like a greater level of detail.

Platform and Rest of Pipeline

Fate Therapeutics' iPSC (induced pluripotent stem cell) platform allows engineering and manufacturing of off-the-shelf cell therapies, including Natural Killer cells. This contrasts with cell therapies like CAR-T that typically involve extracting cells from a particular patient before engineering them and multiplying them for treating that patient. Fate's potential therapies are mostly based on NK cells.

While most of the listed therapies in the Fate pipeline are pre-clinical or early clinical, there are a lot of them for a pre-commercial company. The most advanced candidate is ProTmune, which completed enrollment of the Phase 2 Protect trial. It is not based on the iPSC platform, but on donor-derived cells for HSCT (hematopoietic stem cell transplantation). Older therapies of this type have problems, notably failure of the grafts to take and GvHD (graft-versus-host disease). ProTmune modifies donor-sourced blood with two small molecules to enhance the biological properties and therapeutic function of the graft's cells.

FT538 is in trials for AML and MM (multiple myeloma). FT500, FT516, and FT536 are in trials for solid tumors. Those are all in Phase 1, except FT536 is preclinical. Notable among other pre-clinical candidates are collaborations with Janssen (JNJ) and Ono Pharmaceutical (OTC:OPHLF) for cells engineered against multiple cancer antigens.

Cash Balance and Burn Rate

In Q3 2020, Fate Therapeutics showed a comprehensive loss of $59.0 million or $0.68 per share. The cash, equivalents and investments balance ended at near $500 million. The company appears to be well-funded into 2022. Given its market capitalization, it could also raise funds through share sales with only relatively minor dilution.

Valuation and Conclusion

Clearly, the reader will sympathize with the author's wish he had bought some FATE stock a year or more ago. It may not have shot up as much as Moderna (MRNA), but no one could complain about the returns to date. For most of us, the question is: is it worth buying now, or has it become overpriced? At recent share prices, Fate's market capitalization is about $8 billion. Clearly, that prices in a fair amount of success.

The good news that drove the stock price over $90 per share was based on just 5 patients. That is a remarkably small sample, no matter how compelling the scientific argument or preclinical data. While there are some obvious advantages to off-the-shelf cell therapies, compared to ones engineered for each patient, there is going to be competition from other companies, including those that already have CAR-T therapies on the market. A brief history lesson may help. The first company of this general type (engineered immune cells), Dendreon, commercialized PROVENGE after FDA approval in 2010, but essentially failed in the marketplace and was acquired for about $820 million. Juno Therapeutics, a CAR-T leader, is now a division of Bristol Myers (BMY), having been sold to Celgene for $8 billion in 2018. Its competitor, Kite Pharma, was purchased by Gilead (GILD) in 2017 for almost $12 billion. But note that Gilead reported only $138 million in Yescarta revenue in Q3 2020, so unless new cell therapies get approved and demand picks up, it could be argued that Gilead overpaid for the acquisition.

This creates a dilemma. As an acquisition target, Fate appears to be fairly priced. If its cell therapies end up (assuming FDA approvals) with better economics and market acceptance than current CAR-T therapies, then $8 billion may seem like a good price for long-term investors who can wait 3 to 10 years. On the caveat side, we have a very small number of patients tested so far. When large numbers are tested, there could be unanticipated adverse events. Or Fate may just have picked a few non-representative patients, so the efficacy results will not be as good when larger numbers get the therapies. I think shorter-term investors should stay away because more good data may only continue to justify the current stock price, but bad data could cause a significant drop. The risk for long-term investors is not as high because there are many candidates in the pipeline, and success has become an engineering problem. If a current candidate fails, it is likely some future candidate can be engineered to succeed. All in all, this is a promising therapeutic area and a promising company. But enough investors have already noticed that, so that the stock is not a bargain at the current price. That leaves me neutral.

